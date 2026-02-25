On This Page
- Introduction
- Required Equipment
- Equipment and Software Installation
- ELS Module Replacement Instructions
ELS Replacement Procedure for Q3450-LD Systems
This document describes the guidelines for inspection, cleaning, and replacement of the External Laser Source (ELS) modules and ELSFP connectors during debug or replacement procedures for the Q3450-LD systems.
Quigon Module Illustration
The recommended process for ELS replacement is: inspection --> cleaning if necessary --> inspecting again to ensure cleanliness --> repeating if needed (2-3 time). If the process fails, use another ELS unit.
If the inspection tools are not available, clean both sides of the optical connectors.
Item
OPN
Description
Quantity
Illustration
1
920-9B36M-00MX-XXX
Q3450-LD top assembly
1
N/A
2
692-9IAG1-0100IH
Quigon 2.0 TV IHS
1
Note
Note: In the Quigon tool, only one optical ferrule is functional:
3
930-9SECK-00MX-00A
Cleaning Kit, including:
SCK-SS-ELSFP-02-BODY
ELSFP Gen2 Cleaner Body
1
MTCJ6245
L Extraction Tool
1
SCK-SS-ELSFP-GUIDE-M-02-P02
ELSFP Guide for Quigon Module
1
SCK-SS-ELSFP-GUIDE-C-02-P02
ELSFP Guide for Quigon Cage
1
4
SMX-Manta-HM
Sumix Manta HM
1
5
MNT-W-Stand
Stand (cradle) for desktop use of Manta W+ and Manta HM probes
1
6
MNT-W-ELSFP-APC-M-NV
Quigon camera adapter
1
7
MNT-W-ELSFP-APC-H-AQ
ELSFP with cage camera adapter
1
To required equipment may be ordered from the following vendors:
Cleaning: takumi.okunogi@senko.com
Inspection: salesteam@sumix.com
Sumix Inspection Tool Setup
Install the MaxInspect™ analytical software.
Update the software to the latest version.
Place the Sumix device in the stand on a stable surface.
Connect the device to the computer.
Sumix Device Placed inside the Stand
MaxInspect Task Configuration
Export and import the inspection task for the ELSFP connectors.
Q3450-LD Connectors
Task Name
Quigon/ELSFP Cage
NV00-Q3450-LD-Quigon/cage _MT12-SM-APC anomalies detection
Disassembly
Place the extraction jig (MTCJ6245) on the ELS module.
Placement of Extraction Jig on ELS Module
Module Removal
Gently push the ELS module inward.
Twist the jig slightly upward while pushing to release latch.
Pull the module out completely.
Module Removal
Assemble the dust cover onto the removed ELS module.
Removed ELS with Dust Cover
Do not leave a running system unplugged from the ELS module for longer than 30 minutes.
ELS Cage Inspection and Cleaning
Cage Inspection
Prepare the Sumix Manta HM with a cage adapter and mount it on stable platform or lift.
ELS Cage Inspection
Plug and screw the dedicated tip into the Sumix device, ensuring the arrows are aligned correctly.
(a) Plugging the Quigon Tip (b) Plugging the ELSFP Cage Tip
Open the MaxInspect software.
Enter a name to save the data.
Auto-tune the image; the fibers should be clearly visible.
Perform the measurement while maintaining device stability.
Save the inspection report.
Cage Cleaning
Prepare the cage adapter and one-clicker.
Preparing Cage Adapter and Clicker
insert the cage adapter into the ELSFP cage.
Insert the clicker tool, push until an audible click is head, then remove it.
Reassembling the Clicker Dust Cover
Make sure the cleaning process was completed successfully, or repeat it if needed.
New ELS Module Assembly
Remove the dust cover from new ELS module.
New ELS Module
Plug and screw the dedicated tip into the Sumix device, ensuring the arrows are aligned correctly.
(a) Plugging the Quigon Tip (b) Plugging the ELSFP Cage Tip
Insert the Quigon tool into the tip or the ELSFP cage tip into the cage.
Inserting the Quigon into the Tip
Open the MaxInspect software.
Enter a name to save the data.
Auto-tune the image; the fibers should be clearly visible.
Inspection Image for ELSFP Connectors (Quigon/Cage)
Perform the measurement while maintaining device stability.
Save the inspection report.
New ELS Module Cleaning
Plug the adapter into the one-clicker tool correctly.
Insert the Quigon device or ELSFP cage as applicable.
Quigon Inserted into Adapter and One-Clicker
Insert the clicker tool, push until an audible click is heard, then remove it.
Removing Clicker and Adapter
Make sure the cleaning process was completed successfully, or repeat it if needed.
New ELS Module Installation
The system may remain powered-on during the replacement.
Do not leave the system without an ELS module installed for longer than 30 minutes.
Align and gently slide the new ELS module into its slot until it is fully seated.
New ELS Module Assembly