NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual  LED Notifications

On This Page

LED Notifications

The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.

LEDs Symbols

Symbol

Name

Description

Normal Conditions

image-2025-8-3_13-20-45-version-1-modificationdate-1756893748220-api-v2.png

System Status LED

Shows the health of the system.

Green/Flashing green when booting

Power Supply Units/DC Busbar LEDs

Shows the health of the power supply units/DC busbar

Green

Fan Status LED

Shows the health of the fans.

Green

Unit Identifier LED

Lights up on command through the CLI.

Off or blue when identifying a port

System Status LED

System Status LED* - Front Side (Marked red):

Front Panel

image2021-10-11_12-14-49-version-1-modificationdate-1738837782500-api-v2.png

*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.

Warning

It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

System Status LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

The system is up and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green

The system is booting up. This assignment is valid on managed systems only.

Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.

Solid Amber

Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.

If the System Status LED shows amber five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Fan Status LED

Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides (Marked Red)

OPN

Front Panel

Rear Panel

Q3200

image-2024-11-4_0-7-30-version-1-modificationdate-1738837775667-api-v2.png

*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.

image2021-10-11_16-48-7-version-1-modificationdate-1738837783563-api-v2.png

Q3400

image-2024-11-4_0-8-33-version-1-modificationdate-1738837775373-api-v2.png

Q3450

image-2025-10-23_10-54-13-version-1-modificationdate-1764066312097-api-v2.png

Fan Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All fans are up and running.

N/A

Solid Amber

Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.

The faulty FRUs should be replaced.

Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

A specific fan unit is operating.

N/A

Solid Amber

A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.

The fan unit should be replaced.

Warning

Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.

Power Supply/DC Busbar Status LEDs

There are extra power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system cannot operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED that indicates the status of the unit.

Power Status LED (marked red)

OPN

Front Panel

Rear Panel

Q3200

image-2024-11-4_0-13-21-version-1-modificationdate-1738837774857-api-v2.png

*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.

image2021-10-11_16-50-42-version-1-modificationdate-1738837783847-api-v2.png

Q3400

image-2024-11-4_0-12-55-version-1-modificationdate-1738837775127-api-v2.png

Q3401

N/A

Q3450

N/A

Power Supply Unit/DC Busbar Status Front LED Assignments

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally.

N/A

Solid Amber

One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the power cord is disconnected.

Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced.

The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has a single 2 color LED.

Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments

Note

This section does not apply to the SN3401-RD and Q3450-LD systems, which are powered by DC busbars.

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Solid Green

All PS units are connected and running normally.

N/A

Flashing Green 1Hz

AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Amber

AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.

Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.

PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).

Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Flashing Amber

Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Off

No AC power to all power supplies.

Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.

Unit Identification LED

The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.

To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on

To verify the LED status, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues

To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off

Port LEDs

The port LEDs behavior indicates the ports’ state, as detailed in the following table:

Port LEDs in InfiniBand System Mode

LED Behavior

Description

Action Required

Off

Link is down.

Check the cable.

Solid Green

Link is up with no traffic.

N/A

Flashing Green

Link is up with traffic.

N/A

Solid Amber

Link is up.

Wait for the Logical link to raise. Check that the SM is up.

Flashing Amber

A problem with the link.

Check that the SM is up.

In InfiniBand system mode, the LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.

Note

The systems support an additional OSFP port - FNM (Fabric Network Management). This port has a dedicated LED, as shown in the below figure.

Q3200-RA

Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD

Q3450-LD

Right:

image-2025-10-23_12-32-48-version-1-modificationdate-1764066310840-api-v2.png

Right:

image-2025-10-23_12-23-38-version-1-modificationdate-1764066311443-api-v2.png

image-2025-10-23_12-6-12-version-1-modificationdate-1764066311803-api-v2.png

Left:

image-2025-10-23_12-34-23-version-1-modificationdate-1764066310537-api-v2.png

Left:

image-2025-10-23_12-27-47-version-1-modificationdate-1764066311137-api-v2.png

Switch Systems Port LEDs Flashing Behavior

Bandwidth

Flashing Frequency in Hz

Flashing Frequency in Seconds

0

Constantly on

0-25%

0.5Hz

1 sec On, 1 sec Off

25-50%

1Hz

0.5 sec On, 0.5 sec Off

50-75%

2Hz

0.25 sec On, 0.25 sec Off

75-100%

4Hz

0.125 sec On, 0.125 sec Off
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2026
content here