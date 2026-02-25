On This Page
LED Notifications
The system’s LEDs are an important tool for hardware event notification and troubleshooting.
LEDs Symbols
Symbol
Name
Description
Normal Conditions
System Status LED
Shows the health of the system.
Green/Flashing green when booting
Power Supply Units/DC Busbar LEDs
Shows the health of the power supply units/DC busbar
Green
Fan Status LED
Shows the health of the fans.
Green
Unit Identifier LED
Lights up on command through the CLI.
Off or blue when identifying a port
System Status LED* - Front Side (Marked red):
Front Panel
*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.
It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
System Status LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
The system is up and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green
The system is booting up. This assignment is valid on managed systems only.
Wait up to five minutes for the end of the booting process.
Solid Amber
Major error has occurred. For example, corrupted firmware, system is overheated, etc.
If the System Status LED shows amber five minutes after starting the system, unplug the system and call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Fan Status LED - Front and Rear Sides (Marked Red)
OPN
Front Panel
Rear Panel
Q3200
*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.
Q3400
Q3450
Fan Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All fans are up and running.
N/A
Solid Amber
Error, one or more fans are not operating properly.
The faulty FRUs should be replaced.
Fan Status Rear LED Assignments (One LED per Fan)
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
A specific fan unit is operating.
N/A
Solid Amber
A specific fan unit is missing or not operating properly.
The fan unit should be replaced.
Risk of Electric Shock! With the fan module removed, power pins are accessible within the module cavity. Do not insert tools or body parts into the fan module cavity.
There are extra power supply inlets in the system (for redundancy). The system cannot operate with only one power supply connected. Each power supply unit has a single 2 color LED that indicates the status of the unit.
Power Status LED (marked red)
OPN
Front Panel
Rear Panel
Q3200
*The shape and order of the LEDs and their icons may slightly vary between different system models.
Q3400
Q3401
N/A
Q3450
N/A
Power Supply Unit/DC Busbar Status Front LED Assignments
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All plugged (one or two) power supplies are running normally.
N/A
Solid Amber
One or both of the power supplies are not operational or not powered up/ the power cord is disconnected.
Make sure the power cord is plugged in and active. If the problem resumes, the FRUs might be faulty, and should then be replaced.
The power supply status LEDs on the rear side of the system are located on the PSUs themselves. Each PSU has a single 2 color LED.
Power Supply Unit Status Rear LED Assignments
This section does not apply to the SN3401-RD and Q3450-LD systems, which are powered by DC busbars.
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Solid Green
All PS units are connected and running normally.
N/A
Flashing Green 1Hz
AC present / Only 12VSB on (PSU off) or PSU in Smart-on state.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Amber
AC cord unplugged or AC power lost while the second power supply still has AC input power.
Plug in the AC cord of the faulty PSU.
PS failure (including voltage out of range and power cord disconnected).
Check voltage. If OK, call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Flashing Amber
Power supply warning events where the power supply continues to operate; high temp, high power, high current, slow fan.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
Off
No AC power to all power supplies.
Call your NVIDIA representative for assistance.
The UID LED is a debug feature, that the user can use to find a particular system within a cluster by turning on the UID blue LED.
To activate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid on
To verify the LED status, run:
switch (config) # show leds
Module LED Status
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
MGMT UID Blues
To deactivate the UID LED on a switch system, run:
switch (config) # led MGMT uid off
The port LEDs behavior indicates the ports’ state, as detailed in the following table:
Port LEDs in InfiniBand System Mode
LED Behavior
Description
Action Required
Off
Link is down.
Check the cable.
Solid Green
Link is up with no traffic.
N/A
Flashing Green
Link is up with traffic.
N/A
Solid Amber
Link is up.
Wait for the Logical link to raise. Check that the SM is up.
Flashing Amber
A problem with the link.
Check that the SM is up.
In InfiniBand system mode, the LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light orange when the physical connection is established (that is, when the unit is powered on and a cable is plugged into the port with the other end of the connector plugged into a functioning port). When a logical connection is made the LED will change to green. When data is being transferred the light will blink green.
The systems support an additional OSFP port - FNM (Fabric Network Management). This port has a dedicated LED, as shown in the below figure.
Q3200-RA
Q3400-RA/Q3401-RD
Q3450-LD
Right:
Right:
Left:
Left:
Switch Systems Port LEDs Flashing Behavior
Bandwidth
Flashing Frequency in Hz
Flashing Frequency in Seconds
0
Constantly on
0-25%
0.5Hz
1 sec On, 1 sec Off
25-50%
1Hz
0.5 sec On, 0.5 sec Off
50-75%
2Hz
0.25 sec On, 0.25 sec Off
75-100%
4Hz
0.125 sec On, 0.125 sec Off