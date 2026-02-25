NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Switches  NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual  Q3400-RA Rail Kit

Q3400-RA Rail Kit

Kit Part Number

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9SKIT-00L0-00B

Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 4U switch

700-800mm

Warning

  1. Square post’s mounting holes only.

  2. Front to rear post supported range: 700-800mm.

Note

Prior to the installation procedure, inspect all rail-kit components and make sure none of them is missing or damaged. If anything is missing or damaged, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.

The following parts are included in the tool-less rail kit (see figure below):

  • 2x Rack Rails (A)

  • 2x System Rails (B)

  • 2x Black Cubes (C)

Rail Kit Parts

A

B

C

image-2024-9-29_11-27-56-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837727693-api-v2.png
image-2024-9-29_11-28-5-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837727417-api-v2.png
image-2024-9-29_11-27-33-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837728297-api-v2.png
image-2024-9-29_11-27-43-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837728040-api-v2.png
image-2024-7-15_13-40-31-version-1-modificationdate-1738837735480-api-v2.png

Prerequisites:

Before mounting the system to the rack, select the way you wish to place the system. Pay attention to the airflow within the rack cooling, connector and cabling options.

While planning how to place the system, review the two installation options shown in the table below, and consider the following points:

  • Make sure the system air flow is compatible with your installation selection. It is important to keep the airflow within the rack in the same direction and avoid blocking the air flow.

  • The FRUs, as well as high-speed and MNG cables, must be extracted for replacement as part of the switch service. Consider this when planning the switch installation.|

The following steps details the installation process:

  1. Install both rack rails (A) by inserting their pins to the designated key holes in the rack, and aligning them in an angular position.

    Inserting the Rack Rails (A) and Aligning them in an Angular Position

    image-2024-7-15_13-42-23-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837736013-api-v2.png

  2. Secure the assembly by gently pushing the rails' pins through the slider key holes, until locking occurs.

    Rack Rails Fully Inserted and Locked in the Rack Assembly

    image-2024-9-29_11-31-13-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837727157-api-v2.png
    image-2024-9-29_11-32-26-version-1-modificationdate-1738837726583-api-v2.png
    image-2024-9-29_11-32-49-version-1-modificationdate-1738837726337-api-v2.png

  3. Choose one of the installation options, and attach the system's rails B to the switch chassis.

    Post Position Options - Side View

    image-2025-8-3_13-3-46-version-1-modificationdate-1756893744477-api-v2.png

  4. Attach the system rails (B) to the system. Align the central mushroom pin circled below with your selection.

    Attaching the System Rails to the Switch Chassis

    Flush

    Recessed

    image-2024-9-29_11-35-56-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837725567-api-v2.png
    image-2024-9-29_11-36-0-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837725253-api-v2.png
    image-2024-9-29_11-36-4-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837724943-api-v2.png
    image-2024-9-29_11-36-8-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837724667-api-v2.png

To mount the system into the rack:

Warning

At least two people and server lift are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

While the server lift is supporting the system’s weight, perform the following steps::

  1. Slide the system into the rails, until the black cubes which adjacent to the front panel, touching the rack.

  2. Tighten the captive screws on both sides to fully secure the system to the rack's posts.

Sliding the System into the Rack Rails (A)

Tightening the Captive Screws

image-2024-9-29_11-38-37-version-1-modificationdate-1738837724373-api-v2.png

image-2024-9-29_11-39-0-version-1-modificationdate-1738837724090-api-v2.png

Once the system is fully secured in the rack, install the two Black Cubes (C) on the back of the rack rail as shown, and tighen the two captive screws:

image-2024-9-29_11-39-42-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837723770-api-v2.png

To remove the system from the rack:

  1. Turn off the system and disconnect it from peripherals and from the electrical outlet.

    While server lift is supporting the system’s weight:

  2. Loosen back captive screws and remove Black cubes (C).

  3. Loosen front captive screws and pull the system out.

    Warning

    This is a heavy system. Server lift is required to support the system weight safely.

    Pulling the System Out

    image-2024-9-29_11-40-30-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837723517-api-v2.png

  4. Release the rack rails and system rails:

    To release the rack rails, press the locking buttons on both sides and slightly push the rail towards the inside of the cabinet until the the rail pins removed out from the rack post holes.

    Pressing the Locking Buttons on Both Sides

    image-2024-9-29_11-43-32-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837723237-api-v2.png

  5. To Remove the rails from the system, release the metal latches and slide up the rails so the system's pins will be removed out of the designated key holes.

    Removing the Rails from the System

    image-2024-9-29_11-46-33-1-version-1-modificationdate-1738837722947-api-v2.png
    Warning

    Make sure the system rails latch is fully locked onto the system mushroom pin (see below image).

    image-2024-11-4_15-12-52-version-1-modificationdate-1738837722597-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2026
content here