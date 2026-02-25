NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Q3401-RD Rail Kit

Kit Part Number

Rack Size and Rack Depth Range

930-9SKIT-00L0-00C

Tool-less rail kit for NVIDIA Quantum-3 2U switch

600-800mm

Installation Instructions

The following instructions have been prepared and provided with permission from King Slide.

image-2025-10-28_14-43-9-version-1-modificationdate-1764066275183-api-v2.png

3a. Optional: Brackets Cover Panels Installation

  1. Install 8 cage nuts in the designated holes on the front and rear sides of the rack.

  2. Attach the two snap brackets to the rack, ensuring a firm and stable connection.

image-2025-9-28_12-13-1-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066276777-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-28_12-13-8-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066276510-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-28_12-13-26-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066275860-api-v2.png

3. Mount the switch system: position the system in the rack, and fasten it to the rail-kit with two thumb screws, applying a torque of 1.8 Nm.

4. Cover the snap brackets with the two designated panels. Secure the panels by snapping them onto the snap brackets.

image-2025-9-28_12-13-19-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066276190-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-28_12-13-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066275573-api-v2.png

image-2025-9-16_8-41-12-version-1-modificationdate-1764066279373-api-v2.png

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 25, 2026
