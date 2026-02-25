The Q3450-LD liquid-cooling system features two parallel cooling loops operating concurrently. Liquid enters via two separate inlet ports and exits through two outlet ports. Fluid enters through two inlet manifolds on the left and right sides of the system's rear part, each splitting into two paths: one to the upper QM3 cold plate (left/right) and one to the lower QM3 cold plate (left/right), forming two parallel loops. After cooling the QM3 cold plates, the fluid flows to the mid-plate manifolds, then cools the switch board components via upper and lower loops (left/right). Unlike the inlet lines, which are split by side (left/right), the outlet lines are grouped by level: upper sections from both sides converge at the top outlet block, and lower sections at the bottom outlet block. The combined flow exits through ports on the left side.

Liquid-Cooling System 3D View

Liquid-Cooling System 3D View with Visible Mid-Plate Loops

The system operates at [4.3 LPM, 10 PSI]. The below curve applies to PG25 at 45°C (see Specifications). As the system has two parallel inlet/outlet ports, the flow rate at the operating condition is half the total switch liquid flow rate.