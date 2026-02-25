NVIDIA Q32xx and Q34xx XDR 800Gb/s InfiniBand Switch Systems User Manual
Q3450-LD Rail Kit

The following instructions have been prepared and provided with permission from King Slide.

Installation Instructions

image-2025-9-16_8-39-28-version-1-modificationdate-1764066283497-api-v2.png

3b. Attach the DGX eject bars to the rack posts:

Step 1

Insert four M5 cage nuts in the desired slots of the rack above the rear brackets.

Make sure to secure the nuts in the correct location within the 4U enclosure, as shown in the following illustration:

image-2025-9-8_16-49-11-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066285007-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-8_16-49-20-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066284743-api-v2.png

Step 2

Attach the left and right eject bars to the rack by screwing four screws in each bar. Tighten the screws to secure the eject bars in the rack's posts, applying a torque of 10 lbf-in.,

image-2025-9-8_16-49-27-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066284407-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-8_16-49-36-1-version-1-modificationdate-1764066284120-api-v2.png
image-2025-9-8_16-50-11-version-1-modificationdate-1764066283790-api-v2.png

image-2025-9-16_8-41-12-version-1-modificationdate-1764066283180-api-v2.png

