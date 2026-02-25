Specifications
Q3200-RA Technical Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size
2U, 3.64'' (H) x 17.24” (W) x 26.77” (D),
88mm (H) x 438mm (W) x 680mm (D)
Mounting
19” rack mount
Weight
4 PSUs: 24 kg
Connector cage:
OSFP
Environmental
Temperature
Operational:
Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude
3050m
Noise level
TBD dBA at room temperature
Regulatory
Safety
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage
High-Line
200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz per PSU
Global Power Consumption
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 862W
Max power with active cables: 3,486W
Main Devices
CPU
Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz
Switch
Quantum-3
Throughput
Switching
2 independent 28.8Tb/s switches
Speed
40, 56, 100, 200, 400, 800Gb/s per port
Q3400-RA Technical Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size
4U, 7'' (H) x 17.24” ( (W) x 33.5” (D):
177.8 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 850 mm (D)
Mounting
19” rack mount
Weight
8 PSUs: 60 kg
Speed
400, 800Gb/s per port
Connector cage
OSFP
Environmental
Temperature
Operational:
Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude
3050m
Noise level
78.4dBA at room temperature
Regulatory
Safety
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage
200-240Vac, 10A, 50/60Hz per PSU
Global Power Consumption
Typical power with passive cables (ATIS): 2,900W
Max power with active cables: 7,000W
Main Devices
CPU
Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz
Switch
Quantum-3
Throughput
Switching
115.2 Tbps
Speed
400, 800Gb/s per port
Q3401-RD Technical Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size
4U,
6.89" (H) × 17.24" (W) × 33.54" (D)
175 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 852 mm (D)
Mounting
19” MGX rack mount
Weight
57.20 kg
Speed
400, 800Gb/s per port
Connector cage
OSFP
Environmental
Temperature
Operational:
Reverse air flow: 0° to 35°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude
3050m
Noise level
78.4dBA at room temperature
Regulatory
Safety
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage
48-54V DC
Global Power Consumption
Max power with active cables: 6327W
Main Devices
CPU
Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz
Switch
Quantum-3
Throughput
Switching
115.2 Tbps
Speed
400, 800Gb/s per port
Q3450-LD Technical Specifications
Feature
Value
Mechanical
Size
4U, 6.89" (H) x 17.24" (W) x 33.07" (D)
175 mm (H) x 438 mm (W) x 840 mm (D)
Mounting
19” rack mount
Weight
57.20 kg
Speed
400, 800Gb/s per port
Connector cage
144 MPO connectors
Liquid cooling connection type
4xUDQ4
Environmental
Temperature
Operational:
Reverse air flow: 5° to 40°C
Non-Operational: -40° to 70°C
Humidity
Operational: 10%-85% non-condensing
Non-Operational: 10%-90% non-condensing
Altitude
3050m
Noise level
TBD
Regulatory
Safety
CB, cTUVus, CE, CU
EMC
EMC: CE, FCC, VCCI, ICES, RCM
RoHS
RoHS compliant
Power
Input Voltage
2x DGX Compliant Bus Bar connectors
40V – 60V input voltage
Global Power Consumption
Max power with active cables: 4.3kW
Main Devices
CPU
Intel CFL 4 cores i3-8100H 3GHz
Switch
Quantum-3
Throughput
Switching
115.2 Tbps
Speed
400/800Gb/s per port