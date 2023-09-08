Advanced Features

TLS HW offload feature accelerates TLS encryption/decryption.

Please refer to System Requirements

The card must be crypto enabled based on supported cards

Linux distribution with kTLS support

Application or TLS library with kTLS support

OpenSSL library for symmetric encryption SW fallback.

XLIO offloads Linux kTLS API. Refer to Linux documentation for description of the kTLS API: https://www.kernel.org/doc/html/latest/networking/tls.html.

TLS HW offload can be provided to application implicitly by a TLS library with kTLS support such as OpenSSL.

If TLS HW offload cannot be provided setsockopt() syscall returns an error with errno=ENOPROTOOPT. TLS HW offload can be disabled forcibly per direction using configuration options XLIO_UTLS_TX and XLIO_UTLS_RX.

TLS HW offload feature adds new statistics counters. Their presence indicate that offload is configured and works. xlio_stats tool with option -v3 shows TLS statistics for TCP sockets and Rings:

Copy Copied! ====================================================== Fd=[ 59 ] - TCP, Non-blocked - Local Address = [ 14.212 . 1.34 : 443 ] - Foreign Address = [ 14.212 . 1.57 : 49072 ] Tx Offload: 18511 / 39409 / 0 / 0 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx Offload: 1045354 / 2210387 / 0 / 1 [kilobytes/packets/eagains/errors] Rx byte : cur 0 / max 313 / dropped 0 / limit 0 Rx pkt : cur 0 / max 1 / dropped 0 TLS Offload: version 0303 / cipher 51 / TX On / RX OnTLS Tx Offload: 17394 / 39407 [kilobytes/records] TLS Rx Offload: 982755 / 2210381 / 28 / 0 [kilobytes/records/encrypted/mixed] TLS Rx Resyncs: 1 [total] ====================================================== RING_ETH=[ 0 ] Tx Offload: 18519 / 39559 [kilobytes/packets] Rx Offload: 5080 / 39419 [kilobytes/packets] TLS TX Context Setups: 1 TLS RX Context Setups: 1 Interrupts: 39324 / 38656 [requests/received] Moderation: 1024 / 1024 [frames/usec period] ======================================================

Description of the statistics counters:

TLS Offload (version) - 0303 for TLS1.2 and 0304 for TLS1.3.

TLS Offload (cipher) - 51 for AES128-GCM and 52 for AES256-GCM.

TLS Offload (TX|RX) - On|Off values turn TLS transmit(TX) and receive(RX) On or Off.

TLS Tx Offload (kilobytes) – number of offloaded kilobytes excluding headers and other TLS record overhead.

TLS Tx Offload (records) – number of created and queued TLS records.

TLS Tx Resyncs – number of HW resynchronizations due to out of sequence send operations.

TLS Rx Offload (kilobytes) - number of bytes received as TLS payload.

TLS Rx Offload (records) - total number of TLS records received on the socket.

TLS Rx Offload (encrypted) - number of encrypted TLS records were decrypted in SW by XLIO.

TLS Rx Offload (mixed) - number of partially decrypted TLS records handled by XLIO.

TLS Rx Resyncs – number of times HW loses synchronization.

TLS TX Context Setups – accumulative counter of created TLS TX contexts what equals to the summary number of sockets with configured TLS TX offload.

TLS RX Context Setups – accumulative counter of created TLS RX contexts what equals to the summary number of sockets with configured TLS RX offload.

For DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) scenario there are specific profiles that are optimized for the NGINX frontend side. For x86 server we recommend using XLIO_SPEC=nginx. For NVIDIA DPU system we recommend using XLIO_SPEC=nginx_dpu

The basic profile for Content Delivery Network (CDN) scenario is XLIO_SPEC=nginx.

In the CDN scenario TLS payload often exceeds MTU size. In this case, it is recommended to increase TX buffer size. With larger TX buffers XLIO can create more optimal TLS records.

Copy Copied! XLIO_TX_BUF_SIZE= 16384

However, this change may require an increasing number of hugepages configured in the system.

The below table lists all the supported offloaded ciphers.

TLS Version Bits Hardware Offload OpenSSL Name XLIO Support TX RX 1.2 128 TLS1.2-AES128-GCM AES128-GCM-SHA256 YES YES ECDHE-ECDSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 YES YES ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256 YES YES 256 TLS1.2-AES256-GCM AES256-GCM-SHA384 YES1 YES1 ECDHE-ECDSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 YES1 YES1 ECDHE-RSA-AES256-GCM-SHA384 YES1 YES1 1.3 128 TLS1.3-AES128-GCM TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256 YES1 YES1 256 TLS1.3-AES256-GCM TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 YES1 YES1