NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5  Bug Fixes History

Bug Fixes History

The following table describes the issues that have been resolved in previous releases of XLIO.

Internal Reference Number

Details

3447653

Description: Fixed incorrect pbuf chain split in tcp stack in case of re-transmission.

Keywords: tcp stack; split

Discovered in Version: 2.1.4

Fixed in Version: 3.0.2

3226553

Description: Fixed the issue where SO_BINDTODEVICE failed on a connected TCP socket when the interface was the same as the outgoing one.

Keywords: SO_BINDTODEVICE; TCP; interface

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.1.4

3263352

Description: Fixed TCP MSS calculation from SYN packet.

Keywords: mss; syn

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.1.4

3068125

Description: Added support for Multipath routing.

Keywords: ECMP; multipath routing

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.1.4

3213178

Description: Added support for IPv4/IPv6 local routing tables.

Keywords: Local routing; IPv4; IPv6

Discovered in Version: 2.0.6

Fixed in Version: 2.1.4

3100979

Description:

When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
1. When SIGNIT is caught by VMA, subsequent calls to socket API return EINTR error code immediately.
2. VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR parameter is ignored by signal() API.

However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.

Keywords: VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR; SIGINT; EINTR; signal

Discovered in Version: 1.2.9

Fixed in Version: 2.0.6

3202977

Description: Fixed the issue of when a segmentation fault took place in RX zero copy API due to buffer trimming int16 overflow.

Keywords: Segmentation fault; RX zero copy; buffer

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.0.6

3132299

Description: Fixed the issue of a buffer leak in RX zero copy due to incorrect buffer chain break.

Keywords: Buffer leak; RX zero copy

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.0.6

3183546

Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector caused an API error.

Keywords: iov Tx vector

Discovered in Version: 1.3.5

Fixed in Version: 2.0.6

2678856

Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to reuse a TCP or UDP port immediately after connection is closed, the application failed with the error “Address already in use”.

Keywords: Close; bind; EADDRINUSE

Discovered in Version: 1.2.9

Fixed in Version: 1.3.5

3113441

Description: Fixed the issue where resource leakage took place after intensive disconnect/connect attempts.

Keywords: Resources leakage

Discovered in Version: 1.2.9

Fixed in Version: 1.3.5

3113450

Description: Fixed the issue where a crash took place after intensive TCP disconnect/connect attempts.

Keywords: Crash; tcp

Discovered in Version: 1.2.9

Fixed in Version: 1.3.5

3100949

Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an expected error is received upon second attempt instead.

Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault

Discovered in Version: 1.2.9

Fixed in Version: 1.3.5

2903631

Description: Fixed a synchronization issue that took place during new TCP socket creation.

Keywords: TLS

Discovered in Version: 1.1.8

Fixed in Version: 1.2.9

2690914

Description: Data corruption during https session.

Keywords: TLS

Discovered in Version: N/A

Fixed in Version: 1.0.6

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 8, 2023
content here