Bug Fixes History
The following table describes the issues that have been resolved in previous releases of XLIO.
|
Internal Reference Number
|
Details
|
3447653
|
Description: Fixed incorrect pbuf chain split in tcp stack in case of re-transmission.
|
Keywords: tcp stack; split
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
|
Fixed in Version: 3.0.2
|
3226553
|
Description: Fixed the issue where SO_BINDTODEVICE failed on a connected TCP socket when the interface was the same as the outgoing one.
|
Keywords: SO_BINDTODEVICE; TCP; interface
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
|
3263352
|
Description: Fixed TCP MSS calculation from SYN packet.
|
Keywords: mss; syn
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
|
3068125
|
Description: Added support for Multipath routing.
|
Keywords: ECMP; multipath routing
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
|
3213178
|
Description: Added support for IPv4/IPv6 local routing tables.
|
Keywords: Local routing; IPv4; IPv6
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
Fixed in Version: 2.1.4
|
3100979
|
Description:
When VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=0, the following issues are no longer encountered:
However, when VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1, only the first issue persists.
|
Keywords: VMA_HANDLE_SIGINTR; SIGINT; EINTR; signal
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
|
3202977
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when a segmentation fault took place in RX zero copy API due to buffer trimming int16 overflow.
|
Keywords: Segmentation fault; RX zero copy; buffer
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
|
3132299
|
Description: Fixed the issue of a buffer leak in RX zero copy due to incorrect buffer chain break.
|
Keywords: Buffer leak; RX zero copy
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
|
3183546
|
Description: Fixed the issue where using send* functions with null elements in iov Tx vector caused an API error.
|
Keywords: iov Tx vector
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
Fixed in Version: 2.0.6
|
2678856
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to reuse a TCP or UDP port immediately after connection is closed, the application failed with the error “Address already in use”.
|
Keywords: Close; bind; EADDRINUSE
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
|
3113441
|
Description: Fixed the issue where resource leakage took place after intensive disconnect/connect attempts.
|
Keywords: Resources leakage
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
|
3113450
|
Description: Fixed the issue where a crash took place after intensive TCP disconnect/connect attempts.
|
Keywords: Crash; tcp
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
|
3100949
|
Description: Fixed the issue of when attempting to perform a second connect() after the first connect() has failed, a segmentation fault took place. Now, an expected error is received upon second attempt instead.
|
Keywords: connect(); blocking socket; segmentation fault
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
Fixed in Version: 1.3.5
|
2903631
|
Description: Fixed a synchronization issue that took place during new TCP socket creation.
|
Keywords: TLS
|
Discovered in Version: 1.1.8
|
Fixed in Version: 1.2.9
|
2690914
|
Description: Data corruption during https session.
|
Keywords: TLS
|
Discovered in Version: N/A
|
Fixed in Version: 1.0.6