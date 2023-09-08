On This Page
Changes and New Features
Feature/Category
Description
Bug Fixes
See Bug Fixes section.
As of XLIO v3.10, DEBUG-level logs will not be available in the release builds. Alternatively, you can use libxlio-debug.so to obtain those logs. For details on how to use libxlio-debug.so, please refer to Libxlio-debug.so section.
libnl1 is no longer supported. Please use libnl3 instead.
Bonding Active-Backup is not supported.
RoCE LAG is a feature meant for mimicking Ethernet bonding for IB devices and is available for dual-port cards only. XLIO cannot offload traffic in cases where RoCE LAG is enabled too. In RoCE LAG mode, instead of having an IB device per physical port (for example, mlx5_0 and mlx5_1), only one IB device is present for both ports.
Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP) provides a unified, flexible interface for programming NVIDIA NICs and comes as part of OFED. The DPCP version must be v1.1.36 and above. For further details, please see Direct Packet Control Plane (DPCP).
TLS Rx offload related notes:
TLS Rx offload supports up to 64K concurrent connections
TLS Rx offload for IPv6 is not supported as it may cause unexpected behavior
TLS Rx offload requires OpenSSL 3.0.2 or higher and kTLS support from the kernel