Common Abbreviations, Typography and Related Documents

Glossary

Acronym

Definition

API

Application Programmer's Interface

CQ

Completion Queue

FD

File Descriptor

GEth

Gigabit Ethernet Hardware Interface

NIC

Network Interface Card

IB

InfiniBand

IGMP

Internet Group Management Protocol

IP

Internet Protocol

NIC

Network Interface Card

OFED

OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution

OS

Operating System

pps

Packets Per Second

QP

Queue Pair

RTT

Route Trip Time

UDP

User Datagram Protocol

usec

microseconds

XLIO

Accelerated IO

WCE

Work Completion Elements

Typography

The following table describes typographical conventions used in this document. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.

Term, Construct, Text Block

Example

Notes

File name, pathname

/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg

Console session (code)

-> flashClear <CR>

Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output. The code can also be shaded.

Linux shell prompt

#

The "#"character stands for the Linux shell prompt.

NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode

Switch >

NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode.

NVIDIA CLI admin mode

Switch #

NVIDIA CLI admin mode

String

< > or []

Strings in angled or square brackets are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen. For example, the contents of <your-ip> could be 192.168.1.1.

Management GUI label, item name

New Network, New Environment

Management GUI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).

User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object

"Env1", "Network1"

Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.

Related Documentation

For additional relevant information, refer to the latest revision of the following documents:
