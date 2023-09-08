On This Page
Common Abbreviations, Typography and Related Documents
|
Acronym
|
Definition
|
API
|
Application Programmer's Interface
|
CQ
|
Completion Queue
|
FD
|
File Descriptor
|
GEth
|
Gigabit Ethernet Hardware Interface
|
NIC
|
Network Interface Card
|
IB
|
InfiniBand
|
IGMP
|
Internet Group Management Protocol
|
IP
|
Internet Protocol
|
NIC
|
Network Interface Card
|
OFED
|
OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
|
OS
|
Operating System
|
pps
|
Packets Per Second
|
QP
|
Queue Pair
|
RTT
|
Route Trip Time
|
UDP
|
User Datagram Protocol
|
usec
|
microseconds
|
XLIO
|
Accelerated IO
|
WCE
|
Work Completion Elements
Typography
The following table describes typographical conventions used in this document. All terms refer to isolated terms within body text or regular table text unless otherwise mentioned in the Notes column.
|
Term, Construct, Text Block
|
Example
|
Notes
|
File name, pathname
|
/opt/ufm/conf/gv.cfg
|
Console session (code)
|
-> flashClear <CR>
|
Complete sample line or block. Comprises both input and output. The code can also be shaded.
|
Linux shell prompt
|
#
|
The "#"character stands for the Linux shell prompt.
|
NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode
|
Switch >
|
NVIDIA CLI Guest Mode.
|
NVIDIA CLI admin mode
|
Switch #
|
NVIDIA CLI admin mode
|
String
|
< > or []
|
Strings in angled or square brackets are descriptions of what will actually be shown on the screen. For example, the contents of <your-ip> could be 192.168.1.1.
|
Management GUI label, item name
|
New Network, New Environment
|
Management GUI labels and item names appear in bold, whether or not the name is explicitly displayed (for example, buttons and icons).
|
User text entered into Manager, e.g., to assign as the name of a logical object
|
"Env1", "Network1"
|
Note the quotes. The text entered does not include the quotes.
For additional relevant information, refer to the latest revision of the following documents:
Performance Tuning Guidelines: