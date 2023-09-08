NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5
Installing XLIO

Before you begin, verify you are using a supported operating system and a supported CPU architecture for your operating system. See supported combinations listed in .System Requirements and Interoperability v1.1.8.

The current XLIO version can work on top of both MLNX_OFED driver stack that supports Ethernet and on a lighter driver stack, MLNX_EN that supports only Ethernet.

The XLIO library is delivered as a user-space library, and is called libxlio.so.X.Y.Z.

XLIO can be installed using one of the following methods:

Installing XLIO Binary as Part of NVIDIA Drivers

XLIO is integrated into the NVIDIA drivers (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN), therefore, it is recommended to install XLIO automatically when installing the NVIDIA drivers as it depends on drivers’ latest firmware, libraries, and kernel modules. This installation assures XLIO’s correct functionality. Since the drivers have a plethora of distributions for RHEL, Ubuntu and others, you will have to correctly select the drivers’ version that matches your distribution.

This option suits users who want to install a new XLIO version or upgrade to the latest XLIO version by overriding the previous one.

NVIDIA MLNX_OFED Driver for Linux

  1. Download the latest MLNX_OFED driver from here.

  2. Install the XLIO packages.

    ./mlnxofedinstall --xlio

  3. Verify the installation was completed successfully.

    /etc/infiniband/info

NVIDIA MLNX_EN Driver for Linux

  1. Download the latest MLNX_EN driver from here.

  2. Install the XLIO packages.

    ./install --xlio

  3. Verify the installation was completed successfully.

    $ cat /etc/infiniband/info
#!/bin/bash
 
echo prefix=/usr
echo Kernel=4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
echo
echo "Configure options: --with-core-mod
--with-user_mad-mod --with-user_access-mod --with-addr_trans-mod
--with-mlx54-mod --with-mlx54_en-mod --with-mlx5-mod 
--with-srp-mod --with-iser-mod --with-isert-mod"
echo

Starting the Drivers

  1. Start the relevant driver (MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN):

    /etc/init.d/openibd restart

    or

    systemctl restart openibd.service

  2. Verify that the supported version of firmware is installed.

    ibv_devinfo

Warning

To configure NVIDIA ConnectX adapter card ports to work with the desired transport, please refer to Port Type Management/VPI Cards Configuration.
