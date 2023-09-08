Installing XLIO Binary Manually

This section addresses both RPM and DEB (Ubuntu OS) installations.

The libxlio package contains the binary library shared object file (.so), configuration and documentation files

The libxlio-utils package contains utilities such as xlio_stats to monitor xlio traffic and statistics

The libxlio-devel package contains XLIO’s extra API header files, for extra functionality not provided by the socket API

Before you begin, please verify the following prerequisites:

For RPM packages, run: #rpm -qil libxlio

For DEB packages, run: #dpkg –s libxlio

If the XLIO packages are installed, the RPM or the DEB logs the XLIO package information and the installed file list. Otherwise, an error message will be displayed.

Uninstall the current XLIO:

For RPM packages, run: #rpm -e libxlio

For DEB packages: #apt-get remove libxlio

Go to the location where the libxlio package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

For RPM packages: #rpm -i libxlio-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

For DEB packages: #dpkg -i libxlio_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb

During the installation process the:

• XLIO library is copied to standard library location (e.g. /usr/lib64/libxlio.so). In addition XLIO debug library is copied under the same location (e.g. /usr/lib64/libxlio-debug.so)

• README is installed at /usr/share/doc/libxlio-X.Y.Z/

• XLIO installs its configuration file, libxlio.conf, to the following location: /etc/libxlio.conf

• The xliod service utility is copied into /sbin

• The script xlio is installed under /etc/init.d/ for systems with SysV. This script can be used to load and unload the XLIO service utility.

Go to the location where the utils package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

For RPM packages: #rpm -i libxlio-utils-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

For DEB packages: #dpkg -i libxlio-utils_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb

During the installation process, the XLIO monitoring utility is installed at /usr/bin/xlio_stats.

Go to the location where the devel package was saved. Run the command below to start installation:

For RPM packages: #rpm -i libxlio-devel-X.Y.Z-R.<arch>.rpm

For DEB packages: #dpkg -i libxlio-dev_X.Y.Z-R_<arch>.deb

During the installation process the XLIO extra header file is installed at /usr/include/mellanox/xlio_extra.h.