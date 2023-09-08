Introduction to XLIO

The Accelerated IO (XLIO) library is a network-traffic offload, dynamically-linked user-space Linux library that transparently enhances the performance of socket-based networking-heavy applications over an Ethernet network. In addition, XLIO exposes standard socket APIs with kernel-bypass architecture, enabling a hardware-based direct copy between an application’s user-space memory and the network interface.

The XLIO library accelerates TCP and UDP socket applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass). XLIO increases overall traffic packet rate and improves latency and CPU utilization for NGINX and SPDK based applications.

Coupling XLIO with NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx, NVIDIA ConnectX-7 or NVIDIA BlueField-2 data processing unit (DPU) acceleration capabilities provides breakthrough performance of Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption, without application code changes, using a standard socket API.