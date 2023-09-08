Known Issues
The following is a list of general existing limitations and known issues of the various components of XLIO.
Since XLIO has been inherited from Messaging Accelerator (VMA) v9.2.2, some issues point to (VMA).
|
Internal Ref. Number
|
Details
|
3563140
|
Description: SocketXtream does not currently support Generic Receive Offload (GRO).
|
Workaround: Make sure to set XLIO_GRO_STREAMS_MAX flag to zero while using SocketXtream API.
|
Keywords: SocketXtream; GRO
|
Discovered in Version: 3.10.5
|
3440429
|
Description: XLIO fails to create RFS rule and prints the following error:
Create RFS flow failed, Tag: Y, Flow: dst: X.X.X.X:X, src: X.X.X.X:X, proto: TCP, family: INET, Priority: 1, errno: 17 - File exists
This happens when a new socket allocates the same fd as a socket in cleanup process.
|
Workaround: Set XLIO_TCP_ABORT_ON_CLOSE=1 to lower the chances of such a scenario to take place.
|
Keywords: RFS; steering failure error
|
Discovered in Version: 3.0.2
|
2970828
|
Description: XLIO ignores all signals except SIGINT signal, occasionally resulting in blocked IO calls.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Signal; SIGINT; IO
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
|
3204491
|
Description: Note the following limitations when working with setsockopt for UDP multicast socket.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: multicast; setsockopt; bind
|
Discovered in Version: 2.1.4
|
3217617
|
Description: When XLIO binds to any IP, resource allocation is required for each IP per port. This action may take up to several seconds with a limit of 64K steerings per family.
|
Workaround: To avoid this scenario, bind a socket to a specific IP instead.
|
Keywords: Bind to any IP; resource allocation
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3190147
|
Description: TCP User Timeout options are not supported with select(); pselect(); poll(); ppoll(); __poll_chk(); and __ppoll_chk.
|
Workaround: Application may use epoll instead.
|
Keywords: TCP; user timeout; select; poll; ppoll
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3217629
|
Description: iperf3 usage of longjmp operation in the signal handler results in abandoning previous thread context, leaving the state of internal objects in an undefined state.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: iperf3; signal handler termination
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3231754/3208316
|
Description: Traffic over IPv6 link-local addresses is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPv6; link-local
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3231768
|
Description: IPv6 Flow Labels are not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPv6 flow labels
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3231775
|
Description: XLIO configuration file does not support IPv6 addresses.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: xlio.conf; IPv6
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3231781
|
Description: The following IPv6 multicast socket options are not supported:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: IPV6_MULTICAST_LOOP; MCAST_BLOCK_SOURCE; MCAST_UNBLOCK_SOURCE; socket; IPv6
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3232106
|
Description: SO_MAX_PACING_RATE socket option is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: SO_MAX_PACING_RATE; socket
|
Discovered in Version: 2.0.6
|
3117726
|
Description: TLS RX is not supported with XLIO_STRQ=off.
|
Workaround: To enable TLS RX support, make sure either XLIO_STRQ=on or XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq.
|
Keywords: TLS RX
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
3136901
|
Description: If a multi-threaded application calls exit() syscall while other threads call socket API concurrently, this can lead to a race between XLIO library destructor and intercepted socket API or in rare cases to a segmentation fault.
|
Workaround: It is recommended to finish running threads before process termination. Alternatively, avoid calling socket API concurrently with exit() syscall.
|
Keywords: multithreaded applications
|
Discovered in Version: 1.3.5
|
2667588
|
Description: XLIO conf file does not support IPv6 (see XLIO Configuration Parameters).
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: xlio.conf; IPv6
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
21371706
|
Description: Socket API breaks for closed UDP sockets when using XLIO_NGINX_UDP_POOL_SIZE != 0, as the socket is not entirely closed. Socket operations will not fail after the socket is closed.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: UDP; pool
|
Discovered in Version: 1.2.9
|
1542628
|
Description: Device memory programming is not supported on VMs that lack Blue Flame support.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: MEMIC, Device Memory, Virtual Machine, Blue flame
|
Discovered in Version: 1.0.6
|
—
|
Description: If XLIO runs when XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR is enabled, an error message might be written upon exiting.
|
Workaround: Ignore the error message, or run XLIO with XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR disabled.
|
Keywords: XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR, error message
|
Discovered in Version: 1.0.6
|
2783472
|
Description: The following XLIO_ERRORs will be displayed when running ping with root permissions:XLIO ERROR: ring_simple[0x7f257d18d720]:256:create_resources() ibv_create_comp_channel for tx failed. m_p_tx_comp_event_channel = (nil) (errno=13 Permission denied)
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XLIO_ERROR while running ping with root permissions
|
Discovered in Version: 1.0.6
|
965237
|
Description: The following sockets APIs are directed to the OS and are not offloaded by XLIO:
· int socketpair(int domain, int type, int protocol, int sv[2]);
· int dup(int oldfd);
· int dup2(int oldfd, int newfd);
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: sockets, socketpair, dup, dup2
|
965227
|
Description: Multicast (MC) loopback within a process is not supported by XLIO:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
|
965227
|
Description: MC loopback between XLIO and the OS limitation.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
|
965227
|
Description: MC loopback Tx is currently disabled and setsockopt (IP_MULTICAST_LOOP) is not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Multicast, Loopback
|
1011005
|
Description: XLIO SELECT option supports up to 200 sockets in TCP.
|
Workaround: Use ePoll that supports up to 6000 sockets.
|
Keywords: SockPerf
|
977899
|
Description: An unsuccessful trial to connect to a local interface, is reported by XLIO as Connection timeout rather than Connection refused.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Verification
|
1019085
|
Description: Poll is limited with the number of sockets.
|
Workaround: Use ePoll for large number of sockets (tested up to 6000)
|
Keywords: Poll, ePoll
|
—
|
Description: The following XLIO_PANIC will be displayed when there are not enough open files defined on the server:XLIO PANIC : si[fd=1023]:51:sockinfo() failed to create internal epoll (ret=-1 Too many open files
|
Workaround: Verify that the number of max open FDs (File Descriptors) in the system (ulimit -n) is twice as number of needed sockets. XLIO internal logic requires one additional FD per offloaded socket.
|
Keywords: XLIO_PANIC while opening large number of sockets
|
—
|
Description: When a XLIO -enabled application is running, there are several cases when it does not exit as expected pressing CTRL-C.
|
Workaround: Enable SIGINT handling in XLIO, by using:#export XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR=1
|
Keywords: The XLIO application does not exit when you press CTRL-C.
|
—
|
Description: XLIO does not support network interface or route changes during runtime
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Dynamic route or IP changes
|
—
|
Description: XLIO behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets differs between OS and XLIO.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XLIO behavior of epoll EPOLLET (Edge Triggered) and EPOLLOUT flags with TCP sockets
|
—
|
Description: XLIO does not close connections located on the same node (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XLIO connection
|
—
|
Description: XLIO is not closed (sends FIN to peers) when its own process is terminated when the /etc/init.d/XLIO is stopped.
|
Workaround: Launch /etc/init.d/XLIO start
|
Keywords: XLIO connection
|
—
|
Description: When a non-offloaded process joins the same MC address as another XLIO process on the same machine, the non-offloaded process does not get any traffic.
|
Workaround: Run both processes with XLIO
|
Keywords: MC traffic with XLIO process and non XLIO process on the same machine
|
—
|
Description: Occasionally, epoll with EPOLLONESHOT does not function properly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: epoll with EPOLLONESHOT
|
—
|
Description: Occasionally, when running UDP SFNT-STREAM client with poll muxer flag, the client-side ends with an expected error:ERROR: Sync messages at end of test lost
This only occurs with poll flag
|
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
|
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP with poll muxer flag ends with an error on client-side
|
—
|
Description: Occasionally, SFNT-STREAM UDP client hangs when running multiple times.
|
Workaround: Set a higher acknowledgment waiting time value in the sfnt-stream.
|
Keywords: SFNT-STREAM UDP client hanging issue
|
—
|
Description: Ethernet loopback functions only if both sides are either off-loaded or not-offloaded.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Ethernet loopback is not functional between the XLIO and the OS
|
—
|
Description: The following error may occur when running netperf TCP tests with XLIO:remote error 107 'Transport endpoint is not connected
|
Workaround: Use netperf 2.6.0
|
Keywords: Error when running netperf 2.4.4 with XLIO
|
—
|
Description: Occasionally, a packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send() (also for blocking socket)
|
Workaround: Wait several seconds after send() before closing the socket
|
Keywords: A packet is not sent if the socket is closed immediately after send()
|
—
|
Description: It can take for XLIO more time than the OS to return from an iomux call if all sockets in this iomux are empty sockets
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Iomux call with empty sockets
|
—
|
Description: Sharing of HW resources between the different working threads might cause lock contentions which can affect performance.
|
Workaround: Use different ring allocation logic.
|
Keywords: Issues with performance with some multi-threaded applications
|
—
|
Description: XLIO does not support broadcast traffic.
|
Workaround: Use libxlio.conf to pass broadcast through OS
|
Keywords: No support for direct broadcast
|
—
|
Description: Directing XLIO to access non-valid memory area will cause a segmentation fault.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: There is no non-valid pointer handling in XLIO
|
—
|
Description: XLIO allocates resources on the first connect/send operation, which might take up to several tens of milliseconds.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: First connect/send operation might take more time than expected
|
—
|
Description: Calling select upon shutdown of socket will return “ready to write” instead of timeout.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Calling select() after shutdown (write) returns socket ready to write, while select() is expected to return timeout
|
—
|
Description: XLIO does not raise sigpipe in connection shutdown.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: XLIO does not raise sigpipe
|
—
|
Description: XLIO polls the CQ for packets; if no packets are available in the socket layer, it takes longer.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: When there are no packets in the socket, it takes longer to return from the read call
|
—
|
Description: Select with more than 1024 sockets is not supported
|
Workaround: Compile XLIO with SELECT_BIG_SETSIZE defined.
|
Keywords: 1024 sockets
|
—
|
Description: Possible performance degradation running NGINX QUIC.
|
Workaround: Use XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE=0.
|
Keywords: QUIC, NGINX, XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE