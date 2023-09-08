NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5
System Requirements and Interoperability

System Requirements

The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.

Specification

Value

Network Adapter Cards

Card Description

P/N

Firmware

NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 100GbE Crypto Enabled

MCX623106AE-CDAT

22.38.1002

NVIDIA ConnectX-7 200GbE Crypto Enabled

MCX713106AC-VEAT

28.38.1002

NVIDIA BlueField-2 A1 100GbE 32GB Crypto Enabled

MBF2H536CCECOT

24.38.1002

NVIDIA BlueField-2 A1 25GbE Crypto Enabled

MBF2H532CAECOT

24.38.1002

NVIDIA Bluefield-3 200GbE 32GB

900-9D3B6-00CV-AAB

32.38.1002

Driver Stack

  • MLNX_OFED v23.04-0.5.3.3 and above

  • MLNX_EN v23.04-0.5.3.3 and above

Supported Operating Systems and Kernels

Platform

Operating System

MLNX_OFED/MLNX_EN Support

x86_64

Ubuntu 20.04, 22.04 and RH8.6

  • MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.0.0 and above

  • MLNX_EN v23.07-0.5.0.0 and above

arm64

Ubuntu 20.04, 22.04

  • MLNX_OFED v23.07-0.5.0.0 and above

  • MLNX_EN v23.07-0.5.0.0and above

CPU Architecture

x86_64 (Intel Xeon), arm64

Minimum memory requirements

1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO

Minimum disk space requirements

1 GB

Transport

Ethernet

XLIO Release Contents

Description 

Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution 

  • libxlio-3.10.5-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libxlio-devel-3.10.5-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libxlio-utils-3.10.5-1.x86_64.rpm

  • libxlio_3.10.5-1.58101_amd64.deb

  • libxlio-dev_3.10.5-1.58101_amd64.deb

  • libxlio-utils_3.10.5-1.58101_amd64.deb

Documentation 

XLIO Release Notes 

XLIO Installation and Quick Start Guide 

XLIO User Manual 

Certified Applications

The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.

Application

Company / Source

Type

Notes

sockperf

NVIDIA (Open Source)

Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking

Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)

