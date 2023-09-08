System Requirements and Interoperability
The following table presents the currently certified combinations of stacks and platforms and supported CPU architectures for the current XLIO version.
|
Specification
|
Value
|
Network Adapter Cards
|
|
Driver Stack
|
|
Supported Operating Systems and Kernels
|
|
CPU Architecture
|
x86_64 (Intel Xeon), arm64
|
Minimum memory requirements
|
1 GB of free memory for installation 800 MB per process running with XLIO
|
Minimum disk space requirements
|
1 GB
|
Transport
|
Ethernet
|
Description
|
Binary RPM and DEB packages for 64-bit architecture for Linux distribution
|
|
Documentation
|
XLIO Release Notes
XLIO Installation and Quick Start Guide
XLIO User Manual
The XLIO library has been successfully tested and is certified to work with the applications listed in the following table.
|
Application
|
Company / Source
|
Type
|
Notes
|
sockperf
|
NVIDIA (Open Source)
|
Bandwidth and Latency Benchmarking
|
Version 3.10 (https://github.com/mellanox/sockperf)