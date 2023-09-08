NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5
Uninstalling XLIO

Automatic XLIO Uninstallation

If you are about to install a new NVIDIA driver version, the old XLIO version will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process (followed by a new XLIO version installation). Please refer to Installing XLIO Binary as Part of NVIDIA Drivers for installing NVIDIA drivers command details.

If you are about to uninstall the NVIDIA Driver, XLIO will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process.

Manual XLIO Uninstallation

If you are about to manually uninstall XLIO packages, please run the following:

  • For RPM packages:

    #rpm -e libxlio-utils
#rpm -e libxlio-devel
#rpm -e libxlio

  • For DEB packages:

    #dpkg -r libxlio-utils
#dpkg -r libxlio-dev
#dpkg -r libxlio

When you uninstall XLIO, the libxlio.conf configuration file is saved with the existing configuration. The path of the saved path is displayed immediately after the uninstallation is complete.
