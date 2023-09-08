Using sockperf with XLIO

NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.10.5
Sockperf is XLIO's sample application for testing latency and throughput over a socket API. The precompiled sockperf binary is located in /usr/bin/sockperf.

For detailed instructions on how to optimally tune your machines for XLIO performance, please see the Tuning Guide and XLIO Performance Tuning Guide.

  • To run a sockperf UDP throughput test:

    • To run the server, use:

      LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size=1472

    • To run the client, use:

      LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size=1472

  • To run a sockperf TCP throughput test:

    • To run the server, use:

      XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size=1472 --tcp

    • To run the client, use:

      XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size=1472 --tcp

For more information, please refer to sockperf help using sockperf -h.

Example - Running sockperf Ping-pong Test

For optimal performance, please refer to Basic Performance Tuning.

  1. Run sockperf server on Host A:

    LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr

  1. Run sockperf client on Host B:

    LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf pp –i <server_ip>

