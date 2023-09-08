Using sockperf with XLIO

Sockperf is XLIO's sample application for testing latency and throughput over a socket API. The precompiled sockperf binary is located in /usr/bin/sockperf.

For detailed instructions on how to optimally tune your machines for XLIO performance, please see the Tuning Guide and XLIO Performance Tuning Guide.

To run a sockperf UDP throughput test: To run the server, use: Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size= 1472 To run the client, use: Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size= 1472



To run a sockperf TCP throughput test: To run the server, use: Copy Copied! XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr -i <server ip> --msg-size= 1472 --tcp To run the client, use: Copy Copied! XLIO_STRQ=regular_rq LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf tp -i <server ip> --msg-size= 1472 --tcp



For more information, please refer to sockperf help using sockperf -h.

Example - Running sockperf Ping-pong Test

For optimal performance, please refer to Basic Performance Tuning.

Run sockperf server on Host A: Copy Copied! LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so sockperf sr