XLIO Configuration
You can control the behavior of XLIO by configuring:
The libxlio.conf file
XLIO configuration parameters, which are Linux OS environment variables
XLIO extra API
The installation process creates a default configuration file, /etc/libxlio.conf, in which you can define and change the following settings:
The target applications or processes to which the configured control settings apply. By default, XLIO control settings are applied to all applications.
The transport to be used for the created sockets.
The IP addresses and ports in which you want offload.
By default, the configuration file allows XLIO to offload everything except for the DNS server-side protocol (UDP, port 53) which will be handled by the OS.
In the libxlio.conf file:
You can define different XLIO control statements for different processes in a single configuration file. Control statements are always applied to the preceding target process statement in the configuration file.
Comments start with # and cause the entire line after it to be ignored.
Any beginning whitespace is skipped.
Any line that is empty is skipped.
It is recommended to add comments when making configuration changes.
The following sections describe configuration options in libxlio.conf. For a sample libxlio.conf file, see Example of XLIO Configuration.
Configuring Target Application or Process
The target process statement specifies the process to which all control statements that appear between this statement and the next target process statement apply.
Each statement specifies a matching rule that all its sub-expressions must evaluate as true (logical and) to apply.
If not provided (default), the statement matches all programs.
The format of the target process statement is:
application-id <program-name|*> <user-defined-id|*>
|
Option
|
Description
|
<program-name|*>
|
Define the program name (not including the path) to which the control statements appearing below this statement apply.
|
<user-defined-id|*>
|
Specify the process ID to which the control statements appearing below this statement apply.
Warning
You must also set the XLIO_APPLICATION_ID environment variable to the same value as user-defined-id.
Configuring Socket Transport Control
Use socket control statements to specify when libxlio will offload AF_INET/SOCK_STREAM or AF_INET/SOCK_DATAGRAM sockets (currently SOCK_RAW is not supported).
Each control statement specifies a matching rule that all its sub-expressions must evaluate as true (logical and) to apply. Statements are evaluated in order of definition according to "first-match".
Socket control statements use the following format:
use <transport> <role> <address|*>:<port range|*>
Where:
|
Option
|
Description
|
transport
|
Define the mode of transport:
The default is xlio.
|
role
|
Specify one of the following roles:
|
address
|
You can specify the local address the server is bind to or the remote server address the client connects to.
The syntax for address matching is:
<IPv4 address>[/<prefix_length>]|*
|
port range
|
Define the port range as:
Port range: 0-65536
Example of XLIO Configuration
To set the following:
Apply the rules to program tcp_lat with ID B1
Use XLIO by TCP clients connecting to machines that belong to subnet 192.168.1.*
Use OS when TCP server listens to port 5001 of any machine
In libxlio.conf, configure:
application-id tcp-lat B1
use xlio tcp_client
192.168.
1.0/
24:*:*:*
use os tcp_server *:
5001
use os udp_connect *:
53
You must also set the XLIO parameter:
XLIO_APPLICATION_ID=B1
XLIO configuration parameters are Linux OS environment variables that are controlled with system environment variables.
It is recommended that you set these parameters prior to loading the application with XLIO. You can set the parameters in a system file, which can be run manually or automatically.
All the parameters have defaults that can be modified.
On default startup, the XLIO library prints the XLIO version information, as well as the configuration parameters being used and their values to stderr.
XLIO always logs the values of the following parameters, even when they are equal to the default value:
XLIO_TRACELEVEL
XLIO_LOG_FILE
For all other parameters, XLIO logs the parameter values only when they are not equal to the default value.
The XLIO version information, parameters, and values are subject to change.
For example:
XLIO INFO : XLIO_VERSION: X.Y.Z-R Release built on MM DD YYYY HH:mm:ss
XLIO INFO : Cmd Line: sockperf server -i
11.138.
2.230
XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
XLIO DEBUG : Current Time: DayMonth DD HH:mm:ss YYYY
XLIO DEBUG : Pid:
3945469
XLIO INFO : OFED Version: MLNX_OFED_LINUX-X.X-X.X.X.X:
XLIO DEBUG : System:
5.4.
0-
121-generic
XLIO DEBUG : Architecture: x86_64
XLIO DEBUG : Node: luna02 XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
XLIO INFO : Log Level DETAILS [XLIO_TRACELEVEL]
XLIO DETAILS: Log Details
0 [XLIO_LOG_DETAILS]
XLIO DETAILS: Log Colors Enabled [XLIO_LOG_COLORS]
XLIO DETAILS: Log File [XLIO_LOG_FILE]
XLIO DETAILS: Stats File [XLIO_STATS_FILE]
XLIO DETAILS: Stats shared memory directory /tmp/xlio [XLIO_STATS_SHMEM_DIR]
XLIO DETAILS: SERVICE output directory /tmp/xlio [XLIO_SERVICE_NOTIFY_DIR]
XLIO DETAILS: Stats FD Num (max)
100 [XLIO_STATS_FD_NUM]
XLIO DETAILS: Conf File /etc/libxlio.conf [XLIO_CONFIG_FILE]
XLIO DETAILS: Application ID XLIO_DEFAULT_APPLICATION_ID [XLIO_APPLICATION_ID]
XLIO DETAILS: Polling CPU idle usage Disabled [XLIO_CPU_USAGE_STATS]
XLIO DETAILS: SigIntr Ctrl-C Handle Enabled [XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR]
XLIO DETAILS: SegFault Backtrace Disabled [XLIO_HANDLE_SIGSEGV]
XLIO INFO : Ring allocation logic TX
20(Ring per thread) [XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_TX]
XLIO INFO : Ring allocation logic RX
20(Ring per thread) [XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_RX]
XLIO DETAILS: Ring migration ratio TX -
1 [XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_TX]
XLIO DETAILS: Ring migration ratio RX
100 [XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX]
XLIO DETAILS: Ring limit per
interface
0 (no limit) [XLIO_RING_LIMIT_PER_INTERFACE]
XLIO DETAILS: Ring On Device Memory TX
0 [XLIO_RING_DEV_MEM_TX]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP max syn rate
0 (no limit) [XLIO_TCP_MAX_SYN_RATE]
XLIO DETAILS: Zerocopy Mem Bufs
200000 [XLIO_ZC_BUFS]
XLIO DETAILS: Zerocopy Cache Threshold
10240 [XLIO_ZC_CACHE_THRESHOLD]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Mem Segs TCP
1000000 [XLIO_TX_SEGS_TCP]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Mem Bufs
200000 [XLIO_TX_BUFS]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Mem Buf size
0 [XLIO_TX_BUF_SIZE]
XLIO DETAILS: ZC TX size
32768 [XLIO_ZC_TX_SIZE]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx QP WRE
32768 [XLIO_TX_WRE]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx QP WRE Batching
64 [XLIO_TX_WRE_BATCHING]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Max QP INLINE
204 [XLIO_TX_MAX_INLINE]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx MC Loopback Enabled [XLIO_TX_MC_LOOPBACK]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx non-blocked eagains Disabled [XLIO_TX_NONBLOCKED_EAGAINS]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Prefetch Bytes
256 [XLIO_TX_PREFETCH_BYTES]
XLIO INFO : Tx Bufs Batch TCP
1 [XLIO_TX_BUFS_BATCH_TCP]
XLIO DETAILS: Tx Segs Batch TCP
64 [XLIO_TX_SEGS_BATCH_TCP]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP Send Buffer size
1000000 [XLIO_TCP_SEND_BUFFER_SIZE]
XLIO INFO : Rx Mem Bufs
32384 [XLIO_RX_BUFS]
XLIO INFO : Rx QP WRE
1024 [XLIO_RX_WRE]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx QP WRE Batching
1 [XLIO_RX_WRE_BATCHING]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Byte Min Limit
65536 [XLIO_RX_BYTES_MIN]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Poll Loops
100000 [XLIO_RX_POLL]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Poll Init Loops
0 [XLIO_RX_POLL_INIT]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx UDP Poll OS Ratio
100 [XLIO_RX_UDP_POLL_OS_RATIO]
XLIO DETAILS: HW TS Conversion
3 [XLIO_HW_TS_CONVERSION]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Poll Yield Disabled [XLIO_RX_POLL_YIELD]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Prefetch Bytes
256 [XLIO_RX_PREFETCH_BYTES]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx Prefetch Bytes Before Poll
0 [XLIO_RX_PREFETCH_BYTES_BEFORE_POLL]
XLIO DETAILS: Rx CQ Drain Rate Disabled [XLIO_RX_CQ_DRAIN_RATE_NSEC]
XLIO INFO : GRO max streams
8192 [XLIO_GRO_STREAMS_MAX]
XLIO DETAILS: Disable flow tag
0 [XLIO_DISABLE_FLOW_TAG]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP 3T rules Disabled [XLIO_TCP_3T_RULES]
XLIO DETAILS: UDP 3T rules Enabled [XLIO_UDP_3T_RULES]
XLIO DETAILS: ETH MC L2 only rules Disabled [XLIO_ETH_MC_L2_ONLY_RULES]
XLIO DETAILS: Force Flowtag
for MC Disabled [XLIO_MC_FORCE_FLOWTAG]
XLIO DETAILS: Striding RQ Enabled [XLIO_STRQ]
XLIO INFO : STRQ Strides per RWQE
4096 [XLIO_STRQ_NUM_STRIDES]
XLIO INFO : STRQ Stride Size (Bytes)
128 [XLIO_STRQ_STRIDE_SIZE_BYTES]
XLIO DETAILS: STRQ Initial Strides Per Ring
262144 [XLIO_STRQ_STRIDES_NUM_BUFS]
XLIO INFO : STRQ Strides Compensation Level
131072 [XLIO_STRQ_STRIDES_COMPENSATION_LEVEL]
XLIO DETAILS: Select Poll (usec)
100000 [XLIO_SELECT_POLL]
XLIO DETAILS: Select Poll OS Force Disabled [XLIO_SELECT_POLL_OS_FORCE]
XLIO DETAILS: Select Poll OS Ratio
10 [XLIO_SELECT_POLL_OS_RATIO]
XLIO DETAILS: Select Skip OS
4 [XLIO_SELECT_SKIP_OS]
XLIO INFO : CQ Drain Thread Disabled [XLIO_PROGRESS_ENGINE_INTERVAL]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ Interrupts Moderation Enabled [XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ Moderation Count
48 [XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_COUNT]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ Moderation Period (usec)
50 [XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_PERIOD_USEC]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ AIM Max Count
560 [XLIO_CQ_AIM_MAX_COUNT]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ AIM Max Period (usec)
250 [XLIO_CQ_AIM_MAX_PERIOD_USEC]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ AIM Interval (msec)
250 [XLIO_CQ_AIM_INTERVAL_MSEC]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ AIM Interrupts Rate (per sec)
5000 [XLIO_CQ_AIM_INTERRUPTS_RATE_PER_SEC]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ Poll Batch (max)
16 [XLIO_CQ_POLL_BATCH_MAX]
XLIO DETAILS: CQ Keeps QP Full Enabled [XLIO_CQ_KEEP_QP_FULL]
XLIO INFO : QP Compensation Level
256 [XLIO_QP_COMPENSATION_LEVEL]
XLIO DETAILS: Offloaded Sockets Enabled [XLIO_OFFLOADED_SOCKETS]
XLIO DETAILS: Timer Resolution (msec)
10 [XLIO_TIMER_RESOLUTION_MSEC]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP Timer Resolution (msec)
100 [XLIO_TCP_TIMER_RESOLUTION_MSEC]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP control thread
0 (Disabled) [XLIO_TCP_CTL_THREAD]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP timestamp option
0 [XLIO_TCP_TIMESTAMP_OPTION]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP nodelay
0 [XLIO_TCP_NODELAY]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP quickack
0 [XLIO_TCP_QUICKACK]
XLIO DETAILS: Exception handling mode -
1(just log debug message) [XLIO_EXCEPTION_HANDLING]
XLIO DETAILS: Avoid sys-calls on tcp fd Disabled [XLIO_AVOID_SYS_CALLS_ON_TCP_FD]
XLIO DETAILS: Allow privileged sock opt Enabled [XLIO_ALLOW_PRIVILEGED_SOCK_OPT]
XLIO DETAILS: Delay after join (msec)
0 [XLIO_WAIT_AFTER_JOIN_MSEC]
XLIO DETAILS: Internal Thread Affinity -
1 [XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_AFFINITY]
XLIO DETAILS: Internal Thread Cpuset [XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_CPUSET]
XLIO DETAILS: Internal Thread Arm CQ Disabled [XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_ARM_CQ]
XLIO DETAILS: Internal Thread TCP Handling
0 (deferred) [XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_TCP_TIMER_HANDLING]
XLIO DETAILS: Thread mode Multi spin lock [XLIO_THREAD_MODE]
XLIO INFO : Buffer batching mode
0 (No batching buffers) [XLIO_BUFFER_BATCHING_MODE]
XLIO DETAILS: Mem Allocate type
2 (Huge Pages) [XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE]
XLIO DETAILS: Num of UC ARPs
3 [XLIO_NEIGH_UC_ARP_QUATA]
XLIO DETAILS: UC ARP delay (msec)
10000 [XLIO_NEIGH_UC_ARP_DELAY_MSEC]
XLIO DETAILS: Num of neigh restart retries
1 [XLIO_NEIGH_NUM_ERR_RETRIES]
XLIO DETAILS: TSO support Auto [XLIO_TSO]
XLIO INFO : LRO support Disabled [XLIO_LRO]
XLIO DETAILS: BF (Blue Flame) Enabled [XLIO_BF]
XLIO DETAILS: UTLS RX support Disabled [XLIO_UTLS_RX]
XLIO DETAILS: UTLS TX support Enabled [XLIO_UTLS_TX]
XLIO DETAILS: UTLS high watermark DEK cache size
1024 [XLIO_UTLS_HIGH_WMARK_DEK_CACHE_SIZE]
XLIO DETAILS: UTLS low watermark DEK cache size
512 [XLIO_UTLS_LOW_WMARK_DEK_CACHE_SIZE]
XLIO DETAILS: Src port stirde
2 [XLIO_SRC_PORT_STRIDE]
XLIO DETAILS: Number of Nginx workers
0 [XLIO_NGINX_WORKERS_NUM]
XLIO DETAILS: Size of UDP socket pool
0 [XLIO_NGINX_UDP_POOL_SIZE]
XLIO DETAILS: Max RX reuse buffs UDP pool
0 [XLIO_NGINX_UDP_POOL_REUSE_BUFFS]
XLIO DETAILS: fork() support Enabled [XLIO_FORK]
XLIO DETAILS: close on dup2() Enabled [XLIO_CLOSE_ON_DUP2]
XLIO DETAILS: MTU
0 (follow actual MTU) [XLIO_MTU]
XLIO DETAILS: MSS
0 (follow XLIO_MTU) [XLIO_MSS]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP CC Algorithm
0 (LWIP) [XLIO_TCP_CC_ALGO]
XLIO DETAILS: TCP abort on close Disabled [XLIO_TCP_ABORT_ON_CLOSE]
XLIO DETAILS: Polling Rx on Tx TCP Disabled [XLIO_RX_POLL_ON_TX_TCP]
XLIO DETAILS: RX CQ wait control Disabled [XLIO_RX_CQ_WAIT_CTRL]
XLIO DETAILS: Trig dummy send getsockname() Disabled [XLIO_TRIGGER_DUMMY_SEND_GETSOCKNAME]
XLIO INFO : Skip CQ polling in rx Epoll Only [XLIO_SKIP_POLL_IN_RX]
XLIO INFO : ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Configuration Parameters Values
The following table lists the XLIO configuration parameters and their possible values.
|
XLIO Configuration Parameter
|
Description and Examples
|
XLIO_TRACELEVEL
|
PANIC = 0 – Panic level logging.
|
ERROR = 1 – Runtime errors in XLIO.
|
WARN = WARNING = 2– Runtime warning that does not disrupt the application workflow.
|
INFO = INFORMATION = 3– General information passed to the application user.
|
DETAILS – Greater general information passed to the user of the application.
|
DEBUG = 4 – High-level insight to the operations performed in XLIO.
|
FINE = FUNC = 5 – Low-level runtime logging of activity.
|
FINER = FUNC_ALL = 6 – Very low-level runtime logging of activity. This logging level drastically lowers application performance. We recommend that you use this level with the XLIO_LOG_FILE parameter.
|
XLIO_LOG_DETAILS
|
Provides additional logging details on each log line.
|
XLIO_LOG_FILE
|
Redirects all XLIO logging to a specific user-defined file.
|
XLIO_CONFIG_FILE
|
Sets the full path to the XLIO configuration file.
|
LOG_COLORS
|
Uses a color scheme when logging; red for errors and warnings, and dim for very low level debugs.
|
XLIO_CPU_USAGE_STATS
|
Calculates the XLIO CPU usage during polling hardware loops. This information is available through XLIO stats utility.
|
XLIO_APPLICATION_ID
|
Specifies a group of rules from libxlio.conf for XLIO to apply.
|
XLIO_HANDLE_SIGINTR
|
When enabled, the XLIO handler is called when an interrupt signal is sent to the process.
|
XLIO_HANDLE_SIGSEGV
|
When enabled, a print backtrace is performed, if a segmentation fault occurs.
|
XLIO_STATS_FD_NUM
|
Maximum number of sockets monitored by the XLIO statistics mechanism.
|
XLIO_STATS_FILE
|
Redirects socket statistics to a specific user-defined file.
|
XLIO_STATS_SHMEM_DIR
|
Sets the directory path for XLIO to create the shared memory files for xlio_stats.
|
XLIO_XLIOD_NOTIFY_DIR
|
Sets the directory path for XLIO to write files used by xliod.
|
XLIO_TCP_MAX_SYN_RATE
|
Limits the number of TCP SYN packets that XLIO handles per second for each listen socket.
|
XLIO_TX_SEGS_TCP
|
Number of TCP LWIP segments allocation for each XLIO process.
|
XLIO_TX_BUFS
|
Number of global Tx data buffer elements allocation.
|
XLIO_TX_WRE
|
Number of Work Request Elements allocated in all transmit QP's. The number of QP's can change according to the number of network offloaded interfaces.
|
XLIO_TX_WRE_BATCHING
|
Controls the number of aggregated Work Requests Elements before receiving a completion signal (CQ entry) from the hardware. Previously this number was hard coded as 64.
|
XLIO_TX_MAX_INLINE
|
Max send inline data set for QP.
|
XLIO_TX_MC_LOOPBACK
|
Sets the initial value used internally by the XLIO to control multicast loopback packet behavior during transmission. An application that calls setsockopt() with IP_MULTICAST_LOOP overwrites the initial value set by this parameter.
|
XLIO_TX_NONBLOCKED_EAGAINS
|
Returns value 'OK' on all send operations performed on a non-blocked UDP socket. This is the OS default behavior. The datagram sent is silently dropped inside the XLIO or the network stack.
|
XLIO_TX_PREFETCH_BYTES
|
Accelerates an offloaded send operation by optimizing the cache. Different values give an optimized send rate on different machines. We recommend that you adjust this parameter to your specific hardware.
|
XLIO_TX_BUFS_BATCH_TCP
|
The number of buffers fetched from the ring pool by a socket at once. Higher number for less ring accesses to fetch buffers. Lower number for less memory consumption by a socket.
Min value: 1
|
XLIO_RX_BUFS
|
The number of Rx data buffer elements allocated for the processes. These data buffers are used by all QPs on all HCAs, as determined by the XLIO_QP_LOGIC.
|
XLIO_RX_WRE
|
The number of Work Request Elements allocated in all received QPs.
|
XLIO_RX_WRE_BATCHING
|
Number of Work Request Elements and RX buffers to batch before recycling.
|
XLIO_RX_BYTES_MIN
|
The minimum value in bytes used per socket by the XLIO when applications call to setsockopt(SO_RCVBUF).
|
XLIO_RX_POLL
|
The number of times to unsuccessfully poll an Rx for XLIO packets before going to sleep.
Once the XLIO has gone to sleep, if it is in blocked mode, it waits for an interrupt; if it is in non-blocked mode, it returns -1.
|
XLIO_RX_POLL_INIT
|
XLIO maps all UDP sockets as potential Offloaded-capable. Only after ADD_MEMBERSHIP is set, the offload starts working and the CQ polling starts XLIO.
|
XLIO_RX_UDP_POLL_OS_RATIO
|
Defines the ratio between XLIO CQ poll and OS FD poll.
Disable with 0
|
XLIO_NGINX_UDP_POOL_SIZE
|
Defines the size of UDP socket pool for NGINX.
|
XLIO_HW_TS_CONVERSION
|
Defines timestamp conversion method.
Currently only UDP RX flow is supported.
Default value: 3 (Sync to system time)
|
XLIO_RX_POLL_YIELD
|
When an application is running with multiple threads on a limited number of cores, there is a need for each thread polling inside XLIO (read, readv, recv, and recvfrom) to yield the CPU to another polling thread so as not to starve them from processing incoming packets.
|
XLIO_RX_PREFETCH_BYTES
|
The size of the receive buffer to prefetch into the cache while processing ingress packets.
|
XLIO_RX_CQ_DRAIN_RATE_NSEC
|
Socket's receive path CQ drain logic rate control.
|
XLIO_RX_POLL_ON_TX_TCP
|
Enables TCP RX polling during TXP TX operation for faster TCP ACK reception
|
XLIO_GRO_STREAMS_MAX
|
Controls the number of TCP streams to perform GRO (generic receive offload) simultaneously.
|
XLIO_TCP_3T_RULES
|
Uses only 3 tuple rules for TCP, instead of using 5 tuple rules.
|
XLIO_UDP_3T_RULES
|
This parameter is relevant in case the application uses connected UDP sockets. 3 tuple rules are used in hardware flow steering rule when the parameter is enabled, and in 5 tuple flow steering rule when it is disabled. Enabling this option can reduce hardware flow steering resources. However, when it is disabled, the application might see benefits in latency and cycles per packet. Default: 1 (Enable)
|
XLIO_ETH_MC_L2_ONLY_RULES
|
Uses only L2 rules for Ethernet Multicast.
|
XLIO_STRQ
|
Enables and disables Striding Receive Queues.
Each WQE in a Striding RQ may receive several packets. Thus, the WQE buffer size is controlled by XLIO_STRQ_NUM_STRIDES x XLIO_STRQ_STRIDE_SIZE_BYTES
Values: on, off
Default: on (Enabled)
|
XLIO_STRQ_NUM_STRIDES
|
The number of strides in each receive WQE. Must be power of two and in range [512 - 65536].
Default: 16384
|
XLIO_STRQ_STRIDE_SIZE_BYTES
|
The size, in bytes, of each stride in a receive WQE. Must be power of two and in range [64 - 8192].
Default: 512
|
XLIO_STRQ_STRIDES_NUM_BUFS
|
The initial number of stride objects in the strides pool. Each received packet is represented by a stride object. Each stride object points to a portion of a buffer allocated for a receive WQE. When the pool runs out of stride objects it expands by another portion of this value.
Default: 262144
|
XLIO_STRQ_STRIDES_COMPENSATION_LEVEL
|
Number of spare stride objects a CQ holds to allow faster allocation of a stride object when a packet arrives.
Default: 16384
|
XLIO_SELECT_POLL
|
The duration in micro-seconds (usec) in which to poll the hardware on Rx path before blocking for an interrupt (when waiting and also when calling select(), poll(), or epoll_wait()).
|
XLIO_SELECT_POLL_OS_RATIO
|
This enables polling the OS file descriptors while the user thread calls select(), poll(), or epoll_wait(), and XLIO is busy in the offloaded socket polling loop. This results in a single poll of the non-offloaded sockets every XLIO_SELECT_POLL_RATIO offloaded socket (CQ) polls.
|
XLIO_SELECT_SKIP_OS
|
In select(), poll(), or epoll_wait()forces the XLIO to check the non-offloaded sockets even though an offloaded socket has a ready packet that was found while polling.
|
XLIO_CQ_POLL_BATCH_MAX
|
The maximum size of the array while polling the CQs in the XLIO.
|
XLIO_PROGRESS_ENGINE_INTERVAL
|
Internal XLIO thread safety which checks that the CQ is drained at least once every N milliseconds. This mechanism allows XLIO to progress the TCP stack even when the application does not access its socket (so it does not provide a context to XLIO). If the CQ was already drained by the application receive socket API calls, this thread goes back to sleep without any processing.
|
XLIO_PROGRESS_ENGINE_WCE_MAX
|
Each time the XLIO's internal thread starts its CQ draining, it stops when it reaches this maximum value.
|
XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_ENABLE
|
Enable CQ interrupt moderation.
|
XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_COUNT
|
Number of packets to hold before generating interrupt.
|
XLIO_CQ_MODERATION_PERIOD_USEC
|
Period in microseconds for holding the packet before generating interrupt.
|
XLIO_CQ_AIM_MAX_COUNT
|
Maximum count value to use in the adaptive interrupt moderation algorithm.
|
XLIO_CQ_AIM_MAX_PERIOD_USEC
|
Maximum period value to use in the adaptive interrupt moderation algorithm.
|
XLIO_CQ_AIM_INTERVAL_MSEC
|
Frequency of interrupt moderation adaptation.
|
XLIO_CQ_AIM_INTERRUPTS_RATE_PER_SEC
|
Desired interrupts rate per second for each ring (CQ).
|
XLIO_CQ_KEEP_QP_FULL
|
If disabled (default), the CQ does not try to compensate for each poll on the receive path. It uses a "debt" to remember how many WRE are missing from each QP, so that it can fill it when buffers become available.
|
XLIO_QP_COMPENSATION_LEVEL
|
The number of spare receive buffer CQ holds that can be allowed for filling up QP while full receive buffers are being processed inside XLIO.
|
XLIO_OFFLOADED_SOCKETS
|
Creates all sockets as offloaded/not-offloaded by default.
Default: 1 (Enabled)
|
XLIO_TIMER_RESOLUTION_MSEC
|
Control XLIO internal thread wakeup timer resolution (in milliseconds).
|
XLIO_TCP_TIMER_RESOLUTION_MSEC
|
Controls XLIO internal TCP timer resolution (fast timer) (in milliseconds). Minimum value is the internal thread wakeup timer resolution (XLIO_TIMER_RESOLUTION_MSEC).
|
XLIO_TCP_CTL_THREAD
|
Does all TCP control flows in the internal thread.
Default: 0 (disabled)
|
XLIO_TCP_TIMESTAMP_OPTION
|
Currently, LWIP is not supporting RTTM and PAWS mechanisms.
Default: 0 (disabled)
|
XLIO_TCP_NODELAY
|
If set, it disables the Nagle algorithm option for each TCP socket during initialization. Meaning that TCP segments are always sent as soon as possible, even if there is only a small amount of data.
|
XLIO_TCP_QUICKACK
|
If set, it disables the delayed acknowledge ability. Meaning that TCP will respond after every packet.
|
XLIO_EXCEPTION_HANDLING
|
Handles missing support or error cases in Socket API or functionality by XLIO.
Default: -1
|
XLIO_AVOID_SYS_CALLS_ON_TCP_FD
|
For TCP fd, avoid system calls for the supported options of: ioctl, fcntl, getsockopt, setsockopt.
|
XLIO_THREAD_MODE
|
By default XLIO is ready for multi-threaded applications, meaning it is thread-safe.
Default: 1 (Multi with spin lock)
|
XLIO_MEM_ALLOC_TYPE
|
This replaces the XLIO_HUGETBL parameter logic.
OFED will also try to allocate QP & CQ memory accordingly:
To override OFED use: (MLX_QP_ALLOC_TYPE, MLX_CQ_ALLOC_TYPE).
|
XLIO_FORK
|
Controls XLIO fork support. Setting this flag on will cause XLIO to call ibv_fork_init() function. ibv_fork_init() initializes libibverbs's data structures to handle fork() function calls correctly and avoid data corruption.
|
XLIO_MTU
|
Size of each Rx and Tx data buffer (Maximum Transfer Unit).
Default: 0 (following interface actual MTU)
|
XLIO_MSS
|
Defines the max TCP payload size that can be sent without IP fragmentation.
|
XLIO_CLOSE_ON_DUP2
|
When this parameter is enabled, XLIO handles the duplicated file descriptor (oldfd), as if it is closed (clear internal data structures) and only then forwards the call to the OS.
|
XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_AFFINITY
|
Controls which CPU core(s) the XLIO internal thread is serviced on. The CPU set should be provided as either a hexadecimal value that represents a bitmask or as a comma delimited of values (ranges are ok). Both the bitmask and comma delimited list methods are identical to what is supported by the taskset command. See the man page on taskset for additional information.
The -1 value disables the Internal Thread Affinity setting by XLIO.
Bitmask examples:
0x00000001 – Run on processor 0
Comma delimited examples:
0,4,8 – Run on processors 0,4, and 8
Default: -1.
|
XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_CPUSET
|
Selects a CPUSET for XLIO internal thread (For further information, see man page of cpuset).
|
XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_ARM_CQ
|
Wakes up the internal thread for each packet that the CQ receives.
|
XLIO_INTERNAL_THREAD_TCP_TIMER_HANDLING
|
Selects the internal thread policy when handling TCP timers.
|
XLIO_WAIT_AFTER_JOIN_MSEC
|
This parameter indicates the time of delay the first packet is send after receiving the multicast JOINED event from the SM.
|
XLIO_NEIGH_UC_ARP_QUATA
|
XLIO will send UC ARP in case neigh state is NUD_STALE.
|
XLIO_NEIGH_UC_ARP_DELAY_MSEC
|
This parameter indicates number of msec to wait between every UC ARP.
|
XLIO_NEIGH_NUM_ERR_RETRIES
|
Indicates number of retries to restart NEIGH state machine if NEIGH receives ERROR event.
|
XLIO_BF
|
Enables/disables BlueFlame usage of the card.
|
XLIO_TSO
|
With Segmentation Offload, or TCP Large Send, TCP can pass a buffer to be transmitted that is bigger than the maximum transmission unit (MTU) supported by the medium. Intelligent adapters implement large sends by using the prototype TCP and IP headers of the incoming send buffer to carve out segments of required size. Copying the prototype header and options, then calculating the sequence number and checksum fields creates TCP segment headers.
Expected benefits: Throughput increase and CPU unload.
Default value: auto
auto
Depends on ethtool setting and adapter ability.
See ethtool -k <eth0> | grep tcp-segmentation-offload
on
Enabled in case adapter supports it
off
Disabled
|
XLIO_LRO
|
Large receive offload (LRO) is a technique for increasing inbound throughput of high-bandwidth network connections by reducing central processing unit (CPU) overhead. It works by aggregating multiple incoming packets from a single stream into a larger buffer before they are passed higher up the networking stack, thus reducing the number of packets that must be processed.
Default value: auto
auto
Depends on ethtool setting and adapter ability.
See ethtool -k <eth0> | grep large-receive-offload
on
Enabled in case adapter supports it
off
Disabled
|
XLIO_TRIGGER_DUMMY_SEND_GETSOCKNAME
|
This parameter triggers dummy packet sent from getsockname() to warm up the caches.
|
XLIO_UTLS_TX
|
When this parameter is enabled, XLIO offloads TLS TX path through kTLS API if possible.
Default: 1 (Enabled)
|
XLIO_UTLS_RX
|
When this parameter is enabled, XLIO offloads TLS RX path through kTLS API if possible.
Default: 1 (Enabled)
|
XLIO_SPEC
|
XLIO_SPEC sets all the required configuration parameters of XLIO. Usually, no additional configuration is required.
Example #1: XLIO_SPEC=latency (XLIO predefined specification profile for latency: Latency profile spec – optimized latency on all use cases. System is tuned to keep balance between Kernel and XLIO. Note: It may not reach the maximum bandwidth)
Example #2: XLIO_SPEC=multi_ring_latency (XLIO predefined specification profile for Multi ring latency – optimized for use cases that are keen on latency where two applications communicate using send-only and receive-only TCP sockets)
|
XLIO_NGINX_WORKER_NUM
|
This number must be equal to ‘worker_processes’ attribute of nginx configuration file.
|
XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_TX
|
Ring allocation logic is used to separate the traffic into different rings.
Important
This feature might decrease performance for applications which their main processing loop is based on select() and/or poll().
The logic options are:
Default: 0
|
XLIO_DISABLE_FLOW_TAG
|
Enable/Disable flow-tag. Flow Tags improve RX performance for 5T rules.
|
XLIO_SKIP_POLL_IN_RX
|
Allow TCP socket to skip CQ polling in Rx socket call.
0 - Disabled
1 - Skip always
2 - Skip only if this socket was added to epoll before
Default: 0 (Disabled)
|
XLIO_SOCKETXTREME
|
Enable the Spcketxtreme API. The potential benefits of SocketXtreme are elimination of the copy operations, higher throughput, and lower latency.
|
XLIO_TCP_NODELAY_TRESHOLD
|
Adding a threshold parameter will trigger TCP_NODELAY only if the first segment length is larger than the threshold.
This skips the TCP_NODELAY for small segments and allows some aggregation.
Only the first segment is checked because the current behavior triggers output regardless of TCP_NODELAY when an unsent list contains at least two segments.
The value is in bytes.
Default: 0
|
XLIO_DEFERRED_CLOSE
|
Postpone the close(2) syscall to the socket destructor to prevent the kernel from freeing the resources before RFS destruction. This variable may lead to unexpected EADDRINUSE and excessive fd consumption in the application.
0 - Disabled
1 - Enable
Default: 0 (Disabled)
|
XLIO_TX_SEGS_RING_BATCH_TCP
|
The number of TCP segments fetched from the segments pool by a ring at once.
Min value: 1
Default: 1024
|
XLIO_MULTILOCK
|
Control locking type mechanism for some specific flows.
Note that usage of Mutex might increase latency.
0 - Spin
1 - Mutex
Default: 0 (Spin)
Beta Level Features Configuration Parameters
The following table lists configuration parameters and their possible values for new XLIO Beta level features. The parameters below are disabled by default.
These XLIO features are still experimental and subject to changes. They can help improve performance of multithread applications.
We recommend altering these parameters in a controlled environment until reaching the best performance tuning.
|
XLIO Configuration Parameter
|
Description and Examples
|
XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_TX
XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX
|
Ring migration ratio is used with the "ring per thread" logic in order to decide when it is beneficial to replace the socket's ring with the ring allocated for the current thread.
|
XLIO_RING_LIMIT_PER_INTERFACE
|
Limits the number of rings that can be allocated per interface.
Warning
XLIO_RX_BUFS might need to be adjusted in order to have enough buffers for all rings in the system. Each ring consumes XLIO_RX_WRE buffers.
Use a value of 0 for an unlimited number of rings.
|
XLIO_RING_DEV_MEM_TX
|
XLIO can use the on-device-memory to store the egress packet if it does not fit into the BF inline buffer. This improves application egress latency by reducing the PCI transactions.
|
XLIO_TCP_CC_ALGO
|
TCP congestion control algorithm.
|
XLIO_NGINX_WORKER_NUM
|
This number must be equal to ‘worker_processes’ attribute of nginx configuration file.
XLIO can be loaded using Dynamically Loaded (DL) libraries. These libraries are not automatically loaded at program link time or start-up as with LD_PRELOAD. Instead, there is an API for opening a library, looking up symbols, handling errors, and closing the library.
The example below demonstrates how to load socket() function. Similarly, users should load all other network-related functions as declared in sock-redirect.h:
#include <stdlib.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <dlfcn.h>
#include <arpa/inet.h>
#include <sys/socket.h>
typedef
int (*socket_fptr_t) (
int __domain,
int __type,
int __protocol);
int main(
int argc,
const
char** argv)
{
void* lib_handle;
socket_fptr_t xlio_socket;
int fd;
lib_handle = dlopen(
"libxlio.so", RTLD_LAZY);
if (!lib_handle) {
printf(
"FAILED to load libxlio.so\n");
exit(
1);
}
xlio_socket = (socket_fptr_t)dlsym(lib_handle,
"socket");
if (xlio_socket == NULL) {
printf(
"FAILED to load socket()\n");
exit(
1);
}
fd = xlio_socket(AF_INET, SOCK_DGRAM, IPPROTO_UDP);
if (fd <
0) {
printf(
"FAILED open socket()\n");
exit(
1);
}
printf(
"socket creation succeeded fd = %d\n", fd);
close(fd);
dlclose(lib_handle);
return
0;
}
For more information, please refer to dlopen man page.
For a complete example that includes all the necessary functions, see sockperf’s xlio-redirect.h and xlio_socket-redirect.cpp files.