The information in this chapter is intended for application developers that want to maximize XLIO performance may use the Extra API and achieve the following:

To further lower latencies

To increase throughput

To gain additional CPU cycles for the application logic

To better control XLIO offload capabilities

All socket applications are limited to the given Socket API interface functions. The XLIO Extra API enables XLIO to open a new set of functions which allow the application developer to add code which utilizes zero copy receive function calls and low-level packet filtering by inspecting the incoming packet headers or packet payload at a very early stage in the processing.

XLIO is designed as a dynamically linked user-space library. As such, the XLIO Extra API has been designed to allow the user to dynamically load XLIO and to detect at runtime if the additional functionality described here is available or not. The application is still able to run over the general socket library without XLIO loaded as it did previously, or can use an application flag to decide which API to use: Socket API or XLIO Extra API.

The XLIO Extra APIs are provided as a header with the XLIO binary rpm. The application developer needs to include this header file in his application code.

After installing the XLIO rpm on the target host, the XLIO Extra APIs header file is located in the following link:

Copy Copied! #include "/usr/include/mellanox/xlio_extra.h"

The xlio_extra.h provides detailed information about the various functions and structures, and instructions on how to use them.

An example using the XLIO Extra API can be seen in the udp_lat source code. Follow the ‘--xliozcopyread’ flag for the zero copy recvfrom logic.

A specific example for using the TCP zero copy extra API can be seen under extra_api_tests/tcp_zcopy_cb.