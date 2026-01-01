DOCA-Host Downloads for DGX

DGX GB200
|Product
|Version
|Links to SW Download
|Link to Documentation
|Notes
|DOCA-Host for DGX OS 7.0
|2.9.1-2.0.0
|Ubuntu 24.10 (arm)
|DOCA Host v2.9.1-2 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following DGX specific modifications:
DGX B200
|Product
|Version
|Links to SW Download
|Link to Documentation
|Notes
|DOCA-Host for DGX OS 7.0 & RHEL 9.5
|2.9.1-3.0.0
|Ubuntu 24.10 (x86_64)
RedHat 9.5 (x86_64)
|This version is also compatible with the DGX H100 and DGX A100.
DOCA Host v2.9.1-3.0.0 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following DGX specific modifications: