DOCA-Host Downloads for DGX

DGX GB200

ProductVersionLinks to SW DownloadLink to DocumentationNotes
DOCA-Host for DGX OS 7.02.9.1-2.0.0Ubuntu 24.10 (arm)DOCA Host v2.9.1-2 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following DGX specific modifications:
  • Fixed the xpmem dkms package that contained a typo in its dkms.conf file, which prevented it from using non-default kernel headers and caused it to always default to the standard one
  • MFT v4.30.1-503
  • ConnectX-7 firmware v28.43.2026

DGX B200

ProductVersionLinks to SW DownloadLink to DocumentationNotes
DOCA-Host for DGX OS 7.0 & RHEL 9.52.9.1-3.0.0Ubuntu 24.10 (x86_64)
RedHat 9.5 (x86_64)		This version is also compatible with the DGX H100 and DGX A100.
DOCA Host v2.9.1-3.0.0 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following DGX specific modifications:
  • Fixed the xpmem dkms package that contained a typo in its dkms.conf file, which prevented it from using non-default kernel headers and caused it to always default to the standard one
  • MFT v4.30.1-508
  • ConnectX-7 firmware v28.43.2026