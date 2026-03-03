Configuration#
Riva NMT NIM uses docker containers under the hood. Each NIM has its own Docker container and there are several ways to configure it. The remainder of this section describes how to configure a NIM container.
GPU Selection#
Passing
--gpus all to docker run is not supported in environments with two or more GPUs.
In environments with a combination of GPUs, expose specific GPU inside the container using either:
the
--gpusflag (ex:
--gpus='"device=1"')
the environment variable
NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICES(ex:
-e NVIDIA_VISIBLE_DEVICES=1)
The device ID(s) to use as input(s) are listed in the output of
nvidia-smi -L:
GPU 0: Tesla H100 (UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46)
GPU 1: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (UUID: GPU-b404a1a1-d532-5b5c-20bc-b34e37f3ac46)
Refer to the NVIDIA Container Toolkit documentation for more instructions.
Note
If you are using a vGPU environment, set the parameter for enabling unified memory pciPassthru
Environment Variables#
The following table describes the environment variables that can be passed into a NIM as a
-e argument added to a
docker run command:
General#
NGC_API_KEY
Your personal NGC API key. Required.
NIM_CACHE_PATH
The location in the container where the container caches model artifacts. If this volume is not mounted, the container does a fresh download of the model every time the container starts.
Default:
/opt/nim/.cache
NIM_HTTP_API_PORT
Publish the NIM HTTP service to the prescribed port inside the container. Make sure to adjust the port passed to the
-p/--publishflag of docker run to reflect that (ex:
-p $NIM_HTTP_API_PORT:$NIM_HTTP_API_PORT). The left-hand side of this
:is your host address:port, and does NOT have to match with
$NIM_HTTP_API_PORT. The right-hand side of the
:is the port inside the container which MUST match
NIM_HTTP_API_PORTor (or
9000if not set). Supported endpoints are as follows:
/v1/license: Returns the license information
/v1/metadata: Returns metadata including asset information, license information, model information, and version
/v1/metrics: Exposes Prometheus metrics via an ASGI app endpoint
Default:
9000
-
NIM_GRPC_API_PORT
Publish the Riva TTS service over GRPC to the prescribed port inside the container. Make sure to adjust the port passed to the
-p/--publishflag of docker run to reflect that (ex:
-p $NIM_GRPC_API_PORT:$NIM_GRPC_API_PORT). The left-hand side of this
:is your host address:port, and does NOT have to match with
$NIM_GRPC_API_PORT. The right-hand side of the
:is the port inside the container which MUST match
NIM_GRPC_API_PORT(or
50051if not set).
Default:
50051
NIM_HTTP_TRITON_PORT
Port number for Triton HTTP endpoint. This is used internally and need not be exposed to the host.
Default:
8000
NIM_GRPC_TRITON_PORT
Port number for Triton gRPC endpoint. This is used internally and need not be exposed to the host.
Default:
8001
NIM_TRITON_METRICS_PORT
Port number for Triton metrics endpoint. This is used internally and need not be exposed to the host.
Default:
8002
TRITON_EXTRA_ARGS
Extra arguments to be passed to Triton server executable. Refer [Triton Server Documentation](https://docs.nvidia.com/deeplearning/triton-inference-server/user-guide/docs/introduction/index.html) for available arguments.
Default: Not set
SSL / HTTPS#
These variables control SSL/TLS configuration for secure connections to and from the NIM service, and secure model downloads. Use these variables to enable HTTPS, configure certificates, and manage proxy and certificate authority settings.
NIM_SSL_MODE
Specify a value to enable SSL/TLS in served endpoints. The possible values are as follows:
"DISABLED": No HTTPS
"TLS": HTTPS with only server-side TLS (client certificate not required).
TLSrequires
NIM_SSL_CERTS_PATHand
NIM_SSL_KEY_PATHto be set.
"MTLS": HTTPS with mTLS (client certificate required).
MTLSrequires
NIM_SSL_CERTS_PATH,
NIM_SSL_KEY_PATH,
NIM_SSL_CLIENT_KEY_PATH,
NIM_SSL_CLIENT_CERT_PATHand
NIM_SSL_CA_CERTS_PATHto be set.
Default:
"DISABLED"
-
NIM_SSL_KEY_PATH
The path to the server’s TLS private key file (required for TLS HTTPS). It’s used to decrypt incoming messages and sign outgoing ones. Required if
NIM_SSL_MODEis enabled.
Default:
None
NIM_SSL_CERT_PATH
The path to the server’s certificate file (required for TLS HTTPS). It contains the public key and server identification information. Required if
NIM_SSL_MODEis enabled. Default:
None
NIM_SSL_CA_CERTS_PATH
The path to the CA (Certificate Authority) certificate. Required if
NIM_SSL_MODE="MTLS".
Default:
None
NIM_SSL_CLIENT_KEY_PATH
The path to the client’s TLS private key file (required for TLS HTTPS). Required if
NIM_SSL_MODE=mtlsis enabled.
Default:
None
NIM_SSL_CLIENT_CERT_PATH
The path to the client’s certificate file (required for TLS HTTPS). Required if
NIM_SSL_MODE=mtlsis enabled.
Default:
None
Local Model Cache#
These variables manage location of the model cache. Downloaded models and custom profiles are saved into the cache. Mount a cache volume and provide path to the volume in the
NIM_CACHE_PATH environment variable.
Volumes#
These settings define how to mount local file system paths into the NIM container.
/opt/nim/.cache
This is the default directory where models are downloaded and cached inside the container. Mount a directory from your host machine to this path to preserve the cache between container runs. If this volume is not mounted, the container will download the model every time it starts. You can customize this path with the
NIM_CACHE_PATHenvironment variable.
For example, to use
~/.cache/nimon your host machine as the cache directory:
Create the directory on your host:
mkdir -p ~/.cache/nim
Mount the directory by running the docker run command with the
-vand
-uoptions:
docker run ... -v ~/.cache/nim:/opt/nim/.cache -u $(id -u)
-