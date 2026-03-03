Is this page helpful?

Support Matrix#

This documentation describes the software and hardware that Riva NMT NIM supports.

Hardware#

NVIDIA Riva NMT NIM is supported on NVIDIA GPUs with Compute Capability > 7.0. Avoid exceeding the available memory when selecting models to deploy; 16+ GB VRAM is recommended.

GPUs Supported#

GPU

Precision

A30, A100

FP16

H100

FP16

A2, A10, A16, A40

FP16

L4, L40, GeForce RTX 40xx

FP16

GeForce RTX 50xx

FP16

Software#

  • Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)

  • NVIDIA Driver >= 535

  • NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1

Supported Models#

Riva NMT NIM supports the following models.

NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).

Model

Publisher

WSL Support

Riva Translate 1.6b

NVIDIA

Note

All models use FP16 precision.

Riva Translate 1.6b#

Riva Translate 1.6b is a Megatron model designed to translate text between language pairs (from one language to another).

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to riva-translate-1_6b. Refer to Launching the NIM for details.

Model Profiles#

Model Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=riva-translate-1_6b

4.6

9.5

Supported Languages#

The Riva Translate 1.6b model supports translation for any-to-any language pair from below 36 languages.

  • Simplified Chinese (zh-CN)

  • Traditional Chinese (zh-TW)

  • Russian (ru)

  • German (de)

  • European Spanish (es-ES)

  • LATAM Spanish (es-US)

  • French (fr)

  • Danish (da)

  • Greek (el)

  • Finnish (fi)

  • Hungarian (hu)

  • Italian (it)

  • Lithuanian (lt)

  • Latvian (lv)

  • Dutch (nl)

  • Norwegian (no)

  • Polish (pl)

  • European Portuguese (pt-PT)

  • Brazilian Portuguese (pt-BR)

  • Romanian (ro)

  • Slovak (sk)

  • Swedish (sv)

  • Japanese (ja)

  • Hindi (hi)

  • Korean (ko)

  • Estonian (et)

  • Slovenian (sl)

  • Bulgarian (bg)

  • Ukrainian (uk)

  • Croatian (hr)

  • Arabic (ar)

  • Vietnamese (vi)

  • Turkish (tr)

  • Indonesian (id)

  • Czech (cs)

  • Thai (th)