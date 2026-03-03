Support Matrix#

Riva NMT NIM supports the following models.

NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).

All models use FP16 precision.

Riva Translate 1.6b#

Riva Translate 1.6b is a Megatron model designed to translate text between language pairs (from one language to another).

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to riva-translate-1_6b . Refer to Launching the NIM for details.

Model Profiles# Model Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) name=riva-translate-1_6b 4.6 9.5