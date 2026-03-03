Support Matrix#
This documentation describes the software and hardware that Riva NMT NIM supports.
Hardware#
NVIDIA Riva NMT NIM is supported on NVIDIA GPUs with Compute Capability > 7.0. Avoid exceeding the available memory when selecting models to deploy; 16+ GB VRAM is recommended.
GPUs Supported#
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
A30, A100
|
FP16
|
H100
|
FP16
|
A2, A10, A16, A40
|
FP16
|
L4, L40, GeForce RTX 40xx
|
FP16
|
GeForce RTX 50xx
|
FP16
Software#
Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)
NVIDIA Driver >= 535
NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1
Supported Models#
Riva NMT NIM supports the following models.
NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).
|
Model
|
Publisher
|
WSL Support
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
Note
All models use FP16 precision.
Riva Translate 1.6b#
Riva Translate 1.6b is a Megatron model designed to translate text between language pairs (from one language to another).
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
riva-translate-1_6b. Refer to Launching the NIM for details.
Model Profiles#
|
Model Profile
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
4.6
|
9.5
Supported Languages#
The Riva Translate 1.6b model supports translation for any-to-any language pair from below 36 languages.
Simplified Chinese (
zh-CN)
Traditional Chinese (
zh-TW)
Russian (
ru)
German (
de)
European Spanish (
es-ES)
LATAM Spanish (
es-US)
French (
fr)
Danish (
da)
Greek (
el)
Finnish (
fi)
Hungarian (
hu)
Italian (
it)
Lithuanian (
lt)
Latvian (
lv)
Dutch (
nl)
Norwegian (
no)
Polish (
pl)
European Portuguese (
pt-PT)
Brazilian Portuguese (
pt-BR)
Romanian (
ro)
Slovak (
sk)
Swedish (
sv)
Japanese (
ja)
Hindi (
hi)
Korean (
ko)
Estonian (
et)
Slovenian (
sl)
Bulgarian (
bg)
Ukrainian (
uk)
Croatian (
hr)
Arabic (
ar)
Vietnamese (
vi)
Turkish (
tr)
Indonesian (
id)
Czech (
cs)
Thai (
th)