NVDEC Video Decoder API Programming Guide#

All NVDECODE APIs are exposed in two header-files: cuviddec.h and nvcuvid.h . These headers can be found under Interface folder in the Video Codec SDK package. The samples in NVIDIA Video Codec SDK statically load the library (which ships as a part of the SDK package for windows) functions and include cuviddec.h and nvcuvid.h in the source files. The Windows DLL nvcuvid.dll is included in the NVIDIA display driver for Windows. The Linux library libnvcuvid.so is included with NVIDIA display driver for Linux. For Jetson platforms, the library libnvcuvid.so is included in the Jetson Linux.

The following sections in this chapter explain the flow that should be followed to accelerate decoding using NVDECODE API.

The user needs to call cuvidDestroyVideoParser() to destroy the parser object and free up all the allocated resources.

The decoded result gets associated with a picture-index value in the CUVIDPICPARAMS structure, which is also provided by the parser. This picture index is later used to map the decoded frames to CUDA memory.

Parser triggers callbacks registered while creating parser object synchronously from within cuvidParseVideoData() , whenever there is corresponding condition is hit like pfnSequenceCallback when there is change in sequence parameters or pfnDecodePicturepicture when frame is ready to be decoded. If the callback returns failure, it will be propagated by cuvidParseVideoData() to the application.

CUVID_PKT_NOTIFY_EOS: If this flag is set along with CUVID_PKT_ENDOFSTREAM, an additional (dummy) display callback will be invoked with null value of CUVIDPARSERDISPINFO which should be interpreted as end of the stream.

CUVID_PKT_ENDOFPICTURE: MUST be set when packet contains exactly one frame or one field data. NALU based codecs have one frame latency for decode callback as parser detects frame boundary when some non-VCL NALU are received (that belong to next frame). This flag will force parser to skip this boundary check and trigger decode callback immediately. If packet has incomplete data, decode callback will get triggered with partial frame data. If packet has more than one frame data, parser will trigger decode callback for first frame data. Rest of the NALU will get dropped.

CUVID_PKT_DISCONTINUITY: should be set if there is any discontinuity like packet after seek.

CUVID_PKT_ENDOFSTREAM: MUST be set with last packet for this stream. Parser will trigger display callback for all pending buffers in the display queue.

Bitstream extracted from demultiplexer along with its length and some other auxiliary info like timestamp, flags is packed into struct CUVIDSOURCEDATAPACKET , called as packet. This packet is fed into parser using cuvidParseVideoData() . This packet is initialized as:

pfnGetSEIMsg : Parser triggers this callback in decode order when all the unregistered user SEI messages or Metadata OBUs are parsed for a frame. Currently this callback is supported for H264, HEVC and AV1 codecs. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:

pfnGetOperatingPoint : Parser triggers this callback to get operating point of an AV1 scalable stream. Parser picks default operating point as 0 and outputAllLayers flag as 0 if pfnGetOperatingPoint is not set or return value is -1 or invalid operating point. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:

pfnDisplayPicture : Parser triggers this callback when a frame in display order is ready. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:

pfnDecodePicture: Parser triggers this callback when bitstream data for one frame is ready. In case of field pictures, there may be two decode calls per one display call since two fields make up one frame. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:

pfnSequenceCallback: Application must register a function to handle any sequence change. Parser triggers this callback for initial sequence header or when it encounters a video format change. Return value from sequence callback is interpreted by the driver as follows:

ulErrorThreshold: controls non-compliance bitstream checks in parser. Its valid range is 0 to 100. 0 means strict check and parser will return error if found any non-compliance or error and 100 means ignore all non-compliance bitstream checks in parser.

ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces: This is number of surfaces in parser’s DPB (decode picture buffer). This value may not be known at the parser initialization time and can be set to a dummy number like 1 to create parser object. Application must register a callback pfnSequenceCallback with the driver, which is called by the parser when the parser encounters the first sequence header or any changes in the sequence. This callback reports the minimum number of surfaces needed by parser’s DPB for correct decoding in CUVIDEOFORMAT::min_num_decode_surfaces . The sequence callback may return this value to the parser if wants to update CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces . The parser then overwrites CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces with the value returned by the sequence callback, if return value of the sequence callback is greater than 1 (see description about pfnSequenceCallback below). Therefore, for optimum memory allocation, decoder object creation should be deferred until CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces is known, so that the decoder object can be created with required number of buffers, such that CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces = CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces .

Parser object can be created by calling cuvidCreateVideoParser() after filling the structure CUVIDPARSERPARAMS . The structure should be filled up with following information about the stream to be decoded:

The user needs to call cuvidDestroyDecoder() to destroy the decoder session and free up all the allocated decoder resources.

During the process of decoding, when the user needs to change the bitstream or change postprocessing parameters, the user needs to call cuvidReconfigureDecoder() . This call should be ideally made from CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::pfnSequenceCallback when the bitstream changes. The parameters the user wants to reconfigure should be filled up in ::CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO . Please note, CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulWidth and CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulHeight must be equal to or smaller than CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidth and CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeight respectively or else the cuvidReconfigureDecoder() would fail.

The user needs to specify CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidth and CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeight while calling cuvidCreateDecoder() . The user should choose the values of CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidth and CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeight which to ensure that the resolution of the bitstream is never exceeded during the entire decoding process. Please note that the values of CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidth and CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeight cannot be changed within a session and if user wants to change the values, the decoding session should be destroyed and recreated.

The following steps need to be followed for using the cuvidReconfigureDecoder() .

The API can be used in scenarios where the bitstream undergoes changes in resolution, for e.g. when the encoder (on server side) changes image resolution frequently to adhere to Quality of Service(QoS) constraints.

In the earlier SDKs the user had to destroy the existing decoder instance and create a new decoder instance for handling any change in decoder resolution or post processing parameters (like scaling ratio, cropping dimensions etc.).

Using cuvidReconfigureDecoder() the user can reconfigure the decoder if there is a change in the resolution and/or post processing parameters of the bitstream without having to destroy the ongoing decoder instance, and create a new one thereby saving time (and latency) in the process.

Please note that the NVDEC can detect a limited number of errors depending on the codec. This API is supported for HEVC, H264 and JPEG on Maxwell and above generation GPUs.

The API is expected to help in the scenarios where the client needs to take a further decision based on the decoding status of the frame, for e.g. whether to carry out inferencing on the frame or not.

The bitstream for the frame was corrupted, however could not be concealed by NVDEC.

After the decoding is kicked off, cuvidGetDecodeStatus() can be called at any time to query the status of decoding of that frame. The underlying driver fills the status of decoding in CUVIDGETDECODESTATUS::*pDecodeStatus .

Histogram buffer is mapped to output buffer in driver so cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() does unmap of histogram buffer also along with output surface.

cuvidMapVideoFrame() API returns the CUDA device pointer of histogram data buffer along with output surface if CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::enableHistogram flag is set while creating decoder (using API cuvidCreateDecoder() ). CUDA device pointer of histogram buffer can be obtained from CUVIDPROCPARAMS::histogram_dptr .

Histogram data is collected by NVDEC during the decoding process resulting in zero performance penalty. NVDEC computes the histogram data for only the luma component of decoded output, not on post-processed frame(i.e. when scaling, cropping, etc. applied). In case of AV1 when film gain is enabled, histogram data is collected on the decoded frame prior to the application of the flim grain.

In multi-instance decoding use-case, NVDEC could be bottleneck so there wouldn’t be significant benefit of calling cuvidMapVideoFrame() and cuvidDecodePicture() on different CPU threads. cuvidDecodePicture() will stall if wait queue on NVDEC inside driver is full. Sample applications in Video Codec SDK are using mapping and decode calls on same CPU thread, for simplicity.

When using NVIDIA parser from NVDECODE API, the application can implement a producer-consumer queue between decoding thread (as producer) and mapping thread (as consumer). The queue can contain picture indexes (or other unique identifiers) for frames being decoded. Parser can run on decoding thread. Decoding thread can add the picture index to the queue in display callback and return immediately from callback to continue decoding subsequent frames as they become available. On the other side, mapping thread will monitor the queue. If it sees the queue has non-zero length, it will dequeue the entry and call cuvidMapVideoFrame(…) with nPicIdx as the picture index. Decoding thread must ensure to not reuse the corresponding decode picture buffer for storing the decoded output until its entry is consumed and freed by mapping thread.

cuvidMapVideoFrame() is a blocking call as it waits for decoding to complete. If cuvidMapVideoFrame() is called on same CPU thread as cuvidDecodePicture() , it will block cuvidDecodePicture() as well. In this case, the application will not be able to submit decode packets to NVDEC until mapping is complete. It can be avoided by performing the mapping operation on a CPU thread (referred as mapping thread) different from the one calling cuvidDecodePicture() (referred as decoding thread).

If the user continuously fails to call the corresponding cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() after cuvidMapVideoFrame() , then cuvidMapVideoFrame() will eventually fail. At most CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumOutputSurfaces frames can be mapped at a time.

After the user is done with the processing on the frame, cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() must be called to make the output surface available for storing other decoded and post-processed frames.

The above operation performed by cuvidMapVideoFrame() is referred to as mapping in this document.

cuvidMapVideoFrame() API takes decode surface index ( nPicIdx ) as input and maps it to one of available output surfaces, post-processes the decoded frame and copy to output surface and returns CUDA device pointer and associated pitch of the output surfaces.

Please note that cuvidDecodePicture() instructs the NVDEC hardware engine to kick off the decoding of the frame/field. However, successful completion of cuvidMapVideoFrame() indicates that the decoding process is completed and that the decoded YUV frame is converted from the format generated by NVDEC to the YUV format specified in CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::OutputFormat .

The user needs to call cuvidMapVideoFrame() to get the CUDA device pointer and pitch of the output surface that holds the decoded and post-processed frame.

Call cuvidDecodePicture() and pass the decoder handle and the pointer to CUVIDPICPARAMS. cuvidDecodePicture() kicks off the decoding on NVDEC.

The client needs to fill up the structure with parameters derived during the parsing process. CUVIDPICPARAMS contains a structure specific to every supported codec which should also be filled up.

After de-muxing and parsing, the client can submit the bitstream which contains a frame or field of data to hardware for decoding. To accomplish this the following steps, need to be followed:

The user can also specify the following parameters in the CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO to control the final output:

The cuvidCreateDecoder() call fills CUvideodecoder with the decoder handle which should be retained till the decode session is active. The handle needs to be passed along with other NVDECODE API calls.

ulIntraDecodeOnly: Set this flag to 1 to instruct the driver that the content being decoded contains only I/IDR frames. This helps the driver optimize memory consumption. Do not set this flag if content has non-intra frames.

ulCreationFlags : It is defined as enum cudaVideoCreateFlags . It is optional to explicitly define this flag. Driver will pick appropriate mode if not defined.

DeinterlaceMode : This should be set to cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weave or cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bob for progressive content and cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptive for interlaced content. cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptive yields better quality but increases memory consumption.

ulTargetWidth, ulTargetHeight: This is resolution of output surfaces. For use-case which involve no scaling, these should be set to ulWidth, ulHeight , respectively.

OutputFormat : Output surface format defined as enum cudaVideoSurfaceFormat. This output format must be one of supported format obtained in decodecaps.nOutputFormatMask in cuvidGetDecoderCaps(). If an unsupported output format is passed, API will fail with error CUDA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.

ulNumOutputSurfaces: This is the maximum number of output surfaces that the client will simultaneously map to decode surfaces for further processing using cuvidMapVideoFrame(). These surfaces have postprocessed decoded output to be used by client. The driver internally allocates the corresponding number of surfaces (referred as output surfaces in this document). Client will have access to output surfaces. Refer to section Preparing the decoded frame for further processing to understand the definition of map.

ulNumDecodeSurfaces: Referred to as decode surfaces elsewhere in this document, this is the number of surfaces that the driver will internally allocate for storing the decoded frames. Using a higher number ensures better pipelining but increases GPU memory consumption. For correct operation, minimum value is defined in CUVIDEOFORMAT::min_num_decode_surfaces and can be obtained from first sequence callback from Nvidia parser. The NVDEC engine writes decoded data to one of these surfaces. These surfaces are not accessible by the user of NVDECODE API, but the mapping stage, which includes decoder output format conversion, scaling, cropping etc.) use these surfaces as input surfaces.

ulMaxWidth, ulMaxHeight : max width and max height that decoder support in case of resolution change. When there is resolution change (new resolution <= ulMaxWidth, ulMaxHeight) in video stream, app can reconfigure decoder using cuvidReconfigureDecoder() API instead of destroy and recreate the decoder. If ulMaxWidth or ulMaxHeight is set to 0, ulMaxWidth and ulMaxHeight are set to ulWidth and ulHeight respectively.

The decoder instance can be created by calling cuvidCreateDecoder() after filling the structure CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO . The structure CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO should be filled up with the following information about the stream to be decoded:

Before creating the decoder instance, user needs to have a valid CUDA context which will be used in the entire decoding process.

The API cuvidGetDecoderCaps() also returns histogram related capabilities of underlying GPU. Histogram data is collected by NVDEC during the decoding process resulting in zero performance penalty. NVDEC computes the histogram data for only the luma component of decoded output, not on post-processed frame(i.e. when scaling, cropping, etc. applied). In case of AV1 when film gain is enabled, histogram data is collected on the decoded frame prior to the application of the flim grain.

In most situations, bit-depth and chroma subsampling to be used at the decoder output is same as that at the decoder input (i.e. in the content). In certain cases, however, it may be necessary to have the decoder produce output with bit-depth and chroma subsampling different from that used in the input bitstream. In general, it’s always a good idea to first check if the desired output bit-depth and chroma subsampling format is supported before creating the decoder. This can be done in the following way:

Returned parameters from API can be interpreted as below to validate if content can be decoded on underlying hardware:

When cuvidGetDecoderCaps () is called , the underlying driver fills up the remaining fields of CUVIDDECODECAPS , indicating the support for the queried capabilities, supported output formats and the maximum and minimum resolutions the hardware supports.

The client needs to fill in the following fields of CUVIDDECODECAPS before calling cuvidGetDecoderCaps() .

As illustrated in NVDEC Capabilities , different GPUs have hardware decoders with different capabilities. Therefore, to ensure your application works on all generations of GPU hardware, it is highly recommended that the application queries the hardware capabilities and makes appropriate decision based on presence/absence of the desired capability/functionality.

In case of run-time dynamic linking, library is loaded to memory at run-time. Below is code snippet to dynamically load nvcuvid library at run-time on Windows and Linux systems:

Video Codec SDK sample applications are using two main Nvidia libraries: nvcuvid and cuda. Both libraries can be used as either load-time dynamic linking or run-time dynamic linking. Video Codec SDK sample applications are using load-time dynamic linking. User can use run-time dynamic linking of these libraries if needed. Below code snippets can help understand the changes needed in programming style:

The sample applications included with the Video Codec SDK are written to demonstrate the functionality of various APIs, but they may not be fully optimized. Hence programmers are strongly encouraged to ensure that their application is well-designed, with various stages in the decode-postprocess-display pipeline structured in an efficient manner to achieve desired performance and memory consumption.

CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulIntraDecodeOnly should be set to 1 if it is known beforehand that the sequence contains Intra frames only. This feature is supported only for HEVC, H.264 and VP9. However, decoding might fail if the flag is enabled in case of supported codecs for regular bit streams having P and/or B frames.

While decoding multiple streams it is recommended to allocate minimum number of CUDA contexts and share it across sessions. This saves the memory overhead associated with the CUDA context creation.

CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::DeinterlaceMode should be set “ cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weave ” or “ cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bob ”. For interlaced contents, choosing cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptive results to higher quality but increases memory consumption. Using cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weave or cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bob results to minimum memory consumption though it may result in lesser video quality. In case “ CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO:: DeinterlaceMode ” is not specified by the client, the underlying display driver sets it to “ cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptive ” which results to higher memory consumption. Hence it is strongly recommended to choose the right value of CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO:: DeinterlaceMode depending on the requirement.

Make CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces = CUVIDEOFORMAT:: min_num_decode_surfaces . This will ensure that the underlying driver allocates minimum number of decode surfaces to correctly decode the sequence. In case there is reduction in decoder performance, clients can slightly increase CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces . It is therefore recommended to choose the optimal value of CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces to ensure right balance between decoder throughput and memory consumption.

In the use cases where there is frequent change of decode resolution and/or post processing parameters, it is recommended to use cuvidReconfigureDecoder() instead of destroying the existing decoder instance and recreating a new one.

For performance intensive and low latency video codec applications, ensure the PCIE link width is set to the maximum available value. PCIE link width currently configuredcan be obtained by running command ‘nvidia-smi -q’. PCIE link width can be configured in the system’s BIOS settings.

The NVDEC driver internally maintains a queue of 4 frames for efficient pipelining of operations. Please note that this pipeline does not imply any decoding delay for decoding. The decoding starts as soon as the first frame is queued, but the application can continue queuing up input frames so long as space is available without stalling. Typically, by the time application has queued 2-3 frames, decoding of the first frame is complete and the pipeline continues. This pipeline ensures that the hardware decoder is utilized to the maximum extent possible.

Mapping and making the frame available for further processing: This thread checks if there are any decoded frames available. If yes, then it should call cuvidMapVideoFrame() to get the CUDA device pointer and pitch of the frame. The frame can then be used for further processing.

Parsing and decoding: This thread does the parsing of the bitstream and kicks off decoding by calling cuvidDecodePicture().

An optimized implementation should use independent threads for de-muxing, parsing, bitstream decode and processing etc. as explained below:

The post-processed frames can then be sent to the display engine for displaying on the screen, if required. Note that this operation is outside the scope of NVDECODE APIs.

Of these, de-muxing and parsing are not hardware accelerated and therefore outside the scope of this document. The de-muxing can be performed using third party components such as FFmpeg, which provides support for many multiplexed video formats. The sample applications included in the SDK demonstrate de-muxing using FFmpeg.

The NVDEC engine on NVIDIA GPUs is a dedicated hardware block, which decodes the input video bitstream in supported formats. A typical video decode application broadly consists of the following stages:

4.5. Allocating decode surfaces dynamically#

The bitstream sequence (SPS) often has more DPB size than necessary. In most instances, not all of these surfaces are required. Therefore, the following approach can be used to reduce the number of decode surfaces used during a decode session. This will help lower the memory footprint of each session in most instances, allowing for an increase in the number of simultaneous decode sessions. However, the decode throughput of individual sessions may be slightly reduced, as the surfaces will be reused more frequently.

The following steps should be followed for further optimizing video memory usage:

Set CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::bMemoryOptimize = 1 before invoking cuvidCreateVideoParser() . This will ensure that the parser sends lowest possible CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdx . pfnSequenceCallback() has min_num_decode_surfaces information. Return min_num_decode_surfaces value from pfnSequenceCallback() . This will overwrite DPB size to min_num_decode_surfaces . Assign a value to CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces that is less than min_num_decode_surfaces , with the minimum value being 1. Next, create a decoder using cuvidCreateDecoder() . This will create a decoder with a reduced number of decode surfaces. In pfnDecodeCallback() , check the value of CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdx sent by the parser. If CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdx is less than ulNumDecodeSurfaces , continue with the decode using cuvidDecodePicture() API. If CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdx is greater than or equal to ulNumDecodeSurfaces , then invoke cuvidReconfigureDecoder() with increased CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces to increase the number of decode surfaces. Then, proceed with decoding the frame using cuvidCreateDecoder() . Note: If cuvidReconfigureDecoder() fails with CUDA_ERROR_OUT_OF_MEMORY error, application can retry for some time, if cuvidReconfigureDecoder() continues to fail, the application needs to handle the failure.

Notices

Notice

This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”) makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assumes no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.

NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.

Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.

NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgment, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.

NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.

NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.

Trademarks

NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and cuBLAS, CUDA, CUDA Toolkit, cuDNN, DALI, DIGITS, DGX, DGX-1, DGX-2, DGX Station, DLProf, GPU, Jetson, Kepler, Maxwell, NCCL, Nsight Compute, Nsight Systems, NVCaffe, NVIDIA Deep Learning SDK, NVIDIA Developer Program, NVIDIA GPU Cloud, NVLink, NVSHMEM, PerfWorks, Pascal, SDK Manager, Tegra, TensorRT, TensorRT Inference Server, Tesla, TF-TRT, Triton Inference Server, Turing, and Volta are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.