NVDEC Video Decoder API Programming Guide#
1. Overview#
NVIDIA GPUs - beginning with the NVIDIA® Fermi™ generation and NVIDIA Jetson platforms contain a video decoder engine (referred to as NVDEC in this document) which provides fully-accelerated hardware video decoding capability. NVDEC can be used for decoding bitstreams of various formats: AV1, H.264, HEVC (H.265), VP8, VP9, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4 and VC-1. NVDEC runs completely independent of compute/graphics engine.
NVIDIA provides software API and libraries for programming NVDEC. The software API, hereafter referred to as NVDECODE API lets developers access the video decoding features of NVDEC and interoperate NVDEC with other engines on the GPU.
NVDEC decodes the compressed video streams and copies the resulting YUV frames to video memory (in GPUs) or system memory (in Jetson platforms). With frames in video/system memory, video post processing can be done using CUDA. The NVDECODE API also provides CUDA-optimized implementation of commonly used post-processing operations such as scaling, cropping, aspect ratio conversion, de-interlacing and color space conversion to many popular output video formats. The client can choose to use the CUDA-optimized implementations provided by the NVDECODE API for these post-processing steps or choose to implement their own post-processing on the decoded output frames.
Decoded video frames can be presented to the display with graphics interoperability for video playback, passed directly to a dedicated hardware encoder (NVENC) for high-performance video transcoding, used for GPU accelerated inferencing or consumed further by CUDA or CPU-based processing.
1.1. Supported Codecs#
The codecs supported by NVDECODE API are:
MPEG-1,
MPEG-2,
MPEG4,
VC-1 (Simple/Main/Advanced Profile),
H.264 (AVCHD) Baseline/Main/High/High10 (exclude MBAFF)/High422 (exclude MBAFF) Profile,
H.265 (HEVC) (Main/Main10/Main12 Profile, Main 4:2:2/4:4:4 10/12 profile (exclude YUV400)),
VP8,
VP9(8bit, 10 bit and 12 bit),
AV1 Main profile,
Hybrid (CUDA + CPU) JPEG
Note
The Hybrid (CUDA + CPU) JPEG codec is not supported on Jetson platforms.
Refer to Chapter 2 for complete details about the video capabilities for various GPUs and Jetson platforms.
2. Video Decoder Capabilities#
This chapter provides detailed information about the video decoder capabilities for each GPU architecture and Jetson platform. NVDEC Capabilities table specifies the maximum and minimum supported resolutions, supported profiles, and codec levels for H.264, HEVC, VP9, and AV1 to verify hardware support for required video formats and resolutions.
MPEG-1 & MPEG-2
Max Resolution and Min Resolution supported on all GPUs is 4080x4080 and 48x16 respectively
VC-1 & MPEG-4
Max Resolution and Min Resolution supported on all GPUs is 2048x1024 & 1024x2048 and 48x16 respectively
VP8
Max Resolution and Min Resolution supported on all GPUs is 4096x4096 and 48x16 respectively
Unsupported on First Generation Maxwell
|
GPU Arch /
Jetson Platform
|
H.264/AVCHD
|
H.265/HEVC
|
VP9
|
AV1
|
Maxwell (except GM206)
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Unsupported
|
Unsupported
|
Unsupported
|
Min: 48x16
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
GM206
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 4096x2304
|
Max: 4096x2304
|
Unsupported
|
Min: 48x16
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
Profile: Main profile up to Level 5.1 and main10 profile
|
Profile: Profile 0
|
GP100
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Unsupported
|
Min: 48x16
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
Profile: Main profile up to Level 5.1, main10 and main12 profile
|
Profile: Profile 0
|
GP10x/GV100 /Turing/GA100
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max:8192x81921
|
Unsupported
|
Min: 48x16
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
Profile: Main profile up to Level 6.0, main10 and main12 profile
|
Profile: Profile 0, 10-bit and 12-bit decoding
|
Hopper
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Unsupported
|
Min: 48x16
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
Profile: Main, main10 and main12 profile up to Level 6.0, 444 chroma format support
|
Profile: Profile 0, 10-bit and 12-bit decoding
|
GA10x/AD10x
|
Max: 4096x4096
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Min: 48x16
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High profile up to Level 5.1
|
Profile: Main, main10 and main12 profile up to Level 6.0, 444 chroma format support
|
Profile: Profile 0, 10-bit and 12-bit decoding
|
Profile: Profile 0 upto level 6.0
|
Blackwell /
Jetson Thor
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Max: 8192x8192
|
Min: 48x64
|
Min: 144x144
|
Min: 128x128
|
Min: 128x128
|
Profile: Baseline, Main, High up to Level 6.2 High 10 and High 422 (exclude MBAFF) up to Level 6.2
|
Profile: Main, main10, main12, Main 4:2:2/4:4:4 10/12 profile (exclude YUV400) Level up to 6.0
|
Profile: Profile 0, 10-bit and 12-bit decoding
|
Profile: Profile 0 upto level 6.0
1: VP9 10-bit and 12-bit decoding is supported on select GP10x GPUs, all Turing GPUs and GA100
Max in the table below refers to the maximum resolution supported by the hardware video decoder for the given GPU architecture or Jetson platform.
Min in the table below refers to the minimum resolution supported by the hardware video decoder for the given GPU architecture or Jetson platform.
3. Video Decoder Pipeline#
This chapter describes the video decoder pipeline architecture and the workflow for decoding video using the NVDECODE API. It explains the decoder components and the sequence of API calls required for video decoding.
Decoder pipeline consists of three major components - Demuxer, Video Parser, and Video Decoder. The components are not dependent on each other and hence can be used independently. NVDECODE API provide API’s for NVIDIA video parser and NVIDIA video decoder. Of these, NVIDIA video parser is purely a software component and users can implement their own parser in place of NVIDIA video parser, if required.
At a high level the following steps should be followed for decoding any video content using NVDECODEAPI:
Create a CUDA context.
Query the decode capabilities of the hardware decoder.
Create the decoder instance(s).
De-Mux the content (like .mp4). This can be done using third party software like FFMPEG.
Parse the video bitstream using parser provided by NVDECODE API or third-party parser such as FFmpeg.
Kick off the Decoding using NVDECODE API.
Obtain the decoded YUV for further processing.
Query the status of the decoded frame.
Depending on the decoding status, use the decoded output for further processing like rendering, inferencing, postprocessing etc.
If the application needs to display the output,
Convert decoded YUV surface to RGBA.
Map RGBA surface to DirectX or OpenGL texture.
Draw texture to screen.
-
Destroy the decoder instance(s) after the completion of decoding process.
Destroy the CUDA context.
The above steps are explained in the rest of the document and demonstrated in the sample application(s) included in the Video Codec SDK package.
4. Using NVIDIA Video Decoder (NVDECODE API)#
All NVDECODE APIs are exposed in two header-files:
cuviddec.h and
nvcuvid.h. These headers can be found under
Interface folder in the Video Codec SDK package. The samples in NVIDIA Video Codec SDK statically load the library (which ships as a part of the SDK package for windows) functions and include
cuviddec.h and
nvcuvid.h in the source files. The Windows DLL
nvcuvid.dll is included in the NVIDIA display driver for Windows. The Linux library
libnvcuvid.so is included with NVIDIA display driver for Linux. For Jetson platforms, the library
libnvcuvid.so is included in the Jetson Linux.
The following sections in this chapter explain the flow that should be followed to accelerate decoding using NVDECODE API.
4.1. Video Parser#
4.1.1. Creating a parser#
Parser object can be created by calling
cuvidCreateVideoParser() after filling the structure
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS. The structure should be filled up with following information about the stream to be decoded:
CodecType:must be from
enum cudaVideoCodec, indicating codec type of content like H.264, HEVC, VP9 etc.
ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces:This is number of surfaces in parser’s DPB (decode picture buffer). This value may not be known at the parser initialization time and can be set to a dummy number like 1 to create parser object. Application must register a callback
pfnSequenceCallbackwith the driver, which is called by the parser when the parser encounters the first sequence header or any changes in the sequence. This callback reports the minimum number of surfaces needed by parser’s DPB for correct decoding in
CUVIDEOFORMAT::min_num_decode_surfaces. The sequence callback may return this value to the parser if wants to update
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces. The parser then overwrites
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaceswith the value returned by the sequence callback, if return value of the sequence callback is greater than 1 (see description about
pfnSequenceCallbackbelow). Therefore, for optimum memory allocation, decoder object creation should be deferred until
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfacesis known, so that the decoder object can be created with required number of buffers, such that
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces=
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces.
ulClockRate:is timestamp units in Hz (0=default=10000000Hz)
ulErrorThreshold:controls non-compliance bitstream checks in parser. Its valid range is 0 to 100. 0 means strict check and parser will return error if found any non-compliance or error and 100 means ignore all non-compliance bitstream checks in parser.
ulMaxDisplayDelay:Max display callback delay. 0 = no delay
bAnnexb:must be set to 1 for AV1 annexB streams
pfnSequenceCallback:Application must register a function to handle any sequence change. Parser triggers this callback for initial sequence header or when it encounters a video format change. Return value from sequence callback is interpreted by the driver as follows:
0: fail
1: succeeded, but driver should not override
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaces
>1: succeeded, and driver should override
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::ulMaxNumDecodeSurfaceswith this return value
-
pfnDecodePicture:Parser triggers this callback when bitstream data for one frame is ready. In case of field pictures, there may be two decode calls per one display call since two fields make up one frame. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:
0: fail
\(\geq 1\): succeeded
-
pfnDisplayPicture: Parser triggers this callback when a frame in display order is ready. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:
0: fail
\(\geq 1\): succeeded
-
pfnGetOperatingPoint: Parser triggers this callback to get operating point of an AV1 scalable stream. Parser picks default operating point as 0 and outputAllLayers flag as 0 if
pfnGetOperatingPointis not set or return value is -1 or invalid operating point. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:
< 0: fail
\(\geq 0\): succeeded (bit 0-9: currOperatingPoint, bit 10-10: bOutputAllLayer)
-
pfnGetSEIMsg: Parser triggers this callback in decode order when all the unregistered user SEI messages or Metadata OBUs are parsed for a frame. Currently this callback is supported for H264, HEVC and AV1 codecs. Return value from this callback is interpreted as:
0: fail
\(\geq 1\): succeeded
-
4.1.2. Parsing the packets#
Bitstream extracted from demultiplexer along with its length and some other auxiliary info like timestamp, flags is packed into struct
CUVIDSOURCEDATAPACKET, called as packet. This packet is fed into parser using
cuvidParseVideoData(). This packet is initialized as:
flags:These flags are set by application and interpreted by parser as below:
CUVID_PKT_ENDOFSTREAM:MUST be set with last packet for this stream. Parser will trigger display callback for all pending buffers in the display queue.
CUVID_PKT_TIMESTAMP:indicate that timestamp in packet is valid.
CUVID_PKT_DISCONTINUITY:should be set if there is any discontinuity like packet after seek.
CUVID_PKT_ENDOFPICTURE:MUST be set when packet contains exactly one frame or one field data. NALU based codecs have one frame latency for decode callback as parser detects frame boundary when some non-VCL NALU are received (that belong to next frame). This flag will force parser to skip this boundary check and trigger decode callback immediately. If packet has incomplete data, decode callback will get triggered with partial frame data. If packet has more than one frame data, parser will trigger decode callback for first frame data. Rest of the NALU will get dropped.
CUVID_PKT_NOTIFY_EOS:If this flag is set along with CUVID_PKT_ENDOFSTREAM, an additional (dummy) display callback will be invoked with null value of CUVIDPARSERDISPINFO which should be interpreted as end of the stream.
-
payload_size:represents number of bytes in payload
payload:points to bitstream memory buffer
timestamp:Presentation time stamp (10MHz clock), only valid if
CUVID_PKT_TIMESTAMPflag is set
Parser triggers callbacks registered while creating parser object synchronously from within
cuvidParseVideoData(), whenever there is corresponding condition is hit like
pfnSequenceCallback when there is change in sequence parameters or
pfnDecodePicturepicture when frame is ready to be decoded. If the callback returns failure, it will be propagated by
cuvidParseVideoData() to the application.
The decoded result gets associated with a picture-index value in the
CUVIDPICPARAMS structure, which is also provided by the parser. This picture index is later used to map the decoded frames to CUDA memory.
4.1.3. Destroying parser#
The user needs to call
cuvidDestroyVideoParser() to destroy the parser object and free up all the allocated resources.
4.2. Video Decoder#
4.2.1. Querying decode capabilities#
The API
cuvidGetDecoderCaps() lets users query the capabilities of underlying hardware video decoder.
As illustrated in NVDEC Capabilities, different GPUs have hardware decoders with different capabilities. Therefore, to ensure your application works on all generations of GPU hardware, it is highly recommended that the application queries the hardware capabilities and makes appropriate decision based on presence/absence of the desired capability/functionality.
The API
cuvidGetDecoderCaps() lets users query the capabilities of underlying hardware video decoder. Calling thread should have a valid CUDA context associated.
The client needs to fill in the following fields of
CUVIDDECODECAPS before calling
cuvidGetDecoderCaps().
eCodecType: Codec type (AV1, H.264, HEVC, VP9, JPEG etc.)
eChromaFormat: enum cudaVideoChromaFormat (Monochrome, 420, 422, 444)
nBitDepthMinus8: 0 for 8-bit, 2 for 10-bit, 4 for 12-bit
When
cuvidGetDecoderCaps() is called , the underlying driver fills up the remaining fields of
CUVIDDECODECAPS, indicating the support for the queried capabilities, supported output formats and the maximum and minimum resolutions the hardware supports.
The following pseudo-code illustrates how to query the capabilities of NVDEC.
CUVIDDECODECAPS decodeCaps = {};
// set IN params for decodeCaps
decodeCaps.eCodecType = cudaVideoCodec_HEVC;//HEVC
decodeCaps.eChromaFormat = cudaVideoChromaFormat_420;//YUV 4:2:0
decodeCaps.nBitDepthMinus8 = 2;// 10 bit
result = cuvidGetDecoderCaps(&decodeCaps);
Returned parameters from API can be interpreted as below to validate if content can be decoded on underlying hardware:
// Check if content is supported
if (!decodecaps.bIsSupported){
NVDEC_THROW_ERROR(Codec not supported on this GPU", CUDA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED);
}
// validate the content resolution supported on underlying hardware
if ((coded_width > decodecaps.nMaxWidth) ||
(coded_height > decodecaps.nMaxHeight)){
NVDEC_THROW_ERROR(Resolution not supported on this GPU", CUDA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED);
}
// Max supported macroblock count CodedWidth*CodedHeight/256 must be <= nMaxMBCount
if ((coded_width>>4)*(coded_height>>4) > decodecaps.nMaxMBCount){
NVDEC_THROW_ERROR(MBCount not supported on this GPU",
CUDA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED);
}
In most situations, bit-depth and chroma subsampling to be used at the decoder output is same as that at the decoder input (i.e. in the content). In certain cases, however, it may be necessary to have the decoder produce output with bit-depth and chroma subsampling different from that used in the input bitstream. In general, it’s always a good idea to first check if the desired output bit-depth and chroma subsampling format is supported before creating the decoder. This can be done in the following way:
// Check supported output format
if (decodecaps.nOutputFormatMask & (1<<cudaVideoSurfaceFormat_NV12)){
// Decoder supports output surface format NV12
}
if (decodecaps.nOutputFormatMask & (1<<cudaVideoSurfaceFormat_P010){
// Decoder supports output surface format P010
}
……
The API
cuvidGetDecoderCaps() also returns histogram related capabilities of underlying GPU. Histogram data is collected by NVDEC during the decoding process resulting in zero performance penalty. NVDEC computes the histogram data for only the luma component of decoded output, not on post-processed frame(i.e. when scaling, cropping, etc. applied). In case of AV1 when film gain is enabled, histogram data is collected on the decoded frame prior to the application of the flim grain.
// Check if histogram is supported
if (decodecaps.bIsHistogramSupported){
nCounterBitDepth = decodecaps.nCounterBitDepth; // histogram counter bit depth
nMaxHistogramBins = decodecaps.nMaxHistogramBins; // Max number of histogram bins
}
……
Histogram data is calculated as :
Histogram_Bin[pixel_value >> (pixel_bitDepth - log2(nMaxHistogramBins))]++;
4.2.2. Creating a Decoder#
Before creating the decoder instance, user needs to have a valid CUDA context which will be used in the entire decoding process.
The decoder instance can be created by calling
cuvidCreateDecoder() after filling the structure
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO. The structure
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO should be filled up with the following information about the stream to be decoded:
CodecType:must be from
enum cudaVideoCodec. It represents codec type of content likeH.264, HEVC, VP9 etc.
ulWidth, ulHeight: coded width and coded height in pixels.
ulMaxWidth, ulMaxHeight: max width and max height that decoder support in case of resolution change. When there is resolution change (new resolution <= ulMaxWidth, ulMaxHeight) in video stream, app can reconfigure decoder using cuvidReconfigureDecoder() API instead of destroy and recreate the decoder. If ulMaxWidth or ulMaxHeight is set to 0, ulMaxWidth and ulMaxHeight are set to ulWidth and ulHeight respectively.
ChromaFormat:must be from
enum cudaVideoChromaFormat.It represents chroma format of content like 4:2:0, 4:4:4, etc.
bitDepthMinus8: bit-depth minus 8 of video stream to be decoded like 0 for 8-bit, 2 for 10-bit, 4 for 12-bit.
ulNumDecodeSurfaces:Referred to as decode surfaces elsewhere in this document, this is the number of surfaces that the driver will internally allocate for storing the decoded frames. Using a higher number ensures better pipelining but increases GPU memory consumption. For correct operation, minimum value is defined in
CUVIDEOFORMAT::min_num_decode_surfacesand can be obtained from first sequence callback from Nvidia parser. The NVDEC engine writes decoded data to one of these surfaces. These surfaces are not accessible by the user of NVDECODE API, but the mapping stage, which includes decoder output format conversion, scaling, cropping etc.) use these surfaces as input surfaces.
ulNumOutputSurfaces:This is the maximum number of output surfaces that the client will simultaneously map to decode surfaces for further processing using
cuvidMapVideoFrame().These surfaces have postprocessed decoded output to be used by client. The driver internally allocates the corresponding number of surfaces (referred as output surfaces in this document). Client will have access to output surfaces. Refer to section Preparing the decoded frame for further processing to understand the definition of map.
OutputFormat: Output surface format defined as
enum cudaVideoSurfaceFormat.This output format must be one of supported format obtained in
decodecaps.nOutputFormatMaskin
cuvidGetDecoderCaps().If an unsupported output format is passed, API will fail with error
CUDA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED.
ulTargetWidth, ulTargetHeight:This is resolution of output surfaces. For use-case which involve no scaling, these should be set to
ulWidth, ulHeight, respectively.
DeinterlaceMode: This should be set to
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weaveor
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bobfor progressive content and
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptivefor interlaced content.
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptiveyields better quality but increases memory consumption.
ulCreationFlags: It is defined as
enum cudaVideoCreateFlags. It is optional to explicitly define this flag. Driver will pick appropriate mode if not defined.
ulIntraDecodeOnly:Set this flag to 1 to instruct the driver that the content being decoded contains only I/IDR frames. This helps the driver optimize memory consumption. Do not set this flag if content has non-intra frames.
enableHistogram:Set this flag to 1 to enable histogram data collection.
The
cuvidCreateDecoder()call fills
CUvideodecoderwith the decoder handle which should be retained till the decode session is active. The handle needs to be passed along with other NVDECODE API calls.
The user can also specify the following parameters in the
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFOto control the final output:
Scaling dimension
Cropping dimension
Dimension if the user wants to change the aspect ratio
The following code demonstrates the setup of decoder in case of scaling, cropping, or aspect ratio conversion.
// Scaling. Source size is 1280x960. Scale to 1920x1080.
CUresult rResult;
unsigned int uScaleW, uScaleH;
uScaleW = 1920;
uScaleH = 1080;
...
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO stDecodeCreateInfo;
memset(&stDecodeCreateInfo, 0, sizeof(CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO));
... // Setup the remaining structure members
stDecodeCreateInfo.ulTargetWidth = uScaleWidth;
stDecodeCreateInfo.ulTargetHeight = uScaleHeight;
rResult = cuvidCreateDecoder(&hDecoder, &stDecodeCreateInfo);
...
// Cropping. Source size is 1280x960
CUresult rResult;
unsigned int uCropL, uCropR, uCropT, uCropB;
uCropL = 30;
uCropR = 700;
uCropT = 20;
uCropB = 500;
...
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO stDecodeCreateInfo;
memset(&stDecodeCreateInfo, 0, sizeof(CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO));
// Setup the remaining structure members
...
stDecodeCreateInfo.display_area.left = uCropL;
stDecodeCreateInfo.display_area.right = uCropR;
stDecodeCreateInfo.display_area.top = uCropT;
stDecodeCreateInfo.display_are.bottom = uCropB;
rResult = cuvidCreateDecoder(&hDecoder, &stDecodeCreateInfo);
...
// Aspect Ratio Conversion. Source size is 1280x960(4:3). Convert to
// 16:9
CUresult rResult;
unsigned int uCropL, uCropR, uCropT, uCropB;
uDispAR_L = 0;
uDispAR_R = 1280;
uDispAR_T = 70;
uDispAR_B = 790;
...
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO stDecodeCreateInfo;
memset(&stDecodeCreateInfo, 0, sizeof(CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO));
... // setup structure members
stDecodeCreateInfo.target_rect.left = uDispAR_L;
stDecodeCreateInfo.target_rect.right = uDispAR_R;
stDecodeCreateInfo.target_rect.top = uDispAR_T;
stDecodeCreateInfo.target_rect.bottom = uDispAR_B;
reResult = cuvidCreateDecoder(&hDecoder, &stDecodeCreateInfo);
...
4.2.3. Decoding the frame/field#
After de-muxing and parsing, the client can submit the bitstream which contains a frame or field of data to hardware for decoding. To accomplish this the following steps, need to be followed:
Fill up the
CUVIDPICPARAMSstructure.
The client needs to fill up the structure with parameters derived during the parsing process.
CUVIDPICPARAMScontains a structure specific to every supported codec which should also be filled up.
-
Call
cuvidDecodePicture()and pass the decoder handle and the pointer to CUVIDPICPARAMS.
cuvidDecodePicture()kicks off the decoding on NVDEC.
4.2.4. Preparing the decoded frame for further processing#
The user needs to call
cuvidMapVideoFrame() to get the CUDA device pointer and pitch of the output surface that holds the decoded and post-processed frame.
Please note that
cuvidDecodePicture() instructs the NVDEC hardware engine to kick off the decoding of the frame/field. However, successful completion of
cuvidMapVideoFrame() indicates that the decoding process is completed and that the decoded YUV frame is converted from the format generated by NVDEC to the YUV format specified in
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::OutputFormat.
cuvidMapVideoFrame() API takes decode surface index (
nPicIdx) as input and maps it to one of available output surfaces, post-processes the decoded frame and copy to output surface and returns CUDA device pointer and associated pitch of the output surfaces.
The above operation performed by
cuvidMapVideoFrame() is referred to as mapping in this document.
After the user is done with the processing on the frame,
cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() must be called to make the output surface available for storing other decoded and post-processed frames.
If the user continuously fails to call the corresponding
cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() after
cuvidMapVideoFrame(), then
cuvidMapVideoFrame() will eventually fail. At most
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumOutputSurfaces frames can be mapped at a time.
cuvidMapVideoFrame() is a blocking call as it waits for decoding to complete. If
cuvidMapVideoFrame() is called on same CPU thread as
cuvidDecodePicture(), it will block
cuvidDecodePicture() as well. In this case, the application will not be able to submit decode packets to NVDEC until mapping is complete. It can be avoided by performing the mapping operation on a CPU thread (referred as mapping thread) different from the one calling
cuvidDecodePicture() (referred as decoding thread).
When using NVIDIA parser from NVDECODE API, the application can implement a producer-consumer queue between decoding thread (as producer) and mapping thread (as consumer). The queue can contain picture indexes (or other unique identifiers) for frames being decoded. Parser can run on decoding thread. Decoding thread can add the picture index to the queue in display callback and return immediately from callback to continue decoding subsequent frames as they become available. On the other side, mapping thread will monitor the queue. If it sees the queue has non-zero length, it will dequeue the entry and call
cuvidMapVideoFrame(…) with
nPicIdx as the picture index. Decoding thread must ensure to not reuse the corresponding decode picture buffer for storing the decoded output until its entry is consumed and freed by mapping thread.
The following code demonstrates how to use
cuvidMapVideoFrame() and
cuvidUnmapVideoFrame().
// MapFrame: Call cuvidMapVideoFrame and get the devptr and associated
// pitch. Copy this surface (in device memory) to host memory using
// CUDA device to host memcpy.
bool MapFrame()
{
CUVIDPARSEDISPINFO stDispInfo;
CUVIDPROCPARAMS stProcParams;
CUresult rResult;
unsigned long long cuDevPtr = 0;
int nPitch, nPicIdx, frameSize;
unsigned char* pHostPtr = nullptr;
memset(&stDispInfo, 0, sizeof(CUVIDPARSEDISPINFO));
memset(&stProcParams, 0, sizeof(CUVIDPROCPARAMS));
/*************************************************
* setup stProcParams
**************************************************/
// retrieve the frames from the Frame Display Queue. This Queue is
// is populated in HandlePictureDisplay.
if (g_pFrameQueue->dequeue(&stDispInfo))
{
nPicIdx = stDispInfo.picture_index;
rResult = cuvidMapVideoFrame(&hDecoder, nPicIdx, &cuDevPtr,
&nPitch, &stProcParams);
frameSize = (ChromaFormat == cudaVideoChromaFormat_444) ? nPitch * (3*nheight) :
nPitch * (nheight + (nheight + 1) / 2);
// use CUDA based Device to Host memcpy
rResult = cuMemAllocHost((void** )&pHostPtr, frameSize);
if (pHostPtr)
{
rResult = cuMemcpyDtoH(pHostPtr, cuDevPtr, frameSize);
}
rResult = cuvidUnmapVideoFrame(&hDecoder, cuDevPtr);
}
... // Dump YUV to a file
if (pHostPtr)
{
cuMemFreeHost(pHostPtr);
}
...
}
In multi-instance decoding use-case, NVDEC could be bottleneck so there wouldn’t be significant benefit of calling
cuvidMapVideoFrame() and
cuvidDecodePicture() on different CPU threads.
cuvidDecodePicture() will stall if wait queue on NVDEC inside driver is full. Sample applications in Video Codec SDK are using mapping and decode calls on same CPU thread, for simplicity.
4.2.5. Getting histogram data buffer#
Histogram data is collected by NVDEC during the decoding process resulting in zero performance penalty. NVDEC computes the histogram data for only the luma component of decoded output, not on post-processed frame(i.e. when scaling, cropping, etc. applied). In case of AV1 when film gain is enabled, histogram data is collected on the decoded frame prior to the application of the flim grain.
cuvidMapVideoFrame() API returns the CUDA device pointer of histogram data buffer along with output surface if
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::enableHistogram flag is set while creating decoder (using API
cuvidCreateDecoder()). CUDA device pointer of histogram buffer can be obtained from
CUVIDPROCPARAMS::histogram_dptr.
Histogram buffer is mapped to output buffer in driver so
cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() does unmap of histogram buffer also along with output surface.
The following code demonstrates how to use
cuvidMapVideoFrame() and
cuvidUnmapVideoFrame() for accessing histogram buffer.
// MapFrame: Call cuvidMapVideoFrame and get the output frame and associated
// histogram buffer CUDA device pointer
CUVIDPROCPARAMS stProcParams;
CUresult rResult;
unsigned long long cuOutputFramePtr = 0, cuHistogramPtr = 0;
int nPitch;
int histogram_size = (decodecaps.nCounterBitDepth / 8) *
decodecaps.nMaxHistogramBins;
unsigned char *pHistogramPtr = nullptr;
memset(&stProcParams, 0, sizeof(CUVIDPROCPARAMS));
/*************************************************
* setup stProcParams
**************************************************/
stProcParams.histogram_dptr = &cuHistogramPtr;
rResult = cuvidMapVideoFrame(&hDecoder, nPicIdx, &cuOutputFramePtr,
&nPitch, &stProcParams);
// allocate histogram buffer for cuMemcpy
rResult = cuMemAllocHost((void** )&pHistogramPtr, histogram_size);
if (pHistogramPtr)
{
rResult = cuMemcpyDtoH(pHistogramPtr, cuHistogramPtr, histogram_size);
}
// unmap output frame
rResult = cuvidUnmapVideoFrame(&hDecoder, cuOutputFramePtr);
...
}
4.2.6. Querying the decoding status#
After the decoding is kicked off,
cuvidGetDecodeStatus() can be called at any time to query the status of decoding of that frame. The underlying driver fills the status of decoding in
CUVIDGETDECODESTATUS::*pDecodeStatus.
The NVDECODEAPI currently reports the following statuses:
Decoding is in progress.
Decoding of the frame completed successfully.
The bitstream for the frame was corrupted and concealed by NVDEC.
The bitstream for the frame was corrupted, however could not be concealed by NVDEC.
The API is expected to help in the scenarios where the client needs to take a further decision based on the decoding status of the frame, for e.g. whether to carry out inferencing on the frame or not.
Please note that the NVDEC can detect a limited number of errors depending on the codec. This API is supported for HEVC, H264 and JPEG on Maxwell and above generation GPUs.
4.2.7. Reconfiguring the decoder#
Using
cuvidReconfigureDecoder() the user can reconfigure the decoder if there is a change in the resolution and/or post processing parameters of the bitstream without having to destroy the ongoing decoder instance, and create a new one thereby saving time (and latency) in the process.
In the earlier SDKs the user had to destroy the existing decoder instance and create a new decoder instance for handling any change in decoder resolution or post processing parameters (like scaling ratio, cropping dimensions etc.).
The API can be used in scenarios where the bitstream undergoes changes in resolution, for e.g. when the encoder (on server side) changes image resolution frequently to adhere to Quality of Service(QoS) constraints.
The following steps need to be followed for using the
cuvidReconfigureDecoder().
The user needs to specify
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidthand
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeightwhile calling
cuvidCreateDecoder(). The user should choose the values of
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidthand
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeightwhich to ensure that the resolution of the bitstream is never exceeded during the entire decoding process. Please note that the values of
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidthand
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeightcannot be changed within a session and if user wants to change the values, the decoding session should be destroyed and recreated.
During the process of decoding, when the user needs to change the bitstream or change postprocessing parameters, the user needs to call
cuvidReconfigureDecoder(). This call should be ideally made from
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::pfnSequenceCallbackwhen the bitstream changes. The parameters the user wants to reconfigure should be filled up in
::CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO. Please note,
CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulWidthand
CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulHeightmust be equal to or smaller than
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxWidthand
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulMaxHeightrespectively or else the
cuvidReconfigureDecoder()would fail.
The API is supported for all codecs supported by NVDECODEAPI.
4.2.8. Destroying the decoder#
The user needs to call
cuvidDestroyDecoder() to destroy the decoder session and free up all the allocated decoder resources.
4.3. Run-time dynamic linking of Nvidia libraries#
Video Codec SDK sample applications are using two main Nvidia libraries: nvcuvid and cuda. Both libraries can be used as either load-time dynamic linking or run-time dynamic linking. Video Codec SDK sample applications are using load-time dynamic linking. User can use run-time dynamic linking of these libraries if needed. Below code snippets can help understand the changes needed in programming style:
4.3.1. Run-time dynamic linking#
In case of run-time dynamic linking, library is loaded to memory at run-time. Below is code snippet to dynamically load nvcuvid library at run-time on Windows and Linux systems:
#if defined(WIN32) || defined(_WIN32) || defined(WIN64) || defined(_WIN64)
#include <Windows.h>
#ifdef UNICODE
static LPCWSTR __DriverLibName = L"nvcuvid.dll";
#else
static LPCSTR __DriverLibName = "nvcuvid.dll";
#endif
typedef HMODULE DLLDRIVER;
static CUresult LOAD_LIBRARY(DLLDRIVER *pInstance)
{
*pInstance = LoadLibrary(__DriverLibName);
if (*pInstance == NULL)
{
printf("LoadLibrary \"%s\" failed!\n", __DriverLibName);
return CUDA_ERROR_UNKNOWN;
}
return CUDA_SUCCESS;
}
#elif defined(__unix__) || defined(__APPLE__) || defined(__MACOSX)
#include <dlfcn.h>
static char __DriverLibName[] = "libnvcuvid.so";
typedef void *DLLDRIVER;
static CUresult LOAD_LIBRARY(DLLDRIVER *pInstance)
{
*pInstance = dlopen(__DriverLibName, RTLD_NOW);
if (*pInstance == NULL)
{
printf("dlopen \"%s\" failed!\n", __DriverLibName);
return CUDA_ERROR_UNKNOWN;
}
return CUDA_SUCCESS;
}
#endif
4.3.2. Getting function pointers#
Function pointers can be fetched using
GetProcAddress() on Windows and
dlsym() on Linux:
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidCreateVideoParser(CUvideoparser *pObj, CUVIDPARSERPARAMS *pParams);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidParseVideoData(CUvideoparser obj, CUVIDSOURCEDATAPACKET *pPacket);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidDestroyVideoParser(CUvideoparser obj);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidGetDecoderCaps(CUVIDDECODECAPS *pdc);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidCreateDecoder(CUvideodecoder *phDecoder, CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO *pdci);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidDestroyDecoder(CUvideodecoder hDecoder);
typedef CUresult CUDAAPI tcuvidDecodePicture(CUvideodecoder hDecoder, CUVIDPICPARAMS *pPicParams);
tcuvidCreateVideoParser *cuvidCreateVideoParser;
tcuvidParseVideoData *cuvidParseVideoData;
tcuvidDestroyVideoParser *cuvidDestroyVideoParser;
tcuvidGetDecoderCaps *cuvidGetDecoderCaps;
tcuvidCreateDecoder *cuvidCreateDecoder;
tcuvidDestroyDecoder *cuvidDestroyDecoder;
tcuvidDecodePicture *cuvidDecodePicture;
#if defined(WIN32) || defined(_WIN32) || defined(WIN64) || defined(_WIN64)
#define GET_PROC_EX(name, alias, required) \
alias = (t##name *)GetProcAddress(DriverLib, #name); \
if (alias == NULL && required) { \
printf("Failed to find required function \"%s\" in %s\n", \
#name, __DriverLibName); \
return CUDA_ERROR_UNKNOWN; \
}
#elif defined(__unix__) || defined(__APPLE__) || defined(__MACOSX)
#define GET_PROC_EX(name, alias, required) \
alias = (t##name *)dlsym(DriverLib, #name); \
if (alias == NULL && required) { \
printf("Failed to find required function \"%s\" in %s\n", \
#name, __DriverLibName); \
return CUDA_ERROR_UNKNOWN; \
}
#endif
#define GET_PROC_REQUIRED(name) GET_PROC_EX(name,name,1)
#define GET_PROC_OPTIONAL(name) GET_PROC_EX(name,name,0)
#define GET_PROC(name) GET_PROC_REQUIRED(name)
#define CHECKED_CALL(call) \
do { \
CUresult result = (call); \
if (CUDA_SUCCESS != result) { \
return result; \
} \
} while(0)
CUresult CUDAAPI cuvidInit(unsigned int Flags)
{
DLLDRIVER DriverLib;
CHECKED_CALL(LOAD_LIBRARY(&DriverLib));
// fetch all function pointers
GET_PROC(cuvidCreateVideoParser);
GET_PROC(cuvidParseVideoData);
GET_PROC(cuvidDestroyVideoParser);
GET_PROC(cuvidGetDecoderCaps);
GET_PROC(cuvidCreateDecoder);
GET_PROC(cuvidDestroyDecoder);
GET_PROC(cuvidDecodePicture);
// fetch other functions pointers
return CUDA_SUCCESS;
}
4.4. Writing an Efficient Decode Application#
The NVDEC engine on NVIDIA GPUs is a dedicated hardware block, which decodes the input video bitstream in supported formats. A typical video decode application broadly consists of the following stages:
De-Muxing
Video bitstream parsing and decoding
Preparing the frame for further processing
Of these, de-muxing and parsing are not hardware accelerated and therefore outside the scope of this document. The de-muxing can be performed using third party components such as FFmpeg, which provides support for many multiplexed video formats. The sample applications included in the SDK demonstrate de-muxing using FFmpeg.
Similarly, post-decode or video post-processing (such as scaling, color space conversion, noise reduction, color enhancement etc.) can be effectively performed using user-defined CUDA kernels.
The post-processed frames can then be sent to the display engine for displaying on the screen, if required. Note that this operation is outside the scope of NVDECODE APIs.
An optimized implementation should use independent threads for de-muxing, parsing, bitstream decode and processing etc. as explained below:
De-muxing: This thread demultiplexes the media file and makes the raw bit-stream available for parser to consume.
Parsing and decoding: This thread does the parsing of the bitstream and kicks off decoding by calling
cuvidDecodePicture().
Mapping and making the frame available for further processing: This thread checks if there are any decoded frames available. If yes, then it should call
cuvidMapVideoFrame()to get the CUDA device pointer and pitch of the frame. The frame can then be used for further processing.
The NVDEC driver internally maintains a queue of 4 frames for efficient pipelining of operations. Please note that this pipeline does not imply any decoding delay for decoding. The decoding starts as soon as the first frame is queued, but the application can continue queuing up input frames so long as space is available without stalling. Typically, by the time application has queued 2-3 frames, decoding of the first frame is complete and the pipeline continues. This pipeline ensures that the hardware decoder is utilized to the maximum extent possible.
For performance intensive and low latency video codec applications, ensure the PCIE link width is set to the maximum available value. PCIE link width currently configuredcan be obtained by running command ‘nvidia-smi -q’. PCIE link width can be configured in the system’s BIOS settings.
In the use cases where there is frequent change of decode resolution and/or post processing parameters, it is recommended to use
cuvidReconfigureDecoder() instead of destroying the existing decoder instance and recreating a new one.
The following steps should be followed for optimizing video memory usage:
Make
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces = CUVIDEOFORMAT:: min_num_decode_surfaces. This will ensure that the underlying driver allocates minimum number of decode surfaces to correctly decode the sequence. In case there is reduction in decoder performance, clients can slightly increase
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfaces. It is therefore recommended to choose the optimal value of
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfacesto ensure right balance between decoder throughput and memory consumption.
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumOutputSurfacesshould be decided optimally after due experimentation for balancing decoder throughput and memory consumption.
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::DeinterlaceModeshould be set “
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weave” or “
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bob”. For interlaced contents, choosing
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptiveresults to higher quality but increases memory consumption. Using
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Weaveor
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Bobresults to minimum memory consumption though it may result in lesser video quality. In case “
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO:: DeinterlaceMode” is not specified by the client, the underlying display driver sets it to “
cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode:: cudaVideoDeinterlaceMode_Adaptive” which results to higher memory consumption. Hence it is strongly recommended to choose the right value of
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO:: DeinterlaceModedepending on the requirement.
While decoding multiple streams it is recommended to allocate minimum number of CUDA contexts and share it across sessions. This saves the memory overhead associated with the CUDA context creation.
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulIntraDecodeOnlyshould be set to 1 if it is known beforehand that the sequence contains Intra frames only. This feature is supported only for HEVC, H.264 and VP9. However, decoding might fail if the flag is enabled in case of supported codecs for regular bit streams having P and/or B frames.
The sample applications included with the Video Codec SDK are written to demonstrate the functionality of various APIs, but they may not be fully optimized. Hence programmers are strongly encouraged to ensure that their application is well-designed, with various stages in the decode-postprocess-display pipeline structured in an efficient manner to achieve desired performance and memory consumption.
4.5. Allocating decode surfaces dynamically#
The bitstream sequence (SPS) often has more DPB size than necessary. In most instances, not all of these surfaces are required. Therefore, the following approach can be used to reduce the number of decode surfaces used during a decode session. This will help lower the memory footprint of each session in most instances, allowing for an increase in the number of simultaneous decode sessions. However, the decode throughput of individual sessions may be slightly reduced, as the surfaces will be reused more frequently.
The following steps should be followed for further optimizing video memory usage:
Set
CUVIDPARSERPARAMS::bMemoryOptimize = 1before invoking
cuvidCreateVideoParser(). This will ensure that the parser sends lowest possible
CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdx.
pfnSequenceCallback()has
min_num_decode_surfacesinformation. Return
min_num_decode_surfacesvalue from
pfnSequenceCallback(). This will overwrite DPB size to
min_num_decode_surfaces.
Assign a value to
CUVIDDECODECREATEINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfacesthat is less than
min_num_decode_surfaces, with the minimum value being 1. Next, create a decoder using
cuvidCreateDecoder(). This will create a decoder with a reduced number of decode surfaces.
In
pfnDecodeCallback(), check the value of
CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdxsent by the parser.
If
CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdxis less than
ulNumDecodeSurfaces, continue with the decode using
cuvidDecodePicture()API.
If
CUVIDPICPARAMS::CurrPicIdxis greater than or equal to
ulNumDecodeSurfaces, then invoke
cuvidReconfigureDecoder()with increased
CUVIDRECONFIGUREDECODERINFO::ulNumDecodeSurfacesto increase the number of decode surfaces. Then, proceed with decoding the frame using
cuvidCreateDecoder(). Note: If
cuvidReconfigureDecoder()fails with
CUDA_ERROR_OUT_OF_MEMORYerror, application can retry for some time, if
cuvidReconfigureDecoder()continues to fail, the application needs to handle the failure.
-
