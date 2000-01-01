NVENC Video Encoder API Programming Guide#
1. Introduction#
NVIDIA® GPUs based on NVIDIA Kepler™ and later GPU architectures and NVIDIA Jetson™ Thor™ Platform contain a hardware-based H.264/HEVC/AV1 video encoder (hereafter referred to as NVENC). The NVENC hardware takes YUV/RGB as input and generates an H.264/HEVC/AV1 compliant video bit stream. NVENC hardware’s encoding capabilities can be accessed using the NVENCODE APIs, available in the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK.
This document provides information on how to program the NVENC using the NVENCODE APIs exposed in the SDK. The NVENCODE APIs expose encoding capabilities on Windows (Windows 10 and above), Linux and NVIDIA Jetson Linux.
It is expected that developers should understand H.264/HEVC/AV1 video codecs and be familiar with Windows and/or Linux development environments.
NVENCODE API guarantees binary backward compatibility (and will make explicit reference whenever backward compatibility is broken). This means that applications compiled with older versions of released API will continue to work on future driver versions released by NVIDIA.
2. Basic Encoding Flow#
Developers can create a client application that calls NVENCODE API functions exposed by
nvEncodeAPI.dll for Windows or
libnvidia-encode.so for Linux. These libraries are installed as part of the NVIDIA display driver or as part of NVIDIA Jetson Linux Driver Package. The client application can either link to these libraries at run-time using
LoadLibrary() on Windows or
dlopen() on Linux.
The NVENCODE API functions, structures and other parameters are exposed in
nvEncodeAPI.h, which is included in the SDK.
NVENCODE API is a C-API, and uses a design pattern like C++ interfaces, wherein the application creates an instance of the API and retrieves a function pointer table to further interact with the encoder. For programmers preferring more high-level API with ready-to-use code, SDK includes sample C++ classes expose important API functions.
Rest of this document focuses on the C-API exposed in
nvEncodeAPI.h. NVENCODE API is designed to accept raw video frames (in YUV or RGB format) and output the H.264, HEVC or AV1 bitstream. Broadly, the encoding flow consists of the following steps:
Initialize the encoder
Set up the desired encoding parameters
Allocate input/output buffers
Copy frames to input buffers and read bitstream from the output buffers. This can be done synchronously (Windows, Linux & Jetson Linux) or asynchronously (Windows 10 and above only).
Clean-up - release all allocated input/output buffers
Close the encoding session
These steps are explained in the rest of the document and demonstrated in the sample application included in the Video Codec SDK package.
3. Setting Up Hardware for Encoding#
3.1. Opening an Encode Session#
After loading the DLL or shared object library, the client’s first interaction with the API is to call
NvEncodeAPICreateInstance. This populates the input/output buffer passed to
NvEncodeAPICreateInstance with pointers to functions which implement the functionality provided in the interface.
After loading the NVENC Interface, the client should first call
NvEncOpenEncodeSessionEx to open an encoding session. This function returns an encode session handle which must be used for all subsequent calls to the API functions in the current session.
3.1.1. Initializing encode device#
The NVIDIA Encoder supports use of the following types of devices:
3.1.1.1. DirectX 9#
The client should create a DirectX 9 device with behavior flags including :
D3DCREATE_FPU_PRESERVE,
D3DCREATE_MULTITHREADEDand
D3DCREATE_HARDWARE_VERTEXPROCESSING
The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to
void *) as
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device,and set
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypeto
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX.Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of the Windows OS.
3.1.1.2. DirectX 10#
The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to
void *) as
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device,and set
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypeto
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX.Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS.
3.1.1.3. DirectX 11#
The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to
void *) as
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device,and set
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypeto
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX.Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS.
3.1.1.4. DirectX 12#
The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to
void *) as
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device,and set
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypeto
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX.Use of DirectX 12 devices is supported only on Windows 10 20H1 and later versions of Windows OS.
3.1.1.5. CUDA#
The client should create a floating CUDA context, and pass the CUDA context handle as
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device,and set
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypeto
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_CUDA.Use of CUDA device for Encoding is supported on Linux and Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS. Jetson Linux only supports use of CUDA device type.
3.1.1.6. OpenGL#
The client should create an OpenGL context and make it current (in order to associate the context with the thread/process that is making calls to NVENCODE API) to the thread calling into NVENCODE API.
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::devicemust be
NULLand
NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceTypemust be set to
NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_OPENGL.Use of the OpenGL device type for encoding is supported only on Linux.
3.2. Selecting Encoder Codec GUID#
The client should select an Encoding GUID that represents the desired codec for encoding the video sequence in the following manner:
The client should call
NvEncGetEncodeGUIDCountto get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs from the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface.
The client should use this count to allocate a large-enough buffer to hold the supported Encoder GUIDS.
The client should then call
NvEncGetEncodeGUIDsto populate this list.
The client should select a GUID that matches its requirement from this list and use that as the
encodeGUID for the remainder of the encoding session.
3.3. Encoder TUNING INFO AND Preset Configurations#
The NVIDIA Encoder Interface exposes four different tuning info enums (high quality, low latency, ultra-low latency and lossless) to cater to different video encoding use-cases. Tuning info for popular video encoding use-cases shows the recommended tuning info applicable to some popular use-cases.
|
Use-case
|
Recommended value for tuning info parameter
|
|
Ultra High Quality / High quality
|
In high bandwidth channel with tolerance for bigger occasional frame sizes
|
Low latency, with CBR
|
In strictly bandwidth-constrained channel
|
Ultra-low latency, with CBR
|
|
Lossless
For each tuning info, seven presets from P1 (highest performance) to P7 (lowest performance) have been provided to control performance/quality trade off. Using these presets will automatically set all relevant encoding parameters for the selected tuning info. This is a coarse level of control exposed by the API. Specific attributes/parameters within the preset can be tuned, if required. This is explained in next two subsections.
3.3.1. Enumerating preset GUIDs#
The client can enumerate supported Preset GUIDs for the selected
encodeGUID as follows:
The client should call
NvEncGetEncodePresetCountto get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs.
The client should use this count to allocate a large-enough buffer to hold the supported Preset GUIDs.
The client should then call
NvEncGetEncodePresetGUIDsto populate this list.
3.3.2. Selecting encoder preset configuration#
As mentioned above, the client can use the
presetGUID for configuring the encode session directly. This will automatically set the hardware encoder with appropriate parameters for the use-case implied by the tuning info/preset combination. If required, the client has the option to fine-tune the encoder configuration parameters in the preset and override the preset defaults. This approach is often-times more convenient from programming point of view as the programmer only needs to change the configuration parameters which he/she is interested in, leaving everything else pre-configured as per the preset definition.
Here are the steps to fetch a preset encode configuration and optionally change select configuration parameters:
Enumerate the supported presets as described above, in Section Enumerating preset GUIDs.
Select the preset GUID for which the encode configuration is to be fetched.
The client should call
NvEncGetEncodePresetConfigExwith the selected
encodeGUID, tuningInfoand
presetGUIDas inputs
The required preset encoder configuration can be retrieved through
NV_ENC_PRESET_CONFIG::presetCfg.
Over-ride the default encoder parameters, if required, using the corresponding configuration APIs.
3.4. Selecting an Encoder Profile#
The client may specify a profile to encode for specific encoding scenario. For example, certain profiles are required for encoding video for playback on iPhone/iPod, encoding video for blue-ray disc authoring, etc.
The client should do the following to retrieve a list of supported encoder profiles:
The client should call
NvEncGetEncodeProfileGUIDCountto get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs from the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface.
The client should use this count to allocate a buffer of sufficient size to hold the supported Encode Profile GUIDS.
The client should then call
NvEncGetEncodeProfileGUIDsto populate this list.
The client should select the profile GUID that best matches the requirement.
3.5. Getting Supported List of Input Formats#
NVENCODE API accepts input frames in several different formats, such as YUV and RGB in specific formats, as enumerated in
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT.
List of supported input formats can be retrieved as follows:
The client should call
NvEncGetInputFormatCountto get the number of supported input formats.
The client should use this count to allocate a buffer to hold the list of supported input buffer formats (which are list elements of type
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT).
Retrieve the supported input buffer formats by calling
NvEncGetInputFormats.
The client should select a format enumerated in this list for creating input buffers.
3.6. Querying encoder Capabilities#
NVIDIA video encoder hardware has evolved over multiple generations, with many features being added in each new generation of the GPU. To facilitate application to dynamically figure out the capabilities of the underlying hardware encoder on the system, NVENCODE API provides a dedicated API to query these capabilities. It is a good programming practice to query for support of the desired encoder feature before making use of the feature.
Querying the encoder capabilities can be accomplished as follows:
Specify the capability attribute to be queried in
NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQueryparameter. This should be a member of the
NV_ENC_CAPSenum.
Call
NvEncGetEncodeCapsto determine support for the required attribute.
Refer to the API reference
NV_ENC_CAPS enum definition for interpretation of individual capability attributes.
3.7. Initializing the Hardware Encoder Session#
The client needs to call
NvEncInitializeEncoder with a valid encoder configuration specified through
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS and encoder handle (returned upon successful opening of encode session)
3.8. Encode Session Attributes#
3.8.1. Configuring encode session attributes#
Encode session configuration is divided into three parts:
3.8.1.1. Session parameters#
Common parameters such as input format, output dimensions, display aspect ratio, frame rate, average bitrate, etc. are available in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS structure. The client should use an instance of this structure as input to
NvEncInitializeEncoder.
The Client must populate the following members of the
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS structure for the encode session to be successfully initialized:
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeGUID: The client must select a suitable codec GUID as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID.
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeWidth: The client must specify the desired width of the encoded video.
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeHeight: The client must specify the desired height of the encoded video.
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::reportSliceOffsets can be used to enable reporting of slice offsets. This feature requires
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to be set to 0, and does not work with MB-based and byte-based slicing on Kepler GPUs.
3.8.1.2. Advanced codec-level parameters#
Parameters dealing with the encoded bit stream such as GOP length, encoder profile, rate control mode, etc. are exposed through the structure
NV_ENC_CONFIG. The client can pass codec level parameters through
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig as explained below.
3.8.1.3. Advanced codec-specific parameters#
Advanced H.264, HEVC and AV1 specific parameters are available in structures
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264,
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC and
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1 respectively.
The client can pass codec-specific parameters through the structure
NV_ENC_CONFIG::encodeCodecConfig.
3.8.2. Finalizing codec configuration for encoding#
3.8.2.1. High-level control using presets#
This is the simplest method of configuring the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, and involves minimal setup steps to be performed by the client. This is intended for use cases where the client does not need to fine-tune any codec level parameters.
In this case, the client should follow these steps:
The client should specify the session parameters as described in Section Session parameters.
Optionally, the client can enumerate and select preset GUID that best suits the current use case, as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID. The client should then pass the selected preset GUID using
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::presetGUID. This helps the NVIDIA Video Encoder interface to correctly configure the encoder session based on the
encodeGUID, tuning infoand
presetGUIDprovided.
The client should set the advanced codec-level parameter pointer
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::encodeCodecConfigto NULL.
3.8.2.2. Finer control by overriding preset parameters#
The client can choose to edit some encoding parameters on top of the parameters set by the individual preset, as follows:
The client should specify the session parameters as described in Section Session parameters.
The client should enumerate and select a preset GUID that best suites the current use case, as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID. The client should retrieve a preset encode configuration as described in Section Selecting encoder preset configuration.
The client may need to explicitly query the capability of the encoder to support certain features or certain encoding configuration parameters. For this, the client should do the following:
Specify the capability desired attribute through
NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQueryparameter. This should be a member of the
NV_ENC_CAPSenum.
Call
NvEncGetEncodeCapsto determine support for the required attribute. Refer to
NV_ENC_CAPSenum definition in the API reference for interpretation of individual capability attributes.
Select a desired tuning info and preset GUID and fetch the corresponding Preset Encode Configuration as described in Section Encoder TUNING INFO AND Preset Configurations.
The client can then override any parameters from the preset
NV_ENC_CONFIGaccording to its requirements. The client should pass the fine-tuned
NV_ENC_CONFIGstructure using
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::encodeCodecConfigpointer.
Additionally, the client should also pass the selected preset GUID through
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::presetGUID. This is to allow the NVIDIA Video Encoder interface to program internal parameters associated with the encoding session to ensure that the encoded output conforms to the client’s request. Note that passing the preset GUID here will not override the fine-tuned parameters.
3.8.3. Rate control#
NVENC supports several rate control modes and provides control over various parameters related to the rate control algorithm via structure
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::rcParams. The rate control algorithm is implemented in NVENC firmware.
NVENC supports the following rate control modes:
Constant bitrate (CBR): Constant bitrate is specified by setting
rateControlMode to
NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_CBR. In this mode, only
averageBitRate is required and used as the target output bitrate by the rate control algorithm. Clients can control the ratio of I to P frames using
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::lowDelayKeyFrameScale which is useful to avoid channel congestion in case I frame ends up generating high number of bits. Set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264/ NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableFillerDataInsertion = 1 or
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::enableBitstreamPadding = 1 incase the bitrate needs to be strictly adhered to.
Variable bitrate (VBR): Variable bitrate is specified by setting
rateControlMode to
NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_VBR. The encoder tries to conform to average bitrate of
averageBitRate over the long term while not exceeding
maxBitRate any time during the encoding. In this mode,
averageBitRate must be specified. If
maxBitRate isn’t specified, NVENC will set it to an internally determined default value. It is recommended that the client specify both parameters
maxBitRate and
averageBitRate for better control.
Constant QP: This mode is specified by setting
rateControlMode to
NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_CONSTQP. In this mode, the entire frame is encoded using QP specified in
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::constQP.
Target quality: This mode is specified by setting
rateControlMode to VBR and desired target quality in
targetQuality. The range of this target quality is 0 to 51 for H264/HEVC and 0 to 63 for AV1(fractional values are also supported in Video Codec SDK 8.0 and above). In this mode, the encoder tries to maintain constant quality for each frame, by allowing the bitrate to vary subject to the bitrate parameter specified in
maxBitRate. The resulting average bitrate can, therefore, vary significantly depending on the video content being encoded. In this mode, if
maxBitRate is set, it will form an upper bound on the actual bitrate. Therefore, if
maxBitRate is set too low, the bitrate may become constrained, resulting in the desired target quality possibly not being achieved.
3.8.4. Multi pass frame encoding#
When determining the QP to use for encoding a frame, it is beneficial if NVENC knows the overall complexity of the frame to distribute the available bit budget in the most optimal manner. In some situations, multi-pass encoding may also help catch larger motion between frames. For this purpose, NVENC supports the following types of multi-pass frame encoding modes:
1-pass per frame encoding (
NV_ENC_MULTI_PASS_DISABLED)
2-passes per frame, with first pass in quarter resolution and second pass in full resolution (
NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_QUARTER_RESOLUTION)
2-passes per frame, with both passes in full resolution (
NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_FULL_RESOLUION).
In 1-pass rate control modes, NVENC estimates the required QP for the macroblock and immediately encodes the macroblock. In 2-pass rate control modes, NVENC estimates the complexity of the frame to be encoded and determines bit distribution across the frame in the first pass. In the second pass, NVENC encodes macroblocks in the frame using the distribution determined in the first pass. As a result, with 2-pass rate control modes, NVENC can distribute the bits more optimally within the frame and can reach closer to the target bitrate, especially for CBR encoding. Note, however, that everything else being the same, performance of 2-pass rate control mode is lower than that of 1-pass rate control mode. The client application should choose an appropriate multi-pass rate control mode after evaluating various modes, as each of the modes has its own advantages and disadvantages.
NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_FULL_RESOLUION generates better statistics for the second pass, whereas
NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_QUARTER_RESOLUTION results in larger motion vectors being caught and fed as hints to second pass.
3.8.5. Setting encode session attributes#
Once all Encoder settings have been finalized, the client should populate a
NV_ENC_CONFIG structure and use it as an input to
NvEncInitializeEncoder to freeze the Encode settings for the current encodes session. Some settings such as rate control mode, average bitrate, resolution etc. can be changed on-the-fly.
The client is required to explicitly specify the following while initializing the Encode Session:
3.8.5.1. Mode of operation#
The client should set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 1 if it wants to operate in asynchronous mode and 0 for operating in synchronous mode.
Asynchronous mode encoding is supported only on Windows 10 and later. Refer to Chapter 6 for more detailed explanation.
3.8.5.2. Picture-type decision#
If the client wants to send the input buffers in display order, it must set
enablePTD = 1. If
enablePTD is set to 1 the decision of determining the picture type will be taken by NVENCODE API.
If the client wants to send the input buffers in encode order, it must set
enablePTD = 0, and must specify
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::pictureType
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::displayPOCSyntax
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::refPicFlag
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::goldenFrameFlag/arfFrameFlag/arf2FrameFlag/bwdFrameFlag/overlayFrameFlag
3.9. Creating Resources Required to Hold Input/output Data#
Once the encode session is initialized, the client should allocate buffers to hold the input/output data.
The client may choose to allocate input buffers through NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface by calling
NvEncCreateInputBuffer API. In this case, the client is responsible for destroying the allocated input buffers before closing the encode session. It is also the client’s responsibility to fill the input buffer with valid input data according to the chosen input buffer format.
The client should allocate buffers to hold the output encoded bit stream using the
NvEncCreateBitstreamBuffer API. It is the client’s responsibility to destroy these buffers before closing the encode session.
Alternatively, in scenarios where the client cannot or does not want to allocate input buffers through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, it can use any externally allocated DirectX resource as an input buffer. However, the client must perform some simple processing to map these resources to resource handles that are recognized by the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface before use. The translation procedure is explained in Section Input buffers allocated externally.
If the client has used a CUDA device to initialize the encoder session and wishes to use input buffers NOT allocated through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, the client is required to use buffers allocated using the
cuMemAlloc family of APIs. NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface supports
CUdeviceptr and
CUarray input formats.
If the client has used the OpenGL device type to initialize the encoder session and wishes to use input buffers NOT allocated through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, the client is required to provide the textures allocated earlier.
The client may generate textures using
glGenTextures(), bind it to either the
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_OPENGL_TEX::GL_TEXTURE_RECTANGLE or
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_OPENGL_TEX::GL_TEXTURE_2D target, allocate storage for it using
glTexImage2D() and copy data to it.
Note that the OpenGL interface for NVENCODE API is only supported on Linux.
If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, then client must allocate input and output buffers using
ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource() API. The client must perform some simple processing to map these input and output resources to resource handles that are recognized by the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface before use. The translation procedure is explained in Section Input output buffer allocation for DirectX 12.
Note: The client should allocate at least (1 + NB) input and output buffers, where NB is the number of B frames between successive P frames.
3.10. Retrieving Sequence Parameters#
After configuring the encode session, the client can retrieve the sequence parameter information (SPS for H.264/HEVC and Sequence Header OBU for AV1) at any time by calling
NvEncGetSequenceParams. It is the client’s responsibility to allocate and eventually de-allocate a buffer of size
MAX_SEQ_HDR_LEN to hold the sequence parameter information.
By default, SPS/PPS and Sequence Header OBU data will be attached to every IDR frame and Key frame for H.264/HEVC and AV1 respectively. However, the client can request the encoder to generate SPS/PPS and Sequence Header OBU data on demand as well. To accomplish this, set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags =
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_SPSPPS. The output bitstream generated for the current input will then include SPS/PPS for H.264/HEVC or Sequence Header OBU for AV1.
The client can call
NvEncGetSequenceParams at any time, after the encoder has been initialized (
NvEncInitializeEncoder) and the session is active.
4. Encoding the Video Stream#
Once the encode session is configured and input/output buffers are allocated, the client can start streaming the input data for encoding. The client is required to pass a handle to a valid input buffer and a valid bit stream (output) buffer to the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface for encoding an input picture.
4.1. Preparing Input Buffers for Encoding#
There are two methods to allocate and pass input buffers to the video encoder.
4.1.1. Input buffers allocated through NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface#
If the client has allocated input buffers through
NvEncCreateInputBuffer, the client needs to fill valid input data before using the buffer as input for encoding. For this, the client should call
NvEncLockInputBuffer to get a CPU pointer to the input buffer. Once the client has filled input data, it should call
NvEncUnlockInputBuffer. The input buffer should be passed to the encoder only after unlocking it. Any input buffers should be unlocked by calling
NvEncUnlockInputBuffer before destroying/reallocating them.
4.1.2. Input buffers allocated externally#
To pass externally allocated buffers to the encoder, follow these steps:
Populate
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCEwith attributes of the externally allocated buffer.
Call
NvEncRegisterResourcewith the
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCEpopulated in the above step.
NvEncRegisterResourcereturns an opaque handle in
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResourcewhich should be saved.
Call
NvEncMapInputResourcewith the handle returned above.
The mapped handle will then be available in
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource.
The client should use this mapped handle (
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource) as the input buffer handle in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS.
After the client has finished using the resource
NvEncUnmapInputResourcemust be called.
The client must also call
NvEncUnregisterResourcewith the handle returned by
NvEncRegisterResourcebefore destroying the registered resource.
The mapped resource handle (
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource) should not be used for any other purpose outside the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface while it is in mapped state. Such usage is not supported and may lead to undefined behavior.
4.1.3. Input output buffer allocation for DirectX 12#
Allocation of input and output buffers should be done in following manner:
Input buffer should be created using DirectX 12
ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource()API, by specifying
D3D12_HEAP_PROPERTIES::Type = D3D12_HEAP_TYPE_DEFAULTand
D3D12_RESOURCE_DESC::Dimension = D3D12_RESOURCE_DIMENSION_TEXTURE2D.
Output buffer should be created using DirectX 12
ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource()API, by specifying
D3D12_HEAP_PROPERTIES::Type = D3D12_HEAP_TYPE_READBACKand
D3D12_RESOURCE_DESC::Dimension = D3D12_RESOURCE_DIMENSION_BUFFER.
For HEVC, H.264 or AV1 encoding, the recommended size for output buffer is:
Output buffer size = 2 * Input YUV buffer size
in bytes.
To pass these externally allocated input and output buffers to the encoder, follow these steps:
Populate
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCEwith attributes of the externally allocated buffer.
To enable explicit synchronization in DirectX 12, the API
NvEncRegisterResourceaccepts two
NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12pointer type objects (A fence point is a pair of
ID3D12Fencepointer and a
value),
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE_PARAMS_D3D12::pInputFencePointand
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE_PARAMS_D3D12::pOutputFencePoint, for registering input buffer. NVENC engine waits until
pInputFencePointis reached before processing the
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::resourceToRegister. NVENC engine signals the
pOutputFencePointwhen processing of the resource is completed so that other engines which need to use this resource can start processing.
Call
NvEncRegisterResourcewith the
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCEpopulated in the above step.
NvEncRegisterResourcereturns an opaque handle in
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResourcewhich should be saved.
The client should use this registered handle (
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource) as the input and output buffer handle in
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12:: pInputBufferand
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12:: pOutputBufferrespectively.
The client must also call
NvEncUnregisterResourcewith the handle returned by
NvEncRegisterResourcebefore destroying the registered resource.
The registered resource handle (
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource) should not be used for any other purpose outside the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface while it is in registered state. Such usage is not supported and may lead to undefined behavior.
4.2. Configuring Per-Frame Encode Parameters#
The client should populate
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS with the parameters to be applied to the current input picture. The client can do the following on a per-frame basis.
4.2.1. Forcing current frame to be encoded as intra frame#
To force the current frame as intra (I) frame, set
NV_
ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags = NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_FORCEINTRA
4.2.2. Forcing current frame to be used as a reference frame#
To force the current frame to be used as a reference frame, set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC/NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::refPicFlag = 1
4.2.3. Forcing current frame to be used as an IDR frame#
To force the current frame to be encoded as IDR frame, set
NV_
ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags = NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_FORCEIDR
4.2.4. Requesting generation of sequence parameters#
To include SPS/PPS (H.264 and HEVC) or Sequence Header OBU (AV1) along with the currently encoded frame, set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags = NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_SPSPPS
4.3. Submitting Input Frame for Encoding#
The client should call
NvEncEncodePicture to perform encoding.
The input picture data will be taken from the specified input buffer, and the encoded bit stream will be available in the specified bit stream (output) buffer once the encoding process completes.
Codec-agnostic parameters such as timestamp, duration, input buffer pointer, etc. are passed via the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS while codec-specific parameters are passed via the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264/
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC/
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1 depending upon the codec in use.
The client should specify the codec-specific structure in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS using the
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::codecPicParams member.
If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, client must pass pointer to
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: inputBuffer containing the registered resource handle and the corresponding input
NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12 for NVENC to wait before starting encode. Client must pass pointer to
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBuffer containing the registered resource handle and the corresponding output
NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12. NVENC engine waits until the
NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12::inputFencePoint is reached before starting processing of input buffer. NVENC engine signal the
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12::outputFencePoint when processing of the resource is completed so that other engines which need to use these input and output resources can start processing.
4.4. Retrieving Encoded Output#
Upon completion of the encoding process for an input picture, the client is required to call
NvEncLockBitstream to get a CPU pointer to the encoded bit stream. The client can make a local copy of the encoded data or pass the CPU pointer for further processing (e.g. to a media file writer).
The CPU pointer will remain valid until the client calls
NvEncUnlockBitstream. The client should call
NvEncUnlockBitstream after it completes processing the output data.
If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, client must pass the same
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 pointer in
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputBitstream for retrieving the output, which it had sent in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBuffer during encode.
The client must ensure that all bit stream buffers are unlocked before destroying/de-allocating them (e.g. while closing an encode session) or even before reusing them as output buffers for subsequent frames.
5. End of Encoding#
5.1. Notifying the End of Input Stream#
To notify the end of input stream, the client must call
NvEncEncodePicture with the flag
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlags set to
NV_ENC_FLAGS_EOS and all other members of
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS set to 0. No input buffer is required while calling
NvEncEncodePicture for EOS notification.
EOS notification effectively flushes the encoder. This can be called multiple times in a single encode session. This operation however must be done before closing the encode session.
5.2. Releasing Resources#
Once encoding completes, the client should destroy all allocated resources.
The client should call
NvEncDestroyInputBuffer if it had allocated input buffers through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface. The client must ensure that input buffer is first unlocked by calling
NvEncUnlockInputBuffer before destroying it.
The client should call
NvEncDestroyBitstreamBuffer to destroy each bitstream buffer it had allocated. The client must ensure that the bitstream buffer is first unlocked by calling
NvEncUnlockBitstream before destroying it.
5.3. Closing Encode Session#
The client should call
NvEncDestroyEncoder to close the encoding session. The client should ensure that all resources tied to the encode session being closed have been destroyed before calling
NvEncDestroyEncoder. These include input buffers, bit stream buffers, SPS/PPS buffer, etc.
It must also ensure that all registered events are unregistered, and all mapped input buffer handles are unmapped.
6. Modes of Operation#
The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface supports the following two modes of operation.
6.1. Asynchronous Mode#
This mode of operation is used for asynchronous output buffer processing. For this mode, the client allocates an event object and associates the event with an allocated output buffer. This event object is passed to the NVIDIA Encoder Interface as part of the
NvEncEncodePicture API. The client can wait on the event in a separate thread. When the event is signaled, the client calls the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface to copy output bitstream produced by the encoder. Note that the encoder supports asynchronous mode of operation only for Windows 10 and above, with driver running in WDDM mode. In Linux and Windows with TCC mode (TCC mode is available on Tesla boards[1]), ONLY synchronous mode is supported (refer to Section Synchronous Mode). On Jetson Thor, ONLY synchronous mode is supported.
The client should set the flag
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 1 to indicate that it wants to operate in asynchronous mode. After creating the event objects (one object for each output bitstream buffer allocated), the client needs to register them with the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface using the
NvEncRegisterAsyncEvent. The client is required to pass a bitstream buffer handle and the corresponding event handle as input to
NvEncEncodePicture. The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface will signal this event when the hardware encoder finishes encoding the current input data. The client can then call
NvEncLockBitstream in non-blocking mode
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::doNotWait flag set to 1 to fetch the output data.
The client should call
NvEncUnregisterAsyncEvent to unregister the Event handles before destroying the event objects. Whenever possible, NVIDIA recommends using the asynchronous mode of operation instead of synchronous mode.
A step-by-step control flow for asynchronous mode is as follows:
When working in asynchronous mode, the output sample must consist of an event + output buffer and clients must work in multi-threaded manner (D3D9 device should be created with MULTITHREADED flag).
The output buffers are allocated using
NvEncCreateBitstreamBufferAPI. The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface will return an opaque pointer to the output memory in
NV_ENC_CREATE_BITSTREAM_BUFFER::bitstreambuffer. This opaque output pointer should be used in
NvEncEncodePictureand
NvEncLockBitsteam/
NvEncUnlockBitsteamcalls. For accessing the output memory using CPU, client must call
NvEncLockBitsteamAPI. The number of IO buffers should be at least 4 + number of B frames.
The events are windows event handles allocated using Windows’
CreateEventAPI and registered using the function
NvEncRegisterAsyncEventbefore encoding. The registering of events is required only once per encoding session. Clients must unregister the events using
NvEncUnregisterAsyncEventbefore destroying the event handles. The number of event handles must be same as number of output buffers as each output buffer is associated with an event.
Client must create a secondary thread in which it can wait on the completion event and copy the bitstream data from the output sample. Client will have two threads: one is the main application thread which submits encoding work to NVIDIA Encoder while secondary thread waits on the completion events and copies the compressed bitstream data from the output buffer.
Client must send the output buffer and event in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBitstreamand
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: completionEventfields respectively as part of
NvEncEncodePictureAPI call.
Client should then wait on the event on the secondary thread in the same order in which it has called
NvEncEncodePicturecalls irrespective of input buffer re-ordering (encode order! = display order). When
enablePTD = 1, NVIDIA Encoder takes care of the reordering in case of B frames in a way that is transparent to the encoder clients. For AV1, NVIDIA encoder also transparently performs frame bitstream packing, meaning it always concatenates into a single output buffer the bitstream corresponding to leading no-show frames with the bitstream of the first show frame that follows. Each output buffer therefore always contains a single frame to display along with all the preceding non-display frames in encode order since the previous frame to display.
When the event gets signalled client must send down the output buffer of sample event it was waiting on in
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputBitstreamfield as part of
NvEncLockBitstreamcall.
The NVIDIA Encoder Interface returns a CPU pointer and bitstream size in bytes as part of the
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM.
After copying the bitstream data, client must call
NvEncUnlockBitstreamfor the locked output bitstream buffer.
Note:
The client will receive the event’s signal and output buffer in the same order in which they were queued.
The
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::pictureTypenotifies the output picture type to the clients.
Both, the input and output sample (output buffer and the output completion event) are free to be reused once the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface has signalled the event and the client has copied the data from the output buffer.
6.2. Synchronous Mode#
This mode of operation is used for synchronous output buffer processing. In this mode the client makes a blocking call to the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface to retrieve the output bitstream data from the encoder. The client sets the flag
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 0 for operation in synchronous mode. The client then must call
NvEncEncodePicture without setting a completion event handle. The client must call
NvEncLockBitstream with flag
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::doNotWait set to 0, so that the lock call blocks until the hardware encoder finishes writing the output bitstream. The client can then operate on the generated bitstream data and call
NvEncUnlockBitstream. This is the only mode supported on Linux and Jetson Linux.
6.3. Threading Model#
To get maximum performance for encoding, the encoder client should create a separate thread to wait on events or when making any blocking calls to the encoder interface.
The client should avoid making any blocking calls from the main encoder processing thread. The main encoder thread should be used only for encoder initialization and to submit work to the HW Encoder using
NvEncEncodePicture API, which is non-blocking.
Output buffer processing, such as waiting on the completion event in asynchronous mode or calling the blocking API’s such as
NvEncLockBitstream/
NvEncUnlockBitstream in synchronous mode, should be done in the secondary thread. This ensures that the main encoder thread is never blocked except when the encoder client runs out of resources.
It is also recommended to allocate many input and output buffers in order to avoid resource hazards and improve overall encoder throughput.
On Windows, when encode device type is DirectX, calling DXGI APIs like
IDXGIOutputDuplication::AcquireNextFrame from the primary thread and
NvEncLockBitstream/
NvEncUnlockBitstream from secondary thread, can lead to suboptimal or undefined behavior. This is because
NvEncLockBitstream can internally use the application’s DirectX device.
For optimal performance in such applications, the following encoder settings should be used:
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync = 1
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::doNotWait = 0
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableOutputInVidmem = 0
6.4. Encoder Features using CUDA#
Although the core video encoder hardware on GPU is completely independent of CUDA cores or graphics engine on the GPU, following encoder features internally use CUDA for hardware acceleration.
Note
Note: The impact of enabling these features on overall CUDA or graphics performance is minimal, and this list is provided purely for information purposes.
Two-pass rate control modes for high quality presets
Look-ahead
All adaptive quantization modes
Weighted prediction
Encoding of RGB contents
Temporal Filtering
7. Motion Estimation Only Mode#
NVENC can be used as a hardware accelerator to perform motion search and generate motion vectors and mode information. The resulting motion vectors or mode decisions can be used, for example, in motion compensated filtering or for supporting other codecs not fully supported by NVENC or simply as motion vector hints for a custom encoder. The procedure to use the feature is explained below.
For use-cases involving computer vision, AI and frame interpolation, Turing and later GPUs contain another hardware accelerator for computing optical flow vectors between frames, which provide better visual matching than the motion vectors.
7.1. Query Motion-Estimation Only Mode Capability#
Before using the motion-estimation (ME) only mode, the client should explicitly query the capability of the encoder to support ME only mode. For this, the client should do the following:
Specify the capability attribute as
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MEONLY_MODEto query through the
NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQueryparameter.
The client should call
NvEncGetEncoderCapsto determine support for the required attribute.
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MEONLY_MODE indicates support of ME only mode in hardware.
0: ME only mode not supported.
1: ME only mode supported.
Motion-estimation (ME) only mode is not supported if DirectX 12 device is used.
7.2. Create Resources for Input/Output Data#
The client should allocate at least one buffer for the input picture by calling
NvEncCreateInputBuffer API and should also allocate one buffer for the reference frame by using
NvEncCreateInputBuffer API. The client is responsible for filling in valid input data.
After input resources are created, client needs to allocate resources for the output data by using
NvEncCreateMVBuffer API.
7.3. Populate ME only mode settings#
The structure
NV_ENC_CODEC_CONFIG::NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY provides the ability to control the partition types of motion vectors and modes returned by NVENC hardware. Specifically, the client can disable intra mode and/or specific MV partition sizes by setting the following flags:
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disableIntraSearch
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disablePartition16x16 NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disablePartition8x16 NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disablePartition16x8 NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disablePartition8x8
The API also exposes a parameter
NV_ENC_CONFIG:: NV_ENC_MV_PRECISION to control the precision of motion vectors returned by the hardware. For full-pel precision, the client must ignore two LSBs of the motion vector. For sub-pel precision, the two LSBs of the motion vector represent fractional part of the motion vector. To get motion vectors for each macroblock, it is recommended to disable intra modes by setting
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disableIntraSearch = 1 and let NVENC decide the optimal partition sizes for motion vectors.
7.4. Run Motion Estimation#
The client should create an instance of
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS.
The pointers of the input picture buffer and the reference frame buffer need to be fed to
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::inputBuffer and
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::referenceFrame respectively.
The pointer returned by
NvEncCreateMVBuffer API in the
NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer field needs to be fed to
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::mvBuffer.
In order to operate in asynchronous mode, the client should create an event and pass this event in
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::completionEvent. This event will be signaled upon completion of motion estimation. Each output buffer should be associated with a distinct event pointer.
Client should call
NvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly to run the motion estimation on hardware encoder.
For asynchronous mode client should wait for motion estimation completion signal before reusing output buffer and application termination.
Client must lock
NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer using
NvEncLockBitstream to get the motion vector data.
Finally,
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::bitstreamBufferPtr which contains the output motion vectors should be typecast to
NV_ENC_H264_MV_DATA*/NV_ENC_HEVC_MV_DATA* for H.264/HEVC respectively. Client should then unlock
NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer by calling
NvEncUnlockBitstream.
7.5. Enabling Motion estimation for stereo usecases#
For stereo use cases where in two views need to be processed, we suggest the following approach for better performance and quality of motion vectors:
Client should create single encode session.
The client should kick-off the processing of left and right views on separate threads.
The client should set
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::viewIDto 0 and 1 for left and right views.
The main thread should wait for completion of the threads which have been kicked off NVENC for left and right views.
7.6. Release the Created Resources#
Once the usage of motion estimation is done, the client should call
NvEncDestroyInputBuffer to destroy the input picture buffer and the reference frame buffer and should call
NvEncDestroyMVBuffer to destroy the motion vector data buffer.
8. Advanced Features and Settings#
8.1. Query maximum supported Video Codec SDK version#
Client application can use
NvEncodeAPIGetMaxSupportedVersion to retrieve the maximum Video Codec SDK version supported by the underlying NVIDIA display driver.
NvEncodeAPIGetMaxSupportedVersion enables the clients to build applications which can work across different NVIDIA display driver versions supporting different Video Codec SDK versions.
8.2. Look-ahead#
Look-ahead improves the video encoder’s rate control accuracy by enabling the encoder to buffer the specified number of frames, estimate their complexity and allocate the bits appropriately among these frames proportional to their complexity. This also dynamically allocates B and P frames.
To use this feature, the client must follow these steps:
The availability of the feature in the current hardware can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_LOOKAHEAD.
Look-ahead needs to be enabled during initialization by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableLookahead= 1.
The number of frames to be looked ahead should be set in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadDepthwhich can be up to 32.
By default, look-ahead enables adaptive insertion of intra frames and B frames. They can however be disabled by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.disableIadaptand/or
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.disableBadaptto 1.
When the feature is enabled, frames are queued up in the encoder and hence
NvEncEncodePicturewill return NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT until the encoder has sufficient number of input frames to satisfy the look-ahead requirement. Frames should be continuously fed in until
NvEncEncodePicturereturns NV_ENC_SUCCESS.
8.3. B-Frames As Reference#
Using B frame as a reference improves subjective and objective encoded quality with no performance impact. Hence the users enabling multiple B frames are strongly recommended to enable this feature.
To use the feature, follow these steps:
Query availability of the feature using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsAPI and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_BFRAME_REF_MODEin the return value.
During encoder initialization, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264/NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC/NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::useBFramesAsRef=
NV_ENC_BFRAME_REF_MODE_MIDDLE:
For H.264 and HEVC, this will set the (N/2)th B frame as reference where N = number of B frames. In case N is odd, then (N-1)/2th frame will be picked up as reference.
For AV1, this will set every other B frame as an Altref2 reference but for the last B frame in the Altref interval.
-
8.4. Reconfigure API#
NvEncReconfigureEncoder allows clients to change the encoder initialization parameters in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS without closing existing encoder session and re-creating a new encoding session. This helps clients avoid the latency introduced due to destruction and re-creation of the encoding session. This API is useful in scenarios which are prone to instabilities in transmission mediums during video conferencing, game streaming etc.
Using this API clients can change parameters like bit-rate, frame-rate, resolution dynamically using the same encode session. The reconfigured parameters are passed via
NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::reInitEncodeParams.
However, The API currently doesn’t support reconfiguration of all parameters, some of which are listed below:
Changing the GOP structure (
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::idrPeriod,
NV_ENC_CONFIG::gopLength, NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP)
Changing from synchronous mode of encoding to asynchronous mode and vice-versa.
Changing
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeWidthand
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeHeight.
Changing picture type decision in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enablePTD.
Changing bit-depth.
Changing chroma format.
Changing
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::maxCUSize.
Changing
NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameFieldMode.
The API would fail if any attempt is made to reconfigure the parameters which is not supported.
Resolution change is possible only if
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeWidth and
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeHeight are set while creating encoder session.
If the client wishes to change the resolution using this API, it is advisable to force the next frame following the reconfiguration as an IDR frame by setting
NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::forceIDR to 1.
If the client wishes to reset the internal rate control states, set
NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::resetEncoder to 1.
8.5. Adaptive Quantization (AQ)#
This feature improves visual quality by adjusting encoding QP (on top of QP evaluated by the Rate Control Algorithm) based on spatial and temporal characteristics of the sequence. The current SDK support two flavors of AQ which are explained as follows:
8.5.1. Spatial AQ#
Spatial AQ mode adjusts the QP values based on spatial characteristics of the frame. Since the low complexity flat regions are visually more perceptible to quality differences than high complexity detailed regions, extra bits are allocated to flat regions of the frame at the cost of the regions having high spatial detail. Although spatial AQ improves the perceptible visual quality of the encoded video, the required bit redistribution results in PSNR drop in most of the cases. Therefore, during PSNR-based evaluation, this feature should be turned off.
To use spatial AQ, follow these steps in your application.
Spatial AQ can be enabled during initialization by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: encodeconfig->rcParams. enableAQ = 1.
The intensity of QP adjustment can be controlled by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: encodeconfig->rcParams.aqStrengthwhich ranges from 1 (least aggressive) to 15 (most aggressive). If not set, strength is auto selected by driver.
8.5.2. Temporal AQ#
Temporal AQ tries to adjust encoding QP (on top of QP evaluated by the rate control algorithm) based on temporal characteristics of the sequence. Temporal AQ improves the quality of encoded frames by adjusting QP for regions which are constant or have low motion across frames but have high spatial detail, such that they become better reference for future frames. Allocating extra bits to such regions in reference frames is better than allocating them to the residuals in referred frames because it helps improve the overall encoded video quality. If majority of the region within a frame has little or no motion, but has high spatial details (e.g. high-detail non-moving background) enabling temporal AQ will benefit the most.
One of the potential disadvantages of temporal AQ is that enabling temporal AQ may result in high fluctuation of bits consumed per frame within a GOP. I/P-frames will consume more bits than average P-frame size and B-frames will consume lesser bits. Although target bitrate will be maintained at the GOP level, the frame size will fluctuate from one frame to next within a GOP more than it would without temporal AQ. If a strict CBR profile is required for every frame size within a GOP, it is not recommended to enable temporal AQ. Additionally, since some of the complexity estimation is performed in CUDA, there may be some performance impact when temporal AQ is enabled.
To use temporal AQ, follow these steps in your application.
Query the availability of temporal AQ for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_AQ.
If supported, temporal AQ can be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableTemporalAQ = 1.
Temporal AQ uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content.
Enabling temporal AQ may result in very minor degradation in encoder performance.
8.6. High Bit Depth Encoding#
All NVIDIA GPUs support 8-bit encoding (RGB/YUV input with 8-bit precision). Starting from Pascal generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth HEVC encoding (HEVC main-10 profile with 10-bit input precision). Starting from Ada generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth AV1 encoding (AV1 main profile with 8 or 10-bit input precision). Starting from Blackwell generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth H264 encoding (H264 high-10 profile with 10-bit input precision). Jetson Thor supports high-bit-depth HEVC encoding (HEVC main-10 profile with 10-bit input precision) but not high-bit-depth H264 encoding.
To encode 10-bit content, the following steps are to be followed.
The availability of the feature can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_10BIT_ENCODE.
Create the encoder session with
NV_ENC_H264_PROFILE_HIGH_10_GUIDfor H264 or
NV_ENC_HEVC_PROFILE_MAIN10_GUIDfor HEVC or
NV_ENC_AV1_PROFILE_MAIN_GUIDfor AV1.
During encoder initialization,
For H264, set
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10and
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8for 8-bit input content or
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding.
For HEVC, set
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10and
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8for 8-bit input content or
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, prior to Blackwell, NVENC performs an internal CUDA 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding. In Blackwell generations GPUs, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding.
For AV1, set
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10and
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8for 8-bit input content or
encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding.
-
Other encoding parameters such as preset, rate control mode, etc. can be set as desired.
8.7. Weighted Prediction#
Weighted prediction involves calculation of a multiplicative weighting factor and an additive offset to the motion compensated prediction. Weighted prediction provides significant quality gain for contents having illumination changes. NVENCODE API supports weighed prediction for HEVC and H.264 starting from Pascal generation GPUs.
The following steps need to be followed for enabling weighted prediction.
The availability of the feature can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_WEIGHTED_PREDICTION.
During encoder initialization, set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: enableWeightedPrediction = 1.
Weighted prediction is not supported if the encode session is configured with B frames.
Weighted prediction is not supported if DirectX 12 device is used.
Weighted prediction uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content.
Enabling weighted prediction may also result in very minor degradation in encoder performance.
8.8. Long-Term Reference in H.264, HEVC and AV1#
NVENCODE API provides the functionality to mark and use specific frames as long-term reference (LTR) frames, which can later be used as reference for encoding the current picture. This helps in error concealment where in the client decoders can predict from the long-term reference frame in case an intermediate frame loses data. The feature is useful in video streaming applications to recover from frame losses at the receiver.
Following steps are to be followed to enable the feature.
During encoder initialization,
For H.264, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:enableLTR= 1
For HEVC, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:enableLTR= 1
For AV1, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:enableLTR= 1
-
The maximum number of long-term reference pictures supported in the current hardware can be queried using
NvEncGetEncoderCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_LTR_FRAMES.
During normal encoding operation, following steps need to be followed to mark specific frame(s) as LTR frame(s).
Configure the number of LTR frames:
For H.264, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:ltrNumFrames
For HEVC, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:ltrNumFrames
For AV1, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:ltrNumFrames
-
The client can mark any frame as LTR by setting
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrMarkFrame = 1OR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrMarkFrame = 1OR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrMarkFrame = 1for H.264, HEVC and AV1 respectively. Each LTR frame needs to be assigned an LTR frame index. This value should be between 0 and
ltrNumFrames
- 1.
The LTR frame index can be assigned by setting
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrMarkFrameIdxOR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrMarkFrameIdxOR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrMarkFrameIdxfor H264, HEVC and AV1 respectively.
The frames previously marked as long-term reference frames can be used for prediction of the current frame in the following manner:
The LTR frames that are to be used for reference have to be specified using
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrUseFrameBitmapOR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrUseFrameBitmapOR
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrUseFrameBitmapfor H.264, HEVC and AV1 respectively. The bit location specifies the LTR frame index of the frame that will be used as reference.
The current SDK does not support LTR when the encoding session is configured with B frames.
8.9. Emphasis MAP#
The emphasis map feature in NVENCODE API provides a way to specify regions in the frame to be encoded at varying levels of quality, at macroblock-level granularity. Depending upon the actual emphasis level for each macroblock, the encoder applies an adjustment to the quantization parameter used to encode that macroblock. The value of this adjustment depends on the following factors:
Absolute value of the QP as decided by the rate control algorithm, depending upon the rate control constraints. In general, for a given emphasis level, higher the QP determined by the rate control, higher the (negative) adjustment.
Emphasis level value for the macroblock.
Note
Note: The QP adjustment is performed after the rate control algorithm has run. Therefore, there is a possibility of VBV/rate violations when using this feature.
Emphasis level map is useful when the client has prior knowledge of the image complexity (e.g. NVFBC’s Classification Map feature) and encoding those high-complexity areas at higher quality (lower QP) is important, even at the possible cost of violating bitrate/VBV buffer size constraints. This feature is not supported when AQ (Spatial/Temporal) is enabled.
Follow these steps to enable the feature.
Query availability of the feature using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsAPI and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_EMPHASIS_LEVEL_MAP.
Set
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::qpMapMode = NV_ENC_QP_MAP_EMPHASIS.
Fill up the
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::qpDeltaMap (which is a signed byte array containing value per macroblock in raster scan order for the current picture) with a value from
enum NV_ENC_EMPHASIS_MAP_LEVEL.
As explained above, higher values of
NV_ENC_EMPHASIS_MAP_LEVEL imply higher (negative) adjustment made to the QP to emphasize quality of that macroblock. The user can choose higher emphasis level for the regions (s)he wants to encode with a higher quality.
8.10. NVENC Output in Video Memory#
Starting SDK 9.0, NVENCODE API supports bitstream and H.264 ME-only mode output in video memory. This is helpful in use-cases in which the operation on the output of NVENC is to be performed using CUDA or DirectX shaders. Leaving the output of NVENC in video memory avoids unnecessary PCIe transfers of the buffers. The video memory should be allocated by the client application, as 1-dimensional buffer. This feature is currently supported for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode, and H.264 ME-only mode. The feature is supported for DirectX 11 and CUDA interfaces. Video memory is not supported on Jetson Thor.
Follow these steps for the output to be available in video memory.
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableOutputInVidmem = 1when calling
nvEncInitializeEncoder().
Allocate 1-dimensional buffer in video memory for NVENC to write the output.
For AV1, HEVC or H.264 encoding, the recommended size for this buffer is:
Output buffer size = 2 * Input YUV buffer size + sizeof(NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS)
First
sizeof(
NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS)bytes of the output buffer contain
NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMSstructure, followed by encoded bitstream data.
For H.264 ME-only output, the recommended size of output buffer is:
Output buffer size = HeightInMbs * WidthInMbs * sizeof(NV_ENC_H264_MV_DATA)
where
HeightInMbsand
WidthInMbsare picture height and width in number of 16x16 macroblocks, respectively.
For DirectX 11 interface, this buffer can be created using DirectX 11
CreateBuffer()API, by specifying
usage=
D3D11_USAGE_DEFAULT;
BindFlags= (
D3D11_BIND_VIDEO_ENCODER | D3D11_BIND_SHADER_RESOURCE); and
CPUAccessFlags = 0;
For CUDA interface, this buffer can be created using
cuMemAlloc().
-
Register this buffer using
nvEncRegisterResource(), by specifying:
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage =
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_BITSTREAMif output is encoded bitstream,
and as
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage= NV_ENC_OUTPUT_MOTION_VECTORif output is motion vectors in case of H.264 ME only mode.
Set
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferFormat= NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_U8.
NvEncRegisterResource()will return a registered handle in
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource.
-
Set
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: registeredResource = NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResourceobtained in the previous step.
Call
nvEncMapInputResource(), which will return a mapped resource handle in
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource.
For AV1/HEVC/H.264 encoding mode, call
nvEncEncodePicture()by setting
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBitstreamto
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResource.
For H.264 ME-only mode, call nvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly() by setting
NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::mvBufferto
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource.
When reading the output buffer, observe the following:
After calling
nvEncEncodePicture() or
nvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly(), client can use the output buffer for further processing only after un-mapping this output buffer.
NvEncLockBitstream()should not be called.
When operating in asynchronous mode, client application should wait on event before reading the output. In synchronous mode no event is triggered, and the synchronization is handled internally by NVIDIA driver.
To access the output, follow these steps:
Client must un-map the input buffer by calling
nvEncUnmapInputResource()with mapped resource handle
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResourcereturned by
nvEncMapInputResource(). After this, the output buffer can be used for further processing/reading etc.
In case of encode, the first
sizeof(NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS)bytes of this buffer should be interpreted as
NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMSstructure followed by encode bitstream data.The size of encoded bitstream is given by
NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS::bitstreamSizeInBytes.
If CUDA mode is specified, all CUDA operations on this buffer must use the default stream. To get the output in system memory, output buffer can be read by calling any CUDA API (e.g.
cuMemcpyDtoH()) with default stream. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it.
For DX11 mode, any DirectX 11 API can be used to read the output. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. To get the output in system memory,
CopyResource()(which is a DirectX 11 API) can be used to copy the data in a CPU readable staging buffer. This staging buffer then can be read after calling
Map()which is a DirectX 11 API.
8.11. Alpha Layer Encoding support in HEVC#
NVENCODE API implements support for encoding alpha layer in HEVC. The feature allows an application to encode a base layer which contains YUV data and an auxilary layer with alpha channel data.
Following steps are to be followed to enable the feature:
The availability of the feature can be queried using
nvEncGetEncodeCaps()and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_ALPHA_LAYER_ENCODING. Note that only
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12, NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ARGBand
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ABGRinput formats are supported with alpha layer encoding.
During encoder initialization, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: enableAlphaLayerEncoding = 1. Clients can also specify the ratio in which the bitrate is to be split between YUV and the auxiliary alpha layer by setting
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::alphaLayerBitrateRatio. For example, if
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::alphaLayerBitrateRatio = 3then 75% of the bits will be spent on base layer encoding whereas the other 25% will be spent on alpha layer.
During normal encoding operation, following steps need to be followed to for alpha layer encoding:
Passing the alpha input in
nvEncEncodePicture() :
For input format
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12, the YUV data should be passed in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputBufferwhereas the alpha input data needs to be passed separately using
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffer. The format of
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffershould be
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12. The luma plane should contain the alpha data whereas the chroma component should to be memset to 0x80.
For input format
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ABGRor
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ARGB, the input data should be passed in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputBuffer. The field
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffershould be set as NULL in this case.
-
The encoded output for YUV as well as the alpha layer is fetched using a call to
NvEncLockBitstream. The field
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::bitstreamSizeInByteswill contain the total encoded size i.e it is the size of YUV layer bitstream data, alpha bitstream data and any other header data. Cients can get the size of alpha layer separately using the field
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::alphaLayerSizeInBytes.
Alpha encoding is not supported in the following scenarios:
When subframe more is enabled.
Input image is YUV 422 or 444.
The bit-depth of input image is 10 bit.
The bit stream output is specified to be in video memory.
Weighted prediction is enabled.
8.12. Temporal Scalable Video Coding (SVC) in H.264, HEVC and AV1#
NVENCODE API supports temporal scalable video coding(SVC) as specified in Annex G of the H.264/AVC video compression standard. Temporal SVC results in an heirarchical structure with a base layer and multiple auxiliary layers.
To use temporal SVC, follow these steps:
Query the availability of temporal SVC for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_SVC.
If supported, query the maximum number of temporal layers supported in SVC using
nvEncGetEncodeCaps()and check the value of
NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_TEMPORAL_LAYERS
During encoder initialization, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::enableTemporalSVC = 1or
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableTemporalSVC = 1or
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::enableTemporalSVC = 1. Specify the number of temporal layer and maximum number of temporal layers using
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::numTemporalLayersor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::numTemporalLayersor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::numTemporalLayersand
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::maxTemporalLayersor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxTemporalLayersMinus1or
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxTemporalLayersMinus1respectively.
If maximum number of temporal layer is greater than 2, then the minimum DPB size for frame reordering needs to be
(maxTemporalLayers - 2) * 2. Therefore, set the
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: maxNumRefFramesor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxNumRefFramesInDPBor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxNumRefFramesInDPBto be greater than or equal to this value. Note that the default value of
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: maxNumRefFramesor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxNumRefFramesInDPBor
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxNumRefFramesInDPBis
NV_ENC_CAPS:: NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_TEMPORAL_LAYERS.
By default, SVC prefix NALU is added when temporal SVC is enabled. To disable this, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: disableSVCPrefixNalu = 0.
NVENCODE API supports addition of scalability information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: enableScalabilityInfoSEI = 1. This SEI will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that only a subset of fields related to temporal scalability is currently supported in this SEI.
When temporal SVC is enabled, only base layer frames can be marked as long term references.
Temporal SVC is currently not supported with B-frames. The field
NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP will be ignored when temporal SVC is enabled.
8.13. Error Resiliency features#
In a typical scenario involving video streaming, it is common to have bit errors at the client decoder. To minimize the impact of these errors and to recover from such errors, NVENCODE API provides a few error resiliency features which are explained in this section.
Reference Picture Invalidation
NVENCODE API provides a mechanism for invalidating certain pictures when a picture decoded by a client is found to be corrupt by the decoder (client side). Such invalidation is achieved by using the API
NvEncInvalidateRefFrames. The client can prevent further corruption by asking the encoder on the streaming server to invalidate this frame, which will prevent all the subsequent frames from using the current frame as reference frame for motion estimation. The server then uses older short term and long term frames for reference based on whatever is available for reference. In case no frame is available for reference the current frame will be encoded as intra frame. The parameter
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::maxNumRefFrames,
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::maxNumRefFramesInDPB or
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::maxNumRefFramesInDPB determines the number of frames in DPB and setting this to a large value will allow older frames to be available in the DPB even when some frames have been invalidated, and allow for better picture quality as compared to an intra frame that will be coded in the absence of no reference frames.
The specific frame to be invalidated via API
NvEncInvalidateRefFrames is identified using a unique number for each frame, referred to as timestamp. This is the timestamp sent to the encoder via field NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputTimeStamp when encoding the picture. This can be any monotonically increasing unique number. In its most common incarnation, the unique number can be the presentation timestamp for the picture. The encoder stores the frames in its DPB using
inputTimeStamp as the unique identifier and uses that identifier to invalidate the corresponding frame when requested via API
NvEncInvalidateRefFrames.
Intra Refresh
Reference picture invalidation technique described in Section Reference Picture Invalidation depends upon availability of an out-of-band upstream channel to report bitstream errors at the decoder (client side). When such an upstream channel is not available, or in situations where bitstream is more likely to suffer from more frequent errors, intra-refresh mechanism can be used as an error recovery mechanism. Also, when using infinite GOP length, no intra frames are transmitted and intra refresh may be a useful mechanism for recovery from transmission errors.
NVENCODE API provides a mechanism to implement intra refresh. The
enableIntraRefresh flag should be set to 1 in order to enable intra refresh.
intraRefreshPeriod determines the period after which intra refresh would happen again and
intraRefreshCnt sets the number of frames over which intra refresh would happen.
Intra Refresh causes consecutive sections of the frames to be encoded using intra macroblocks, over
intraRefreshCnt consecutive frames. Then the whole cycle repeats after
intraRefreshPeriod frames from the first intra-refresh frame. It is essential to set
intraRefreshPeriod and
intraRefreshCnt appropriately based on the probability of errors that may occur during transmission. For example,
intraRefreshPeriod may be small like 30 for a highly error prone network thus enabling recovery every second for a 30 FPS video stream. For networks that have lesser chances of error, the value may be set higher. Lower value of
intraRefreshPeriod comes with a slightly lower quality as a larger portion of the overall macroblocks in an intra refresh period are forced to be intra coded, but provides faster recovery from network errors.
intraRefreshCnt determines the number of frames over which the intra refresh will happen within an intra refresh period. A smaller value of
intraRefreshCnt will refresh the entire frame quickly (instead of refreshing it slowly in bands) and hence enable a faster error recovery. However, a lower
intraRefreshCnt also means sending a larger number of intra macroblocks per frame and hence slightly lower quality.
The default NVENCODE API Intra Refresh behavior is slice based for H.264/HEVC and tile based for AV1 i.e frames in an intra refresh wave will have multiple slices/tiles with one slice/tile containing only intra coded MBs / CTUs / SBs.
For AV1, the number of tiles used during the intra refresh wave is automatically determined by the driver based on the value of
intraRefreshCntand
intraRefreshPeriod. Any custom tiles configuration specified by the application will be ignored for the duration of the intra refresh wave.
If the application does not explicitly specify the number of slices or if the specified number of slices are less than 3, during the intra refresh wave, the driver will set 3 slices per frame.
For
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::sliceMode= 0 (MB based slices), 2 (MB row based slices) and 3 (number of slices), the driver will maintain slice count, equal to minimum of: the slice count calculated from slice mode setting and
intraRefreshCntnumber of slices during intra refresh period.
For
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::sliceMode= 1 (byte based slices), the number of slices during an intra refresh wave is always 3.
For certain usecases, clients may want to avoid multiple slices in a frame. In such scenarios, clients can enable single slice intra refresh.
Query the support for single slice intra refresh for the current driver by calling the API
NvEncGetEncodeCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SINGLE_SLICE_INTRA_REFRESH.
If supported, single slice intra refresh can be enabled by setting
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: singleSliceIntraRefresh/
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: singleSliceIntraRefresh.
In case there in a resolution reconfiguration in the middle of an intra refresh wave, the ongoing wave will be terminated immediately. The next wave will start after
NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: intraRefreshPeriod number of frames.
Intra refresh is applied in encode order and only on frames which can be used as reference.
8.14. Multi NVENC Split Frame Encoding in HEVC and AV1#
When Split frame encoding is enabled, each input frame is partitioned into horizontal strips which are encoded independently and simultaneously by separate NVENCs, usually resulting in increased encoding speed compared to single NVENC encoding.
Please note the following:
Though the feature improves the encoding speed it degrades quality.
The overall encode throughput (total number of frames encoded in a certain time interval when all NVENCs are fully utilized) will remain the same.
The feature is available only for HEVC and AV1.
This feature should therefore be used to achieve higher encoding speeds in a single encode session which would not have been possible on a single NVENC because horizontal strips of particular input stream are encoded simultaneously across multiple NVENCs. As mentioned above, this feature does not impact the overall throughput when multiple encode sessions are created to fully utilize all the NVENCs. If number of NVENCs is less than the requested split frame mode, then the number of horizontal strips will be forced to number of NVENCs.
There are two modes of enabling the feature listed below.
Implicit Mode: The conditions that automatically trigger this feature are:
Number of NVENCs on GPU: 2 or more.
Frame height: must be 2112 pixels or more for HEVC and 2048 pixels or more for AV1.
Preset and Tuning Info configuration: Preset configurations enabling Split Frame Encoding summarizes the preset and tuning info combinations that enable split frame encoding
|
Tuning Info
|
Preset
|
P1
|
P2
|
P3
|
P4
|
P5
|
P6
|
P7
|
High Quality
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Low Latency
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Ultra Low Latency
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
|
No
|
No
Explicit mode:
The following modes are supported for split frame encoding in case of HEVC and AV1:
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_AUTO_MODE(default): Implicit Mode, described above.
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_AUTO_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips automatically selected by driver for balanced performance and visual quality.
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_TWO_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 2 when number of NVENCs > 1.
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_THREE_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 3 when number of NVENCs > 2, NVENC number of strips otherwise.
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_FOUR_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 4 when number of NVENCs > 3, NVENC number of strips otherwise.
NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_DISABLE: Split frame encoding will be disabled for all configurations.
Note that a few encoding features are incompatible with the use of split frame encoding. Split frame encoding is always disabled when any of the following features is in use:
Weighted Prediction (HEVC).
Alpha Layer Encoding (HEVC).
Bitstream Subframe Readback Mode (HEVC)
Bitstream Output in Video Memory (HEVC/AV1)
8.15. NVENC Reconstructed Frame Output#
Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports reconstructed frame output for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode for Turing and later GPUs. This is helpful in use-cases which require reconstructed frame output to access the encode quality and therefore eliminates the need for decoding the stream leading to overall improvement in performance. The reconstructed frame buffer should be allocated by the client application as a 2-dimensional buffer. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can also be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_RECON_SURFACE. Supported buffer formats are:
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12 and
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV420_10BIT. For CUDA interface
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV16,
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_P210,
V_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV444 and
NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV444_10BIT are also supported.
Follow these steps for the reconstructed frame output:
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableReconFrameOutput = 1when calling
nvEncInitializeEncoder().
Allocate 2-dimensional buffer for NVENC to write the reconstructed frame output.
For CUDA interface, this buffer can be created using
cuMemAllocPitch().
For DirectX 9 interface, this buffer can be created using
CreateOffscreenPlainSurface() or CreateSurface()APIs.
For DirectX 11 interface, this buffer can be created using DirectX 11
CreateTexture2D()API, by specifying
usage=
D3D11_USAGE_DEFAULT;
BindFlags= (
D3D11_BIND_SHADER_RESOURCE); and
CPUAccessFlags = 0;
-
Register this buffer using
nvEncRegisterResource(), by specifying:
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage =
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RECON
Set
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferFormat to desired value.
NvEncRegisterResource()will return a registered handle in
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource.
-
Set
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: registeredResourceto
NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource, which was obtained in the previous step.
Call
nvEncMapInputResource(). It will return a mapped resource handle in
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResource.
Call
nvEncEncodePicture()by setting
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: outputReconBufferto
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResourceand
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlagsto
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_RECON_FRAME.
When reading the reconstructed output, observe the following:
After calling
nvEncEncodePicture(), client can use the output buffer for further processing only after un-mapping this output buffer.
When operating in asynchronous mode, client application should wait on event before reading the output. In synchronous mode no event is triggered, and the synchronization is handled internally by NVIDIA driver.
To access the reconstructed frame output, follow these steps:
Client must un-map the reconstructed frame buffer by calling
nvEncUnmapInputResource()with mapped resource handle
NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResourcereturned by
nvEncMapInputResource(). After this, the output reconstructed buffer can be used for further processing/reading etc.
If CUDA mode is specified, to get the output in system memory, reconstructed output buffer can be read by calling any CUDA API (e.g.
cuMemcpyDtoH()). The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it.
For DX11 mode, any DirectX 11 API can be used to read the output. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. To get the output in system memory,
CopyResource()(which is a DirectX 11 API) can be used to copy the data in a CPU readable staging buffer. This staging buffer then can be read after calling
Map()which is a DirectX 11 API.
8.16. Encoded Frame Stats#
Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports encoded frame stats output for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode for Turing and later GPUs. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_ROW_STATS or
NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_BLOCK_STATS. This is helpful in use-cases which require encoded frame stats: QP and bitcount, at row or block level.
Follow these steps for the encoded frame output stats:
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableOutputStats = 1and
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::outputStatsLevelto
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW_LEVELor
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK_LEVELwhen calling
nvEncInitializeEncoder().
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW_LEVELis supported for Turing and Ampere GPUs.
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK_LEVELis supported for ADA and later architectures.
Set the following parameters to get encoded frame stats for every row:
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: outputStatsPtrSize=sizeof(NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW) x Number of rows.
Number of rows for H.264 = (PicHeight + 15 ) >> 4
Number of rows for HEVC = (PicHeight + 31 ) >> 5
-
Set the following parameters to get encoded frame stats for every block:
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: outputStatsPtrSize=sizeof(NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK) x Number of blocks.
Number of blocks for H.264 = (PicWidth + 15 ) >> 4 * (PicHeight + 15 ) >> 4
Number of blocks for HEVC = (PicWidth + 31 ) >> 5 * (PicHeight + 31 ) >> 5
Number of blocks for AV1 = (PicWidth + 63 ) >> 6 * (PicHeight + 63 ) >> 6
-
Allocate system memory buffer of size
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtrSizeand assign it to
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtrand then call
NvEncLockBitstream()API.
Read the encoded frame stats in
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCKor
NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROWformat from
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtr.
Call
NvEncUnlockBitstream()API.
8.17. Iterative encoding#
Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports iterative encoding for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encoders for Turing and later GPUs. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE. Using this feature the same frame can be encoded multiple times, for e.g., each time with a different QP or delta-QP. NVENC stores all new states, corresponding to each of these iterations in its internal state buffers. NVENC state can be then advanced to any one of the iterations using
NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API.
Steps to enable iterative encoding:
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::numStateBuffersto desired value when calling
NvEncInitializeEncoder()API. Maximum number of state buffers which can be allocated is 16 for H.264 and HEVC and 32 for AV1.
Application can call
NvEncReconfigureEncoder() API to set desired encoding parameters, for e.g. different QP values, before every iteration of the frame. Alternatively, it can also set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::qpDeltaMap array to desired value for encoding current iteration of the frame.
Iterative encoding when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by application:
Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times:
Set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlagsto
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE.
Set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxto a valid value. It must be the same for all iterations of the frame.
Set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdxto the desired index to save the encoder state in internal state buffer. Different state buffer index should be specified for each iteration, so that it can be used later to advance the encoder state.
Call
NvEncEncodePicture()API. It must return
NV_ENC_SUCCESS.
Repeat above steps 1-4 as many times as needed to encode multiple iterations of the same frame with different encoding parameters. Since encoder states are saved in internal state buffers, the maximum number of iterations for the frame will depend on the number of state buffers which are available to save the state.
Call
NvEncLockBitstream()API for all iterations to get the encoded output. Application can also call
NvEncLockBitstream()API immediately after every iteration.
Select internal state buffer index for advancing the encoder state and assign it to
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::bufferIdxfor the chosen iteration. Also, select the type of state i.e. NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_TYPE to update and assign it to
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::state. Call
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API.
If application choses a state type other than
NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_FULL, then the application must call
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API twice, once with
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::stateset to
NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_ENCODEand then again with
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::stateset to
NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_RATE_CONTROL, each time with desired state buffer index and not necessarily in same order.
To encode the next frame, increment
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxand repeat steps 1-8.
Iterative encoding for H.264 and HEVC when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by NVENCODE API
Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times:
Set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags,
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxand
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdxto valid values, as mentioned in above section and call
NvEncEncodePicture()API. This API will return either
NV_ENC_SUCCESSor
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus.
If it returns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS, the application can do iterative encoding on this frame now.
If it returns
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT, the application can not do the iterative encoding on this frame right now. Application must send the next frames for encoding, until it returns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS. Application can now do iterative encoding on this frame for which
NV_ENC_SUCCESSis returned.
Call
NvEncLockBitstream()API to get the encoded output for the first iteration.
If
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplayis same as
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxin step 1 or 3,
NvEncLockBitstream()API must be called for all remaining iterations.
In some cases,
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplaymay be different than
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxindicating different frame is received than the one on which iterative encoding was done in step 1 or 3. In this case, application must do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay, if needed.
NvEncLockBitstream()API must be called for all iterations of this frame to get the encoded outputs, followed by
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API, to restore the state. NVENCODE API will save encoding parameters for all iterations of the frame corresponding to
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxin step 1 or 3 and will send them for encoding after all previous frames (for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus was returned) are encoded and the encoder state is restored for all of them.
-
Call
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API for the chosen frame iteration.
If
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTwas returned for any of the frames, NVENCODE API will now send one of those frames for encoding.
If
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlagsis not set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCEfor the frame which is sent for encoding in step a), subsequent frame will also be sent for encoding.
-
If there are frames for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTwas returned, application must call
NvEncLockBitstream()API.
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplaywill indicate the frame on which iterative encoding can be done now.
Repeat above step for all frames for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus was returned.
Buffer reordering:
Driver does the buffer reordering when B frames are present. Buffer reordering is done for output bitstream buffer, completion event and reconstructed frame buffer.
This reordering is done so that the application can get output in decode order and does not have to take care of picture types.
For state buffer index, there is no reordering.
Following table describes the API calls and the buffers which will have the encoded output, reconstructed frame output and internal states:
|
|
API calls
|
Return parameters
|
Comments
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Output for iteration 1 of frame 3, Recon output in R2, Internal state saved in S2
|
7
|
|
|
Output for iteration 2 of frame 3, Recon output in R3, Internal state saved in S3
|
8
|
|
|
Frame 2 will be sent for encoding
|
9
|
|
|
Output for iteration 1 of frame 2, Recon output in R4, Internal state saved in S1
|
10
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
Output for iteration 2 of frame 2, Recon output in R5, Internal state saved in S4
|
12
|
|
Note: I1, N1, O1, E1, R1, S1 represent input buffer, frame index, output buffer, completion event, reconstructed buffer and state buffer index for the first iteration of the first frame. F1=0 represents
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags. is not set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE. F1=1 represents
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags is set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE.
Iterative encoding for AV1 when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by NVENCODE API:
Due to the presence of non-displayable frames, iterative encoding for AV1 has few differences when compared with H.264 and HEVC encode. Non-displayable frames are enabled when
NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP is set to greater than 1. This section describes those differences in detail.
Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times:
Set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags,
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxand
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdxto valid values, as mentioned in above section and call
NvEncEncodePicture()API. This API will return
NV_ENC_SUCCESSor
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus.
If it returns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS, application can do iterative encoding on this frame now.
If it returns
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT, the application can not do the iterative encoding on this frame right now. Application must send the next frames for encoding, until it returns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS. Application can now do iterative encoding on this frame for which
NV_ENC_SUCCESSis returned.
Call
NvEncLockBitstream()API to get the encoded output for the first iteration.
If
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplayis same as
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxin step 1 or 3,
NvEncLockBitstream()API must be called for all remaining iterations.
In some cases,
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplaymay be different than
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxindicating different frame is received than the one on which iterative encoding was done in step 1 or 3. In this case, application must do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay, if needed.
NvEncLockBitstream()API must be called for all iterations of this frame to get the encoded outputs, followed by
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API, to restore the state. NVENCODE API will save encoding parameters for all iterations for the frame corresponding to
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdxin step 1 or 3 and will send them for encoding after all previous frames (for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus was returned) are encoded and the encoder state is restored for all of them.
If
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlagswas set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCEfor
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: frameIdxDisplayframe and there were frames prior to it for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTstatus was returned, then the received encoded frame will be non-displayable frame.
For any non-displayable frame, corresponding OVERLAY frame would be encoded just once, after all frames prior to this frame for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTwas returned are encoded, regardless of the number of iterations for this frame.
-
Application must call
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API to restore this frame. It may return
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUTor
NV_ENC_SUCCESSstatus.
If it returns
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUT, application must call
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API again with an output buffer as input in
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::outputBitstream. Application must send completion event as input in
NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::completionEvent, if asynchronous mode of encoding is enabled.
If
NvEncRestoreEncoderState()API returns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS, NVENCODE API will now send one of the frames for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTwas returned for encoding.
If
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlagsis not set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCEfor the frame which is sent for encoding in step b), subsequent frame will also be sent for encoding.
-
Call
NvEncLockBitstream()API if there are frames for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUTwas returned.
Application should expect the encoded output for these frames in same order in which they were sent for encoding.
If
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: frameIdxDisplayis not in same order, it indicates that non-displayable frame is received.
Application can now do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay, if needed.
For any non-displayable frame, corresponding OVERLAY frame would be encoded just once, after all frames prior to this frame for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTwas returned are encoded.
-
Repeat steps 5) and 6) for all frames for which
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUTwas returned.
Following table describes the API calls and the buffers which will have the encoded output, reconstructed frame output and internal states:
|
|
API calls
|
Return parameters
|
Comments
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Recon output in R1
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Output for iteration 1 of frame 3, Recon output in R3, Internal state saved in S2 Non-displayable frame
|
7
|
|
|
Output for iteration 2 of frame 3, Recon output in R4, Internal state saved in S3, Non-displayable frame
|
8
|
|
|
Application must call this API again
|
9
|
|
|
Frame 2 will be sent for encoding
|
10
|
|
|
Output for iteration 1 of frame 2, Recon output in R2, Internal state saved in S1
|
11
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
Output for iteration 2 of frame 2, Recon output in R5, Internal state saved in S4
|
13
|
|
|
OVERLAY frame corresponding to frame 3 will be sent for encoding
|
14
|
|
|
OVERLAY frame corresponding to frame 3
Note: I1, N1, O1, E1, R1, S1 represent input buffer, frame index, output buffer, completion event, reconstructed buffer, state buffer index for the first iteration of the first frame. F1=0 represents
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags. is not set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE. F1=1 represents
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags is set to
NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE. When picture type decision is taken by application, there is no reordering for reconstructed buffer. Application must use
NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay to track this buffer.
8.18. External lookahead#
Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports external lookahead for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encoders for Turing and later GPUs. External lookahead gives same result as internal lookahead, which is enabled by just setting
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS:: lookaheadDepth. Internal lookahead is not supported for iterative encoding. So, the advantage external lookahead feature has over internal lookahead is that it can be used along with iterative encoding.
Follow these steps for using external lookahead:
Set
NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::enableExtLookaheadto 1 and
Set NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::lookaheadDepthto the desired value when calling
nvEncInitializeEncoder()API.
Application needs to do the following for every frame:
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()with
NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_PIC_PARAMS::inputBufferset to the pointer obtained from
::NvEncCreateInputBuffer()or
::NvEncMapInputResource()APIs.
For lookahead depth
N, application must call
NvEncLookaheadPicture ()API
N+1times, before calling
NvEncEncodePicture()API for the first frame.
Eg. For lookahead depth equal to 4:
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
0
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
1
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
2
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
3
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
4
Call
NvEncEncodePicture()API for frame
0
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
5
Call
NvEncEncodePicture()API for frame
1
Call
NvEncLookaheadPicture()API for frame
6
So on…
8.19. Unidirectional B Frames#
Unidirectional B frames use past frames only for both L0 and L1 reference list and avoid the latency issues observed with conventional B frames. Therefore they can be used in place of P frames especially in low latency encoding. Unidirectional B frames improve video encoding quality and has little performance impact.
To use the feature, follow these steps:
Query availability of the feature using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsAPI and checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_UNIDIRECTIONAL_Bin the return value.
During encoder initialization, set
enableUniDirectionalB=
1:
This feature is currently supported for HEVC.
-
8.20. Lookahead Level#
Lookahead level improves the video encoding quality by enabling the encoder to buffer the specified number of frames, estimate their complexity and allocate the bits appropriately among these frames proportional to their complexity. It determines the propgation of CTBs and assigns lower QP values to CTBs that propagate the maximum and also improves the video encoder’s rate control accuracy. There are 4 different lookahead levels that provide for different quality and performance trade offs. NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_0 has the highest performance while NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_3 has the highest quality. Users can select the appropriate lookahead Level based on their quality/performance needs
To use this feature, the client must follow these steps:
The availability of the feature in the current hardware can be queried using
NvEncGetEncodeCapsand checking for
NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL.
Lookahead needs to be enabled during initialization by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableLookahead= 1.
Lookahead level needs to be set during initialization by setting
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadLevel= NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_0…3.
The number of frames to be looked ahead should be set in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadDepthwhich can be up to 32.
When the feature is enabled, frames are queued up in the encoder and hence
NvEncEncodePicturewill return
NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUTuntil the encoder has sufficient number of input frames to satisfy the look-ahead requirement. Frames should be continuously fed in until
NvEncEncodePicturereturns
NV_ENC_SUCCESS.
8.21. Temporal Filter#
Temporal Filter tries to filter a frame based on neighbouring past and future frames and is very for natural video content captured using a camera, that would likely have sensor/other noise. Temporal Filter improves the objective quality of the video and is very useful in case of latency tolerant encoding.
To use temporal filter, follow these steps in your application.
Query the availability of temporal filter for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_FILTER.
If supported, temporal filter can be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::tfLevel = NV_ENC_TEMPORAL_FILTER_LEVEL_4.
Temporal Filter uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content.
Enabling temporal filter may result in minor degradation in encoder performance.
8.22. MultiView Video Coding in HEVC (MV-HEVC)#
The HEVC video compression standard includes extensions for encoding multiple related views or layers within a single bitstream. Annex G of the HEVC specification (ITU-T H.265 / ISO/IEC 23008-2), building upon Annex F, defines the syntax for representing and decoding multiple layers using HEVC. One key application of these extensions is Multiview HEVC (MV-HEVC), which enables efficient coding of stereoscopic 3D video by encoding the left and right eye views as separate layers within the same bitstream. This allows transmission of both views required for 3D stereoscopic video in an efficient manner by exploiting redundancies between the two views.
To use MV-HEVC, follow these steps in the application:
Query the availability of MV-HEVC for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MVHEVC_ENCODE.
If supported, then during the encoder initialization, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableMVHEVC = 1.
Currently, only 2 views are supported.
NVENCODE API expects the views to be in the order as Frame0(view0), Frame0(view1), Frame1(view0), Frame1(view1) and so on. Therefore, set
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::viewIdappropriately.
NVENCODE API supports addition of 3D reference displays information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI message, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputHevc3DReferenceDisplayInfo = 1. This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified HEVC_3D_REFERENCE_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::p3DReferenceDisplayInfowith appropriate values.
MV-HEVC is currently not supported along with the following encoding features:
LTR
Alpha Layer Encoding
UniDirectionalB
Lookahead
Temporal Filter
Split encoding
2 pass encoding
NV_ENC_TUNING_INFOother than
NV_ENC_TUNING_INFO_HIGH_QUALITY
8.23. HDR10/HDR10+: MaxCLL, Mastering Display, and ITU-T T.35 SEI/Metadata#
HDR10 and HDR10+ SEI/metadata are embedded into HEVC/AV1 bitstreams to ensure accurate HDR content display across devices. These include MaxCLL and Mastering Display metadata, describing peak brightness and color volume, enabling proper tone mapping. HDR10+ also uses ITU-T T.35 SEI/metadata for dynamic, frame-by-frame adjustments, enhancing visual quality. Embedding this metadata ensures compatibility and optimal performance on HDR-capable displays. This feature is not supported on Jetson Thor.
API supports HDR10 and HDR10+ SEI/metadata as follow:
For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of Content light level information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputMaxCll = 1. This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified CONTENT_LIGHT_LEVEL can also be inserted by filling the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::pMaxCllwith appropriate values.
For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of Content light level metadata in the bitstream. To enable this set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::outputMaxCll = 1. This metadata will be added with every Keyframe frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified CONTENT_LIGHT_LEVEL can also be inserted by filling the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::pMaxCllwith appropriate values.
For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of Mastering display colour volume SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI message, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputMasteringDisplay = 1. This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified MASTERING_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::pMasteringDisplaywith appropriate values.
For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of Mastering display colour volume metadat in the bitstream. To enable this metadata, set
NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::outputMasteringDisplay = 1. This SEI message will be added with every KEYFRAME frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified MASTERING_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::pMasteringDisplaywith appropriate values.
For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of ITUT-T T.35 SEI message in the bitstream as user SEI message.
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::seiPayloadArraycan be used to write ITUT-T T.35 by updating the correct payload type.
For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of ITUT-T T.35 metadata in the bitstream as user obu.
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::obuPayloadArraycan be used to write ITUT-T T.35 by updating the correct payload type.
8.24. External ME Hints#
Motion vector hints can be passed to NVENC for guiding motion search. Hint vectors can be passed for each MB/CTU/SB for L0 and L1 (for B-frames) directions.
To use the feature for H264 and HEVC, following are the steps:
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableExternalMEHintson encoder initialization, specify the maximum number of hint candidates per MB/CTU per direction for each partition type by filling appropriate fields in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock. The
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock[0]is for L0 predictors and
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock[1]is for L1 predictors.
For each frame, specify the number of hint candidates per block per direction for different partition types by filling appropriate fields in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::meHintCountsPerBlock. Pass the pointer to the buffer which stores the hints through
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::meExternalHints. For each MB/CTU, the hints should be provided in the following order of partition types : 16x16, 16x8, 8x16, 8x8. For each partition type, L0 hints followed by L1 hints (if available) should be provided. For HEVC, only 16x16 and 8x8 partition sizes are supported. For H264 and HEVC, the external hint range in full pixel units is [-2048, 2047] in horizontal direction and [-512, 511] in vertical direction. The hint structure for H264 and HEVC is
NVENC_EXTERNAL_ME_HINT.
To use the feature for AV1, following are the steps:
Set
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableExternalMEHintson encoder initialization, specify the maximum number of hint candidates per SB per direction by filling appropriate fields in
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock. The
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock[0]is for L0 predictors and
NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxMEHintCountsPerBlock[1]is for L1 predictors.
For each frame, specify the number of hint candidates per block per direction by filling appropriate fields in
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::meHintCountsPerBlock. Pass the pointer to the buffer which stores the hints through
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::meExternalSbHints, and specify the total number of external ME SB hint candidates for the frame by filling
NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::meSbHintsCountfield. For each SB, L0 hints followed by L1 hints (if available) should be provided. For AV1, the external hint range in full pixel units is [-1023,1023] in horizontal direction and [-511, 511] in vertical direction. The hint structure for AV1 is
NVENC_EXTERNAL_ME_SB_HINT.
9. Recommended NVENC Settings#
The NVIDIA hardware video encoder is used for several purposes in various applications. Some of the common applications include: Video-recording (archiving), game-casting (broadcasting/multicasting video gameplay online), transcoding (live and video-on-demand) and streaming (games or live content). Each of these use-cases has its unique requirements for quality, bitrate, latency tolerance, performance constraints etc. Although NVIDIA encoder interface provides flexibility to control the settings with many API’s, the table below can be used as a general guideline for recommended settings for some of the popular use-cases to deliver the best encoded bitstream quality. These recommendations are particularly applicable to GPUs based on second generation Maxwell architecture beyond. For earlier GPUs (Kepler and first-generation Maxwell), it is recommended that clients use the information in Recommended NVENC settings for various use-cases as a starting point and adjust the settings to achieve appropriate performance-quality tradeoff.
|
Use-case
|
Recommended settings for optimal quality and performance
|
Recording/Archiving
|
|
Game-casting &
cloud transcoding
|
|
Low-latency use cases like game-streaming, video conferencing etc.
|
|
Lossless Encoding
|
*: Recommended for low motion games and natural video.
**: Recommended on second generation Maxwell GPUs and above.
***: These features are useful for error recovery during transmission across noisy mediums.
For usecases where the client requires reduced video memory footprint, following guidelines should be followed.
Avoid using B-frames. B-frames requires additional buffers for reordering, hence avoiding B-frames would result to savings in video memory usage.
Reduce maximum number of reference frames. Reducing number of maximum reference frames results in NVIDIA display driver allocating lesser number of buffers internally thereby reducing video memory footprint.
Use single pass rate control modes. Two pass rate control consume additional video memory in comparison to single pass due to additional allocations for first pass encoding. Two pass rate control mode with first pass with full resolution consumes more than first pass with quarter resolution.
Avoid Adaptive Quantization / Weighted Prediction. Features such as Adaptive Quantization / Weighted Prediction allocate additional buffers in video memory. These allocations can be avoided if these features are not used.
Avoid Lookahead. Lookahead allocates additional buffers in video memory for frames that are buffered in the lookahead queue.
Avoid Temporal Filter. Temporal filter requires neighbouring frames and and allocates additional buffers in the video memory.
Avoid UHQ Tuning Info. UHQ Tuning Info enables lookahead and temporal Filter, that have higher memory requirements.
Optimizing NVENC for performance
NVENC is optimized for high performance/throughput encoding. In order to maximize its utilization the application must be able to provide frames with a fast enough cadence. The most common bottlenecks for NVENC depend on the video coding pipeline being implemented:
Encoding frames from disk:
File read speed: loading RAW frames from disk
PCIe speed: transferring RAW frames from host to device or compressed frames from device to host
-
Transcoding frames from disk:
Decoder speed: the decoder might be the bottleneck, especially if it is running in host. NVDEC is recommended when possible, alternatively, if NVDEC doesn’t support the desired format, we recommend the decoder to run on device, e.g. NVJPEG 2000
Compute speed: the compute step, e.g., pixel format conversion, scaling or AI filter, in between the decoder and the encoder.
-
General recommendations:
The application should implement the full (or the majority) video pipeline, i.e., decoding, compute and encoding on GPU to reduce the amount of transfers over PCIe.
Multiple threads should be used for the different steps of the pipeline to guarantee concurrency, e.g., while encoding frame 0, frame 1 should be loaded into device, while frame 2 is loaded from disk.
When transcoding with multi NVENC techniques such as Split Frame Encoding (SFE), NVDEC could become the bottleneck. A single NVDEC should be able to decode frames fast enough for 2 NVENCs to decode. When using for example 3-way(or more) SFE the application should utilize multiple decoder sessions (if possible) to increasing the number of NVDECs being used.
Note, however, that the above guidelines may result in some loss in encode quality. Clients are, therefore, recommended to do a proper evaluation to achieve right balance between encoded quality, speed and memory consumption.