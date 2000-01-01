NVENC Video Encoder API Programming Guide#

NVENCODE API guarantees binary backward compatibility (and will make explicit reference whenever backward compatibility is broken). This means that applications compiled with older versions of released API will continue to work on future driver versions released by NVIDIA.

It is expected that developers should understand H.264/HEVC/AV1 video codecs and be familiar with Windows and/or Linux development environments.

This document provides information on how to program the NVENC using the NVENCODE APIs exposed in the SDK. The NVENCODE APIs expose encoding capabilities on Windows (Windows 10 and above), Linux and NVIDIA Jetson Linux.

NVIDIA® GPUs based on NVIDIA Kepler™ and later GPU architectures and NVIDIA Jetson™ Thor™ Platform contain a hardware-based H.264/HEVC/AV1 video encoder (hereafter referred to as NVENC). The NVENC hardware takes YUV/RGB as input and generates an H.264/HEVC/AV1 compliant video bit stream. NVENC hardware’s encoding capabilities can be accessed using the NVENCODE APIs, available in the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK.

These steps are explained in the rest of the document and demonstrated in the sample application included in the Video Codec SDK package.

Copy frames to input buffers and read bitstream from the output buffers. This can be done synchronously (Windows, Linux & Jetson Linux) or asynchronously (Windows 10 and above only).

Rest of this document focuses on the C-API exposed in nvEncodeAPI.h . NVENCODE API is designed to accept raw video frames (in YUV or RGB format) and output the H.264, HEVC or AV1 bitstream. Broadly, the encoding flow consists of the following steps:

NVENCODE API is a C-API, and uses a design pattern like C++ interfaces, wherein the application creates an instance of the API and retrieves a function pointer table to further interact with the encoder. For programmers preferring more high-level API with ready-to-use code, SDK includes sample C++ classes expose important API functions.

The NVENCODE API functions, structures and other parameters are exposed in nvEncodeAPI.h , which is included in the SDK.

Developers can create a client application that calls NVENCODE API functions exposed by nvEncodeAPI.dll for Windows or libnvidia-encode.so for Linux. These libraries are installed as part of the NVIDIA display driver or as part of NVIDIA Jetson Linux Driver Package. The client application can either link to these libraries at run-time using LoadLibrary() on Windows or dlopen() on Linux.

The client can call NvEncGetSequenceParams at any time, after the encoder has been initialized ( NvEncInitializeEncoder ) and the session is active.

By default, SPS/PPS and Sequence Header OBU data will be attached to every IDR frame and Key frame for H.264/HEVC and AV1 respectively. However, the client can request the encoder to generate SPS/PPS and Sequence Header OBU data on demand as well. To accomplish this, set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags = NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_SPSPPS. The output bitstream generated for the current input will then include SPS/PPS for H.264/HEVC or Sequence Header OBU for AV1.

After configuring the encode session, the client can retrieve the sequence parameter information (SPS for H.264/HEVC and Sequence Header OBU for AV1) at any time by calling NvEncGetSequenceParams . It is the client’s responsibility to allocate and eventually de-allocate a buffer of size MAX_SEQ_HDR_LEN to hold the sequence parameter information.

Note: The client should allocate at least (1 + NB) input and output buffers, where NB is the number of B frames between successive P frames.

If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, then client must allocate input and output buffers using ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource() API. The client must perform some simple processing to map these input and output resources to resource handles that are recognized by the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface before use. The translation procedure is explained in Section Input output buffer allocation for DirectX 12 .

Note that the OpenGL interface for NVENCODE API is only supported on Linux.

The client may generate textures using glGenTextures() , bind it to either the NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_OPENGL_TEX::GL_TEXTURE_RECTANGLE or NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_OPENGL_TEX::GL_TEXTURE_2D target, allocate storage for it using glTexImage2D() and copy data to it.

If the client has used the OpenGL device type to initialize the encoder session and wishes to use input buffers NOT allocated through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, the client is required to provide the textures allocated earlier.

If the client has used a CUDA device to initialize the encoder session and wishes to use input buffers NOT allocated through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, the client is required to use buffers allocated using the cuMemAlloc family of APIs. NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface supports CUdeviceptr and CUarray input formats.

Alternatively, in scenarios where the client cannot or does not want to allocate input buffers through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, it can use any externally allocated DirectX resource as an input buffer. However, the client must perform some simple processing to map these resources to resource handles that are recognized by the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface before use. The translation procedure is explained in Section Input buffers allocated externally .

The client should allocate buffers to hold the output encoded bit stream using the NvEncCreateBitstreamBuffer API. It is the client’s responsibility to destroy these buffers before closing the encode session.

The client may choose to allocate input buffers through NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface by calling NvEncCreateInputBuffer API. In this case, the client is responsible for destroying the allocated input buffers before closing the encode session. It is also the client’s responsibility to fill the input buffer with valid input data according to the chosen input buffer format.

Once the encode session is initialized, the client should allocate buffers to hold the input/output data.

If the client wants to send the input buffers in encode order, it must set enablePTD = 0, and must specify

If the client wants to send the input buffers in display order, it must set enablePTD = 1. If enablePTD is set to 1 the decision of determining the picture type will be taken by NVENCODE API.

Asynchronous mode encoding is supported only on Windows 10 and later. Refer to Chapter 6 for more detailed explanation.

The client should set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 1 if it wants to operate in asynchronous mode and 0 for operating in synchronous mode.

The client is required to explicitly specify the following while initializing the Encode Session:

Once all Encoder settings have been finalized, the client should populate a NV_ENC_CONFIG structure and use it as an input to NvEncInitializeEncoder to freeze the Encode settings for the current encodes session. Some settings such as rate control mode, average bitrate, resolution etc. can be changed on-the-fly.

In 1-pass rate control modes, NVENC estimates the required QP for the macroblock and immediately encodes the macroblock. In 2-pass rate control modes, NVENC estimates the complexity of the frame to be encoded and determines bit distribution across the frame in the first pass. In the second pass, NVENC encodes macroblocks in the frame using the distribution determined in the first pass. As a result, with 2-pass rate control modes, NVENC can distribute the bits more optimally within the frame and can reach closer to the target bitrate, especially for CBR encoding. Note, however, that everything else being the same, performance of 2-pass rate control mode is lower than that of 1-pass rate control mode. The client application should choose an appropriate multi-pass rate control mode after evaluating various modes, as each of the modes has its own advantages and disadvantages. NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_FULL_RESOLUION generates better statistics for the second pass, whereas NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_QUARTER_RESOLUTION results in larger motion vectors being caught and fed as hints to second pass.

2-passes per frame, with both passes in full resolution ( NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_FULL_RESOLUION ).

2-passes per frame, with first pass in quarter resolution and second pass in full resolution ( NV_ENC_TWO_PASS_QUARTER_RESOLUTION )

When determining the QP to use for encoding a frame, it is beneficial if NVENC knows the overall complexity of the frame to distribute the available bit budget in the most optimal manner. In some situations, multi-pass encoding may also help catch larger motion between frames. For this purpose, NVENC supports the following types of multi-pass frame encoding modes:

Target quality : This mode is specified by setting rateControlMode to VBR and desired target quality in targetQuality . The range of this target quality is 0 to 51 for H264/HEVC and 0 to 63 for AV1(fractional values are also supported in Video Codec SDK 8.0 and above). In this mode, the encoder tries to maintain constant quality for each frame, by allowing the bitrate to vary subject to the bitrate parameter specified in maxBitRate . The resulting average bitrate can, therefore, vary significantly depending on the video content being encoded. In this mode, if maxBitRate is set, it will form an upper bound on the actual bitrate. Therefore, if maxBitRate is set too low, the bitrate may become constrained, resulting in the desired target quality possibly not being achieved.

Constant QP : This mode is specified by setting rateControlMode to NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_CONSTQP . In this mode, the entire frame is encoded using QP specified in NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::constQP .

Variable bitrate (VBR) : Variable bitrate is specified by setting rateControlMode to NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_VBR. The encoder tries to conform to average bitrate of averageBitRate over the long term while not exceeding maxBitRate any time during the encoding. In this mode, averageBitRate must be specified. If maxBitRate isn’t specified, NVENC will set it to an internally determined default value. It is recommended that the client specify both parameters maxBitRate and averageBitRate for better control.

Constant bitrate (CBR) : Constant bitrate is specified by setting rateControlMode to NV_ENC_PARAMS_RC_CBR . In this mode, only averageBitRate is required and used as the target output bitrate by the rate control algorithm. Clients can control the ratio of I to P frames using NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::lowDelayKeyFrameScale which is useful to avoid channel congestion in case I frame ends up generating high number of bits. Set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264/ NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableFillerDataInsertion = 1 or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::enableBitstreamPadding = 1 incase the bitrate needs to be strictly adhered to.

NVENC supports several rate control modes and provides control over various parameters related to the rate control algorithm via structure NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::rcParams . The rate control algorithm is implemented in NVENC firmware.

Additionally, the client should also pass the selected preset GUID through NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::presetGUID . This is to allow the NVIDIA Video Encoder interface to program internal parameters associated with the encoding session to ensure that the encoded output conforms to the client’s request. Note that passing the preset GUID here will not override the fine-tuned parameters.

The client can then override any parameters from the preset NV_ENC_CONFIG according to its requirements. The client should pass the fine-tuned NV_ENC_CONFIG structure using NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::encodeCodecConfig pointer.

Select a desired tuning info and preset GUID and fetch the corresponding Preset Encode Configuration as described in Section Encoder TUNING INFO AND Preset Configurations .

Call NvEncGetEncodeCaps to determine support for the required attribute. Refer to NV_ENC_CAPS enum definition in the API reference for interpretation of individual capability attributes.

Specify the capability desired attribute through NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQuery parameter. This should be a member of the NV_ENC_CAPS enum.

The client may need to explicitly query the capability of the encoder to support certain features or certain encoding configuration parameters. For this, the client should do the following:

The client should enumerate and select a preset GUID that best suites the current use case, as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID . The client should retrieve a preset encode configuration as described in Section Selecting encoder preset configuration .

The client should specify the session parameters as described in Section Session parameters .

The client can choose to edit some encoding parameters on top of the parameters set by the individual preset, as follows:

The client should set the advanced codec-level parameter pointer NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig::encodeCodecConfig to NULL.

Optionally, the client can enumerate and select preset GUID that best suits the current use case, as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID . The client should then pass the selected preset GUID using NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::presetGUID . This helps the NVIDIA Video Encoder interface to correctly configure the encoder session based on the encodeGUID, tuning info and presetGUID provided.

The client should specify the session parameters as described in Section Session parameters .

In this case, the client should follow these steps:

This is the simplest method of configuring the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface, and involves minimal setup steps to be performed by the client. This is intended for use cases where the client does not need to fine-tune any codec level parameters.

The client can pass codec-specific parameters through the structure NV_ENC_CONFIG::encodeCodecConfig .

Advanced H.264, HEVC and AV1 specific parameters are available in structures NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264 , NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC and NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1 respectively.

Parameters dealing with the encoded bit stream such as GOP length, encoder profile, rate control mode, etc. are exposed through the structure NV_ENC_CONFIG . The client can pass codec level parameters through NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeConfig as explained below.

NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::reportSliceOffsets can be used to enable reporting of slice offsets. This feature requires NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to be set to 0, and does not work with MB-based and byte-based slicing on Kepler GPUs.

NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeHeight : The client must specify the desired height of the encoded video.

NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeWidth : The client must specify the desired width of the encoded video.

NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeGUID : The client must select a suitable codec GUID as described in Section Selecting Encoder Codec GUID .

The Client must populate the following members of the NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS structure for the encode session to be successfully initialized:

Common parameters such as input format, output dimensions, display aspect ratio, frame rate, average bitrate, etc. are available in NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS structure. The client should use an instance of this structure as input to NvEncInitializeEncoder .

The client needs to call NvEncInitializeEncoder with a valid encoder configuration specified through NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS and encoder handle (returned upon successful opening of encode session)

Refer to the API reference NV_ENC_CAPS enum definition for interpretation of individual capability attributes.

Specify the capability attribute to be queried in NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQuery parameter. This should be a member of the NV_ENC_CAPS enum.

Querying the encoder capabilities can be accomplished as follows:

NVIDIA video encoder hardware has evolved over multiple generations, with many features being added in each new generation of the GPU. To facilitate application to dynamically figure out the capabilities of the underlying hardware encoder on the system, NVENCODE API provides a dedicated API to query these capabilities. It is a good programming practice to query for support of the desired encoder feature before making use of the feature.

The client should select a format enumerated in this list for creating input buffers.

The client should use this count to allocate a buffer to hold the list of supported input buffer formats (which are list elements of type NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT ).

The client should call NvEncGetInputFormatCount to get the number of supported input formats.

List of supported input formats can be retrieved as follows:

NVENCODE API accepts input frames in several different formats, such as YUV and RGB in specific formats, as enumerated in NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT.

The client should select the profile GUID that best matches the requirement.

The client should then call NvEncGetEncodeProfileGUIDs to populate this list.

The client should use this count to allocate a buffer of sufficient size to hold the supported Encode Profile GUIDS.

The client should call NvEncGetEncodeProfileGUIDCount to get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs from the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface.

The client should do the following to retrieve a list of supported encoder profiles:

The client may specify a profile to encode for specific encoding scenario. For example, certain profiles are required for encoding video for playback on iPhone/iPod, encoding video for blue-ray disc authoring, etc.

Over-ride the default encoder parameters, if required, using the corresponding configuration APIs.

The required preset encoder configuration can be retrieved through NV_ENC_PRESET_CONFIG::presetCfg .

The client should call NvEncGetEncodePresetConfigEx with the selected encodeGUID, tuningInfo and presetGUID as inputs

Select the preset GUID for which the encode configuration is to be fetched.

Enumerate the supported presets as described above, in Section Enumerating preset GUIDs .

Here are the steps to fetch a preset encode configuration and optionally change select configuration parameters:

As mentioned above, the client can use the presetGUID for configuring the encode session directly. This will automatically set the hardware encoder with appropriate parameters for the use-case implied by the tuning info/preset combination. If required, the client has the option to fine-tune the encoder configuration parameters in the preset and override the preset defaults. This approach is often-times more convenient from programming point of view as the programmer only needs to change the configuration parameters which he/she is interested in, leaving everything else pre-configured as per the preset definition.

The client should then call NvEncGetEncodePresetGUIDs to populate this list.

The client should use this count to allocate a large-enough buffer to hold the supported Preset GUIDs.

The client should call NvEncGetEncodePresetCount to get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs.

The client can enumerate supported Preset GUIDs for the selected encodeGUID as follows:

For each tuning info, seven presets from P1 (highest performance) to P7 (lowest performance) have been provided to control performance/quality trade off. Using these presets will automatically set all relevant encoding parameters for the selected tuning info. This is a coarse level of control exposed by the API. Specific attributes/parameters within the preset can be tuned, if required. This is explained in next two subsections.

The NVIDIA Encoder Interface exposes four different tuning info enums (high quality, low latency, ultra-low latency and lossless) to cater to different video encoding use-cases. Tuning info for popular video encoding use-cases shows the recommended tuning info applicable to some popular use-cases.

The client should select a GUID that matches its requirement from this list and use that as the encodeGUID for the remainder of the encoding session.

The client should then call NvEncGetEncodeGUIDs to populate this list.

The client should use this count to allocate a large-enough buffer to hold the supported Encoder GUIDS.

The client should call NvEncGetEncodeGUIDCount to get the number of supported Encoder GUIDs from the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface.

The client should select an Encoding GUID that represents the desired codec for encoding the video sequence in the following manner:

The client should create an OpenGL context and make it current (in order to associate the context with the thread/process that is making calls to NVENCODE API) to the thread calling into NVENCODE API. NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device must be NULL and NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType must be set to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_OPENGL. Use of the OpenGL device type for encoding is supported only on Linux.

The client should create a floating CUDA context, and pass the CUDA context handle as NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device, and set NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_CUDA. Use of CUDA device for Encoding is supported on Linux and Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS. Jetson Linux only supports use of CUDA device type.

The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to void * ) as NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device, and set NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX. Use of DirectX 12 devices is supported only on Windows 10 20H1 and later versions of Windows OS.

The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to void * ) as NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device, and set NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX. Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS.

The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to void * ) as NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device, and set NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX. Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of Windows OS.

The client should pass a pointer to IUnknown interface of the created device (typecast to void * ) as NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::device, and set NV_ENC_OPEN_ENCODE_SESSION_EX_PARAMS::deviceType to NV_ENC_DEVICE_TYPE_DIRECTX. Use of DirectX devices is supported only on Windows 10 and later versions of the Windows OS.

The client should create a DirectX 9 device with behavior flags including : D3DCREATE_FPU_PRESERVE , D3DCREATE_MULTITHREADED and D3DCREATE_HARDWARE_VERTEXPROCESSING

The NVIDIA Encoder supports use of the following types of devices:

After loading the NVENC Interface, the client should first call NvEncOpenEncodeSessionEx to open an encoding session. This function returns an encode session handle which must be used for all subsequent calls to the API functions in the current session.

After loading the DLL or shared object library, the client’s first interaction with the API is to call NvEncodeAPICreateInstance . This populates the input/output buffer passed to NvEncodeAPICreateInstance with pointers to functions which implement the functionality provided in the interface.

The client must ensure that all bit stream buffers are unlocked before destroying/de-allocating them (e.g. while closing an encode session) or even before reusing them as output buffers for subsequent frames.

If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, client must pass the same NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 pointer in NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputBitstream for retrieving the output, which it had sent in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBuffer during encode.

The CPU pointer will remain valid until the client calls NvEncUnlockBitstream . The client should call NvEncUnlockBitstream after it completes processing the output data.

Upon completion of the encoding process for an input picture, the client is required to call NvEncLockBitstream to get a CPU pointer to the encoded bit stream. The client can make a local copy of the encoded data or pass the CPU pointer for further processing (e.g. to a media file writer).

If the client has used a DirectX 12 device to initialize encoder session, client must pass pointer to NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: inputBuffer containing the registered resource handle and the corresponding input NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12 for NVENC to wait before starting encode. Client must pass pointer to NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12 in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBuffer containing the registered resource handle and the corresponding output NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12 . NVENC engine waits until the NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12::inputFencePoint is reached before starting processing of input buffer. NVENC engine signal the NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12::outputFencePoint when processing of the resource is completed so that other engines which need to use these input and output resources can start processing.

The client should specify the codec-specific structure in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS using the NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::codecPicParams member.

Codec-agnostic parameters such as timestamp, duration, input buffer pointer, etc. are passed via the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS while codec-specific parameters are passed via the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264 / NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC / NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1 depending upon the codec in use.

The input picture data will be taken from the specified input buffer, and the encoded bit stream will be available in the specified bit stream (output) buffer once the encoding process completes.

To include SPS/PPS (H.264 and HEVC) or Sequence Header OBU (AV1) along with the currently encoded frame, set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags = NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_SPSPPS

To force the current frame to be encoded as IDR frame, set

To force the current frame to be used as a reference frame, set

The client should populate NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS with the parameters to be applied to the current input picture. The client can do the following on a per-frame basis.

The registered resource handle ( NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource ) should not be used for any other purpose outside the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface while it is in registered state. Such usage is not supported and may lead to undefined behavior.

The client must also call NvEncUnregisterResource with the handle returned by NvEncRegisterResource before destroying the registered resource.

The client should use this registered handle ( NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource ) as the input and output buffer handle in NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12:: pInputBuffer and NV_ENC_INPUT_RESOURCE_D3D12:: pOutputBuffer respectively.

NvEncRegisterResource returns an opaque handle in NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource which should be saved.

Call NvEncRegisterResource with the NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE populated in the above step.

To enable explicit synchronization in DirectX 12, the API NvEncRegisterResource accepts two NV_ENC_FENCE_POINT_D3D12 pointer type objects (A fence point is a pair of ID3D12Fence pointer and a value ), NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE_PARAMS_D3D12::pInputFencePoint and NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE_PARAMS_D3D12::pOutputFencePoint , for registering input buffer. NVENC engine waits until pInputFencePoint is reached before processing the NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::resourceToRegister . NVENC engine signals the pOutputFencePoint when processing of the resource is completed so that other engines which need to use this resource can start processing.

To pass these externally allocated input and output buffers to the encoder, follow these steps:

For HEVC, H.264 or AV1 encoding, the recommended size for output buffer is:

Output buffer should be created using DirectX 12 ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource() API, by specifying D3D12_HEAP_PROPERTIES::Type = D3D12_HEAP_TYPE_READBACK and D3D12_RESOURCE_DESC::Dimension = D3D12_RESOURCE_DIMENSION_BUFFER .

Input buffer should be created using DirectX 12 ID3D12Device::CreateCommittedResource() API, by specifying D3D12_HEAP_PROPERTIES::Type = D3D12_HEAP_TYPE_DEFAULT and D3D12_RESOURCE_DESC::Dimension = D3D12_RESOURCE_DIMENSION_TEXTURE2D .

Allocation of input and output buffers should be done in following manner:

The mapped resource handle ( NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource ) should not be used for any other purpose outside the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface while it is in mapped state. Such usage is not supported and may lead to undefined behavior.

The client must also call NvEncUnregisterResource with the handle returned by NvEncRegisterResource before destroying the registered resource.

After the client has finished using the resource NvEncUnmapInputResource must be called.

The client should use this mapped handle ( NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource ) as the input buffer handle in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS .

The mapped handle will then be available in NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource.

NvEncRegisterResource returns an opaque handle in NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource which should be saved.

Call NvEncRegisterResource with the NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE populated in the above step.

To pass externally allocated buffers to the encoder, follow these steps:

If the client has allocated input buffers through NvEncCreateInputBuffer , the client needs to fill valid input data before using the buffer as input for encoding. For this, the client should call NvEncLockInputBuffer to get a CPU pointer to the input buffer. Once the client has filled input data, it should call NvEncUnlockInputBuffer . The input buffer should be passed to the encoder only after unlocking it. Any input buffers should be unlocked by calling NvEncUnlockInputBuffer before destroying/reallocating them.

There are two methods to allocate and pass input buffers to the video encoder.

Once the encode session is configured and input/output buffers are allocated, the client can start streaming the input data for encoding. The client is required to pass a handle to a valid input buffer and a valid bit stream (output) buffer to the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface for encoding an input picture.

It must also ensure that all registered events are unregistered, and all mapped input buffer handles are unmapped.

The client should call NvEncDestroyEncoder to close the encoding session. The client should ensure that all resources tied to the encode session being closed have been destroyed before calling NvEncDestroyEncoder . These include input buffers, bit stream buffers, SPS/PPS buffer, etc.

The client should call NvEncDestroyBitstreamBuffer to destroy each bitstream buffer it had allocated. The client must ensure that the bitstream buffer is first unlocked by calling NvEncUnlockBitstream before destroying it.

The client should call NvEncDestroyInputBuffer if it had allocated input buffers through the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface. The client must ensure that input buffer is first unlocked by calling NvEncUnlockInputBuffer before destroying it.

Once encoding completes, the client should destroy all allocated resources.

EOS notification effectively flushes the encoder. This can be called multiple times in a single encode session. This operation however must be done before closing the encode session.

To notify the end of input stream, the client must call NvEncEncodePicture with the flag NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlags set to NV_ENC_FLAGS_EOS and all other members of NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS set to 0. No input buffer is required while calling NvEncEncodePicture for EOS notification.

Note: The impact of enabling these features on overall CUDA or graphics performance is minimal, and this list is provided purely for information purposes.

Although the core video encoder hardware on GPU is completely independent of CUDA cores or graphics engine on the GPU, following encoder features internally use CUDA for hardware acceleration.

For optimal performance in such applications, the following encoder settings should be used:

On Windows, when encode device type is DirectX, calling DXGI APIs like IDXGIOutputDuplication::AcquireNextFrame from the primary thread and NvEncLockBitstream / NvEncUnlockBitstream from secondary thread, can lead to suboptimal or undefined behavior. This is because NvEncLockBitstream can internally use the application’s DirectX device.

It is also recommended to allocate many input and output buffers in order to avoid resource hazards and improve overall encoder throughput.

Output buffer processing, such as waiting on the completion event in asynchronous mode or calling the blocking API’s such as NvEncLockBitstream / NvEncUnlockBitstream in synchronous mode, should be done in the secondary thread. This ensures that the main encoder thread is never blocked except when the encoder client runs out of resources.

The client should avoid making any blocking calls from the main encoder processing thread. The main encoder thread should be used only for encoder initialization and to submit work to the HW Encoder using NvEncEncodePicture API, which is non-blocking.

To get maximum performance for encoding, the encoder client should create a separate thread to wait on events or when making any blocking calls to the encoder interface.

This mode of operation is used for synchronous output buffer processing. In this mode the client makes a blocking call to the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface to retrieve the output bitstream data from the encoder. The client sets the flag NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 0 for operation in synchronous mode. The client then must call NvEncEncodePicture without setting a completion event handle. The client must call NvEncLockBitstream with flag NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::doNotWait set to 0, so that the lock call blocks until the hardware encoder finishes writing the output bitstream. The client can then operate on the generated bitstream data and call NvEncUnlockBitstream . This is the only mode supported on Linux and Jetson Linux.

Both, the input and output sample (output buffer and the output completion event) are free to be reused once the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface has signalled the event and the client has copied the data from the output buffer.

The NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::pictureType notifies the output picture type to the clients.

The client will receive the event’s signal and output buffer in the same order in which they were queued.

After copying the bitstream data, client must call NvEncUnlockBitstream for the locked output bitstream buffer.

The NVIDIA Encoder Interface returns a CPU pointer and bitstream size in bytes as part of the NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM .

When the event gets signalled client must send down the output buffer of sample event it was waiting on in NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputBitstream field as part of NvEncLockBitstream call.

Client should then wait on the event on the secondary thread in the same order in which it has called NvEncEncodePicture calls irrespective of input buffer re-ordering (encode order! = display order). When enablePTD = 1 , NVIDIA Encoder takes care of the reordering in case of B frames in a way that is transparent to the encoder clients. For AV1, NVIDIA encoder also transparently performs frame bitstream packing, meaning it always concatenates into a single output buffer the bitstream corresponding to leading no-show frames with the bitstream of the first show frame that follows. Each output buffer therefore always contains a single frame to display along with all the preceding non-display frames in encode order since the previous frame to display.

Client must send the output buffer and event in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBitstream and NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: completionEvent fields respectively as part of NvEncEncodePicture API call.

Client must create a secondary thread in which it can wait on the completion event and copy the bitstream data from the output sample. Client will have two threads: one is the main application thread which submits encoding work to NVIDIA Encoder while secondary thread waits on the completion events and copies the compressed bitstream data from the output buffer.

The events are windows event handles allocated using Windows’ CreateEvent API and registered using the function NvEncRegisterAsyncEvent before encoding. The registering of events is required only once per encoding session. Clients must unregister the events using NvEncUnregisterAsyncEvent before destroying the event handles. The number of event handles must be same as number of output buffers as each output buffer is associated with an event.

The output buffers are allocated using NvEncCreateBitstreamBuffer API. The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface will return an opaque pointer to the output memory in NV_ENC_CREATE_BITSTREAM_BUFFER::bitstreambuffer . This opaque output pointer should be used in NvEncEncodePicture and NvEncLockBitsteam / NvEncUnlockBitsteam calls. For accessing the output memory using CPU, client must call NvEncLockBitsteam API. The number of IO buffers should be at least 4 + number of B frames.

When working in asynchronous mode, the output sample must consist of an event + output buffer and clients must work in multi-threaded manner (D3D9 device should be created with MULTITHREADED flag).

A step-by-step control flow for asynchronous mode is as follows:

The client should call NvEncUnregisterAsyncEvent to unregister the Event handles before destroying the event objects. Whenever possible, NVIDIA recommends using the asynchronous mode of operation instead of synchronous mode.

The client should set the flag NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableEncodeAsync to 1 to indicate that it wants to operate in asynchronous mode. After creating the event objects (one object for each output bitstream buffer allocated), the client needs to register them with the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface using the NvEncRegisterAsyncEvent . The client is required to pass a bitstream buffer handle and the corresponding event handle as input to NvEncEncodePicture . The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface will signal this event when the hardware encoder finishes encoding the current input data. The client can then call NvEncLockBitstream in non-blocking mode NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::doNotWait flag set to 1 to fetch the output data.

This mode of operation is used for asynchronous output buffer processing. For this mode, the client allocates an event object and associates the event with an allocated output buffer. This event object is passed to the NVIDIA Encoder Interface as part of the NvEncEncodePicture API. The client can wait on the event in a separate thread. When the event is signaled, the client calls the NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface to copy output bitstream produced by the encoder. Note that the encoder supports asynchronous mode of operation only for Windows 10 and above, with driver running in WDDM mode. In Linux and Windows with TCC mode (TCC mode is available on Tesla boards ), ONLY synchronous mode is supported (refer to Section Synchronous Mode ). On Jetson Thor, ONLY synchronous mode is supported.

The NVIDIA Video Encoder Interface supports the following two modes of operation.

Once the usage of motion estimation is done, the client should call NvEncDestroyInputBuffer to destroy the input picture buffer and the reference frame buffer and should call NvEncDestroyMVBuffer to destroy the motion vector data buffer.

The main thread should wait for completion of the threads which have been kicked off NVENC for left and right views.

The client should set NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::viewID to 0 and 1 for left and right views.

The client should kick-off the processing of left and right views on separate threads.

For stereo use cases where in two views need to be processed, we suggest the following approach for better performance and quality of motion vectors:

Finally, NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::bitstreamBufferPtr which contains the output motion vectors should be typecast to NV_ENC_H264_MV_DATA*/NV_ENC_HEVC_MV_DATA* for H.264/HEVC respectively. Client should then unlock NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer by calling NvEncUnlockBitstream .

Client must lock NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer using NvEncLockBitstream to get the motion vector data.

For asynchronous mode client should wait for motion estimation completion signal before reusing output buffer and application termination.

Client should call NvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly to run the motion estimation on hardware encoder.

In order to operate in asynchronous mode, the client should create an event and pass this event in NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::completionEvent . This event will be signaled upon completion of motion estimation. Each output buffer should be associated with a distinct event pointer.

The pointer returned by NvEncCreateMVBuffer API in the NV_ENC_CREATE_MV_BUFFER::mvBuffer field needs to be fed to NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::mvBuffer .

The pointers of the input picture buffer and the reference frame buffer need to be fed to NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::inputBuffer and NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::referenceFrame respectively.

The client should create an instance of NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS .

The API also exposes a parameter NV_ENC_CONFIG:: NV_ENC_MV_PRECISION to control the precision of motion vectors returned by the hardware. For full-pel precision, the client must ignore two LSBs of the motion vector. For sub-pel precision, the two LSBs of the motion vector represent fractional part of the motion vector. To get motion vectors for each macroblock, it is recommended to disable intra modes by setting NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY:: disableIntraSearch = 1 and let NVENC decide the optimal partition sizes for motion vectors.

The structure NV_ENC_CODEC_CONFIG::NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264_MEONLY provides the ability to control the partition types of motion vectors and modes returned by NVENC hardware. Specifically, the client can disable intra mode and/or specific MV partition sizes by setting the following flags:

After input resources are created, client needs to allocate resources for the output data by using NvEncCreateMVBuffer API.

The client should allocate at least one buffer for the input picture by calling NvEncCreateInputBuffer API and should also allocate one buffer for the reference frame by using NvEncCreateInputBuffer API. The client is responsible for filling in valid input data.

Motion-estimation (ME) only mode is not supported if DirectX 12 device is used.

NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MEONLY_MODE indicates support of ME only mode in hardware.

The client should call NvEncGetEncoderCaps to determine support for the required attribute.

Specify the capability attribute as NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MEONLY_MODE to query through the NV_ENC_CAPS_PARAM::capsToQuery parameter.

Before using the motion-estimation (ME) only mode, the client should explicitly query the capability of the encoder to support ME only mode. For this, the client should do the following:

For use-cases involving computer vision, AI and frame interpolation, Turing and later GPUs contain another hardware accelerator for computing optical flow vectors between frames, which provide better visual matching than the motion vectors.

NVENC can be used as a hardware accelerator to perform motion search and generate motion vectors and mode information. The resulting motion vectors or mode decisions can be used, for example, in motion compensated filtering or for supporting other codecs not fully supported by NVENC or simply as motion vector hints for a custom encoder. The procedure to use the feature is explained below.

8. Advanced Features and Settings#

8.1. Query maximum supported Video Codec SDK version# Client application can use NvEncodeAPIGetMaxSupportedVersion to retrieve the maximum Video Codec SDK version supported by the underlying NVIDIA display driver. NvEncodeAPIGetMaxSupportedVersion enables the clients to build applications which can work across different NVIDIA display driver versions supporting different Video Codec SDK versions.

8.2. Look-ahead# Look-ahead improves the video encoder’s rate control accuracy by enabling the encoder to buffer the specified number of frames, estimate their complexity and allocate the bits appropriately among these frames proportional to their complexity. This also dynamically allocates B and P frames. To use this feature, the client must follow these steps: The availability of the feature in the current hardware can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_LOOKAHEAD. Look-ahead needs to be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableLookahead = 1. The number of frames to be looked ahead should be set in NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadDepth which can be up to 32. By default, look-ahead enables adaptive insertion of intra frames and B frames. They can however be disabled by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.disableIadapt and/or NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.disableBadapt to 1. When the feature is enabled, frames are queued up in the encoder and hence NvEncEncodePicture will return NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT until the encoder has sufficient number of input frames to satisfy the look-ahead requirement. Frames should be continuously fed in until NvEncEncodePicture returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS.

8.3. B-Frames As Reference# Using B frame as a reference improves subjective and objective encoded quality with no performance impact. Hence the users enabling multiple B frames are strongly recommended to enable this feature. To use the feature, follow these steps: Query availability of the feature using NvEncGetEncodeCaps API and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_BFRAME_REF_MODE in the return value.

During encoder initialization, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264/NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC/NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::useBFramesAsRef = NV_ENC_BFRAME_REF_MODE_MIDDLE : For H.264 and HEVC, this will set the (N/2)th B frame as reference where N = number of B frames. In case N is odd, then (N-1)/2th frame will be picked up as reference. For AV1, this will set every other B frame as an Altref2 reference but for the last B frame in the Altref interval.



8.4. Reconfigure API# NvEncReconfigureEncoder allows clients to change the encoder initialization parameters in NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS without closing existing encoder session and re-creating a new encoding session. This helps clients avoid the latency introduced due to destruction and re-creation of the encoding session. This API is useful in scenarios which are prone to instabilities in transmission mediums during video conferencing, game streaming etc. Using this API clients can change parameters like bit-rate, frame-rate, resolution dynamically using the same encode session. The reconfigured parameters are passed via NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::reInitEncodeParams. However, The API currently doesn’t support reconfiguration of all parameters, some of which are listed below: Changing the GOP structure ( NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::idrPeriod, NV_ENC_CONFIG::gopLength, NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP )

Changing from synchronous mode of encoding to asynchronous mode and vice-versa.

Changing NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeWidth and NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeHeight.

Changing picture type decision in NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enablePTD .

Changing bit-depth.

Changing chroma format.

Changing NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::maxCUSize .

Changing NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameFieldMode . The API would fail if any attempt is made to reconfigure the parameters which is not supported. Resolution change is possible only if NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeWidth and NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::maxEncodeHeight are set while creating encoder session. If the client wishes to change the resolution using this API, it is advisable to force the next frame following the reconfiguration as an IDR frame by setting NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::forceIDR to 1. If the client wishes to reset the internal rate control states, set NV_ENC_RECONFIGURE_PARAMS::resetEncoder to 1.

8.5. Adaptive Quantization (AQ)# This feature improves visual quality by adjusting encoding QP (on top of QP evaluated by the Rate Control Algorithm) based on spatial and temporal characteristics of the sequence. The current SDK support two flavors of AQ which are explained as follows: 8.5.1. Spatial AQ# Spatial AQ mode adjusts the QP values based on spatial characteristics of the frame. Since the low complexity flat regions are visually more perceptible to quality differences than high complexity detailed regions, extra bits are allocated to flat regions of the frame at the cost of the regions having high spatial detail. Although spatial AQ improves the perceptible visual quality of the encoded video, the required bit redistribution results in PSNR drop in most of the cases. Therefore, during PSNR-based evaluation, this feature should be turned off. To use spatial AQ, follow these steps in your application. Spatial AQ can be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: encodeconfig->rcParams. enableAQ = 1 .

The intensity of QP adjustment can be controlled by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: encodeconfig->rcParams.aqStrength which ranges from 1 (least aggressive) to 15 (most aggressive). If not set, strength is auto selected by driver. 8.5.2. Temporal AQ# Temporal AQ tries to adjust encoding QP (on top of QP evaluated by the rate control algorithm) based on temporal characteristics of the sequence. Temporal AQ improves the quality of encoded frames by adjusting QP for regions which are constant or have low motion across frames but have high spatial detail, such that they become better reference for future frames. Allocating extra bits to such regions in reference frames is better than allocating them to the residuals in referred frames because it helps improve the overall encoded video quality. If majority of the region within a frame has little or no motion, but has high spatial details (e.g. high-detail non-moving background) enabling temporal AQ will benefit the most. One of the potential disadvantages of temporal AQ is that enabling temporal AQ may result in high fluctuation of bits consumed per frame within a GOP. I/P-frames will consume more bits than average P-frame size and B-frames will consume lesser bits. Although target bitrate will be maintained at the GOP level, the frame size will fluctuate from one frame to next within a GOP more than it would without temporal AQ. If a strict CBR profile is required for every frame size within a GOP, it is not recommended to enable temporal AQ. Additionally, since some of the complexity estimation is performed in CUDA, there may be some performance impact when temporal AQ is enabled. To use temporal AQ, follow these steps in your application. Query the availability of temporal AQ for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_AQ. If supported, temporal AQ can be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableTemporalAQ = 1. Temporal AQ uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content. Enabling temporal AQ may result in very minor degradation in encoder performance.

8.6. High Bit Depth Encoding# All NVIDIA GPUs support 8-bit encoding (RGB/YUV input with 8-bit precision). Starting from Pascal generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth HEVC encoding (HEVC main-10 profile with 10-bit input precision). Starting from Ada generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth AV1 encoding (AV1 main profile with 8 or 10-bit input precision). Starting from Blackwell generation, NVIDIA GPUs support high-bit-depth H264 encoding (H264 high-10 profile with 10-bit input precision). Jetson Thor supports high-bit-depth HEVC encoding (HEVC main-10 profile with 10-bit input precision) but not high-bit-depth H264 encoding. To encode 10-bit content, the following steps are to be followed. The availability of the feature can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_10BIT_ENCODE . Create the encoder session with NV_ENC_H264_PROFILE_HIGH_10_GUID for H264 or NV_ENC_HEVC_PROFILE_MAIN10_GUID for HEVC or NV_ENC_AV1_PROFILE_MAIN_GUID for AV1. During encoder initialization, For H264, set encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 and encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8 for 8-bit input content or encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.h264Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding.

For HEVC, set encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 and encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8 for 8-bit input content or encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.hevcConfig.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, prior to Blackwell, NVENC performs an internal CUDA 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding. In Blackwell generations GPUs, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding.

For AV1, set encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.outputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 and encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_8 for 8-bit input content or encodeConfig->encodeCodecConfig.av1Config.inputBitDepth = NV_ENC_BIT_DEPTH_10 for 10-bit input content. In case of 8-bit input content, NVENC performs an internal HW 8 to 10-bit conversion of the input prior to encoding. Other encoding parameters such as preset, rate control mode, etc. can be set as desired.

8.7. Weighted Prediction# Weighted prediction involves calculation of a multiplicative weighting factor and an additive offset to the motion compensated prediction. Weighted prediction provides significant quality gain for contents having illumination changes. NVENCODE API supports weighed prediction for HEVC and H.264 starting from Pascal generation GPUs. The following steps need to be followed for enabling weighted prediction. The availability of the feature can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_WEIGHTED_PREDICTION . During encoder initialization, set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS:: enableWeightedPrediction = 1 . Weighted prediction is not supported if the encode session is configured with B frames. Weighted prediction is not supported if DirectX 12 device is used. Weighted prediction uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content. Enabling weighted prediction may also result in very minor degradation in encoder performance.

8.8. Long-Term Reference in H.264, HEVC and AV1# NVENCODE API provides the functionality to mark and use specific frames as long-term reference (LTR) frames, which can later be used as reference for encoding the current picture. This helps in error concealment where in the client decoders can predict from the long-term reference frame in case an intermediate frame loses data. The feature is useful in video streaming applications to recover from frame losses at the receiver. Following steps are to be followed to enable the feature. During encoder initialization, For H.264, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:enableLTR = 1

For HEVC, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:enableLTR = 1

For AV1, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:enableLTR = 1 The maximum number of long-term reference pictures supported in the current hardware can be queried using NvEncGetEncoderCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_LTR_FRAMES . During normal encoding operation, following steps need to be followed to mark specific frame(s) as LTR frame(s). Configure the number of LTR frames: For H.264, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:ltrNumFrames

For HEVC, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:ltrNumFrames

For AV1, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:ltrNumFrames The client can mark any frame as LTR by setting NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrMarkFrame = 1 OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrMarkFrame = 1 OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrMarkFrame = 1 for H.264, HEVC and AV1 respectively. Each LTR frame needs to be assigned an LTR frame index. This value should be between 0 and ltrNumFrames - 1 . The LTR frame index can be assigned by setting NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrMarkFrameIdx OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrMarkFrameIdx OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrMarkFrameIdx for H264, HEVC and AV1 respectively. The frames previously marked as long-term reference frames can be used for prediction of the current frame in the following manner: The LTR frames that are to be used for reference have to be specified using NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_H264:: ltrUseFrameBitmap OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC:: ltrUseFrameBitmap OR NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1:: ltrUseFrameBitmap for H.264, HEVC and AV1 respectively. The bit location specifies the LTR frame index of the frame that will be used as reference. The current SDK does not support LTR when the encoding session is configured with B frames.

8.9. Emphasis MAP# The emphasis map feature in NVENCODE API provides a way to specify regions in the frame to be encoded at varying levels of quality, at macroblock-level granularity. Depending upon the actual emphasis level for each macroblock, the encoder applies an adjustment to the quantization parameter used to encode that macroblock. The value of this adjustment depends on the following factors: Absolute value of the QP as decided by the rate control algorithm, depending upon the rate control constraints. In general, for a given emphasis level, higher the QP determined by the rate control, higher the (negative) adjustment.

Emphasis level value for the macroblock. Note Note: The QP adjustment is performed after the rate control algorithm has run. Therefore, there is a possibility of VBV/rate violations when using this feature. Emphasis level map is useful when the client has prior knowledge of the image complexity (e.g. NVFBC’s Classification Map feature) and encoding those high-complexity areas at higher quality (lower QP) is important, even at the possible cost of violating bitrate/VBV buffer size constraints. This feature is not supported when AQ (Spatial/Temporal) is enabled. Follow these steps to enable the feature. Query availability of the feature using NvEncGetEncodeCaps API and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_EMPHASIS_LEVEL_MAP. Set NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::qpMapMode = NV_ENC_QP_MAP_EMPHASIS. Fill up the NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::qpDeltaMap ( which is a signed byte array containing value per macroblock in raster scan order for the current picture) with a value from enum NV_ENC_EMPHASIS_MAP_LEVEL. As explained above, higher values of NV_ENC_EMPHASIS_MAP_LEVEL imply higher (negative) adjustment made to the QP to emphasize quality of that macroblock. The user can choose higher emphasis level for the regions (s)he wants to encode with a higher quality.

8.10. NVENC Output in Video Memory# Starting SDK 9.0, NVENCODE API supports bitstream and H.264 ME-only mode output in video memory. This is helpful in use-cases in which the operation on the output of NVENC is to be performed using CUDA or DirectX shaders. Leaving the output of NVENC in video memory avoids unnecessary PCIe transfers of the buffers. The video memory should be allocated by the client application, as 1-dimensional buffer. This feature is currently supported for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode, and H.264 ME-only mode. The feature is supported for DirectX 11 and CUDA interfaces. Video memory is not supported on Jetson Thor. Follow these steps for the output to be available in video memory. Set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableOutputInVidmem = 1 when calling nvEncInitializeEncoder() . Allocate 1-dimensional buffer in video memory for NVENC to write the output. For AV1, HEVC or H.264 encoding, the recommended size for this buffer is: Output buffer size = 2 * Input YUV buffer size + sizeof(NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS) First sizeof ( NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS) bytes of the output buffer contain NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS structure, followed by encoded bitstream data.

For H.264 ME-only output, the recommended size of output buffer is: Output buffer size = HeightInMbs * WidthInMbs * sizeof(NV_ENC_H264_MV_DATA) where HeightInMbs and WidthInMbs are picture height and width in number of 16x16 macroblocks, respectively.

For DirectX 11 interface, this buffer can be created using DirectX 11 CreateBuffer() API, by specifying usage = D3D11_USAGE_DEFAULT ; BindFlags = ( D3D11_BIND_VIDEO_ENCODER | D3D11_BIND_SHADER_RESOURCE ); and CPUAccessFlags = 0 ;

For CUDA interface, this buffer can be created using cuMemAlloc(). Register this buffer using nvEncRegisterResource() , by specifying: NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage = NV_ENC_OUTPUT_BITSTREAM if output is encoded bitstream,

and as NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage= NV_ENC_OUTPUT_MOTION_VECTOR if output is motion vectors in case of H.264 ME only mode.

Set NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferFormat= NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_U8 . NvEncRegisterResource() will return a registered handle in NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource . Set NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: registeredResource = NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource obtained in the previous step. Call nvEncMapInputResource() , which will return a mapped resource handle in NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource . For AV1/HEVC/H.264 encoding mode, call nvEncEncodePicture() by setting NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::outputBitstream to NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResource . For H.264 ME-only mode, call nvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly() by setting NV_ENC_MEONLY_PARAMS::mvBuffer to NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource . When reading the output buffer, observe the following: After calling nvEncEncodePicture() or nvEncRunMotionEstimationOnly() , client can use the output buffer for further processing only after un-mapping this output buffer. NvEncLockBitstream() should not be called. When operating in asynchronous mode, client application should wait on event before reading the output. In synchronous mode no event is triggered, and the synchronization is handled internally by NVIDIA driver. To access the output, follow these steps: Client must un-map the input buffer by calling nvEncUnmapInputResource() with mapped resource handle NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource returned by nvEncMapInputResource() . After this, the output buffer can be used for further processing/reading etc. In case of encode, the first sizeof(NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS) bytes of this buffer should be interpreted as NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS structure followed by encode bitstream data.The size of encoded bitstream is given by NV_ENC_ENCODE_OUT_PARAMS::bitstreamSizeInBytes . If CUDA mode is specified, all CUDA operations on this buffer must use the default stream. To get the output in system memory, output buffer can be read by calling any CUDA API (e.g. cuMemcpyDtoH() ) with default stream. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. For DX11 mode, any DirectX 11 API can be used to read the output. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. To get the output in system memory, CopyResource() (which is a DirectX 11 API) can be used to copy the data in a CPU readable staging buffer. This staging buffer then can be read after calling Map() which is a DirectX 11 API.

8.11. Alpha Layer Encoding support in HEVC# NVENCODE API implements support for encoding alpha layer in HEVC. The feature allows an application to encode a base layer which contains YUV data and an auxilary layer with alpha channel data. Following steps are to be followed to enable the feature: The availability of the feature can be queried using nvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_ALPHA_LAYER_ENCODING . Note that only NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12, NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ARGB and NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ABGR input formats are supported with alpha layer encoding. During encoder initialization, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: enableAlphaLayerEncoding = 1 . Clients can also specify the ratio in which the bitrate is to be split between YUV and the auxiliary alpha layer by setting NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::alphaLayerBitrateRatio . For example, if NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::alphaLayerBitrateRatio = 3 then 75% of the bits will be spent on base layer encoding whereas the other 25% will be spent on alpha layer. During normal encoding operation, following steps need to be followed to for alpha layer encoding: Passing the alpha input in nvEncEncodePicture() : For input format NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12 , the YUV data should be passed in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputBuffer whereas the alpha input data needs to be passed separately using NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffer . The format of NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffer should be NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12 . The luma plane should contain the alpha data whereas the chroma component should to be memset to 0x80.

For input format NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ABGR or NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_ARGB , the input data should be passed in NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputBuffer . The field NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::alphaBuffer should be set as NULL in this case. The encoded output for YUV as well as the alpha layer is fetched using a call to NvEncLockBitstream . The field NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::bitstreamSizeInBytes will contain the total encoded size i.e it is the size of YUV layer bitstream data, alpha bitstream data and any other header data. Cients can get the size of alpha layer separately using the field NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::alphaLayerSizeInBytes . Alpha encoding is not supported in the following scenarios: When subframe more is enabled. Input image is YUV 422 or 444. The bit-depth of input image is 10 bit. The bit stream output is specified to be in video memory. Weighted prediction is enabled.

8.12. Temporal Scalable Video Coding (SVC) in H.264, HEVC and AV1# NVENCODE API supports temporal scalable video coding(SVC) as specified in Annex G of the H.264/AVC video compression standard. Temporal SVC results in an heirarchical structure with a base layer and multiple auxiliary layers. To use temporal SVC, follow these steps: Query the availability of temporal SVC for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_SVC. If supported, query the maximum number of temporal layers supported in SVC using nvEncGetEncodeCaps() and check the value of NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_TEMPORAL_LAYERS During encoder initialization, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::enableTemporalSVC = 1 or NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableTemporalSVC = 1 or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::enableTemporalSVC = 1 . Specify the number of temporal layer and maximum number of temporal layers using NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::numTemporalLayers or NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::numTemporalLayers or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::numTemporalLayers and NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::maxTemporalLayers or NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxTemporalLayersMinus1 or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxTemporalLayersMinus1 respectively. If maximum number of temporal layer is greater than 2, then the minimum DPB size for frame reordering needs to be (maxTemporalLayers - 2) * 2 . Therefore, set the NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: maxNumRefFrames or NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxNumRefFramesInDPB or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxNumRefFramesInDPB to be greater than or equal to this value. Note that the default value of NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: maxNumRefFrames or NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: maxNumRefFramesInDPB or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1:: maxNumRefFramesInDPB is NV_ENC_CAPS:: NV_ENC_CAPS_NUM_MAX_TEMPORAL_LAYERS . By default, SVC prefix NALU is added when temporal SVC is enabled. To disable this, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: disableSVCPrefixNalu = 0 . NVENCODE API supports addition of scalability information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: enableScalabilityInfoSEI = 1 . This SEI will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that only a subset of fields related to temporal scalability is currently supported in this SEI. When temporal SVC is enabled, only base layer frames can be marked as long term references. Temporal SVC is currently not supported with B-frames. The field NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP will be ignored when temporal SVC is enabled.

8.13. Error Resiliency features# In a typical scenario involving video streaming, it is common to have bit errors at the client decoder. To minimize the impact of these errors and to recover from such errors, NVENCODE API provides a few error resiliency features which are explained in this section. Reference Picture Invalidation NVENCODE API provides a mechanism for invalidating certain pictures when a picture decoded by a client is found to be corrupt by the decoder (client side). Such invalidation is achieved by using the API NvEncInvalidateRefFrames . The client can prevent further corruption by asking the encoder on the streaming server to invalidate this frame, which will prevent all the subsequent frames from using the current frame as reference frame for motion estimation. The server then uses older short term and long term frames for reference based on whatever is available for reference. In case no frame is available for reference the current frame will be encoded as intra frame. The parameter NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::maxNumRefFrames , NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::maxNumRefFramesInDPB or NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::maxNumRefFramesInDPB determines the number of frames in DPB and setting this to a large value will allow older frames to be available in the DPB even when some frames have been invalidated, and allow for better picture quality as compared to an intra frame that will be coded in the absence of no reference frames. The specific frame to be invalidated via API NvEncInvalidateRefFrames is identified using a unique number for each frame, referred to as timestamp. This is the timestamp sent to the encoder via field NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::inputTimeStamp when encoding the picture. This can be any monotonically increasing unique number. In its most common incarnation, the unique number can be the presentation timestamp for the picture. The encoder stores the frames in its DPB using inputTimeStamp as the unique identifier and uses that identifier to invalidate the corresponding frame when requested via API NvEncInvalidateRefFrames . Intra Refresh Reference picture invalidation technique described in Section Reference Picture Invalidation depends upon availability of an out-of-band upstream channel to report bitstream errors at the decoder (client side). When such an upstream channel is not available, or in situations where bitstream is more likely to suffer from more frequent errors, intra-refresh mechanism can be used as an error recovery mechanism. Also, when using infinite GOP length, no intra frames are transmitted and intra refresh may be a useful mechanism for recovery from transmission errors. NVENCODE API provides a mechanism to implement intra refresh. The enableIntraRefresh flag should be set to 1 in order to enable intra refresh. intraRefreshPeriod determines the period after which intra refresh would happen again and intraRefreshCnt sets the number of frames over which intra refresh would happen. Intra Refresh causes consecutive sections of the frames to be encoded using intra macroblocks, over intraRefreshCnt consecutive frames. Then the whole cycle repeats after intraRefreshPeriod frames from the first intra-refresh frame. It is essential to set intraRefreshPeriod and intraRefreshCnt appropriately based on the probability of errors that may occur during transmission. For example, intraRefreshPeriod may be small like 30 for a highly error prone network thus enabling recovery every second for a 30 FPS video stream. For networks that have lesser chances of error, the value may be set higher. Lower value of intraRefreshPeriod comes with a slightly lower quality as a larger portion of the overall macroblocks in an intra refresh period are forced to be intra coded, but provides faster recovery from network errors. intraRefreshCnt determines the number of frames over which the intra refresh will happen within an intra refresh period. A smaller value of intraRefreshCnt will refresh the entire frame quickly (instead of refreshing it slowly in bands) and hence enable a faster error recovery. However, a lower intraRefreshCnt also means sending a larger number of intra macroblocks per frame and hence slightly lower quality. The default NVENCODE API Intra Refresh behavior is slice based for H.264/HEVC and tile based for AV1 i.e frames in an intra refresh wave will have multiple slices/tiles with one slice/tile containing only intra coded MBs / CTUs / SBs. For AV1, the number of tiles used during the intra refresh wave is automatically determined by the driver based on the value of intraRefreshCnt and intraRefreshPeriod . Any custom tiles configuration specified by the application will be ignored for the duration of the intra refresh wave.

If the application does not explicitly specify the number of slices or if the specified number of slices are less than 3, during the intra refresh wave, the driver will set 3 slices per frame.

For NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::sliceMode = 0 (MB based slices), 2 (MB row based slices) and 3 (number of slices), the driver will maintain slice count, equal to minimum of: the slice count calculated from slice mode setting and intraRefreshCnt number of slices during intra refresh period.

For NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264::sliceMode = 1 (byte based slices), the number of slices during an intra refresh wave is always 3. For certain usecases, clients may want to avoid multiple slices in a frame. In such scenarios, clients can enable single slice intra refresh. Query the support for single slice intra refresh for the current driver by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SINGLE_SLICE_INTRA_REFRESH .

If supported, single slice intra refresh can be enabled by setting NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: singleSliceIntraRefresh / NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC:: singleSliceIntraRefresh . In case there in a resolution reconfiguration in the middle of an intra refresh wave, the ongoing wave will be terminated immediately. The next wave will start after NV_ENC_CONFIG_H264:: intraRefreshPeriod number of frames. Intra refresh is applied in encode order and only on frames which can be used as reference.

8.14. Multi NVENC Split Frame Encoding in HEVC and AV1# When Split frame encoding is enabled, each input frame is partitioned into horizontal strips which are encoded independently and simultaneously by separate NVENCs, usually resulting in increased encoding speed compared to single NVENC encoding. Please note the following: Though the feature improves the encoding speed it degrades quality. The overall encode throughput (total number of frames encoded in a certain time interval when all NVENCs are fully utilized) will remain the same. The feature is available only for HEVC and AV1. This feature should therefore be used to achieve higher encoding speeds in a single encode session which would not have been possible on a single NVENC because horizontal strips of particular input stream are encoded simultaneously across multiple NVENCs. As mentioned above, this feature does not impact the overall throughput when multiple encode sessions are created to fully utilize all the NVENCs. If number of NVENCs is less than the requested split frame mode, then the number of horizontal strips will be forced to number of NVENCs. There are two modes of enabling the feature listed below. Implicit Mode: The conditions that automatically trigger this feature are: Number of NVENCs on GPU: 2 or more.

Frame height: must be 2112 pixels or more for HEVC and 2048 pixels or more for AV1.

Preset and Tuning Info configuration: Preset configurations enabling Split Frame Encoding summarizes the preset and tuning info combinations that enable split frame encoding Preset configurations enabling Split Frame Encoding in Implicit Mode # Tuning Info Preset P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 High Quality Yes Yes No No No No No Low Latency Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Ultra Low Latency Yes Yes Yes Yes No No No Explicit mode: The following modes are supported for split frame encoding in case of HEVC and AV1: NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_AUTO_MODE(default): Implicit Mode, described above.

NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_AUTO_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips automatically selected by driver for balanced performance and visual quality.

NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_TWO_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 2 when number of NVENCs > 1.

NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_THREE_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 3 when number of NVENCs > 2, NVENC number of strips otherwise.

NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_FOUR_FORCED_MODE: Split frame encoding will be enabled for all configurations with number of horizontal strips forced to 4 when number of NVENCs > 3, NVENC number of strips otherwise.

NV_ENC_SPLIT_ENCODE_MODE::NV_ENC_SPLIT_DISABLE: Split frame encoding will be disabled for all configurations. Note that a few encoding features are incompatible with the use of split frame encoding. Split frame encoding is always disabled when any of the following features is in use: Weighted Prediction (HEVC). Alpha Layer Encoding (HEVC). Bitstream Subframe Readback Mode (HEVC) Bitstream Output in Video Memory (HEVC/AV1)

8.15. NVENC Reconstructed Frame Output# Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports reconstructed frame output for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode for Turing and later GPUs. This is helpful in use-cases which require reconstructed frame output to access the encode quality and therefore eliminates the need for decoding the stream leading to overall improvement in performance. The reconstructed frame buffer should be allocated by the client application as a 2-dimensional buffer. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can also be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_RECON_SURFACE. Supported buffer formats are: NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV12 and NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV420_10BIT . For CUDA interface NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_NV16 , NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_P210 , V_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV444 and NV_ENC_BUFFER_FORMAT_YUV444_10BIT are also supported. Follow these steps for the reconstructed frame output: Set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableReconFrameOutput = 1 when calling nvEncInitializeEncoder() . Allocate 2-dimensional buffer for NVENC to write the reconstructed frame output. For CUDA interface, this buffer can be created using cuMemAllocPitch().

For DirectX 9 interface, this buffer can be created using CreateOffscreenPlainSurface() or CreateSurface() APIs.

For DirectX 11 interface, this buffer can be created using DirectX 11 CreateTexture2D() API, by specifying usage = D3D11_USAGE_DEFAULT ; BindFlags = ( D3D11_BIND_SHADER_RESOURCE ); and CPUAccessFlags = 0 ; Register this buffer using nvEncRegisterResource() , by specifying: NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferUsage = NV_ENC_OUTPUT_RECON

Set NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::bufferFormat to desired value . NvEncRegisterResource() will return a registered handle in NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE::registeredResource . Set NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: registeredResource to NV_ENC_REGISTER_RESOURCE:: registeredResource , which was obtained in the previous step. Call nvEncMapInputResource() . It will return a mapped resource handle in NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResource . Call nvEncEncodePicture() by setting NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: outputReconBuffer to NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE:: mappedResource and NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_OUTPUT_RECON_FRAME . When reading the reconstructed output, observe the following: After calling nvEncEncodePicture() , client can use the output buffer for further processing only after un-mapping this output buffer. When operating in asynchronous mode, client application should wait on event before reading the output. In synchronous mode no event is triggered, and the synchronization is handled internally by NVIDIA driver. To access the reconstructed frame output, follow these steps: Client must un-map the reconstructed frame buffer by calling nvEncUnmapInputResource() with mapped resource handle NV_ENC_MAP_INPUT_RESOURCE::mappedResource returned by nvEncMapInputResource() . After this, the output reconstructed buffer can be used for further processing/reading etc. If CUDA mode is specified, to get the output in system memory, reconstructed output buffer can be read by calling any CUDA API (e.g. cuMemcpyDtoH() ). The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. For DX11 mode, any DirectX 11 API can be used to read the output. The driver ensures that the output buffer is read only after NVENC has finished writing the output in it. To get the output in system memory, CopyResource() (which is a DirectX 11 API) can be used to copy the data in a CPU readable staging buffer. This staging buffer then can be read after calling Map() which is a DirectX 11 API.

8.16. Encoded Frame Stats# Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports encoded frame stats output for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encode for Turing and later GPUs. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_ROW_STATS or NV_ENC_CAPS_OUTPUT_BLOCK_STATS . This is helpful in use-cases which require encoded frame stats: QP and bitcount, at row or block level. Follow these steps for the encoded frame output stats: Set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::enableOutputStats = 1 and NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::outputStatsLevel to NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW_LEVEL or NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK_LEVEL when calling nvEncInitializeEncoder() . NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW_LEVEL is supported for Turing and Ampere GPUs. NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK_LEVEL is supported for ADA and later architectures. Set the following parameters to get encoded frame stats for every row: NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: outputStatsPtrSize=sizeof(NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW) x Number of rows . Number of rows for H.264 = (PicHeight + 15 ) >> 4 Number of rows for HEVC = (PicHeight + 31 ) >> 5 Set the following parameters to get encoded frame stats for every block: NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: outputStatsPtrSize=sizeof(NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK) x Number of blocks . Number of blocks for H.264 = (PicWidth + 15 ) >> 4 * (PicHeight + 15 ) >> 4 Number of blocks for HEVC = (PicWidth + 31 ) >> 5 * (PicHeight + 31 ) >> 5 Number of blocks for AV1 = (PicWidth + 63 ) >> 6 * (PicHeight + 63 ) >> 6 Allocate system memory buffer of size NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtrSize and assign it to NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtr and then call NvEncLockBitstream() API. Read the encoded frame stats in NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_BLOCK or NV_ENC_OUTPUT_STATS_ROW format from NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::outputStatsPtr . Call NvEncUnlockBitstream() API.

8.17. Iterative encoding# Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports iterative encoding for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encoders for Turing and later GPUs. The availability of this feature in the current hardware can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps() and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . Using this feature the same frame can be encoded multiple times, for e.g., each time with a different QP or delta-QP. NVENC stores all new states, corresponding to each of these iterations in its internal state buffers. NVENC state can be then advanced to any one of the iterations using NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API. Steps to enable iterative encoding: Set NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::numStateBuffers to desired value when calling NvEncInitializeEncoder() API. Maximum number of state buffers which can be allocated is 16 for H.264 and HEVC and 32 for AV1. Application can call NvEncReconfigureEncoder() API to set desired encoding parameters, for e.g. different QP values, before every iteration of the frame. Alternatively, it can also set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::qpDeltaMap array to desired value for encoding current iteration of the frame. Iterative encoding when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by application: Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times: Set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . Set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx to a valid value. It must be the same for all iterations of the frame. Set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdx to the desired index to save the encoder state in internal state buffer. Different state buffer index should be specified for each iteration, so that it can be used later to advance the encoder state. Call NvEncEncodePicture() API. It must return NV_ENC_SUCCESS . Repeat above steps 1-4 as many times as needed to encode multiple iterations of the same frame with different encoding parameters. Since encoder states are saved in internal state buffers, the maximum number of iterations for the frame will depend on the number of state buffers which are available to save the state. Call NvEncLockBitstream() API for all iterations to get the encoded output. Application can also call NvEncLockBitstream() API immediately after every iteration. Select internal state buffer index for advancing the encoder state and assign it to NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::bufferIdx for the chosen iteration. Also, select the type of state i.e. NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_TYPE to update and assign it to NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::state . Call NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API. If application choses a state type other than NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_FULL , then the application must call NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API twice, once with NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::state set to NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_ENCODE and then again with NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::state set to NV_ENC_STATE_RESTORE_RATE_CONTROL , each time with desired state buffer index and not necessarily in same order. To encode the next frame, increment NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx and repeat steps 1-8. Iterative encoding for H.264 and HEVC when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by NVENCODE API Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times: Set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags , NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx and NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdx to valid values, as mentioned in above section and call NvEncEncodePicture() API. This API will return either NV_ENC_SUCCESS or NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status. If it returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS , the application can do iterative encoding on this frame now. If it returns NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT , the application can not do the iterative encoding on this frame right now. Application must send the next frames for encoding, until it returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS . Application can now do iterative encoding on this frame for which NV_ENC_SUCCESS is returned. Call NvEncLockBitstream() API to get the encoded output for the first iteration. If NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay is same as NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx in step 1 or 3, NvEncLockBitstream() API must be called for all remaining iterations. In some cases, NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay may be different than NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx indicating different frame is received than the one on which iterative encoding was done in step 1 or 3. In this case, application must do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay , if needed. NvEncLockBitstream() API must be called for all iterations of this frame to get the encoded outputs, followed by NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API, to restore the state. NVENCODE API will save encoding parameters for all iterations of the frame corresponding to NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx in step 1 or 3 and will send them for encoding after all previous frames (for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status was returned) are encoded and the encoder state is restored for all of them. Call NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API for the chosen frame iteration. If NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT was returned for any of the frames, NVENCODE API will now send one of those frames for encoding. If NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags is not set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE for the frame which is sent for encoding in step a), subsequent frame will also be sent for encoding. If there are frames for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT was returned, application must call NvEncLockBitstream() API. NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay will indicate the frame on which iterative encoding can be done now. Repeat above step for all frames for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status was returned. Buffer reordering: Driver does the buffer reordering when B frames are present. Buffer reordering is done for output bitstream buffer, completion event and reconstructed frame buffer. This reordering is done so that the application can get output in decode order and does not have to take care of picture types. For state buffer index, there is no reordering. Following table describes the API calls and the buffers which will have the encoded output, reconstructed frame output and internal states: API calls for iterative encoding for H.264 and HEVC # no. API calls Return parameters Comments 1 NvEncEncodePicture (I1, N1=1, O1, E1, R1, F1=0) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 2 NvEncLockBitstream(O1) frameIdxDisplay=1, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_I 3 NvEncEncodePicture (I2, N2=2, O2, E2, R2, S1, F2=1) NV_ENC_ERR _NEED_MORE_INPUT 4 NvEncEncodePicture (I3, N3=3, O3, E3, R3, S2, F3=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 5 NvEncEncodePicture (I3, N3=3, O4, E4, R4, S3, F4=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 6 NvEncLockBitstream(O2) frameIdxDisplay=3, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_P Output for iteration 1 of frame 3, Recon output in R2, Internal state saved in S2 7 NvEncLockBitstream(O3) frameIdxDisplay=3, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_P Output for iteration 2 of frame 3, Recon output in R3, Internal state saved in S3 8 NvEncRestoreEncoderState(S2 or S3) NV_ENC_SUCCESS Frame 2 will be sent for encoding 9 NvEncLockBitstream (O4) frameIdxDisplay=2, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_B Output for iteration 1 of frame 2, Recon output in R4, Internal state saved in S1 10 NvEncEncodePicture (I2, N2=2, O5, E5, R5, S4, F5=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 11 NvEncLockBitstream(O5) frameIdxDisplay=2, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_B Output for iteration 2 of frame 2, Recon output in R5, Internal state saved in S4 12 NvEncRestoreEncoderState(S1 or S4) NV_ENC_SUCCESS Note: I1, N1, O1, E1, R1, S1 represent input buffer, frame index, output buffer, completion event, reconstructed buffer and state buffer index for the first iteration of the first frame. F1=0 represents NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags . is not set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . F1=1 represents NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags is set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . Iterative encoding for AV1 when picture type decision(PTD) is taken by NVENCODE API: Due to the presence of non-displayable frames, iterative encoding for AV1 has few differences when compared with H.264 and HEVC encode. Non-displayable frames are enabled when NV_ENC_CONFIG::frameIntervalP is set to greater than 1. This section describes those differences in detail. Follow these steps to encode the same frame multiple times: Set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags , NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx and NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::stateBufferIdx to valid values, as mentioned in above section and call NvEncEncodePicture() API. This API will return NV_ENC_SUCCESS or NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status. If it returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS , application can do iterative encoding on this frame now. If it returns NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT , the application can not do the iterative encoding on this frame right now. Application must send the next frames for encoding, until it returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS . Application can now do iterative encoding on this frame for which NV_ENC_SUCCESS is returned. Call NvEncLockBitstream() API to get the encoded output for the first iteration. If NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay is same as NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx in step 1 or 3, NvEncLockBitstream() API must be called for all remaining iterations. In some cases, NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay may be different than NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx indicating different frame is received than the one on which iterative encoding was done in step 1 or 3. In this case, application must do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay , if needed. NvEncLockBitstream() API must be called for all iterations of this frame to get the encoded outputs, followed by NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API, to restore the state. NVENCODE API will save encoding parameters for all iterations for the frame corresponding to NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::frameIdx in step 1 or 3 and will send them for encoding after all previous frames (for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status was returned) are encoded and the encoder state is restored for all of them. If NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlags was set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE for NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: frameIdxDisplay frame and there were frames prior to it for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT status was returned, then the received encoded frame will be non-displayable frame. For any non-displayable frame, corresponding OVERLAY frame would be encoded just once, after all frames prior to this frame for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT was returned are encoded, regardless of the number of iterations for this frame. Application must call NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API to restore this frame. It may return NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUT or NV_ENC_SUCCESS status. If it returns NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUT , application must call NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API again with an output buffer as input in NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::outputBitstream . Application must send completion event as input in NV_ENC_RESTORE_ENCODER_STATE_PARAMS::completionEvent , if asynchronous mode of encoding is enabled. If NvEncRestoreEncoderState() API returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS , NVENCODE API will now send one of the frames for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT was returned for encoding. If NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS:: encodePicFlags is not set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE for the frame which is sent for encoding in step b), subsequent frame will also be sent for encoding. Call NvEncLockBitstream() API if there are frames for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUT was returned. Application should expect the encoded output for these frames in same order in which they were sent for encoding. If NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM:: frameIdxDisplay is not in same order, it indicates that non-displayable frame is received. Application can now do iterative encoding on the frame corresponding to NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay , if needed. For any non-displayable frame, corresponding OVERLAY frame would be encoded just once, after all frames prior to this frame for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT was returned are encoded. Repeat steps 5) and 6) for all frames for which NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_OUTPUT was returned. Following table describes the API calls and the buffers which will have the encoded output, reconstructed frame output and internal states: API calls for iterative encoding for AV1. # no. API calls Return parameters Comments 1 NvEncEncodePicture (I1, N1=1, O1, E1, R1, F1=0) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 2 NvEncLockBitstream(O1) frameIdxDisplay=1, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_I Recon output in R1 3 NvEncEncodePicture (I2, N2=2, O2, E2, R2, S1, F2=1) NV_ENC_ERR _NEED_MORE_INPUT 4 NvEncEncodePicture (I3, N3=3, O3, E3, R3, S2, F3=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 5 NvEncEncodePicture (I3, N3=3, O4, E4, R4, S3, F4=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 6 NvEncLockBitstream(O2) frameIdxDisplay=3, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_P Output for iteration 1 of frame 3, Recon output in R3, Internal state saved in S2 Non-displayable frame 7 NvEncLockBitstream(O3) frameIdxDisplay=3, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_P Output for iteration 2 of frame 3, Recon output in R4, Internal state saved in S3, Non-displayable frame 8 NvEncRestoreEncoderState(S2 or S3) NV_ENC_ERR_NEED _MORE_OUTPUT Application must call this API again 9 NvEncRestoreEncoderState(O5, E5, S2 or S3) NV_ENC_SUCCESS Frame 2 will be sent for encoding 10 NvEncLockBitstream (O4) frameIdxDisplay=2, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_B Output for iteration 1 of frame 2, Recon output in R2, Internal state saved in S1 11 NvEncEncodePicture (I2, N2=2, O6, E6, R5, S4, F5=1) NV_ENC_SUCCESS 12 NvEncLockBitstream(O5) frameIdxDisplay=2, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_B Output for iteration 2 of frame 2, Recon output in R5, Internal state saved in S4 13 NvEncRestoreEncoderState(S1 or S4) NV_ENC_SUCCESS OVERLAY frame corresponding to frame 3 will be sent for encoding 14 NvEncLockBitstream(O6) frameIdxDisplay=3, picType: NV_ENC_PIC_TYPE_P OVERLAY frame corresponding to frame 3 Note: I1, N1, O1, E1, R1, S1 represent input buffer, frame index, output buffer, completion event, reconstructed buffer, state buffer index for the first iteration of the first frame. F1=0 represents NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags . is not set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . F1=1 represents NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS::encodePicFlags is set to NV_ENC_PIC_FLAG_DISABLE_ENC_STATE_ADVANCE . When picture type decision is taken by application, there is no reordering for reconstructed buffer. Application must use NV_ENC_LOCK_BITSTREAM::frameIdxDisplay to track this buffer.

8.18. External lookahead# Starting SDK 12.1, NVENCODE API supports external lookahead for H.264, HEVC and AV1 encoders for Turing and later GPUs. External lookahead gives same result as internal lookahead, which is enabled by just setting NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS:: lookaheadDepth . Internal lookahead is not supported for iterative encoding. So, the advantage external lookahead feature has over internal lookahead is that it can be used along with iterative encoding. Follow these steps for using external lookahead: Set NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::enableExtLookahead to 1 and Set NV_ENC_RC_PARAMS::lookaheadDepth to the desired value when calling nvEncInitializeEncoder() API. Application needs to do the following for every frame: Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() with NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_PIC_PARAMS::inputBuffer set to the pointer obtained from ::NvEncCreateInputBuffer() or ::NvEncMapInputResource() APIs. For lookahead depth N , application must call NvEncLookaheadPicture () API N+1 times, before calling NvEncEncodePicture() API for the first frame. Eg. For lookahead depth equal to 4: Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 0 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 1 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 2 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 3 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 4 Call NvEncEncodePicture() API for frame 0 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 5 Call NvEncEncodePicture() API for frame 1 Call NvEncLookaheadPicture() API for frame 6 So on…

8.19. Unidirectional B Frames# Unidirectional B frames use past frames only for both L0 and L1 reference list and avoid the latency issues observed with conventional B frames. Therefore they can be used in place of P frames especially in low latency encoding. Unidirectional B frames improve video encoding quality and has little performance impact. To use the feature, follow these steps: Query availability of the feature using NvEncGetEncodeCaps API and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_UNIDIRECTIONAL_B in the return value.

During encoder initialization, set enableUniDirectionalB = 1 : This feature is currently supported for HEVC.



8.20. Lookahead Level# Lookahead level improves the video encoding quality by enabling the encoder to buffer the specified number of frames, estimate their complexity and allocate the bits appropriately among these frames proportional to their complexity. It determines the propgation of CTBs and assigns lower QP values to CTBs that propagate the maximum and also improves the video encoder’s rate control accuracy. There are 4 different lookahead levels that provide for different quality and performance trade offs. NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_0 has the highest performance while NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_3 has the highest quality. Users can select the appropriate lookahead Level based on their quality/performance needs To use this feature, the client must follow these steps: The availability of the feature in the current hardware can be queried using NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL. Lookahead needs to be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.enableLookahead = 1. Lookahead level needs to be set during initialization by setting NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadLevel = NV_ENC_LOOKAHEAD_LEVEL_0…3. The number of frames to be looked ahead should be set in NV_ENC_INITIALIZE_PARAMS::encodeconfig->rcParams.lookaheadDepth which can be up to 32. When the feature is enabled, frames are queued up in the encoder and hence NvEncEncodePicture will return NV_ENC_ERR_NEED_MORE_INPUT until the encoder has sufficient number of input frames to satisfy the look-ahead requirement. Frames should be continuously fed in until NvEncEncodePicture returns NV_ENC_SUCCESS .

8.21. Temporal Filter# Temporal Filter tries to filter a frame based on neighbouring past and future frames and is very for natural video content captured using a camera, that would likely have sensor/other noise. Temporal Filter improves the objective quality of the video and is very useful in case of latency tolerant encoding. To use temporal filter, follow these steps in your application. Query the availability of temporal filter for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_TEMPORAL_FILTER. If supported, temporal filter can be enabled during initialization by setting NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::tfLevel = NV_ENC_TEMPORAL_FILTER_LEVEL_4. Temporal Filter uses CUDA pre-processing and hence requires CUDA processing power, depending upon resolution and content. Enabling temporal filter may result in minor degradation in encoder performance.

8.22. MultiView Video Coding in HEVC (MV-HEVC)# The HEVC video compression standard includes extensions for encoding multiple related views or layers within a single bitstream. Annex G of the HEVC specification (ITU-T H.265 / ISO/IEC 23008-2), building upon Annex F, defines the syntax for representing and decoding multiple layers using HEVC. One key application of these extensions is Multiview HEVC (MV-HEVC), which enables efficient coding of stereoscopic 3D video by encoding the left and right eye views as separate layers within the same bitstream. This allows transmission of both views required for 3D stereoscopic video in an efficient manner by exploiting redundancies between the two views. To use MV-HEVC, follow these steps in the application: Query the availability of MV-HEVC for the current hardware by calling the API NvEncGetEncodeCaps and checking for NV_ENC_CAPS_SUPPORT_MVHEVC_ENCODE. If supported, then during the encoder initialization, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::enableMVHEVC = 1 . Currently, only 2 views are supported. NVENCODE API expects the views to be in the order as Frame0(view0), Frame0(view1), Frame1(view0), Frame1(view1) and so on. Therefore, set NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::viewId appropriately. NVENCODE API supports addition of 3D reference displays information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI message, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputHevc3DReferenceDisplayInfo = 1 . This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified HEVC_3D_REFERENCE_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::p3DReferenceDisplayInfo with appropriate values. MV-HEVC is currently not supported along with the following encoding features: LTR Alpha Layer Encoding UniDirectionalB Lookahead Temporal Filter Split encoding 2 pass encoding NV_ENC_TUNING_INFO other than NV_ENC_TUNING_INFO_HIGH_QUALITY

8.23. HDR10/HDR10+: MaxCLL, Mastering Display, and ITU-T T.35 SEI/Metadata# HDR10 and HDR10+ SEI/metadata are embedded into HEVC/AV1 bitstreams to ensure accurate HDR content display across devices. These include MaxCLL and Mastering Display metadata, describing peak brightness and color volume, enabling proper tone mapping. HDR10+ also uses ITU-T T.35 SEI/metadata for dynamic, frame-by-frame adjustments, enhancing visual quality. Embedding this metadata ensures compatibility and optimal performance on HDR-capable displays. This feature is not supported on Jetson Thor. API supports HDR10 and HDR10+ SEI/metadata as follow: For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of Content light level information SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputMaxCll = 1 . This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified CONTENT_LIGHT_LEVEL can also be inserted by filling the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::pMaxCll with appropriate values. For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of Content light level metadata in the bitstream. To enable this set NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::outputMaxCll = 1 . This metadata will be added with every Keyframe frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified CONTENT_LIGHT_LEVEL can also be inserted by filling the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::pMaxCll with appropriate values. For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of Mastering display colour volume SEI message in the bitstream. To enable this SEI message, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_HEVC::outputMasteringDisplay = 1 . This SEI message will be added with every IDR frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified MASTERING_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::pMasteringDisplay with appropriate values. For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of Mastering display colour volume metadat in the bitstream. To enable this metadata, set NV_ENC_CONFIG_AV1::outputMasteringDisplay = 1 . This SEI message will be added with every KEYFRAME frame in the encoded bitstream. Note that user specified MASTERING_DISPLAY_INFO can also be inserted by filling the structure NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::pMasteringDisplay with appropriate values. For HEVC, NVENCODE API supports addition of ITUT-T T.35 SEI message in the bitstream as user SEI message. NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_HEVC::seiPayloadArray can be used to write ITUT-T T.35 by updating the correct payload type. For AV1, NVENCODE API supports addition of ITUT-T T.35 metadata in the bitstream as user obu. NV_ENC_PIC_PARAMS_AV1::obuPayloadArray can be used to write ITUT-T T.35 by updating the correct payload type.