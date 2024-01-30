Part 6. Validate the Setup

This section describes how to run end-to-end traffic from UE to the edge core network.

Note UE can connect as close as 2-3 meters with a range of 10-15 meters. Connection distance outside of buildings is unverified.

Copy Copied! sudo sysctl net.ipv4.conf.all.forwarding=1 sudo iptables -P FORWARD ACCEPT cd ~/oai-cn5g docker compose up -d

Start CN5G Edge Application

After the CN5G is started, use the oai-ext-dn container to run IPERF.

Copy Copied! docker exec -it oai-ext-dn /bin/bash

Copy Copied! # Run on host: start a docker terminal docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER /bin/bash

Follow the Aerial documentation for building and running the cuphycontroller. The following instructions are for building and setting up the environment for running cuphycontroller. The following commands must be run from inside cuBB container.

Copy Copied! cd /opt/nvidia/cuBB export cuBB_SDK=$(pwd) mkdir build && cd build cmake .. time chrt -r 1 taskset -c 2-20 make -j insModScript=${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/external/gdrcopy/ cd $insModScript && make && ./insmod.sh && cd - export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=$cuBB_SDK/gpu-dpdk/build/install/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu:$cuBB_SDK/build/cuPHY-CP/cuphydriver/src export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/gdrcopy/src export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu echo $LD_LIBRARY_PATH | sed 's/:/

/g' | sudo tee /etc/ld.so.conf.d/aerial-dpdk.conf sudo ldconfig export GDRCOPY_PATH_L=$cuBB_SDK/cuPHY-CP/external/gdrcopy/src # Make sure MPS is running export CUDA_DEVICE_MAX_CONNECTIONS=8 export CUDA_MPS_PIPE_DIRECTORY=/var export CUDA_MPS_LOG_DIRECTORY=/var # Stop existing MPS sudo -E echo quit | sudo -E nvidia-cuda-mps-control # Start MPS sudo -E nvidia-cuda-mps-control -d sudo -E echo start_server -uid 0 | sudo -E nvidia-cuda-mps-control

Configuration files for ARC can be found in the following shared Google drive.

Aerial configuration files are located in /opt/nvidia/cuBB/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config.

Before running the cuphycontroller, edit the configuration file (cuphycontroller_P5G_SCF_FXN.yaml) to point at the correct MAC address of the ORU and the correct PCIe address of FH interface of the gNB.

Copy Copied! sed -i "s/ nic:.*/ nic: 0000:b5:00.0/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_SCF_FXN.yaml sed -i "s/ dst_mac_addr:.*/ dst_mac_addr: 6c:ad:ad:00:02:02/" ${cuBB_SDK}/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/config/cuphycontroller_P5G_SCF_FXN.yaml

Start the cuphycontroller and wait for L1 to start.

Copy Copied! # If you have an old phy.log you can remove or move it before starting. So you get the correct create/birth date. rm -f /tmp/phy.log # Start the cuphycontroller with the configuration from cuphycontroller_P5G_SCF_FXN.yaml $cuBB_SDK/build/cuPHY-CP/cuphycontroller/examples/cuphycontroller_scf P5G_SCF_FXN # Wait until you see a console log ====> PhyDriver initialized! 16:29:35.913840 C [NVIPC:DEBUG] ipc_debug_open: pcap enabled: fapi_type=1 fapi_tb_loc=1 16:29:36.141657 C [NVIPC:SHM] shm_ipc_open: forward_enable=0 fw_max_msg_buf_count=0 fw_max_data_buf_count=0 16:29:36.153808 C [CTL.SCF] cuPHYController configured for 1 cells 16:29:36.153816 C [CTL.SCF] ====> cuPHYController initialized, L1 is ready!





Start up the OAI container and start the OAI nr-softmodem by entering the container to run the configuration file mounted from the host.

Copy Copied! export OAI_GNB_CONTAINER=c_oai_aerial_$USER export OAI_GNB_IMAGE=i_oai_aerial:latest docker run --detach --privileged --rm \ --ipc host \ --network host --shm-size=4096m -it \ --name $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER \ -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules \ -v /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \ -v /usr/src:/usr/src \ -v ~/openairinterface5g:/opt/oai/ \ -v ~/share:/opt/nvidia/cuBB/share \ -v /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial \ $OAI_GNB_IMAGE

Copy Copied! docker exec -it $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER bash # cd to the openairinterface directory source oaienv cd cmake_targets/ran_build/build/ ./nr-softmodem -O ../../../targets/PROJECTS/GENERIC-NR-5GC/CONF/vnf.sa.band78.fr1.273PRB.Aerial.conf --nfapi aerial --sa | ts | tee /var/log/aerial/oai.log





Take the CUE out of airplane mode to start the UE attaching to the network. Make sure that the CUE is in airplane mode before starting OAI L2 stack.

Observe 5G Connect Status

See Preamble log in cuphycontroller console output.

Check Core Network log or CUE log to see whether NAS authentication and PDU session succeed.

Start ping, iperf, or other network app tests after the PDU session connects successfully.

You can install and run the “Magic IPerf” Android application on the CUE for this purpose.

Ping Test

Ping the UE from the CN:

Copy Copied! docker exec -it oai-ext-dn ping 12.1.1.2

Ping from the UE to the CN:

Copy Copied! ping -I 12.1.1.2 192.168.70.135





IPERF Downlink Test

UE Side:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -s

CN5G Side:

Copy Copied! # Test UDP DL docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #Test UDP bidirectional docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u --bidir -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 # Test TCP DL docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #Test TCP bidirectional docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 --bidir -P 4 -b 100M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2





IPERF Uplink Test

UE Side:

Copy Copied! iperf3 -s

CN5G Side:

Copy Copied! #UDP docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -u -R -b 60M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2 #TCP docker exec -it oai-ext-dn iperf3 -R -b 60M -t 60 -c 12.1.1.2

To stop the containers follow the following example:

Copy Copied! docker stop $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER docker rm $OAI_GNB_CONTAINER