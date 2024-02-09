Background

The NVIDIA Aerial SDK provides a cloud native virtual 5G wireless radio access network solution, with inline L1 GPU acceleration for 5G NR PHY processing. It supports gNB integration in ORAN 7.2 split configuration with commercial RUs and UEs and is hosted on off the shelf COTS servers.

CUDA Baseband (cuBB): The NVIDIA cuBB SDK provides a GPU-accelerated 5G signal-processing pipeline for Layer 1 5G NR PHY.

CUDA DOCA Libraries provides optimized input/output and packet processing. It exchanges packets directly between GPU memory and GPUDirect-capable network interface cards (i.e. Mellanox ConnectX-6 DX).

