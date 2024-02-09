NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Part 3. Configure gNB Server

Part 3. Configure gNB Server

To install the Aerial tools follow the cuBB installation guide.

The ARC thread to core assignment functionality has been improved. The L1 related threads, that need to isolate cores in a monolithic block, were moved and the rest are left to OAI L2+ to use. Core 2-6 are used for cuPHY workers cores. Core 7 is used for cuPHY lowprio thread. Core 8 is used for the cuPHY timer thread and core 9 for PTP and PHC2SYS.

Configure Linux Kernel Command-Line for ARC

To set kernel command-line parameters, edit the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter in the grub file /etc/default/grub andmodify the following parameters.

Note

The following kernel parameters are optimized for the Aerial DevKit with 24 cores Xeon Gold 6240R and 96GB memory. For ARC, typically it is optimal to configure the gNB to isolate core 2 to 10 for Aerial, and leave the other cores for use by OAI L2+.

To automatically append the grub file with these changes, enter this command:

$ sudo sed -i 's/^GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="[^"]*/& default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=16 tsc=reliable clocksource=tsc intel_idle.max_cstate=0 mce=ignore_ce processor.max_cstate=0 intel_pstate=disable audit=0 idle=poll isolcpus=2-10 rcu_nocb_poll nosoftlockup iommu=off intel_iommu=off irqaffinity=0-1,22-23/' /etc/default/grub

Apply the Changes and Reboot to Load the Kernel

$ sudo update-grub
$ sudo reboot

After rebooting, enter the following command to check whether the system has booted into the low-latency kernel:

 $ uname -r
5.15.0-72-lowlatency

Enter this command to check that the kernel command-line parameters are configured properly:

$ cat /proc/cmdline
BOOT_IMAGE=/vmlinuz-5.15.0-72-lowlatency root=/dev/mapper/ubuntu--vg-ubuntu--lv ro default_hugepagesz=1G hugepagesz=1G hugepages=16 tsc=reliable clocksource=tsc intel_idle.max_cstate=0 mce=ignore_ce processor.max_cstate=0 intel_pstate=disable audit=0 idle=poll isolcpus=2-10 rcu_nocb_poll nosoftlockup iommu=off intel_iommu=off irqaffinity=0-1,22-23

Change Core for ptp4l and phc2sys

Edit /lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service:

ExecStart=taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf

Edit /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service:

ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "taskset -c 9 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}')-c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256"

