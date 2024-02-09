Part 3. Configure gNB Server

To set kernel command-line parameters, edit the GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT parameter in the grub file /etc/default/grub andmodify the following parameters.

Note The following kernel parameters are optimized for the Aerial DevKit with 24 cores Xeon Gold 6240R and 96GB memory. For ARC, typically it is optimal to configure the gNB to isolate core 2 to 10 for Aerial, and leave the other cores for use by OAI L2+.

To automatically append the grub file with these changes, enter this command: