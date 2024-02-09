Part 4. Install ARC Using SDK Manager

This section can be skipped if you want to use the steps in Part 4 – Set up Aerial with OAI gNB and CN5G (Optional) instead.

In the latest version of SDKM the user can choose to install directly on the target machine or from a remote machine. SDKM uses ssh to connect to the server where it installs the gNB.

The installation guide for cuBB is located in the NVIDIA Developer Zone - Aerial SDK.

Steps to install ARC using SDK Manager can be found at https://docs.nvidia.com/sdk-manager/install-with-sdkm-aerial/index.html

You can download the installer at https://developer.download.nvidia.com/sdkmanager/redirects/sdkmanager-deb.html

You must have Aerial SDK Early Access and ARC developer program approvals. Reach out to arc@nvidia.com for ARC developer program membership.