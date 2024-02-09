Part 4. Install ARC Using SDK Manager
This section can be skipped if you want to use the steps in Part 4 – Set up Aerial with OAI gNB and CN5G (Optional) instead.
In the latest version of SDKM the user can choose to install directly on the target machine or from a remote machine. SDKM uses ssh to connect to the server where it installs the gNB.
The installation guide for cuBB is located in the NVIDIA Developer Zone - Aerial SDK.
Steps to install ARC using SDK Manager can be found at https://docs.nvidia.com/sdk-manager/install-with-sdkm-aerial/index.html
You can download the installer at https://developer.download.nvidia.com/sdkmanager/redirects/sdkmanager-deb.html
You must have Aerial SDK Early Access and ARC developer program approvals. Reach out to arc@nvidia.com for ARC developer program membership.
Use the Aerial Installation Guide for the following steps:
Configure BIOS Settings
Install Ubuntu 22.04 Server
Install the Low-Latency Kernel
Configure Linux Kernel Command-line
Configure OAI L2.
IP addresses of the CN and the gNB must be configured using one of the following:
the gnb_cn5g_network_config.ini file and gnb_apply_network_config.sh script
the ARC installation guide steps to do it manually
Build the OAI L2+ image.
Follow the steps in the ARC Installation Guide.
Start the Aerial container.
See the ARC Installation Guide for recommended Docker run parameters. SDKmanager will start the Aerial container.
Start the OAI L2+ container.
See the ARC Installation Guide for recommended Docker run parameters.
Build the Aerial container.
Follow the instructions in the ARC Installation Guide.