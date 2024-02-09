Part 5. Set up Aerial with OAI gNB and CN5G (Optional)

Copy Copied! export GPU_FLAG="--gpus all" export cuBB_SDK=/opt/nvidia/cuBB #Name of your docker container export AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER=cuBB_$USER #Docker image downloaded from NGC export AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE=nvcr.io/ea-aerial-sdk/aerial:23-2-cubb sudo usermod -aG docker $USER docker run --detach --privileged \ -it $GPU_FLAG --name $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER \ --hostname c_aerial_$USER \ --add-host c_aerial_$USER:127.0.0.1 \ --network host \ --shm-size=4096m \ -e cuBB_SDK=$cuBB_SDK \ -w $cuBB_SDK \ -v $(echo ~):$(echo ~) \ -v /dev/hugepages:/dev/hugepages \ -v /usr/src:/usr/src \ -v /lib/modules:/lib/modules \ -v ~/share:/opt/cuBB/share \ --userns=host \ --ipc=host \ -v /var/log/aerial:/var/log/aerial \ $AERIAL_CUBB_IMAGE docker exec -it $AERIAL_CUBB_CONTAINER bash

For installation instructions, see the Aerial cuBB Installation Guide, in the link above.

Since the cuBB 22.2.2 release, the test vectors are not included in the SDK. You need to generate the TV files before running cuPHY examples or cuBB end-to-end tests.

There is no Matlab license required to generate TV files using the Aerial Python mcore module. The cuBB Container already has aerial_mcore installed. To generate the TV files, run the following commands inside the Aerial container:

Note The TV generation can take a few hours on the devkit with the current isocpus parameter setting in the kernel command line. Make sure that the host has sufficient space to contain 111GB of TV files.

Copy Copied! cd ${cuBB_SDK}/5GModel/aerial_mcore/examples source ../scripts/setup.sh export REGRESSION_MODE=1 time python3 ./example_5GModel_regression.py allChannels echo $? ls -alF GPU_test_input/ du -h GPU_test_input/

Example output is shown below. The “real” time takes less than one hour on a 24 cores x86 host. The “echo $?” shows the exit code of the process, which should be 0. A non-zero exit code indicates a failure.

Copy Copied! Channel Compliance_Test Error Test_Vector Error Performance_Test Fail ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SSB 37 0 42 0 0 0 PDCCH 71 0 80 0 0 0 PDSCH 274 0 286 0 0 0 CSIRS 86 0 87 0 0 0 DLMIX 0 0 1049 0 0 0 PRACH 60 0 60 0 48 0 PUCCH 469 0 469 0 96 0 PUSCH 388 0 398 0 41 0 SRS 125 0 125 0 0 0 ULMIX 0 0 576 0 0 0 BFW 58 0 58 0 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 1568 0 3230 0 185 0 Total time for runRegression is 2147 seconds Parallel pool using the 'local' profile is shutting down. real 36m51.931s user 585m1.704s sys 10m28.322s

To generate the launch pattern for each test case using cubb_scripts:

Copy Copied! cd $cuBB_SDK cd cubb_scripts python3 auto_lp.py -i ../5GModel/aerial_mcore/examples/GPU_test_input -t launch_pattern_nrSim.yaml

Then copy the launch pattern and TV files to testVectors repo.

Copy Copied! cd $cuBB_SDK cp ./5GModel/aerial_mcore/examples/GPU_test_input/TVnr_* ./testVectors/. cp ./5GModel/aerial_mcore/examples/GPU_test_input/launch_pattern* ./testVectors/multi-cell/.





To generate TV files using Matlab, run the following command in Matlab:

Copy Copied! cd('nr_matlab'); startup; [nTC, errCnt] = runRegression({'TestVector'}, {'allChannels'}, 'compact', [0, 1] );

All the cuPHY TVs are generated and stored under nr_matlab/GPU_test_input .

Generate the launch pattern for each test case using cubb_scripts:

Copy Copied! cd $cuBB_SDK cd cubb_scripts python3 auto_lp.py -i ../5GModel/nr_matlab/GPU_test_input -t launch_pattern_nrSim.yaml

Copy the launch pattern and TV files to testVectors repo.

Copy Copied! cd $cuBB_SDK cp ./5GModel/nr_matlab/GPU_test_input/TVnr_* ./testVectors/. cp ./5GModel/nr_matlab/GPU_test_input/launch_pattern* ./testVectors/multi-cell/.



