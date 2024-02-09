Part 1. Procure the Hardware
Procure all the hardware listed in the following BOM:
Note
Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.
55G Infra Component
Hardware Manifest
|Aerial gNB
|Dell PowerEdge R750 Server + A100X
|(IMPORTANT: This device is no longer available to purchase.) Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server x 1 with CPU Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T, Memory 96GB DDR4, Storage 480GB LiteOn SSD x1. GPU GA100 x1, NIC x1 MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT
|CN
|Dell PowerEdge R750 Server
|FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one
|Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON
|Fibrolan Falcon RX
|GrandMaster(GM)
|QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway
|O-RUs supported
|ORU : Configuration : Freq Band
|Foxconn : 4T4R : 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz
|RPQN-7801E : : (indoors)
|UEs supported
|UE: Module Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
|UE: Quectel RM500Q-GL UE Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
|UE: 5G USB Dongle Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
|UE: iPhone 14 Pro, with iOS version 16.6.1; model number MPXV3HX/A
|UE: OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003
|Cables
|Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable
|NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m
|Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable
|CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables
|PDUs
|Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA
|Transceivers
|Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver
|Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics
|Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver
|Ethernet Switch
|Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount
|iPerf Laptop
|Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)
To procure all the hardware items in the blueprint BOM, contact the Aerial Research Cloud team at arc@nvidia.com. In the Email, include your full name, company name, preferred Email contact, and country/region.
