NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Part 1. Procure the Hardware

Part 1. Procure the Hardware

Procure all the hardware listed in the following BOM:

5G Infrastructure Blueprint Hardware BOM

Note

Unless a specific solution architecture differs based on use case, all components are required in a unit of 1.

55G Infra Component

Hardware Manifest
Aerial gNB Dell PowerEdge R750 Server + A100X
(IMPORTANT: This device is no longer available to purchase.) Gigabyte Edge E251-U70 Server x 1 with CPU Intel Xeon Gold 6240R, 2.4GHz, 24C48T, Memory 96GB DDR4, Storage 480GB LiteOn SSD x1. GPU GA100 x1, NIC x1 MLX CX6-DX MCX623106AE-CDAT
CN Dell PowerEdge R750 Server
FrountHaul(FH) Switch only pick one Dell PowerSwitch S5248F-ON
Fibrolan Falcon RX
GrandMaster(GM) QULSAR Qg 2 Multi-Sync Gateway
O-RUs supported ORU : Configuration : Freq Band
Foxconn : 4T4R : 3.7GHz - 3.8GHz
RPQN-7801E : : (indoors)
UEs supported UE: Module Sierra Wireless EM9191 NR 5G Modem Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
UE: Quectel RM500Q-GL UE Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
UE: 5G USB Dongle Config: SU-MIMO 2DL, 1UL
UE: iPhone 14 Pro, with iOS version 16.6.1; model number MPXV3HX/A
UE: OnePlus Nord 5G AC2003
Cables Dell C2G 1m LC-LC 50/125 Duplex Multimode OM4 Fiber Cable Aqua 3ft Optical patch cable
NVIDIA MCP1600-C001E30N DAC Cable Ethernet 100GbE QSFP28 1m
Beyondtech 5m (16ft) LC UPC to LC UPC Duplex OM3 Multimode PVC (OFNR) 2.0mm Fiber Optic Patch Cable
CableCreation 3ft Cat5/Cat6 Ethernet Cables
PDUs Tripp Lite 1.4kW Single-Phase Monitored PDU with LX Platform Interface, 120V Outlets (8 5-15R), 5-15P, 12ft Cord, 1U Rack-Mount, TAA
Transceivers Finisar SFP-to-RJ45 Transceiver
Intel Ethernet SFP+SR Optics
Dell SFP28-25G-SR Transceiver
Ethernet Switch Netgear ProSafe Plus JGS524E Rackmount
iPerf Laptop Connected to the switch (10G ethernet)

To procure all the hardware items in the blueprint BOM, contact the Aerial Research Cloud team at arc@nvidia.com. In the Email, include your full name, company name, preferred Email contact, and country/region.
Previous Installation Guide
Next Part 2. Configure the Network Hardware
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.. Last updated on Feb 9, 2024
content here