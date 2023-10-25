Installation Guide

Refer to the tutorials for help with these installation steps.

Configuration Steps

Setup the GrandMaster Setup the switch Setup PTP Setup Foxconn O-RU

Step 1.

Follow the user guide to setup the MGMT connection





Step 2.

Set the operating mode to GNSS Only, and other fields as such, then run Start Engine





Step 3.

Enable the ports on the GrandMaster with the 8275.1 Profile configurations





Step 4.

Configure the clock configs as such:





Step 5.

GPS configuration values were unchanged from the default settings of QG2





Step 6.

Verify that the GPS Signal reaches the GrandMaster:

Chapter 2.2.1 Dell Switch

In the following example the RUs are on ports 1 and 7, the GrandMaster is on port 5, the CN is on ports 11 and 12, and the gNB ports are connected to ports 49 and 51 all on vlan 2.

Set up MGMT access to the switch

Enable PTP on the switch:

Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# ptp clock boundary profile g8275.1 ptp domain 24 ptp system-time enable !

Configure the GrandMaster port:

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet 1/1/5:1 no shutdown no switchport ip address 169.254.2.1/24 flowcontrol receive off ptp delay-req-min-interval -4 ptp enable ptp sync-interval -4 ptp transport layer2 !

Configure the other ports (repeat as necessary):

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet1/1/1:1 no shutdown switchport mode trunk switchport trunk allowed vlan 2 mtu 8192 flowcontrol receive off ptp enable ptp transport layer2 !

Check the PTP status:

Copy Copied! OS10# show ptp | no-more PTP Clock : Boundary Clock Identity : b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f GrandMaster Clock Identity : fc:af:6a:ff:fe:02:bc:8d Clock Mode : One-step Clock Quality Class : 135 Accuracy : <=100ns Offset Log Scaled Variance : 65535 Domain : 24 Priority1 : 128 Priority2 : 128 Profile : G8275-1(Local-Priority:-128) Steps Removed : 1 Mean Path Delay(ns) : 637 Offset From Master(ns) : 1 Number of Ports : 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interface State Port Identity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ethernet1/1/1:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:1 Ethernet1/1/3:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:3 Ethernet1/1/5:1 Slave b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:5 Ethernet1/1/7:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:8 Ethernet1/1/11 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:4 Ethernet1/1/49 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:9 Ethernet1/1/51 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:10 Ethernet1/1/54 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of slave ports :1 Number of master ports :7





Chapter 2.2.2 Fibrolan Falcon RX Setup

Although the Fibrolan switch has not be qualified in NVIDIA lab, OAI labs incorporate the following configuration and switch for interoperability

To get started follow the Fibrolan Getting Started Guide.

In our setup the Qulsar GrandMaster is connected to port 4, the Aerial SDK to port 17, and the Foxconn RU to port 16 (C/U plane) and port 15 (S/M plane). You can ignore all other ports in the figures[A][B] below.

VLAN setup

In the following we assume that the VLAN tag for both the control plane and the user plane of the O-RAN CU plane is 2. VLAN 80 is used for everything else.

Open the configuration page of the Fibrolan switch, go to configuration -> VLANs. Port 4 (the Qulsar GrandMaster) needs to be configured in Access mode using and setting the port VLAN to 80.

Use the same configuration for port 15 (RU S/M plane).

Ports 16 and 17 need to be configured in Trunk mode, port VLAN 80, Untag Port VLAN, Allowed VLANs 80,2

DHCP setup

The RU M-plane requires to setup a DHCP server. Go to Configuration -> DHCP -> server -> pool and create a new DHCP server with the following settings





PTP setup

For the PTP setup, first follow the Fibrolan “PTP Boundary Clock Configuration” guide with the following specific settings: • Device Type “Ord-Bound” • Profile “G8275.1” • Clock domain 24 • VLAN 80 Also make sure you enable the used ports (4,15,16,17 in our case)

We also recommend to use “hybrid mode” as sync mode.

If everything is configured correctly, the Sync Center should be green

Step 1.

Enter these commands to configure PTP4L assuming the ens6f0 NIC interface and CPU core 20 are used for PTP:

Copy Copied! cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/ptp.conf [global] priority1 128 priority2 128 domainNumber 24 tx_timestamp_timeout 30 dscp_event 46 dscp_general 46 logging_level 6 verbose 1 use_syslog 0 logMinDelayReqInterval 1 [ens6f0] logAnnounceInterval -3 announceReceiptTimeout 3 logSyncInterval -4 logMinDelayReqInterval -4 delay_mechanism E2E network_transport L2 EOF cat <<EOF | sudo tee /lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service [Unit] Description=Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service Documentation=man:ptp4l [Service] Restart=always RestartSec=5s Type=simple ExecStart=taskset -c 20 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF $ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl restart ptp4l.service $ sudo systemctl enable ptp4l.service





Step 2.

One server will become the master clock, as shown below:

Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl status ptp4l.service • ptp4l.service - Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-02-03 22:41:35 UTC; 4min 47s ago Docs: man:ptp4l Main PID: 1112 (ptp4l) Tasks: 1 (limit: 94582) Memory: 904.0K CGroup: /system.slice/ptp4l.service └─1112 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.371]: selected local clock b8cef6.fffe.33fdee as best master Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.371]: assuming the grand master role Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.745]: selected local clock b8cef6.fffe.33fdee as best master Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.745]: assuming the grand master role Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.780]: port 1: link up Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.804]: port 1: FAULTY to LISTENING on INIT_COMPLETE Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[135.855]: port 1: new foreign master b8cef6.fffe.33fe16-1 Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[136.105]: selected best master clock b8cef6.fffe.33fe16 Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[136.105]: assuming the grand master role Feb 03 22:41:44 dc6-devkit-18 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[136.105]: port 1: LISTENING to GRAND_MASTER on RS_GRAND_MASTER





Step 3.

The other will become the secondary, follower clock, as shown below:

Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl status ptp4l.service • ptp4l.service - Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-02-03 22:41:12 UTC; 5min ago Docs: man:ptp4l Main PID: 1112 (ptp4l) Tasks: 1 (limit: 94582) Memory: 812.0K CGroup: /system.slice/ptp4l.service └─1112 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf Feb 03 22:46:30 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[444.474]: rms 5 max 11 freq +2450 +/- 8 delay 259 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:31 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[445.475]: rms 5 max 12 freq +2447 +/- 9 delay 260 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:32 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[446.475]: rms 6 max 13 freq +2461 +/- 7 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:33 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[447.475]: rms 5 max 10 freq +2457 +/- 9 delay 260 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:34 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[448.475]: rms 3 max 6 freq +2454 +/- 4 delay 261 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:35 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[449.475]: rms 4 max 7 freq +2458 +/- 6 delay 259 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:36 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[450.475]: rms 4 max 6 freq +2454 +/- 6 delay 259 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:37 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[451.475]: rms 4 max 8 freq +2452 +/- 6 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:38 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[452.475]: rms 3 max 7 freq +2454 +/- 6 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:39 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[453.475]: rms 6 max 14 freq +2460 +/- 9 delay 258 +/- 1





Step 4.

Enter the commands to turn off NTP:

Copy Copied! $ sudo timedatectl set-ntp false $ timedatectl Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000) System clock synchronized: no NTP service: inactive RTC in local TZ: no





Step 5.

Run PHC2SYS as service:

Copy Copied! # If more than one instance is already running, kill the existing # PHC2SYS sessions. # check that the service is active and has low rms value (<30): $ sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service • phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: inactive (dead) Docs: man:phc2sys # If the service is already running, then you don't need to change # anything: $ sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service • phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2021-04-30 14:28:57 UTC; 17s ago Docs: man:phc2sys Main PID: 1180983 (sh) Tasks: 2 (limit: 94582) Memory: 2.2M CGroup: /system.slice/phc2sys.service ├─1180983 /bin/sh -c /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T $(lshw -c network -businfo | grep b5:00.0 | awk '{print $2}') | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}') -c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256 └─1181087 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp2 -c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256 Apr 30 14:29:05 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53625.834] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 10 max 24 freq +35384 +/- 42 delay 1769 +/- 11 Apr 30 14:29:06 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53626.850] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 26 freq +35355 +/- 41 delay 1774 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:07 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53627.866] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 23 freq +35378 +/- 23 delay 1778 +/- 7 Apr 30 14:29:08 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53628.881] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 22 freq +35358 +/- 26 delay 1761 +/- 13 Apr 30 14:29:09 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53629.897] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 20 freq +35372 +/- 14 delay 1760 +/- 12 Apr 30 14:29:10 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53630.913] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 25 freq +35374 +/- 15 delay 1764 +/- 12 Apr 30 14:29:11 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53631.929] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 21 freq +35371 +/- 21 delay 1759 +/- 8 Apr 30 14:29:12 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53632.945] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 23 freq +35364 +/- 22 delay 1760 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:13 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53633.961] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 23 freq +35373 +/- 16 delay 1756 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:14 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53634.976] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 10 max 24 freq +35354 +/- 33 delay 1757 +/- 9 # Command used can be found in /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service # Update the ExecStart line to the following, assuming ens6f0 interface is used. $ sudo nano /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service [Unit] Description=Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Documentation=man:phc2sys After=ntpdate.service Requires=ptp4l.service After=ptp4l.service [Service] Restart=always RestartSec=5s Type=simple ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "/usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}')-c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256" [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target # Once that file is changed, run the following: $ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl restart phc2sys.service # Set to start automatically on reboot $ sudo systemctl enable phc2sys.service $ sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service • phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; Step 6.

Verify whether the system clock is synchronized:

Copy Copied! $ timedatectl Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000) System clock synchronized: yes NTP service: inactive RTC in local TZ: no

Foxconn RPQN-7801E Connections and Settings Connections: 10SFP: C/U plane (will support S/M plane after FW upgrade)

1G RJ45: S/M plane

10G RJ45: POE only

Micro-USB: USB to serial for debugging (115200, 8, 1, none, flow control off) GrandMaster settings (Qulsar): PTP timing port: Disable VLAN

Two steps: OFF

Domain number: 24 <- need to config on O-RU

IPv4, Unicast, etc. /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml: RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_IP = 20.0.0.8

RRH_PTPV2_SUB_DOMAIN_NUM = 24

C/U plane VLAN tag

RRH_LO_FREQUENCY_KHZ = 3750000

M-Plane Setup

VLAN setup for the M-Plane connection

Add this to the bottom of /etc/profile and comment out the line with .``/set_qse.sh`` if there is one.

The interface should be set to eth0 for firmware version 1 and qse-eth for firmware version ≥ 2

Copy Copied! interface=eth0 vlanid=2 ipLastOctet=20 ip link add link ${interface} name ${interface}.$vlanid type vlan id $vlanid ip addr flush dev ${interface} ip addr add 169.254.0.0/24 dev ${interface} ip addr add 169.254.1.${ipLastOctet}/24 dev ${interface}.$vlanid ip link set up ${interface}.$vlanid # Reboot the RU and check the network configuration: # ./reboot.sh # ip r 169.254.1.0/24 dev qse-eth.2 src 169.254.1.20 Configure VLAN and IP address on the gNB server

Note:

Add these instructions to server startup script ‘/etc/rc.local’ so they are automatically run on reboot You should configure this on the fronthaul port Make sure you use different/unique ip address from the example below

Copy Copied! sudo ip link add link enp181s0f0 name enp181s0f0.2type vlan id2 sudo ip addr add 169.254.1.103/24dev enp181s0f0.2 sudo ip link set up enp181s0f0.2

FW update

Currently to support OAM and M plan over 1G eth port, FW v1_5_15q_524 is required

To upgrade to OAM version, run below in order:

Download the install_eng_v1_5_15q.524.run and install_oam_v1_5_15q.524.run from Mantis. Copy the executables to O-RU using below command: Copy Copied! scp -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_eng_v1_5_15q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ scp -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_oam_v1_5_15q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ Execute install_eng_v1_5_15q.524.run under /home/root/test first and waiting for rebooting. Execute install_oam_v1_5_15q.524.run under /home/root/test first and waiting for rebooting. With above steps, the RU firmware will be upgraded to v1.5.15q.524 and had the OAM packages installed. Run below to check the version: Copy Copied! root@arria10:~# cat /home/root/test/version.txt branch: master version: e93d38e64f83160bf0be31858efedd627dcc8723 tag: v1.5.15q.524

To upgrade FW from v2_2_4q_524 to v2_4_6q_524 , run below in order:

Download sw_v2_4_6q_524.zip from Mantis: https://mantis.cnsbg.foxconn.com/faca/view.php?id=488#c4188, unzip it to get install_eng_v2_4_6q_524.run and install_oam_v2_4_6q_524.run Copy the executables to O-RU using below command(password: e/4g;4uh/6x.6): Copy Copied! scp -P 830 -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_eng_v2_4_6q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ scp -P 830 -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_oam_v2_4_6q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ Execute install_eng_v2_4_6q_524.run under /home/root/test and waiting for rebooting. Execute install_oam_v2_4_6q_524.run under /home/root/test and waiting for rebooting. With above steps, the RU firmware will be upgraded to v2.4.6q.524 and had the OAM packages installed. Run below to check the version: Copy Copied! root@ae-oru-2:~/test# cat version.txt branch: 327-set_trx_switch_to_tx_when_dpd_init_and_reset version: 91af8c69eeebe1b61bcd9426898dcb87fda5a574 tag: v2.4.6q.524-oam

To upgrade FW from v2_4_6q_524 to v2_6_9q_524, run below in order:

Download install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run and install_oam_v2_6_9q_524.run from Mantis: https://mantis.cnsbg.foxconn.com/faca/view.php?id=488#c4610 Copy the executables to O-RU using below command(password: e/4g;4uh/6x.6): Copy Copied! scp -P 830 -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ scp -P 830 -oCiphers=aes128-ctr install_oam_v2_6_9q_524.run root@169.254.1.11:/home/root/test/ Execute ./install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run under /home/root/test and waiting for rebooting.

Execute ./install_oam_v2_6_9q_524.run under /home/root/test and waiting for rebooting. With above steps, the RU firmware will be upgraded to v2.6.9q.524 and had the OAM packages installed. Run below to check the version:

Copy Copied! root@ae-oru-2:~/test# cat version.txt branch: 328-change_default_clock_out_to_10mhz version: 60635d6be38bd0480968c344d5ecc3aec1a29fe1 tag: v2.6.9q.524-oam



Update O-RU config in non-OAM mode

Update configurations in /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml

Copy Copied! | root@arria10:~/test# diff ../sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran.xml ../sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran.xml.bak | --- ../sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran.xml | +++ ../sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran.xml.bak | @@ -18,11 +18,11 @@ | <!-- RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT: Indicate the UdCompHdr/reserved field is present or not, 0:no present; 1:present --> | -RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = 0 | +RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = 1 | <!-- RRH\_MSGS\_IN\_A\_SYM: Number of messages in a symbol time, (1 or 2) --> | -RRH\_MSGS\_IN\_A\_SYM = 1 | +RRH\_MSGS\_IN\_A\_SYM = 2 | <!-- RRH\_CMPR\_TYPE: Indicate compress type. 1st for PDSCH/PUSCH, 2nd for PRACH. 0: No Cmpr; 1:block-floating; 2:u-law --> | -RRH\_CMPR\_TYPE = 1, 1 | +RRH\_CMPR\_TYPE = 0, 0 | <!-- RRH\_CMPR\_BIT\_LENGTH: Indicate the bit length after compression. 1st for PDSCH/PUSCH, 2nd for PRACH. --> | -RRH\_CMPR\_BIT\_LENGTH = 9, 9 | +RRH\_CMPR\_BIT\_LENGTH = 16, 16 | <!-- RRH\_UL\_INIT\_SYM\_ID: Initial symbol ID in UL message --> | RRH\_UL\_INIT\_SYM\_ID = 0 | <!-- RRH\_TX\_TRUNC\_BITS: The extra truncation in fractional part of IFFT output → | Note: You can add RRH\_DISABLE\_USING\_CAL\_TABLES = YES to the first line of RRHconfig\_xran.xml if you want to disable O-RU TX power calibration

Reboot O-RU

Copy Copied! cd /home/root/test/ ./reboot

Run below to enable the config

Copy Copied! cd /home/root/test/ ./init_rrh_config_enable_cuplane





Update network config on DU (aerial-ae-devkit-01):

Check the 10G interface connection of DU over the switch

To figure out what is actually connected, go into switch and run below, and then correlate the network device name on aerial-ae-devkit-01 with that MAC address on port 1/1/49. Answer ens6f0

Copy Copied! OS10# show mac address-table Codes: pv <vlan-id> - private vlan where the mac is originally learnt VlanId Mac Address Type Interface 2 6c:ad:ad:00:01:fa dynamic ethernet1/1/2:1 2 6c:ad:ad:00:02:02 dynamic ethernet1/1/1:1 2 b8:ce:f6:95:5f:6c dynamic ethernet1/1/49





Steup the DU 10G interface

At this point, we need to teardown the 1G interface and config the 10G interface on DU：

Note: Add these instructions to system startup script ‘/etc/rc.local’ so that we don’t have to manually run them when there is a reboot

Copy Copied! | sudo ip link add link ens6f0 name ens6f0.2 type vlan id 2 | sudo ip addr add 169.254.1.101/24 dev ens6f0.2 | sudo ip link set up ens6f0.2

Check the 10G M-Plane connection

Ping with the 10G interface to O-RU from DU should be working by now:

Copy Copied! | aerial@aerial-ae-devkit-01:~$ ping 169.254.1.11 | PING 169.254.1.11 (169.254.1.11) 56(84) bytes of data. | 64 bytes from 169.254.1.11: icmp\_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.165 ms | 64 bytes from 169.254.1.11: icmp\_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.160 ms | 64 bytes from 169.254.1.11: icmp\_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.148 ms





Connect O-RU by yangcli from aerial-ae-devkit-01:

yangcli-pro server=169.254.1.11 –ncport=830

user: root option : 1 password: e/4g;4uh/6x.6

S Plane Setup

Update PTP related configurations

For S Plane over 10G, update below in /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml

Copy Copied! | <!-- --> | <!-- PTPV2 Related --> | <!-- --> | <!-- RRH\_PTPV2\_GRAND\_MASTER\_MODE: 0: Unicast over 1G, 1:Multicast over 1G; 2: Unicast over 10G; 3: Multicast over 10G --> | RRH\_PTPV2\_GRAND\_MASTER\_MODE = 3 | <!-- RRH\_PTPV2\_JITTER\_LEVEL: The estimated jitter of PTP time packets. 0:direct connection to GM/BC, 1:light, 2:medium, 3:heavy --> | RRH\_PTPV2\_JITTER\_LEVEL = 0 | <!-- RRH\_PTPV2\_VLAN\_ID: VLAN ID of PTPv2. 0/1: No VLAN of PTPv2; [2~4092]: valid VLAN of PTPv2; >4092: Invalid and no VLAN will be applied --> | RRH\_PTPV2\_VLAN\_ID = 0 | <!-- RRH\_PTPV2\_GRAND\_MASTER\_IP: IP address of grand-master --> | RRH\_PTPV2\_GRAND\_MASTER\_IP = 192.167.27.150 | <!-- RRH\_PTPV2\_SUB\_DOMAIN\_NUM: The sub-domain number --> | RRH\_PTPV2\_SUB\_DOMAIN\_NUM = 24

Check the O-RU PTP status

In the Serial console, we will NOT see below log if ptp is NOT synced(will have to wait for 2min~ before it’s ready):

We can also check ptp service log file: /var/log/rrh_timing_service.log

Debug in non-OAM mode:

Switch to non-OAM mode, update config, reboot and enable C/U plane

Copy Copied! +---------------------------------------------------------------+ | cd /home/root/test && ./set\_oam\_mode -d | | | | vi /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran.xml | | | | cd /home/root/test/ && ./reboot | | | | cd /home/root/test/ && ./init\_rrh\_config\_enable\_cuplane | +---------------------------------------------------------------+

Below are the configurations we are setting in non-OAM node and the configuration file is /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml

Copy Copied! +---------------------------------------------+ | 5c5 | | | | < RRH\_DST\_MAC\_ADDR = b8:ce:f6:95:5f:6c | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_DST\_MAC\_ADDR = 00:11:22:33:44:66 | | | | 7c7 | | | | < RRH\_SRC\_MAC\_ADDR = 6C:AD:AD:00:02:02 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_SRC\_MAC\_ADDR = aa:bb:cc:dd:ee:ff | | | | 15c15 | | | | < RRH\_TRX\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x03 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_TRX\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x0f | | | | 17c17 | | | | < RRH\_RF\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x03 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_RF\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x0f | | | | 19c19 | | | | < RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = \ **0** | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = \ **1** | | | | 23c23 | | | | < RRH\_CMPR\_TYPE = 1, \ **1** | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_CMPR\_TYPE = 0, \ **0** | | | | 25c25 | | | | < RRH\_CMPR\_BIT\_LENGTH = 9, \ **9** | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_CMPR\_BIT\_LENGTH = 16, \ **16** | | | | 35c35 | | | | < RRH\_C\_PLANE\_VLAN\_TAG = 0x0002 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_C\_PLANE\_VLAN\_TAG = 0xe001 | | | | 37c37 | | | | < RRH\_U\_PLANE\_VLAN\_TAG = 0x0002 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_U\_PLANE\_VLAN\_TAG = 0xe002 | | | | 43c43 | | | | < RRH\_LO\_FREQUENCY\_KHZ = \ **3750000** | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_LO\_FREQUENCY\_KHZ = \ **3749700** | +---------------------------------------------+

For parameters that are not supported in OAM mode, need to set them in RRHconfig_xran_default.xml beforehand:

Copy Copied! ssh -p 830 \ root@169.254.1.12 vi /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig\_xran\_default.xml

Below parameters are not supported in OAM mode at the moment:

Copy Copied! +---------------------------------------+ | 15c15 | | | | < RRH\_TRX\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x03 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_TRX\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x0f | | | | 17c17 | | | | < RRH\_RF\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x03 | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_RF\_EN\_BIT\_MASK = 0x0f | | | | 19c19 | | | | < RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = \ **0** | | | | **---** | | | | > RRH\_CMPR\_HDR\_PRESENT = \ **1** | +---------------------------------------+

Reference O-RU configuration file

Reference RRHconfig_xran.xml