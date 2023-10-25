On-Boarding Help

Where is the HW BOM? Find the complete qualified Aerial Research Kit BOM at <https://gputelecom.gitlab-master-pages.nvidia.com/aerial-innovation-platform-docs/text/installation_guide/index.html#chapter-1-procure-the-hardware>

Does the platform support MU-MIMO? Today the Aerial Research Kit does not offer MU-MIMO integrated interop, however the same platform is capable of adding software features for MU-MIMO. MU-MIMO support is targeted in Y2023