Product Brief

With the deployment of 5G systems in full swing, the research focus on 6G wireless communications systems has begun. Keeping up with the tradition of a new generation of cellular systems once every ten years, there is an expectation that 6G systems will be standardized with deployments starting around 2030[https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/focusgroups/net2030/Documents/White_Paper.pdf]. Since it typically takes ten years for a NG wireless technology to see commercial daylight, the time to begin research for 6G is now.

It is crucial to ensure ease and availability of a research and innovation platform to develop technologies for future communications. While it is possible that some of the requirements can already be met by incorporating new advancements within the advanced 5G framework, as evolution to 6G there are some requirements that are a fundamental shift and will introduce significant changes in underlying technology.

Besides enhanced mobile broadband for consumers with very high data rates of 1Tbps, 5G+ is widely expected to enable the Fourth Industrial Revolution through the digitalization and connectivity of all things (humans, machines, sensors). Digital twins of objects created in edge clouds will form the essential foundation of the future digital world. The realization of a comprehensive and true digital world of the physical world at every spatial and time instant will be required at extreme low latency. Sensors will accurately map every instant and integrate into the digital and virtual worlds, to enable new Artificial Intelligence(AI) enabled capabilities. augmented reality user interfaces will enable efficient and intuitive human control of all these worlds, whether physical, or virtual. Simply put, 6G is widely expected to be smarter, faster, and more efficient than 5G. Specifically following are the key 6G trending KPIs.