On-Boarding Help

Where is the HW BOM? The complete qualified Aerial Research Cloud BOM is located in the Procure the Hardware chapter of the Installation Guide.

Does the platform support MU-MIMO? Today the Aerial Research Cloud does not offer MU-MIMO integrated interop, however the same platform is capable of adding software features for MU-MIMO. MU-MIMO support is targeted in Y2023

Which frequency bands does the platform support? Currently Aerial Research Cloud offers tested solution in n78 band, however with access to source can be qualified to interoperate in other sub-6 frequency bands

How can I apply for an experimental license in United States? Please review the application located on https://apps2.fcc.gov/ELSExperiments/pages/login.htm If you have a program experimental license (https://apps.fcc.gov/oetcf/els/index.cfm) you can use it also on the Innovation Zone areas (Boston and the PAWR platforms) by submitting a request on that website.