Release Notes

Perform a bulk LDPC decode operation on a tensor of soft input values.

Performs a bulk LDPC decode operation on an input tensor of “soft” log likelihood ratio (LLR) values.

If the value of algoIndex is zero, the library will choose the “best” algorithm for the given LDPC configuration.

The type of input tensor descriptor tensorDescLLR must be either CUPHY_R_32F or CUPHY_R_16F, and the rank must be 2.

The type of output tensor descriptor tensorDescDst must be CUPHY_BIT, and the rank must be 2.

For input LLR tensors of type CUPHY_R_16F, loads occur as multiples of 8 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 8 for each codeword. This can be done by specifying a stride that is multiple of 8 for the second dimension, or by using the CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE flag when allocating the tensor. Values read from this padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.

For input LLR tensors of type CUPHY_R_32F, loads occur as multiples of 4 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 4 for each codeword. This can be done by specifying a stride that is multiple of 4 for the second dimension, or by using the CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE flag when allocating the tensor. Values read from this padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.

The union member of the normalization value in the configuration config must match the LLR type in config . In other words, if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_32F, the normalization value should be populated using the f32 union member, and if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_16F, both halves of the f16x2 union member should be set with the same normalization value in fp16 format. The CUDA __float2half2_rn() function can be used to convert a float value to a pair of fp16 values. Alternatively, if the cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeSetNormalization() function is used, the correct union member will be set automatically by that function.

Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:

decoder is NULL

BG , Kb , mb , and Z do not represent a valid LDPC configuration

maxNumIterations <= 0

tensorDescDst is NULL

tensorDescLLR is NULL

dstAddr NULL

LLRAddr is NULL

the data type of tensorDescDst and llr_type in config do not match

Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration ( BG , Kb , mb , and Z ) is not supported for a given LLR tensor and/or algorithm index ( algoIndex ).

Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_RANK if either the input tensor descriptor ( tensorDescLLR ) or output tensor descriptor ( tensorDescDst ) do not have a rank of 2.

Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE if the output tensor descriptor ( tensorDescLLR ) is not of type CUPHY_BIT, or if the input tensor descriptor is not one of (CUPHY_R_32F or CUPHY_R_16F)

Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the decode operation was submitted to the stream successfully.