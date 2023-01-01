Release Notes
To enable developers, additional API documentaion can be found in this section for reference:
API Documentation for Aerial SDK Layer 1 (see below)
-
struct
_CsirsSymbLocRow
- #include <cuphy.h>
CSI-RS resource mapping location row.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
cdmGroupIndex[
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH]
CDM group index
-
uint8_t
kIndices[
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH]
KBar indices
-
uint8_t
kOffsets[
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH]
KBar offsets
-
uint8_t
lenKBarLBar
(K-Bar, L-Bar) values length
-
uint8_t
lenKPrime
K’ values length
-
uint8_t
lenLPrime
L’ values length
-
uint8_t
lIndices[
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH]
LBar indices
-
uint8_t
lOffsets[
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH]
LBar offsets
-
uint8_t
numPorts
Number of ports
- uint8_t
-
struct
_CsirsTables
- #include <cuphy.h>
Tables used in CSI-RS signal generation algorithm.
Public Members
-
CsirsSymbLocRow
rowData[
CUPHY_CSIRS_SYMBOL_LOCATION_TABLE_LENGTH]
resource mapping table
-
int8_t
seqTable[
MAX_CDM_TYPE][
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_SEQ_INDEX_COUNT][2][4]
wf/wt seq table layout: 2- Wf,Wt; 4 max(maxkprimelen, maxlprimelen)
- CsirsSymbLocRow
-
struct
_cuphyBfwDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
BFW Input Data.
Public Members
-
cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *
pChEstInfo
pointer to an array of SRS channel estimation information (indexed by chEstInfoBufIdx in cuphyBfwLayerPrm_t) SRS channel estimate dimensions: nPrbGrpChEsts x nRxAnt x nUeLayers (FAPI based) Each SRS channel estimate tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *
-
struct
_cuphyBfwDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
BFW Output Data.
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTBfwCoef
array of tensors with each tensor representing the beamforming coefficients (indexed by coefBufIdx in cuphyBfwPrm_t)
BFC weights geometry: nRxAnt x nLayers x nPrbGrpBfw (as specified in cuphyBfwGrpPrm_t)Each beamforming coefficient tensor may have a different dimension
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyBfwDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
BFW Debug Parameters.
Public Members
-
const char *
pOutFileName
- const char *
-
struct
_cuphyBfwDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
BFW Dynamic Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nUeGrps
-
cuphyBfwUeGrpPrm_t const *
pUeGrpPrms
Number of beamforming groups to process.
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyBfwDynPrms
-
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
-
cuphyBfwDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
-
cuphyBfwDataOut_t *
pDataOut
-
cuphyBfwDynPrm_t const *
pDynPrm
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphyBfwLayerPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Beamforming Weight Layer Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
chEstInfoBufIdx
-
uint8_t
ueLayerIndex
index into input SRS channel estimation information buffer of UE layer
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyBfwStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
BFW Static Parameters.
Public Members
-
float
lambda
-
uint16_t
nMaxTotalLayers
Max total number of UE groups to be processed per beamforming weight compute pipeline.
Maximum total beamformed layers (i.e. sum of layer count across all UE groups) to be processed per beamforming weight compute pipeline
-
uint16_t
nMaxUeGrps
Regularization constant used in regularized zero-forcing beamformer.
-
cuphyBfwDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
- float
-
struct
_cuphyBfwUeGrpPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Beamforming Weight UE Group Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
coefBufIdx
pointer to an array of length nLayers containing per layer information
-
uint8_t
nBfLayers
number of gNB receiving antennas
-
uint16_t
nPrbGrp
start frequency index
-
uint16_t
nRxAnt
number of beamforming weights in frequency
-
cuphyBfwLayerPrm_t *
pBfLayerPrm
number of layers being beamformed
-
uint16_t
startPrbGrp
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyCellStatPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Struct tracks static, per-cell information, needed both for downlink (DL) and uplink (UL).
CUPHY per-cell static parameters Per cell static parameters
Public Members
-
uint8_t
mu
numerology [0, 3]
-
uint16_t
nPrbDlBwp
number of PRBs allocated in DL BWP
-
uint16_t
nPrbUlBwp
number of PRBs (Physical Resource Blocks) allocated in UL BWP (bandwidth part)
-
uint16_t
nRxAnt
number of receiving antennas
-
uint16_t
nTxAnt
number of transmitting antennas
-
uint16_t
phyCellId
physical cell Id
-
cuphyPucchCellStatPrm_t *
pPucchCellStatPrms
-
cuphyPuschCellStatPrm_t *
pPuschCellStatPrms
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyCsirsCellDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
CSI-RS Cell Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
uint8_t
nRrcParams
number of RRC parameters co-scheduled for this cell. Maximum allowed: CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_NUM_PARAMS.
-
uint16_t
rrcParamsOffset
start index for this cell’s nRrcParams in the pRrcDynPrm array of cuphyCsirsDynPrms_t; all elements are allocated continuously.
-
uint16_t
slotBufferIdx
index into output slot buffer tensor array pDataOut->pTDataTx in cuphyCsirsCellDynPrms_t for this cell. Values: [0, nCells).
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyCsirsDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
CSI-RS Data Output
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataTx
Array of nCells tensors with each tensor (indexed by slotBufferIdx) representing the slot buffer to be transmitted Note: Each tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyCsirsDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
CSI-RS Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched.
-
uint16_t
nCells
Number of cells for which CSI-RS will be computed in this slot
-
cuphyCsirsCellDynPrm_t *
pCellParam
Array with nCells elements
-
cuphyCsirsDataOut_t *
pDataOut
Data parameters Pointer to CSI-RS data output.
-
cuphyCsirsRrcDynPrm_t const *
pRrcDynPrm
Pointer to RRC parameters across all nCells cells. Note: the length of this array is the sum of the field nRrcParams in cuphyCsirsCellDynPrm_t across nCells
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphyCsirsRrcDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
CSI-RS RRC dynamic parameters
Public Members
-
float
beta
Power scaling factor
-
cuphyCdmType_t
cdmType
CDM Type, 0: noCDM, 1: fd-CDM2, 2: cdm4-FD2-TD2, 3: cdm8-FD2-TD4
-
cuphyCsiType_t
csiType
CSI Type, 0: TRS, 1: CSI-RS NZP, 2: CSI-RS ZP. Only CSI-RS NZP supported currently
-
uint8_t
freqDensity
The density field, p and comb offset (for dot5), 0: dot5(even RB), 1: dot5 (odd RB), 2: One, 3: three
-
uint16_t
freqDomain
Bitmap defining the freqDomainAllocation. Counting is started from least significant bit
-
uint8_t
idxSlotInFrame
slot index in frame
-
uint16_t
nRb
Number of RBs across which this CSI resource spans. Expected value <= 273-startRb
-
uint8_t
row
Row entry into the CSI resource location table. Valid values 1-18
-
uint16_t
scrambId
ScramblingId of CSI-RS
-
uint16_t
startRb
RB where this CSI resource starts. Expected value < 273
-
uint8_t
symbL0
Time domain location L0 and firstOFDMSymbolInTimeDomain. 0 <= Valid value < OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT
-
uint8_t
symbL1
Time domain location L1 and firstOFDMSymbolInTimeDomain2. 0 <= Valid value < OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT
- float
-
struct
_cuphyCsirsStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
CSI-RS static parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
Maximum number of supported cells (used to define upper limits on number of CSIRS parameters etc.
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchCoresetDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH Coreset dynamic parameters
Public Members
-
uint32_t
bundle_size
bundle size for PDCCH. It is in REGs.
-
uint16_t
coreset_type
Coreset Type. FIXME Range of values 0 and 1?
-
uint32_t
dciStartIdx
Index into per DCI parameters (pDciPrms in cuphyPdcchDynPrms_t) E.g. Parameters in 2nd DCI of this coresets are accessed as pDciPrms[dciStartIdx+1]
Strided index into input DCI payload (pDciInput in cuphyPdcchDataIn_t) with stride = CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES E.g. The first payload byte of the 2nd DCI in this coreset is accessed as pDciInput[(dciStartIdx+1)*CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES]
index of the first DCI (from this coreset), DCI indices of a given coreset are assumed to be continuous with indices: dciStartIdx, dciStartIdx+1, … (dciStartIdx+nDcis-1)
-
uint64_t
freq_domain_resource
-
uint32_t
interleaved
-
uint32_t
interleaver_size
Interleaving happens at the bundle granularity
-
uint32_t
n_f
number of subcarriers in full BW
-
uint32_t
n_sym
number of pdcch OFDM symbols (1-3)
-
uint8_t
nDci
number of DCIs in this coreset. Value: 1->91.
-
uint32_t
shift_index
-
uint32_t
slot_number
slot number
-
uint32_t
slotBufferIdx
Index into output slot buffer tensor (pTDataTx in cuphyPdcchDataOut_t) where the prepared DCI payload needs to be written slotBufferIdx < nCells
-
uint32_t
start_rb
starting RB
-
uint32_t
start_sym
starting OFDM symbol number
- uint32_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH Data Input
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator
CPU_BUFFER
-
enumerator
GPU_BUFFER
- enumerator
Public Members
-
enum _cuphyPdcchDataIn::[anonymous]
pBufferType
pDciInput buffer type; currently only CPU_BUFFER is supported
-
uint8_t *
pDciInput
Pointer to DCI payloads, payload of each DCI is at stride of CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES bytes from previous
- enum [anonymous]
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH Data Output
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataTx
Array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by slotBufferIdx) representing the slot buffer to be transmitted Note: Each tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchDciDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH DCI parameters
Public Members
-
uint32_t
aggr_level
aggregation level
-
float
beta_dmrs
amplitude factor of dmrs signal
-
float
beta_qam
amplitude factor of qam signal
-
uint32_t
cce_index
-
uint32_t
dmrs_id
dmrs scrambling id
-
uint32_t
Npayload
number of bits for PDCCH payload
-
uint32_t
rntiBits
rnti number for bit scrambling
-
uint32_t
rntiCrc
rnti number for CRC scrambling
- uint32_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched.
-
uint16_t
nCells
Number of cells for which PDCCH needs to be processed in this slot
-
uint16_t
nCoresets
total number of PDCCH coresets to be processed and transmitted
-
uint32_t
nDci
total number of DCIs to be processed and transmitted
-
cuphyPdcchCoresetDynPrm_t const *
pCoresetDynPrm
Pointer to array of Coreset configuration parameters
-
cuphyPdcchDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
Pointer to PDCCH data input
-
cuphyPdcchDataOut_t *
pDataOut
Pointer to PDCCH data output
-
cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t const *
pDciPrms
array of per-DCI parameters with nDCIs elements
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdcchStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDCCH static parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
Maximum number of supported cells (used to define upper limits on number of coresets, number of DCIs etc) nMaxCoresetsPerSlot = nMaxCellsPerSlot * CUPHY_PDCCH_N_MAX_CORESETS_PER_CELL nMaxDcisPerSlot = nMaxCoresetsPerSlot * CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCIS_PER_CORESET
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschCellDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH per-cell dynamic parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
cellPrmDynIdx
Index to cell-dynamic parameter information, i.e., to the pCellPrms array of the cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t struct
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
Index to cell-static parameter information, i.e., to the pCellStatPrms array of the cuphyPdschStatPrms_t struct.
-
uint16_t
csiRsPrmsOffset
start index for this cell’s nCsiRsPrms elements in the pCsiRsPrms array of cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t; all elements are allocated continuously.
-
uint16_t
dmrsSymLocBmsk
DMRS symbol location bitmask (least significant 14 bits are valid); A set bit i, specifies symbol i is DMRS. For example if symbols 2 and 3 are DMRS, then: dmrsSymLocBmsk = 0000 0000 0000 1100
-
uint16_t
nCsiRsPrms
CSI-RS information for current cell number of CSI-RS params co-scheduled for this cell
-
uint8_t
nPdschSym
PDSCH DMRS + data symbol count. Value: 1->14
-
uint8_t
pdschStartSym
Wrap the time domain resource allocation fields in a seperate struct, and add a pointer both here and at the UE group level. Use one of the two fields depending on which pointer is not nullptr. Note: that from a memory perspective storing the pointer would likely be more expensive, as these 3 fields take up only 4B. PDSCH start symbol location (0-indexing). Value: 0->13
PDSCH time domain resource allocation The pdschStartSym, nPdschSym and dmrsSymLocBmsk fields are also added at the user group level. The current expectation is that the caller uses the UE-group fields only if nPdschSym (cell level) and dmrsSymLocBmsk (cell level) are zero. If these fields are not zero, then the cell-level fields are used, and the implementation assumes these values are identical across all UEs and all UE groups belonging to this cell.
TODO: Other possible design choices:
-
uint16_t
slotNum
slot number. Value: 0->319.
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Cell group dynamic parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nCells
# of cells to be batch processed. Should be <= nMaxCellsPerSlot from static parameters.
-
uint16_t
nCsiRsPrms
number of CSI-RS parameters for all cells
-
uint16_t
nCws
number of code-words
-
uint16_t
nPrecodingMatrices
number of precoding matrices
-
uint16_t
nUeGrps
# of co-scheduled UE groups
-
uint16_t
nUes
number of UEs
-
cuphyPdschCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrms
array of per-cell dynamic parameters with nCells elements
-
_cuphyCsirsRrcDynPrm *
pCsiRsPrms
array of per-cell CSI-RS parameters with nCsiRsPrms elements NB: a few of the cuphyCsirsRrcDynPrm_t fields will not be needed as no symbols will be written. We could use a different struct too.
-
cuphyPdschCwPrm_t *
pCwPrms
array of per-CW parameters with nCws elements
-
cuphyPmW_t *
pPmwPrms
array of pre-coding matrices
-
cuphyPdschUeGrpPrm_t *
pUeGrpPrms
array of per-UE-group parameters with nUeGrps elements
-
cuphyPdschUePrm_t *
pUePrms
array of per-UE parameters with nUes elements
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschCwPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per Codeword (CW) parameters
Public Members
-
uint8_t
maxLayers
number of layers used for LBRM TB size computation (at most 4).
-
uint8_t
maxQm
modulation order used for LBRM TB size computation. Value: 6 or 8.
-
uint8_t
mcsIndex
MCS index within the mcsTableIndex table. Value: 0->31
-
uint8_t
mcsTableIndex
Coding parameters: MCS (Modulation and Coding Scheme) Table Id. Value: 0->2
0: Table 5.1.3.1-1
1: Table 5.1.3.1-2
2: Table 5.1.3.1-3
-
uint16_t
n_PRB_LBRM
Parameters used for LBRM (Limited Buffer Rate-Matching) transport block (TB) size computation number of PRBs used for LBRM TB size computation. Possible values: {32, 66, 107, 135, 162, 217, 273}.
-
cuphyPdschUePrm_t *
pUePrm
pointer to parent UE
-
uint8_t
rv
redundancy version. Value: 0->3
-
uint32_t
tbSize
transport block size in bytes
-
uint32_t
tbStartOffset
TB (Transport Block) location: starting index (in bytes) of transport block within pTbInput array in cuphyPdschDataIn_t
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH Data Input
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator
CPU_BUFFER
-
enumerator
GPU_BUFFER
- enumerator
Public Members
-
enum _cuphyPdschDataIn::[anonymous]
pBufferType
pTbInput[] buffer type; currently only CPU_BUFFER is supported
-
uint8_t **
pTbInput
array of transport block input buffers, one buffer per cell, indexed by cellPrmDynIdx. Each pTbInput[] element points to a flat array with all TBs for that cell. Currently per-cell TB allocations are contiguous, zero-padded to byte boundary.
- enum [anonymous]
-
struct
_cuphyPdschDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH Data Output
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataTx
array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by cellPrmDynIdx) representing the transmit slot buffer of a cell in the cell group. Each cell’s tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPdschDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH debug parameters
Public Members
-
bool
cfgIdenticalLdpcEncCfgs
Enable single cuPHY LDPC call for all TBs, if set. Will be reset at runtime if LDPC config. params are different across TBs.
-
char const *
pCfgFileName
name of HDF5 file that drives the DL pipeline. No file, if null.
-
bool
refCheck
If set, compare the output of each pipeline component with the reference output from the pCfgFileName file that drives the pipeline.
- bool
-
struct
_cuphyPdschDmrsPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH DRMS (Demodulation Reference Signal) parameters
Public Members
-
uint8_t
dmrsAddlnPos
DMRS resource information number of additional DMRS. Value: 0->2 (Current support: 0)
-
uint8_t
dmrsMaxLen
number of consecutive DMRS symbols. Value: 1->2
-
uint16_t
dmrsScrmId
DMRS scrambling Id. Value: 0-65535
-
uint8_t
nDmrsCdmGrpsNoData
used to calculate DMRS energy (via table lookup). Value: 1->3
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched.
- Todo:
: cuPHY internally uses a CUDA stream pool to launch multiple parallel CUDA kernels from the same component. So cuStream provided below is not the only stream where workload would be launched. To be closed after consensus with a wider group
-
cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t const *
pCellGrpDynPrm
Pointer to cell group configuration parameters. Each pipeline will process a single cell-group.
-
cuphyPdschDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
Pointer to PDSCH data input
-
cuphyPdschDataOut_t *
pDataOut
Pointer to PDSCH data output that will contain pCellGrpDynPrm->nCells tensors
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
Processing modes (e.g., full-slot processing w/ profile 0 PDSCH_PROC_MODE_FULL_SLOT|PDSCH_PROC_MODE_PROFILE0)
-
cuphyPdschDataIn_t const *
pTbCRCDataIn
Pointer to optional TB CRCs
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PDSCH static parameters
Public Members
-
bool
full_slot_processing
If false, all cells ran on this PdschTx will undergo: TB-CRC + CB-CRC/segmentation + LDPC encoding + rate-matching/scrambling. If true, all cells ran on this PdschTx will undergo full slot processing: TB-CRC + CB-CRC/segmentation + LDPC encoding + rate-matching/scrambling/layer-mapping + modulation + DMRS NB: This mode is an a priori known characteristic of the cell; a cell will never switch between modes. We may consider moving this parameter to cuphyCellStatPrm_t in the future.
-
uint16_t
nCells
number of supported cells. TODO May rename to nMaxCells to be consistent with PUSCH.
-
uint16_t
nMaxCBsPerTB
Maximum number of CBs supported per TB; limit valid for any UE in that cell. nMaxCBsPerTb <= MAX_N_CBS_PER_TB_SUPPORTED. If 0, the compile-time constant MAX_N_CBS_PER_TB_SUPPORTED is used.
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
Maximum number of cells supported. nCells <= nMaxCellsPerSlot and nMaxCellsPerSlot <= PDSCH_MAX_CELLS_PER_CELL_GROUP. If 0, compile-time constant PDSCH_MAX_CELLS_PER_CELL_GROUP is used.
-
uint16_t
nMaxPrb
Maximum value of cuphyCellStatPrm_t.nPrbDlBwp supported by PdschTx object. nMaxPrb <= 273. If 0, 273 is used.
-
uint16_t
nMaxUesPerCellGroup
Maximum number of UEs supported in a cell group, i.e., across all the cells. nMaxUesPerCellGroup <= PDSCH_MAX_UES_PER_CELL_GROUP. If 0, the compile-time constant PDSCH_MAX_UES_PER_CELL_GROUP is used.
-
cuphyCellStatPrm_t *
pCellStatPrms
array of cell-specific static parameters with nCells elements
-
cuphyPdschDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
array of cell-specific debug parameters with nCells elements
-
bool
read_TB_CRC
if true, TB crcs are read from input buffers and not computed
-
int
stream_priority
CUDA stream priority for all internal to PDSCH streams. Should match the priority of CUDA stream passed in cuphyPdschDynPrms_t during setup.
- bool
-
struct
_cuphyPdschUeGrpPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Co-scheduled UE (User-Equipment) group parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
dmrsSymLocBmsk
DMRS symbol location bitmask (least significant 14 bits are valid); A set bit i, specifies symbol i is DMRS. For example if symbols 2 and 3 are DMRS, then: dmrsSymLocBmsk = 0000 0000 0000 1100 This field will only have a valid value if the corresponding cell level field is zero.
-
uint8_t
nPdschSym
PDSCH DMRS + data symbol count. Value: 1->14
-
uint16_t
nPrb
number of allocated PRBs. Value: 1-275
-
uint16_t
nUes
Per UE information in co-scheduled group number of UEs co-scheduled in this group
-
cuphyPdschCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrm
Pointer to UE group’s parent cell dynamic parameters
-
cuphyPdschDmrsPrm_t *
pDmrsDynPrm
DMRS information
-
uint8_t
pdschStartSym
PDSCH time domain resource allocation PDSCH start symbol location (0-indexing). Value: 0->13
-
uint16_t *
pUePrmIdxs
nUes element wide array; it contains indices into the pUePrms array of cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t
-
uint16_t
startPrb
PDSCH frequency resource allocation (contiguous) start PRB (0-indexing). Value: 0-274
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPdschUePrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per UE parameters
Public Members
-
float
beta_dmrs
Fronthaul DMRS amplitude scaling
-
float
beta_qam
Fronthaul QAM amplitude scaling
-
uint16_t
BWPStart
Bandwidth part start (PRB number starting from 0). Used only if ref. point is 1.
-
uint16_t
dataScramId
used to compute bit scrambling seed. Value: 0->65535.
-
uint8_t
enablePrcdBf
Pre-coding parameters: Enable pre-coding for this UE
-
uint8_t
nCw
codeword parameters: number of codewords. Value: 1->2.
-
uint32_t
nPortIndex
maps layers to DMRS ports. up to 8 layers encoded, 4 bits per layer.
-
uint8_t
nUeLayers
total number of user layers. Value: 1->8
-
uint16_t *
pCwIdxs
nCw element wide array; it contains indices into the pCwPrms array of cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t
-
uint16_t
pmwPrmIdx
Index to pre-coding matrix array, i.e., to the pPmwPrms array of the cuphyPdschCellGrpDynPrm_t struct
-
cuphyPdschUeGrpPrm_t *
pUeGrpPrm
pointer to parent UE group
-
uint8_t
refPoint
DMRS reference point. Value 0->1.
-
uint16_t
rnti
ID parameters: RNTI (Radio Network Temporary Identifier). Value: 1->65535.
-
uint8_t
scid
DMRS parameters: dmrs sequence initialization. Value: 0->1
- float
-
struct
_cuphyPerCellSsbDynPrms
-
Public Members
-
uint16_t
k_SSB
SSB subcarrier offset [0, 31]
-
uint16_t
Lmax
Max number of SS blocks in PBCH period (4,8,or 64)
-
uint16_t
nF
number of subcarriers for one slot [0, 273*12)
-
uint16_t
nHF
Half frame index (0 or 1)
-
uint16_t
NID
Physical cell identifier
-
uint16_t
SFN
frame index
-
uint16_t
slotBufferIdx
Index into output slot buffer tensor array (pTDataTx in cuphySsbDataOut_t) where the prepared SSBs for that cell should be written
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPerSsBlockDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SSB Dynamic parameters that are SSB block specific
Public Members
-
float
beta_pss
scaling factor for PSS (primary synchronization signal)
-
float
beta_sss
scaling factor for SSS (secondary synchronization signal), PBCH data and DMRS
-
uint8_t
blockIndex
SS block index (0 - L_max); L_max can be at most 64
-
uint16_t
cell_index
index into pPerCellSsbDynParams nCells wide array to retrieve cell information for the cell this SSB belongs to. FIXME Could alternatively (or additionally) add a startOffset and nSSBs to the cuphyPerCellSsbDynPrms_t to specify where a cell’s SSBs start in the pPerSsBlockParams array and their number respectively.
-
uint16_t
f0
Index of initial SSB subcarrier in [0, 273*12 - 240) range; PBCH spans 240 subcarriers. This is where the PBCH starts; PSS and SSS start at (f0 + 56)
-
uint8_t
t0
Index of initial SSB OFDM symbol in [0, OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT - 4] range, as each SSB spans 4 OFDM symbols. PSS is at t0; SSS is at t0 + 2, and PBCH in [t0+1, t0+3] OFDM symbols.
- float
-
struct
_cuphyPmW_t
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Structure to define pre-coding matrix
Public Members
-
__half2
matrix[
MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB*
MAX_DL_PORTS]
Pre-coding matrix used only if cuphyPdschUePrm_t.enablePrcdBf is true. Layout of the data is such that cuphyPdschUePrm_t.nUeLayers is slower dimension. The cuphyPmW_t.nPorts is the number of columns. Memory layout in expected to be in following manner with row-major layout.
-
uint8_t
nPorts
number of ports for this UE.
- __half2
-
struct
_cuphyPolarCwPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Parmaters for polar codewords.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
A_cw
-
uint8_t
en_CrcStatus
-
uint16_t
N_cw
-
uint8_t
nCrcBits
-
uint8_t *
pCrcStatus
-
uint8_t *
pCrcStatus1
-
uint8_t *
pCwTreeTypes
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPolarUciSegPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Parmaters for polar encoded UCI segment.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
childCbIdxs[2]
-
uint32_t
E_cw
-
uint32_t
E_seg
-
uint16_t
K_cw
-
uint16_t
N_cw
-
uint8_t
n_cw
-
uint8_t
nCbs
-
uint8_t
nCrcBits
-
uint8_t
zeroInsertFlag
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPrachCellStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Cell specific static parameters for PRACH receiver processing.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
configurationIndex
valid values 0-255
-
uint8_t
duplex
0: FDD, 1: TDD
-
uint8_t
FR
FR1: sub-6G, FR2: mm-wave. valid values: 1, 2
-
uint8_t
mu
numerology. Only supported value 0 and 1
-
uint32_t
N_ant
number of antennas
-
uint8_t
nFdmOccasions
Number of FDM occasions for this cell (upto 8 per cell)
-
uint8_t
occaStartIdx
Start index of the occasion in cuphyPrachStatPrms.pOccaPrms
-
uint8_t
restrictedSet
Only supported value 0
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPrachDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PRACH Data Input
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataRx
Array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by occaPrmDynIdx) representing the PRACH occasion buffer
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPrachDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PRACH Data Output
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
antRssi
2D Tensor containing per antenna, per occasion RSSI indices (length N_ant in cuphyPrachCellStatPrms_t), dim: MAX_N_ANTENNAS_SUPPORTED, nOccaProc; , use pinned memory
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
interference
1D Tensor containing per occasion interference in dB, dim: nOccaProc; use pinned memory
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
numDetectedPrmb
1D Tensor containing the number of detected preambles (<= CUPHY_PRACH_RX_NUM_PREAMBLE), dim: nOccaProc
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
prmbDelayEstimates
2D Tensor containing per cell delay estimate for the detected preamble (length NumDetectedPrmb), dim: CUPHY_PRACH_RX_NUM_PREAMBLE, nOccaProc
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
prmbIndexEstimates
2D Tensor containing per cell preamble indices (length NumDetectedPrmb), dim: CUPHY_PRACH_RX_NUM_PREAMBLE, nOccaProc
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
prmbPowerEstimates
2D Tensor containing per cell power estimate for the detected preamble (length NumDetectedPrmb), dim: CUPHY_PRACH_RX_NUM_PREAMBLE, nOccaProc
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
rssi
1D Tensor containing per occasion RSSI, dim: nOccaProc; use pinned memory
- cuphyTensorPrm_t
-
struct
_cuphyPrachDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PRACH Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched
-
uint16_t
nOccaProc
Number of occasions to be processed. Length of array pointed to by pOccaPrms. nOccaProc <= nMaxOccaProc
-
cuphyPrachDataIn_t *
pDataIn
Data parameters Pointer to PRACH data input
-
cuphyPrachDataOut_t *
pDataOut
Pointer to PRACH data output
-
cuphyPrachOccaDynPrms_t *
pOccaPrms
Pointer to array of occasion specific dynamic parameters
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
Processing modes
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphyPrachOccaDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PRACH Occasions Dynamic Parameters.
Public Members
-
float
force_thr0
0: use the default threshold computed by cuPHY, > 0: use this value as threshold (overwrite cuPHY computed threshold)
-
uint16_t
occaPrmDynIdx
Index to occasion-dynamic parameter information (index into: pTDataRx in cuphyPrachDataIn_t, numDetectedPrmb in cuphyPrachDataOut_t, …)
-
uint16_t
occaPrmStatIdx
Index to occasion-static parameter information (index into pOccaPrms in cuphyPrachStatPrms_t)
- float
-
struct
_cuphyPrachOccaStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PRACH Occasions Static Parameter.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
Index to cell-static parameter information (index into pCellPrms in cuphyPrachStatPrms_t)
-
uint16_t
prachRootSequenceIndex
0-137 for short preamble, 0-837 for long preamble
-
uint8_t
prachZeroCorrConf
valid values 0-15
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPrachStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Static parameters to process all cell-group PRACH receiver.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCells
Number of cells for which the cell specific static parameter is provided, length of array pointed to by pCellPrms
-
uint16_t
nMaxOccaProc
Maximum number of occasions to be processed in a single pipeline invocation, nMaxOccaProc most resource hungry occasions out of total number of occasions are used for resource provisioning purposes
-
cuphyPrachCellStatPrms_t const *
pCellPrms
Pointer to array of cell specific static parameters whose dimension is nMaxCells
-
cuphyPrachOccaStatPrms_t const *
pOccaPrms
Pointer to array of occasion specific static parameters. Note: the length of this array is the sum of the field nFdmOccasions in cuphyPrachCellStatPrms_t across nMaxCells
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchCellDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per cell PUCCH dynamic parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
cellPrmDynIdx
Index to cell-static parameter information.
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
-
uint16_t
pucchHoppingId
-
uint16_t
slotNum
Index to cell-dynamic parameter information.
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUCCH Cell group dynamic parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nCells
-
uint16_t
nF0Ucis
-
uint16_t
nF1Ucis
-
uint16_t
nF2Ucis
-
uint16_t
nF3Ucis
-
uint16_t
nF4Ucis
-
cuphyPucchCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrms
-
cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *
pF0UciPrms
-
cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *
pF1UciPrms
-
cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *
pF2UciPrms
-
cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *
pF3UciPrms
-
cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *
pF4UciPrms
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchCellPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Per PUCCH common cell parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nRxAnt
-
uint16_t
pucchHoppingId
-
uint16_t
slotNum
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tDataRx
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchCellStatPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
PUCCH Cell Static Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
codebookMode
-
uint8_t
codebookType
-
uint8_t
csiReportingBand
-
uint8_t
isCqi
-
uint8_t
isLi
-
uint8_t
N1
-
uint8_t
N2
-
uint8_t
nCsirsPorts
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUCCH Input Data.
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataRx
array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by cellPrmDynIdx) representing the receive slot buffer of a cell in the cell group
Each cell’s tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPucchDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUCCH output data. The UE ordering in buffers is identical to input UCI parameter (pFxUciPrms within cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t) input ordering.
Public Members
-
uint8_t *
CsiP1DetectionStatus
Value: 1 = CRC Pass, 2 = CRC Failure, 3 = DTX, 4 = No DTX (indicates UCI detection). Note that FAPI also defined value 5 to be “DTX not checked”, which is not considered in cuPHY since DTX detection is present.
-
uint8_t *
CsiP2DetectionStatus
Value: 1 = CRC Pass, 2 = CRC Failure, 3 = DTX, 4 = No DTX (indicates UCI detection). Note that FAPI also defined value 5 to be “DTX not checked”, which is not considered in cuPHY since DTX detection is present.
-
uint8_t *
HarqDetectionStatus
-
uint8_t *
pCrcFlags
pointer to buffer containing UCI decoded payload bits for F2, F3, F4 with offset specified by pPucchF2OutOffsets, pPucchF2OutOffsets, pPucchF2OutOffsets
-
uint8_t *
pDtxFlags
-
cuphyPucchF0F1UciOut_t *
pF0UcisOut
-
cuphyPucchF0F1UciOut_t *
pF1UcisOut
pointer to buffers containing F0 UCI output with ordering identical to input ordering within pF0UciPrms in cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t, dim:nF0Ucis
-
float *
pInterf
reported in dB
-
uint16_t *
pNumCsi2Bits
-
cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *
pPucchF2OutOffsets
pointer to buffers containing F1 UCI output with ordering identical to input ordering within pF1UciPrms in cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t, dim:nF1Ucis
-
cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *
pPucchF3OutOffsets
pointer to buffers containing offset information for F2 UCI output with ordering identical to input ordering within pF2UciPrms in cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t, dim:nF2Ucis
-
cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *
pPucchF4OutOffsets
pointer to buffers containing offset information for F3 UCI output with ordering identical to input ordering within pF3UciPrms in cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t, dim:nF3Ucis
-
float *
pRsrp
reported in dB
-
float *
pRssi
-
float *
pSinr
reported in dB
-
float *
pTaEst
reported in dB
-
uint8_t *
pUciPayloads
pointer to buffers containing offset information for F4 UCI output with ordering identical to input ordering within pF4UciPrms in cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t, dim:nF4Ucis
- uint8_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPucchDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUCCH Debug Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
enableDynApiLogging
output file capturing pipeline intermediate states. No capture if null.
-
uint8_t
enableStatApiLogging
control the API logging of PUCCH dynamic parameters
-
const char *
pOutFileName
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUCCH Dynamic Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
cpuCopyOn
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
-
cuphyPucchCellGrpDynPrm_t const *
pCellGrpDynPrm
Processing modes.
-
cuphyPucchDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
-
cuphyPucchDataOut_t *
pDataOut
-
cuphyPucchDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
Flag. Indicates if reciever output copied to cpu.
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchF0F1UciOut
- #include <cuphy.h>
UCI output structure for PUCCH formats 0 and 1.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
HarqconfidenceLevel
-
uint8_t
HarqValues[2]
-
float
InterfDB
-
uint8_t
NumHarq
-
float
RSRP
-
float
RSSI
-
float
SinrDB
-
uint8_t
SRconfidenceLevel
-
uint8_t
SRindication
-
float
taEstMicroSec
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets
- #include <cuphy.h>
Structure gives offsets for locating UCI on PUCCH outputs.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
csi1CrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
csi1PayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
csi2CrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
csi2PayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
CsiP1DetectionStatusOffset
-
uint16_t
CsiP2DetectionStatusOffset
-
uint16_t
dtxF2RMFlagOffset
-
uint16_t
dtxFlagOffset
-
uint16_t
harqCrcFlagOffset
-
uint16_t
HarqDetectionStatusOffset
-
uint32_t
harqPayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
InterfOffset
-
uint16_t
numCsi2BitsOffset
-
uint16_t
RSRPoffset
-
uint16_t
RSSIoffset
-
uint16_t
snrOffset
-
uint16_t
srCrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
srPayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
taEstOffset
-
uint16_t
uciSeg1CrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
uciSeg1PayloadByteOffset
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Cell-group API.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCells
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
Set of nMaxCells cell-specific Static Parameters.
-
cuphyCellStatPrm_t *
pCellStatPrms
Total # of cell configurations supported by the pipeline during its lifetime.
-
cuphyPucchDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
-
uint8_t
uciOutputMode
nMaxCellsPerSlot <= nMaxCells
0 –> decoded UCI segment1 outputed in a single buffer
1 –> decoded UCI segment1 seperated into three buffers (HARQ, SR, CSI-P1)
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchUciP1P2Crpd
- #include <cuphy.h>
SCF FAPI Table 3-95, UCI Part1 to Part2 correspondence
Public Members
-
uint16_t
numPart2s
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPucchUciPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Per UCI PUCCH parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
AddDmrsFlag
-
uint16_t
bitLenCsiPart1
-
uint16_t
bitLenHarq
-
uint16_t
bitLenSr
-
uint16_t
cellPrmDynIdx
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
-
uint16_t
dataScramblingId
-
uint16_t
DmrsScramblingId
-
float
DTXthreshold
-
uint8_t
formatType
-
uint8_t
freqHopFlag
-
uint8_t
groupHopFlag
-
uint16_t
initialCyclicShift
-
uint8_t
maxCodeRate
-
uint8_t
multiSlotTxIndicator
-
uint16_t
nBitsCsi2
-
uint8_t
nRanksBits
-
uint8_t
nSym
-
uint8_t
pi2Bpsk
-
uint8_t
prbSize
-
uint8_t
rankBitOffset
-
uint16_t
rnti
-
uint16_t
secondHopPrb
-
uint8_t
sequenceHopFlag
-
uint8_t
srFlag
-
uint16_t
startPrb
-
uint8_t
startSym
-
uint8_t
timeDomainOccIdx
-
uint16_t
uciOutputIdx
-
cuphyPucchUciP1P2Crpd_t
uciP1P2Crpd_t
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschCellDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per cell dynamic parameter.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
cellPrmDynIdx
Index to cell-static parameter information.
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
-
uint16_t
slotNum
Index to cell-dynamic parameter information.
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschCellStatPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
PUSCH Static cell parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
codebookMode
-
uint8_t
codebookType
-
uint8_t
csiReportingBand
-
uint8_t
isCqi
-
uint8_t
isLi
-
uint8_t
N1
-
uint8_t
N2
-
uint8_t
nCsirsPorts
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschDataIn
-
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataRx
array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by cellPrmDynIdx) representing the receive slot buffer of a cell in the cell group Each cell’s tensor may have a different geometry
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTNoisePwr
array of noise power metric tensors with each tensor (indexed by cellPrmDynIdx) for given a cell in the cell group
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPuschDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Output Data for PUSCH.
Public Members
-
uint8_t *
CsiP1DetectionStatus
Value: 1 = CRC Pass, 2 = CRC Failure, 3 = DTX, 4 = No DTX (indicates UCI detection). Note that FAPI also defined value 5 to be “DTX not checked”, which is not considered in cuPHY since DTX detection is present.
-
uint8_t *
CsiP2DetectionStatus
Value: 1 = CRC Pass, 2 = CRC Failure, 3 = DTX, 4 = No DTX (indicates UCI detection). Note that FAPI also defined value 5 to be “DTX not checked”, which is not considered in cuPHY since DTX detection is present.
-
uint32_t *
h_harqBufferSizeInBytes
-
uint8_t *
HarqDetectionStatus
Pointer to nUes CFO estimates in Hz.
Value: 1 = CRC Pass, 2 = CRC Failure, 3 = DTX, 4 = No DTX (indicates UCI detection). Note that FAPI also defined value 5 to be “DTX not checked”, which is not considered in cuPHY since DTX detection is present.
-
uint32_t *
pCbCrcs
-
float *
pCfoHz
Pointer to nUes post-equalizer estimates SINR in dB.
-
float *
pNoiseVarPostEq
Pointer to nUeGrps pre-equalizer noise variance estimates in dB.
-
float *
pNoiseVarPreEq
-
uint16_t *
pNumCsi2Bits
-
float *
pRsrp
Pointer to nUes RSRP estimates in dB. Per UE signal power averaged over allocated PRBs, DMRS additional positions, Rx antenna and summed over layers
-
float *
pRssi
Pointer to nUeGrps estimates in dB. Per UE group total power (signal + noise + interference) averaged over allocated PRBs, DMRS additional positions and summed over Rx antenna
-
float *
pSinrPostEq
Pointer to nUes pre-equalizer SINR estimates in dB.
-
float *
pSinrPreEq
Pointer to nUes post equalizer noise variance estimates in dB.
-
uint32_t *
pStartOffsetsCbCrc
-
uint32_t *
pStartOffsetsTbCrc
-
uint32_t *
pStartOffsetsTbPayload
-
float *
pTaEsts
Pointer to nUes estimates in microseconds. UE ordering identical to input UE ordering in pUePrms within cuphyPuschCellGrpDynPrm_t
-
uint32_t *
pTbCrcs
-
uint8_t *
pTbPayloads
-
uint8_t *
pUciCrcFlags
-
cuphyUciOnPuschOutOffsets_t *
pUciOnPuschOutOffsets
-
uint8_t *
pUciPayloads
-
uint32_t
totNumCbs
-
uint32_t
totNumPayloadBytes
-
uint32_t
totNumTbs
pointer to array of HARQ buffer sizes
-
uint16_t
totNumUciSegs
- uint8_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPuschDmrsPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
DMRS information.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
dmrsAddlnPos
-
uint8_t
dmrsMaxLen
-
uint16_t
dmrsScrmId
-
uint8_t
nDmrsCdmGrpsNoData
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschDynDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUSCH Dynamic Logging API.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
enableApiLogging
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUSCH Dynamic Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
cpuCopyOn
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched.
Setup Phases
PUSCH_SETUP_PHASE_1 – calculate HARQ buffer sizesPUSCH_SETUP_PHASE_2 – perform rest of the setup
-
cuphyPuschCellGrpDynPrm_t const *
pCellGrpDynPrm
Processing modes.
-
cuphyPuschDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
-
cuphyPuschDataInOut_t *
pDataInOut
-
cuphyPuschDataOut_t *
pDataOut
-
cuphyPuschDynDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
Flag. Indicates if reciever output copied to cpu.
Debug parameters
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
-
cuphyPuschSetupPhase_t
setupPhase
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschRxFeCreateGraphNodePrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver front-end graph node creation parameters
Public Members
-
size_t
nDependencies
-
cudaGraphNode_t *
pDependencies
-
cudaGraph_t *
pGraph
-
cudaGraphNode_t *
pNode
- size_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschRxFeGraphNodePrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver front-end graph node creation/update time parameters
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxFeCreateGraphNodePrms_t *
pCreatePrms
-
uint8_t *
pSuccess
-
cuphyPuschRxFeUpdateGraphNodePrms_t *
pUpdatePrms
- cuphyPuschRxFeCreateGraphNodePrms_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPuschRxFeUpdateGraphNodePrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver front-end graph node update parameters
Public Members
-
cudaGraphExec_t *
pGraphExec
-
cudaGraphNode_t *
pNode
- cudaGraphExec_t *
-
struct
_cuphyPuschStatDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUSCH Debug API.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
descrmOn
output file capturing pipeline intermediate states. No capture if null.
-
uint8_t
enableApiLogging
Descrambling enable/disable.
-
const char *
pOutFileName
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUSCH Static Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
enableCfoCorrection
-
uint8_t
enableEqIrc
-
uint8_t
enablePuschTdi
0 - disable, 1 - enable
-
uint8_t
enableRssiMeasurement
0 - disable, 1 - enable
-
uint8_t
enableSinrMeasurement
0 - disable, 1 - enable
-
uint8_t
ldpcAlgoIndex
-
uint8_t
ldpcEarlyTermination
-
uint32_t
ldpcFlags
-
cuphyPuschLdpcKernelLaunch_t
ldpcKernelLaunch
-
uint8_t
ldpcnIterations
0 - disable, 1 - enable
-
uint8_t
ldpcUseHalf
-
uint32_t
nMaxCbsPerTb
Maximum number of code blocks per transport block that will be supported by PuschRx object
-
uint16_t
nMaxCells
CUDA stream priority for internal to PUSCH stream pool. Should match the priority of CUDA stream passed in cuphyCreatePuschRx()
Total # of cell configurations supported by the pipeline during its lifetime Maximum # of cells scheduled in a slot. Out of nMaxCells, the nMaxCellsPerSlot most resource hungry cells are used for resource provisioning purposes
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
-
uint32_t
nMaxPrb
Maximum number of PRBs that will be supported by PuschRx object
-
uint32_t
nMaxRx
Maximum number of Rx antennas that will be supported by PuschRx object
-
uint32_t
nMaxTbs
Maximum number of transport blocks that will be supported by PuschRx object
-
uint32_t
nMaxTotCbs
Total number of code blocks (sum of # code blocks across all transport blocks) that will be supported by PuschRx object
-
cuphyCellStatPrm_t *
pCellStatPrms
-
cuphyPuschStatDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pShiftSeq
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pShiftSeq4
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pUnShiftSeq
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pUnShiftSeq4
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pWFreq
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pWFreq4
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pWFreqSmall
-
int
stream_priority
0 - disable, 1 - enable
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschUeGrpPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Co-scheduled UE group parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
dmrsSymLocBmsk
PUSCH DMRS + data symbol count.
DMRS location bitmask (LSB 14 bits) PUSCH symbol locations derived from dmrsSymLocBmsk. Bit i is “1” if symbol i is DMRS. For example if there are DMRS are symbols 2 and 3, then: dmrsSymLocBmsk = 0000 0000 0000 1100
-
uint16_t
nPrb
-
uint8_t
nPuschSym
-
uint16_t
nUes
-
cuphyPuschCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrm
-
cuphyPuschDmrsPrm_t *
pDmrsDynPrm
Pointer to UE group’s parent cell dynamic parameters.
-
uint16_t *
pUePrmIdxs
-
uint8_t
puschStartSym
-
uint16_t
rssiSymLocBmsk
Symbol location bitmask for RSSI measurement (LSB 14 bits) Bit i is “1” if symbol i needs be to measured, 0 disables RSSI calculation For example to measure RSSI on DMRS symbols 2, 6 and 9, use: rssiSymLocBmsk = 0000 0010 0100 0100
-
uint16_t
startPrb
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyPuschUePrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per UE parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
dataScramId
-
uint32_t *
debug_d_derateCbsIndices
pointer to uci parameters. Null if uci on pusch not configured.
-
uint16_t
dmrsPortBmsk
-
uint8_t
harqProcessId
1 - new data, 0 - retx
-
uint8_t
i_lbrm
value 0-15
-
uint8_t
maxLayers
Boolean to use LBRM per 38.212 5.4.2.1 and 6.2.5.
-
uint8_t
maxQm
used for LBRM Nref calculation
-
uint8_t
mcsIndex
-
uint8_t
mcsTableIndex
Use to map DMRS port to fOCC/DMRS-grid/tOCC.
-
uint16_t
n_PRB_LBRM
used for LBRM Nref calculation
-
uint8_t
ndi
-
uint8_t
nUeLayers
-
uint16_t
pduBitmap
Bit 0 indicates if data present. Bit 1 indicates if uci present. Bit 2 indicates if ptrs present. Bit 3 indicates DFT-S transmission. Bit 4 indicates if sch data present. Bit 5 indicates if CSI-P2 present
-
cuphyUciOnPuschPrm_t *
pUciPrms
used for LBRM Nref calculation
-
cuphyPuschUeGrpPrm_t *
pUeGrpPrm
-
uint8_t
qamModOrder
Assuming the code rate is x/1024.0 where x contains a single digit after decimal point, then targetCodeRate = static_cast<uint16_t>(x * 10) = static_cast<uint16_t>(codeRate * 1024 * 10)
-
uint16_t
rnti
-
uint8_t
rv
Value: 2,4,6,8 if transform precoding is disabled; 1,2,4,6,8 if transform precoding is enabled.
-
uint8_t
scid
index of parent UE group
-
uint16_t
targetCodeRate
-
uint16_t
ueGrpIdx
pointer to parent UE Group
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyRmCwPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Parmaters for Reed Muller codewords.
Public Members
-
uint32_t *
d_cbEst
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXEst
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXStatus
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXStatus1
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXStatus2
-
__half *
d_LLRs
-
float *
d_noiseVar
-
float
DTXthreshold
-
uint32_t
E
-
uint8_t
en_DTXest
-
uint8_t
exitFlag
-
uint8_t
K
-
uint32_t
Qm
- uint32_t *
-
struct
_cuphySimplexCwPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Parmaters for simplex codewords.
Public Members
-
uint32_t *
d_cbEst
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXEst
-
uint8_t *
d_DTXStatus
-
__half *
d_LLRs
-
float *
d_noiseVar
-
float
DTXthreshold
-
uint32_t
E
-
uint8_t
en_DTXest
-
uint8_t
exitFlag
-
uint8_t
K
-
uint8_t
nBitsPerQam
- uint32_t *
-
struct
_cuphySrsCellDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Per cell dynamic parameter.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
cellPrmDynIdx
Index to cell-static parameter information.
-
uint16_t
cellPrmStatIdx
-
uint16_t
frameNum
-
uint8_t
nSrsSym
starting srs symbol (for all users in the cell)
-
uint16_t
slotNum
Index to cell-dynamic parameter information.
-
uint8_t
srsStartSym
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphySrsCellGrpDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Cell group dynamic parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nCells
-
uint16_t
nSrsUes
-
cuphySrsCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrms
-
cuphyUeSrsPrm_t *
pUeSrsPrms
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphySrsCellPrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
SRS cell parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
frameNum
-
uint8_t
mu
-
uint16_t
nRxAnt
-
uint8_t
nSrsSym
-
uint16_t
slotNum
-
uint8_t
srsStartSym
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo
- #include <cuphy.h>
SRS Channel Estimate Buffer Info.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
startPrbGrp
Tensor parameters for SRS channel estimation buffer. Dim: nGnbAnts x nUeAnts x nEsts.
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tChEstBuffer
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphySrsDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SRS Input Data.
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataRx
array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by cellPrmDynIdx) representing the received SRS symbols of a cell in the cell group Each cell’s tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphySrsDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SRS Output Data.
Public Members
-
cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *
pChEstBuffInfo
-
float *
pRbSnrBuffer
array containing SRS reports of all users
-
uint32_t *
pRbSnrBuffOffsets
buffer containing RB SNRs of all users
-
cuphySrsReport_t *
pSrsReports
array of ChEst buffers of all users
- cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *
-
struct
_cuphySrsDbgPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SRS Debug Parameters.
Public Members
-
const char *
pOutFileName
- const char *
-
struct
_cuphySrsDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SRS Dynamic Parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
cpuCopyOn
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
-
cuphySrsCellGrpDynPrm_t const *
pCellGrpDynPrm
Processing modes.
-
cuphySrsDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
-
cuphySrsDataOut_t *
pDataOut
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphySrsFilterPrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
SRS filter parameters.
Public Members
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb2_nPorts1
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb2_nPorts2
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb2_nPorts4
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb4_nPorts1
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb4_nPorts2
-
float
noisEstDebias_comb4_nPorts4
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmFocc_table
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts1_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts1_wide
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts2_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts2_wide
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts4_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb2_nPorts4_wide
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts1_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts1_wide
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts2_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts2_wide
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts4_narrow
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t
tPrmW_comb4_nPorts4_wide
- float
-
struct
_cuphySrsReport
- #include <cuphy.h>
SRS output structure.
Public Members
-
float
toEstMicroSec
-
float
widebandNoiseEnergy
-
__half2
widebandScCorr
-
float
widebandSignalEnergy
-
float
widebandSnr
- float
-
struct
_cuphySrsStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SRS Cell-group API.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCells
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
< Maximum # of cells scheduled in a slot. Out of nMaxCells, the nMaxCellsPerSlot most resource hungry cells are used for resource provisioning purposes
-
cuphyCellStatPrm_t *
pCellStatPrms
Total # of cell configurations supported by the pipeline during its lifetime.
-
cuphySrsDbgPrms_t *
pDbg
-
cuphySrsFilterPrms_t
srsFilterPrms
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphySsbDataIn
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SSB Data Input
Public Types
-
enum [anonymous]
Values:
-
enumerator
CPU_BUFFER
-
enumerator
GPU_BUFFER
- enumerator
Public Members
-
enum _cuphySsbDataIn::[anonymous]
pBufferType
pMibInput buffer type; currently only CPU_BUFFER is supported
-
uint32_t *
pMibInput
Pointer to array of nSSBlocks MIB payloads across all cells, one element (the least significant 24 bits of 32 bits valid) per SSB. The order of payloads in the array should match the order of SSBs in the pPerSsBlockParams array in cuphySsbDynPrms_t. Reminder: the 24-bit MIB content is identical for different SSBs in the same slot for the same cell (at most 3 SSB can exist per slot for the same cell), so with the current API there is a slight data replication. cuPHY does not check the correctness of the MIB contents.
- enum [anonymous]
-
struct
_cuphySsbDataOut
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SSB Data Output
Public Members
-
cuphyTensorPrm_t *
pTDataTx
Array of tensors with each tensor (indexed by slotBufferIdx) representing the slot buffer to be transmitted Note: Each tensor may have a different geometry
- cuphyTensorPrm_t *
-
struct
_cuphySsbDynPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SSB Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
cudaStream_t
cuStream
CUDA stream on which pipeline is launched.
-
uint16_t
nCells
Number of cells for which SSB needs to be processed in this slot
-
uint16_t
nSSBlocks
Number of SSBs across all nCells
-
cuphySsbDataIn_t const *
pDataIn
Pointer to SSB data input
-
cuphySsbDataOut_t *
pDataOut
Pointer to SSB data output
-
cuphyPerCellSsbDynPrms_t *
pPerCellSsbDynParams
Array with nCells elements; cell-specific parameters are common across all SSBs in a given cell
-
cuphyPerSsBlockDynPrms_t *
pPerSsBlockParams
Array with nSSBlocks SSB-specific elements spanning all nCells cells
-
uint64_t
procModeBmsk
- cudaStream_t
-
struct
_cuphySsbStatPrms
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
SSB static parameters
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nMaxCellsPerSlot
Maximum number of supported cells FIXME expand
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyTensorPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY Tensor parameters
Public Members
-
void *
pAddr
- void *
-
struct
_cuphyUciOnPusch
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Uci on pusch parameters.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
alphaScaling
-
uint8_t
betaOffsetCsi1
-
uint8_t
betaOffsetCsi2
-
uint8_t
betaOffsetHarqAck
-
float
DTXthreshold
-
uint16_t
nBitsCsi1
-
uint16_t
nBitsHarq
-
uint8_t
nCsiReports
-
uint8_t
nRanksBits
-
uint8_t
rankBitOffset
- uint8_t
-
struct
_cuphyUciOnPuschOutOffsets
- #include <cuphy.h>
Structure gives offsets for locating PUSCH outputs.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
csi1CrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
csi1PayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
csi2CrcFlagOffset
-
uint32_t
csi2PayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
CsiP1DetectionStatusOffset
-
uint16_t
CsiP2DetectionStatusOffset
-
uint16_t
harqCrcFlagOffset
-
uint16_t
HarqDetectionStatusOffset
-
uint32_t
harqPayloadByteOffset
-
uint16_t
numCsi2BitsOffset
- uint16_t
-
struct
_cuphyUeSrsPrm
- #include <cuphy.h>
Parameters for SRS.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
bandwidthIdx
SRS bandwidth cfg idx. 0-63.
-
uint16_t
cellIdx
-
uint16_t
chEstBuffIdx
Hopping configuration. 0: no hopping. 1: groupHopping. 2: sequenceHopping.
-
uint8_t
combOffset
SRS bandwidth index. 0-3.
-
uint8_t
combSize
number of repititions. 1,2, or 4
-
uint8_t
configIdx
SRS sequence id. 0-1023.
-
uint8_t
cyclicShift
SRS comb offset. 0-3.
-
uint8_t
frequencyHopping
frequency domain shift. 0-268
-
uint8_t
frequencyPosition
cyclic shift. 0-11
-
uint16_t
frequencyShift
frequency domain position. 0-67
-
uint8_t
groupOrSequenceHopping
slot offset value. 0-2569
-
uint8_t
nAntPorts
index of cell user belongs to
-
uint8_t
nRepetitions
number of SRS symbols. 1,2, or 4
-
uint8_t
nSyms
number of SRS antenna ports. 1,2, or 4
-
uint8_t
resourceType
freuqnecy hopping options. 0-3
-
uint16_t
sequenceId
starting SRS symbol. 0-13
-
uint8_t
srsAntPortToUeAntMap[4]
index of which chEstBuff to store SRS ChEsts into
-
uint8_t
startSym
SRS comb size. 2 or 4.
-
uint16_t
Toffset
SRS periodicity in slots. 0,2,3,5,8,10,16,20,32,40,64,80,160,320,640,1280,2560.
-
uint16_t
Tsrs
Type of SRS allocation. 0: aperiodic. 1: semi-persistent. 2: periodic.
-
uint32_t
usage
mapping between SRS antenna ports and UE antennas in ChEst buffer: store ChEst for srsAntPort_i in ueAnt_pRbSnrBuffOffsets[i]
- uint8_t
-
struct
_puschRxUeGrpPrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
Container which captures information needed for processing a UE group.
Public Members
-
uint8_t
activeDMRSGridBmsk
-
uint8_t
activeFOCCBmsk[2]
-
uint8_t
activeTOCCBmsk[2]
-
uint8_t
dataCnt
-
uint8_t
dataSymLoc[
OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT]
-
uint8_t
dmrsAddlnPos
-
uint8_t
dmrsCnt
-
uint8_t
dmrsMaxLen
-
uint8_t
dmrsPortIdxs[
MAX_N_LAYERS_PUSCH]
Channel estimation debug tensor information.
-
uint16_t
dmrsScrmId
-
uint8_t
dmrsSymLoc[
N_MAX_DMRS_SYMS]
-
uint16_t
dmrsSymLocBmsk
-
uint8_t
enableCfoCorrection
-
uint8_t
enableEqIrc
-
uint8_t
enablePuschTdi
-
uint8_t
nDataSym
Channel equalizer debug tensor information.
-
int8_t
nDmrsGridsPerPrb
-
uint16_t
nDmrsSyms
noise var used for DTX detection
-
uint16_t
nLayers
Total number of receiving antennas.
- Todo:
: read from cell static database?
-
float
noiseVarForDtx
Inverse Cholesky factor of noise-interference tensor information.
-
uint16_t
nPrb
starting PRB locations for UE groups
-
uint8_t
nPuschSym
-
uint16_t
nRxAnt
-
uint8_t
nTimeChEsts
Noise estimation intermediate workspace buffer tensor parameters (tensor must be pre-initialized with zeros)
-
uint8_t
nUeLayers[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_UE_PER_UE_GROUP]
Equalizer application and soft demapper debug tensor information.
-
uint8_t
nUes
-
uint8_t
OCCIdx[
MAX_N_LAYERS_PUSCH]
-
uint8_t
puschStartSym
number of PRBs
-
uint8_t
qam[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_LAYERS_PER_UE_GROUP]
-
uint16_t
rssiSymPosBmsk
Measured CFO(Hz) tensor information (per UE)
-
uint8_t
scid
valid entries in dmrsSymLoc
-
uint32_t
scsKHz
-
uint16_t
slotNum
Total number of layers for this UE group.
-
uint16_t
startPrb
-
uint16_t
statCellIdx
-
cuphyTensorInfo2_t
tInfoCfoEst
Estimated channel tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoCfoHz
CFO/TA intermediate workspace buffer tensor information (tensor must be pre-initialized with zeros)
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoCfoPhaseRot
subcarrier spacing in KHz
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoCfoTaEstInterCtaSyncCnt
Estimated Timing Advance/Offset tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoChEqDbg
Noise power inverse (used in Channel equalizer) tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoChEqSoftDempDbg
Soft demapped LLR tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoChEstDbg
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoDataEq
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoDataRx
-
cuphyTensorInfo5_t
tInfoEqCoef
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoHEst
Slot data tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoLLR
Equalized channel data tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoLwInv
Post-equalizer Noise-interference power tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoNoiseIntfEstInterCtaSyncCnt
Layer to port map.
-
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
tInfoNoisePwrInv
Channel equalizer residual error tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoNoiseVarPostEq
Pre-equalizer Noise-interference power tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoNoiseVarPreEq
CFO estimate tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoReeDiagInv
Channel equalizer coefficient tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoRsrp
RSSI intermediate workspace buffer tensor parameters (tensor must be pre-initialized with zeros)
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoRsrpInterCtaSyncCnt
Measured RSRP tensor information (per UE)
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoRssi
Measured RSSI (per symbol, per antenna, per UE group)
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoRssiFull
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoRssiInterCtaSyncCnt
Measured RSSI tensor information (per UE group)
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoSinrPostEq
SINR computed from pre-equalizer noise estimate.
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoSinrPreEq
RSSI intermediate workspace buffer tensor parameters (tensor must be pre-initialized with zeros)
-
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
tInfoTaEst
Frequency domain phase rotation tensor information.
-
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
tInfoTaPhaseRot
Time domain phase rotation tensor information.
-
uint8_t
ueGrpLayerToUeIdx[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_UE_PER_UE_GROUP]
UE indices used for cuPHY PUSCH input/output interfaces.
-
uint16_t
ueIdxs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_UE_PER_UE_GROUP]
- uint8_t
-
struct
crcLaunchDescriptor
- #include <cuphy.h>
CRC Launch descriptor.
Public Members
-
dim3
cbKernelBlockDim
-
dim3
cbKernelGridDim
-
const uint32_t *
inputCodeBlocks
-
uint32_t *
outputCBCRCs
-
uint32_t *
outputTBCRCs
-
uint8_t *
outputTBs
-
uint8_t
reverseBytes
-
dim3
tbKernelBlockDim
-
dim3
tbKernelGridDim
-
const PerTbParams *
tbPrmsArray
- dim3
-
struct
cuphyBfwCoefCompLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY Beamforming weight compute launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyBfwCoefCompLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyBfwCoefCompLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_BFW_COEF_COMP_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyBfwCoefCompLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyCompCwTreeTypes_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY compute polar codeword tree types, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyCompCwTreeTypesLaunchCfg_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyCrcEncodeLaunchConfig
-
Public Members
-
void *
m_desc
-
void *
m_kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
m_kernelNodeParams[2]
- void *
-
struct
cuphyDlRateMatchingLaunchConfig
-
Public Members
-
void *
m_desc
-
void *
m_kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
m_kernelNodeParams[2]
- void *
-
struct
cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
LDPC Decoder configuration descriptor
Public Members
-
int16_t
algo
Base graph (1 or 2)
-
int16_t
BG
Flags.
-
uint32_t
flags
Normalization (for normalized min-sum)
-
int16_t
Kb
Maximum number of iterations.
-
cuphyDataType_t
llr_type
-
int16_t
max_iterations
Lifting size.
-
cuphyLDPCNormalization_t
norm
Number of “information” variable nodes.
-
int16_t
num_parity_nodes
Type of LLR input data (CUPHY_R_16F or CUPHY_R_32F)
-
void *
workspace
Algorithm (0 for automatic choice)
-
int16_t
Z
Number of parity nodes.
- int16_t
-
struct
cuphyLDPCDecodeDesc_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
LDPC Decoder Descriptor.
Public Members
-
cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t
config
-
cuphyTransportBlockLLRDesc_t
llr_input[
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_DESC_MAX_TB]
Number of valid TB descriptors.
-
cuphyTransportBlockLLRDesc_t
llr_output[
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_DESC_MAX_TB]
Output bit/data buffers.
-
int32_t
num_tbs
Common decoder configuration.
-
cuphyTransportBlockDataDesc_t
tb_output[
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_DESC_MAX_TB]
Input LLR buffers.
- cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t
-
struct
cuphyLDPCDecodeLaunchConfig_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyLDPCDecodeDesc_t
decode_desc
-
void *
kernel_args[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernel_node_params_driver
- cuphyLDPCDecodeDesc_t
-
struct
cuphyLDPCEncodeLaunchConfig
-
Public Members
-
void *
m_desc
-
void *
m_kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
m_kernelNodeParams
- void *
-
union
cuphyLDPCNormalization_t
-
Public Members
-
__half2_raw
f16x2
-
float
f32
- __half2_raw
-
struct
cuphyLDPCResults_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
LDPC Codeword Results
Public Members
-
unsigned char
checkErrorCount
-
unsigned char
numIterations
- unsigned char
-
struct
cuphyModulationLaunchConfig
-
Public Members
-
void *
m_desc
-
void *
m_kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
m_kernelNodeParams
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPdschDmrsLaunchConfig
-
Public Members
-
void *
m_desc
-
void *
m_kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
m_kernelNodeParams
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPolarDecoderLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polarDecoder launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polar codeword LLR segmentation + deInterleaving + deRateMatching, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF0RxLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF1RxLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF234UciSegLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH format 2, 3, 4 UCI segmentation, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF2RxLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH format 3 Csi2 control, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF3RxLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUCCH format 3 LLR segmentation, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschCellGrpDynPrm
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
Cell group dynamic parameters.
Public Members
-
uint16_t
nCells
-
uint16_t
nUeGrps
-
uint16_t
nUes
-
cuphyPuschCellDynPrm_t *
pCellPrms
-
cuphyPuschUeGrpPrm_t *
pUeGrpPrms
-
cuphyPuschUePrm_t *
pUePrms
- uint16_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschDataInOut_t
- #include <cuphy_api.h>
PUSCH In/Out Data.
Public Members
-
uint8_t **
pHarqBuffersInOut
< pointer to array of In/Out HARQ buffers
The In/Out HARQ buffers will be read or written depending on ndi and TB CRC pass result
The In/Out HARQ buffers themselves are located in GPU memory
The “array of pointers” must be read-able from a GPU kernel. An allocation from cudaHostAlloc with cudaHostAllocPortable | cudaHostAllocMapped is sufficient.
- uint8_t **
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver carrier frequency offset and timing advance estimation launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver channel equalization launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxChEstLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver channel estimation launch configuration
Public Members
-
uint16_t
chEst1DmrsSymLocBmsk
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- uint16_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxChEstLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxChEstLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxChEstLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxCrcDecode
cuPHY Pusch CRC Decode Handle
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeLaunchCfg_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
desc
-
void *
kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver noise-interference estimation launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_NOISE_INTF_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRateMatch
cuPHY Pusch Rate Match handle
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRateMatchLaunchCfg_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
desc
-
void *
kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRsrpLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver RSRP metric launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRsrpLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxRsrpLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_RSRP_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxRsrpLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRssiLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver RSSI metric launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[1]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyPuschRxRssiLaunchCfgs_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyPuschRxRssiLaunchCfg_t
cfgs[
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_RSSI_N_MAX_HET_CFGS]
-
uint32_t
nCfgs
- cuphyPuschRxRssiLaunchCfg_t
-
struct
cuphyRmDecoderLaunchCfg_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphySimplexDecoderLaunchCfg_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphySrsChEst0LaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY srs chEst launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphySrsChEstDynPrms
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY SRS channel estimation Dynamic Parameters
Public Members
-
float
delaySpreadSecs
-
uint8_t
enIter
-
uint16_t
nBSAnts
-
uint8_t
nCombs
-
uint8_t
nCycShifts
-
uint8_t
nLayers
-
uint16_t
nPrb
-
uint16_t
nZc
-
uint16_t
scsKHz
-
uint16_t
srsSymLocBmsk
-
uint8_t
zcSeqNum
- float
-
struct
cuphyTensorInfo1_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY Tensor information
Public Members
-
cuphyDataType_t
elemType
-
void *
pAddr
-
int32_t
strides[
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_1]
- cuphyDataType_t
-
struct
cuphyTensorInfo2_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyDataType_t
elemType
-
void *
pAddr
-
int32_t
strides[
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_2]
- cuphyDataType_t
-
struct
cuphyTensorInfo3_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyDataType_t
elemType
-
void *
pAddr
-
int32_t
strides[
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_3]
- cuphyDataType_t
-
struct
cuphyTensorInfo4_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyDataType_t
elemType
-
void *
pAddr
-
int32_t
strides[
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_4]
- cuphyDataType_t
-
struct
cuphyTensorInfo5_t
-
Public Members
-
cuphyDataType_t
elemType
-
void *
pAddr
-
int32_t
strides[
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_5]
- cuphyDataType_t
-
struct
cuphyTransportBlockDataDesc_t
-
Public Members
-
uint32_t *
addr
-
int32_t
num_codewords
-
int32_t
stride_words
- uint32_t *
-
struct
cuphyTransportBlockLLRDesc_t
-
Public Members
-
void *
addr
-
int32_t
num_codewords
-
int32_t
stride_elements
- void *
-
struct
cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlLaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polar uci on pusch Csi2 control, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0LaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polar uci on pusch LLR segmentation part 0, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1LaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polar uci on pusch LLR segmentation part 1, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2LaunchCfg_t
- #include <cuphy.h>
cuPHY polar uci on pusch LLR segmentation part 1, launch configuration
Public Members
-
void *
kernelArgs[2]
-
CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS
kernelNodeParamsDriver
- void *
-
struct
cuphyVariant_t
-
Public Members
-
unsigned int
b1
CUPHY_BIT (1-bit value)
-
__half2_raw
c16f
CUPHY_C_16F (half precision (16-bit) complex values)
-
short2
c16i
CUPHY_C_16I (16-bit signed integer complex values)
-
ushort2
c16u
CUPHY_C_16U (16-bit unsigned integer complex values)
-
cuComplex
c32f
CUPHY_C_32F (single precision (32-bit) complex values)
-
int2
c32i
CUPHY_C_32I (32-bit signed integer complex values)
-
uint2
c32u
CUPHY_C_32U (32-bit unsigned integer complex values)
-
cuDoubleComplex
c64f
CUPHY_C_64F (double precision (64-bit) complex values)
-
char2
c8i
CUPHY_C_8I (8-bit signed integer complex values)
-
uchar2
c8u
CUPHY_C_8U (8-bit unsigned integer complex values)
-
__half_raw
r16f
CUPHY_R_16F (half precision (16-bit) real values)
-
short
r16i
CUPHY_R_16I (16-bit signed integer real values)
-
unsigned short
r16u
CUPHY_R_16U (16-bit unsigned integer real values)
-
float
r32f
CUPHY_R_32F (single precision (32-bit) real values)
-
int
r32i
CUPHY_R_32I (32-bit signed integer real values)
-
unsigned int
r32u
CUPHY_R_32U (32-bit unsigned integer real values)
-
double
r64f
CUPHY_R_64F (double precision (64-bit) real values)
-
signed char
r8i
CUPHY_R_8I (8-bit signed integer real values)
-
unsigned char
r8u
CUPHY_R_8U (8-bit unsigned integer real values)
-
int
type
-
union cuphyVariant_t::[anonymous]
value
- unsigned int
-
struct
gnb_pars
- #include <cuphy.h>
gNB Parameters
Public Members
-
uint32_t
cellId
-
uint32_t
df
-
uint32_t
dt
-
uint32_t
fc
-
uint32_t
ldpcAlgoIndex
-
uint32_t
ldpcEarlyTermination
-
uint32_t
ldpcFlags
-
uint32_t
ldpcnIterations
-
uint32_t
ldpcUseHalf
-
uint32_t
mu
-
uint32_t
Nf
-
uint32_t
nPrb
-
uint32_t
nRx
-
uint32_t
Nt
-
uint32_t
numBbuLayers
-
uint32_t
numBsAnt
-
uint32_t
numTb
-
uint32_t
nUserGroups
-
uint32_t
slotNumber
-
uint32_t
slotType
- uint32_t
-
struct
PdcchDciParams
-
Public Members
-
uint32_t
aggr_level
aggregation level
-
float
beta_dmrs
amplitude factor of dmrs signal
-
float
beta_qam
amplitude factor of qam signal
-
uint32_t
cce_index
CCE index
-
uint32_t
dmrs_id
dmrs scrambling id
-
uint32_t
Npayload
number of bits for PDCCH payload
-
uint32_t
rntiBits
rnti number for bit scrambling
-
uint32_t
rntiCrc
rnti number for CRC scrambling
- uint32_t
-
struct
PdcchParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks all necessary parameters for PDCCH computation. It contains information common across all DCIs, as well as as per-DCI specific configuration parameters.
Public Members
-
uint32_t
bundle_size
bundle size for PDCCH. It is in REGs. Can be 2, 3, or 6.
-
uint64_t
coreset_map
Derived. Used as bitmask. Shifted version of freq_domain_resource
-
uint32_t
coreset_type
Coreset type: 0 or 1
-
uint32_t
dciStartIdx
-
uint64_t
freq_domain_resource
Bitmask. Used to compute coreset_map, n_CCE, rb_coreset
-
uint32_t
interleaved
1 for interleaved mode, 0 otherwise
-
uint32_t
interleaver_size
Interleaving happens at the bundle granularity. Can be 2, 3, or 6.
-
uint32_t
n_CCE
Derived. It is the number of set bits in coreset_map (or freq_domain_resource) multiplied by n_sym
-
uint32_t
n_f
number of subcarriers in full BW
-
uint32_t
n_sym
number of PDCCH OFDM symbols (1-3)
-
uint32_t
num_dl_dci
-
uint32_t
rb_coreset
Derived. Indicates the number of bits in coreset_map to be considered. It is # RBs divided by 6.
-
uint32_t
shift_index
shift index
-
uint32_t
slot_number
slot number
-
void *
slotBufferAddr
-
uint32_t
slotBufferIdx
-
uint32_t
start_rb
starting RB
-
uint32_t
start_sym
starting OFDM symbol number
- uint32_t
-
struct
PdschDmrsParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks all necessary parameters for PDSCH DMRS computation. This struct is also used in PDSCH modulation. There is one PdschDmrsParams struct per TB.
Public Members
-
float
beta_dmrs
DMRS amplitude scaling
-
float
beta_qam
QAM amplitude scaling
-
uint16_t
BWP_start_PRB
start PRB for this bandwidth part. Used only if ref_point is 1.
-
uint32_t
cell_id
gnb_pars.cellId
-
uint8_t
cell_index_in_cell_group
Different than cell_id.
-
void *
cell_output_tensor_addr
output address for the cell this TB belong to. NB: replicates information across all TBs in the same cell. Could alternatively add a field with the cell index in cell group, and maintain a separate array of cell indices to be used both by DMRS and modulation.
-
uint64_t
data_sym_loc
Starting from least significant bit the first 4 * num_data_symbols bits are valid and specify the location of the data symbols. 4 bits are used for each position.
-
uint32_t
dmrs_scid
DMRS scrambling Id
-
uint16_t
dmrs_sym_loc
Starting from least significant bit the first 4 * num_drms_symbols bits are valid and specify the location of the DMRS symbols. 4 bits are used for each position.
-
uint8_t
enablePrcdBf
is pre-coding enabled
-
uint32_t
n_scid
scrambling Id used
-
uint8_t
Np
number of antenna ports for this UE when precoding is enabled (enablePrcdBf true); 0 otherwise.
-
uint16_t
num_BWP_PRBs
number of PRBs in this bandwidth part.
-
uint8_t
num_data_symbols
number of data symbols
-
uint8_t
num_dmrs_symbols
number of DMRS symbols
-
uint8_t
num_layers
number of layers
-
uint16_t
num_Rbs
number of allocated RBs (Resource Blocks), at most 273. 0=Don’t format modulator output
-
__half2
pmW[
MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB*
MAX_DL_PORTS]
pre-coding matrix to be used only if enablePrcdBf is true with num_layers rows and Np columns
-
uint8_t
port_ids[
MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB]
at most 8 ports supported for DMRS configuration type 1 per UE, but this is per TB; only the first num_layers values are valid; actual port is +1000
-
uint8_t
ref_point
DMRS reference point: 0 or 1
-
uint32_t
slot_number
from gnb_pars.slotNumber
-
uint16_t
start_Rb
initial RB (0 indexing)
-
uint8_t
symbol_number
index of initial symbol (0-based).
-
uint8_t
ueGrp_idx
UE group identifier associated with this TB
- float
-
struct
PdschPerTbParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks configuration information at a per TB (Transport Block) granularity for the downlink shared channel (PDSCH).
Public Members
-
uint8_t
bg
base graph per TB; options are 1 or 2
-
uint32_t
cinit
used to generate scrambling sequence; seed2 arg. of gold32
-
uint32_t
cumulativeTbSizePadding
-
uint32_t
F
filler bits
-
uint32_t
firstCodeBlockIndex
-
uint32_t
G
number of rate-matched bits available for TB transmission without accounting punctured REs due to CSI-RS (max_G)
-
uint32_t
K
non punctured systematic bits
-
uint32_t
max_REs
number of REs for TB transmission without accounting punctured REs due to CSI-RS. It’s G /(Qm * Nl)
-
uint32_t
N
-
uint32_t
Ncb
same as N for now
-
uint8_t
Nl
number of transmission layers per TB; [1, MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB] in DL
-
uint32_t
num_CBs
number of code blocks (CBs) per TB
-
uint8_t
Qm
modulation order per TB: [2, 4, 6, 8]
-
uint8_t
rv
redundancy version per TB; [0, 3]
-
uint32_t
tbSize
-
const uint8_t *
tbStartAddr
-
uint32_t
tbStartOffset
-
uint32_t
Zc
lifting factor per TB
- uint8_t
-
struct
PdschUeGrpParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks parameters needed for rate-matching/modulation when CSI-RS parameters are present.
Public Members
-
uint32_t
cumulative_skipped_REs[
OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT]
number of REs skipped up to including this current data symbol for this TB. Only first num_data_symbols are valid.
-
uint8_t
tb_idx
TB identifier; one of the TBs of this UE group
- uint32_t
-
struct
PerTbParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks configuration information at a per TB (Transport Block) granularity.
Public Members
-
float
alpha
-
uint8_t
betaOffsetCsi2
Bit0 = 1 in pduBitmap,if data is present.
-
uint32_t
bg
base graph per TB; options are 1 or 2
-
uint32_t
cinit
used to generate scrambling sequence; seed2 arg. of gold32
-
uint32_t
codedBitsSum
Total number of REs available for UCI transmission.
-
float
codeRate
Rate matched output sequence length for HARQ-ACK payload.
-
uint8_t
csi2Flag
indicates if uci on pusch
-
__half *
d_csi1LLRs
-
__half *
d_harqLLrs
-
__half *
d_schAndCsi2LLRs
-
uint32_t *
debug_d_derateCbsIndices
-
uint32_t
encodedSize
for symbol-by-symbol processing
-
uint32_t
F
filler bits
-
uint32_t
firstCodeBlockIndex
-
uint32_t
G
number of rate-matched bits available for TB transmission
-
uint32_t
G_csi1
number of harq rate matched bits
-
uint32_t
G_csi2
number of csi part 1 rate matched bits
-
uint32_t
G_harq
number of SCH + CSI2 rate matched bits
-
uint32_t
G_harq_rvd
number of csi part 2 rate matched bits
-
uint32_t
G_schAndCsi2
indicates if CSI2 present
-
uint8_t
isDataPresent
Summation of K_r, r=0,..,(C_ULSCH-1), the denominator of first term in Q’_ACK [Ref. TS 38.212 Sec. 6.3.2.4.1.1].
-
uint32_t
K
non punctured systematic bits
-
uint32_t
layer_map_array[
MAX_N_BBU_LAYERS_SUPPORTED]
Size in bytes of encoded Tb.
first Nl elements of array specify the layer(s) this TB maps to. TODO potentially convert to bitmap.
-
uint32_t
mScUciSum
start LLR index for transport block
-
uint32_t
N
-
uint32_t
nBBULayers
user group/cell index
-
uint16_t
nBitsCsi2
-
uint32_t
nBitsHarq
number of harq reserved bits
-
uint32_t
Ncb
same as N for now
-
uint32_t
Ncb_padded
Ncb w/ padding for LDPC decoder alignment requirements
-
uint8_t
nCsiReports
-
uint32_t
nDataBytes
number of data bytes in transport block (no CRCs)
-
uint32_t
ndi
Indicates if this is new data or a retransmission, 0=retransmission, 1=new data
-
uint32_t
Nl
number of transmission layers per TB; [1, MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB] in DL
-
uint8_t
nRanksBits
-
uint32_t
num_CBs
number of code blocks (CBs) per TB
-
uint32_t
nZpBitsPerCb
number of zero padded encoded bits per codeblock (input to LDPC decoder)
-
uint32_t
Qm
modulation order per TB: [2, 4, 6, 8]
-
uint32_t
qPrimeAck
Beta offset of CSI Part 2 [TS 38.213 Table 9.3-2] ==> FAPI parameter.
-
uint32_t
qPrimeCsi1
-
uint8_t
rankBitOffset
-
uint32_t
rv
redundancy version per TB; [0, 3]
-
uint32_t
startLLR
number of BBU layers for current user group/cell
-
uint32_t
tbSize
-
uint8_t
uciOnPuschFlag
-
uint32_t
userGroupIndex
-
uint32_t
Zc
lifting factor per TB
- float
-
struct
PucchParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks all necessary parameters for PUCCH receiver processing. It also includes a PucchUeCellParams struct per UE.
Public Members
-
PucchUeCellParams
cell_params[
MAX_UE_CNT]
PucchUeCellParams structs; overprovisioned (first num_pucch_ue elements valid)
-
uint32_t
format
PUCCH format. Should be CUPHY_PUCCH_FORMAT1 for now.
-
uint32_t
hopping_id
hopping Id
-
uint32_t
low_PAPR_seq_index
sequence of low-PAPR (Peak-to-Average Power ratio)
-
uint32_t
mu
numerology
-
uint32_t
num_bs_antennas
number of base station antennas
-
uint32_t
num_data_symbols
number of data symbols (derived parameters); num_symbols - num_dmrs_symbols
-
uint32_t
num_dmrs_symbols
number of DMRS symbols (derived parameter); ceil(num_symbols*1.0/2) in PUCCH Format 1
-
uint32_t
num_pucch_ue
number of user equipment (UEs) in PUCCH
-
uint32_t
num_symbols
number of symbols [4, 14]
-
uint32_t
PRB_index
index of physical resource allocation
-
uint32_t
slot_number
slot number
-
uint32_t
start_symbol
start symbol (in time dimension of input signal)
-
float
Wf[
CUPHY_N_TONES_PER_PRB*
CUPHY_N_TONES_PER_PRB]
frequency channel estimation filter
-
float
Wt_cell[
OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT*
OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT/ 4]
time channel estimation filter; overprovisioned
- PucchUeCellParams
-
struct
PucchUeCellParams
- #include <cuphy.h>
Struct that tracks user equipment (UE) specific PUCCH parameters.
Public Members
-
uint32_t
init_cyclic_shift_index
initial cyclic shift; used in cyclic shift index computation
-
uint32_t
num_bits
number of transmitted bits: 1 or 2
-
uint32_t
time_cover_code_index
time cover code index; used to remove user’s code
- uint32_t
-
struct
rmLaunchDescriptor
-
Public Members
-
dim3
blockDim
-
int
descramblingOn
-
dim3
gridDim
-
const void **
llr_vec_in
-
void *
out
-
const PerTbParams *
tbPrmsArray
- dim3
-
struct
tb_pars
- #include <cuphy.h>
Transport block parameters.
Public Members
-
uint32_t
dataScramId
-
uint32_t
dmrsAddlPosition
-
uint32_t
dmrsCfg
-
uint32_t
dmrsEnergy
-
uint32_t
dmrsMaxLength
-
uint32_t
dmrsScramId
-
uint32_t
dmrsType
-
uint64_t
layerMap
-
uint32_t
mcsIndex
-
uint32_t
mcsTableIndex
-
uint32_t
nBBULayers
-
uint32_t
nPortIndex
-
uint32_t
nRnti
-
uint32_t
nSCID
-
uint32_t
numLayers
-
uint32_t
numPrb
-
uint32_t
numSym
-
uint8_t
qamModOrder
-
uint32_t
rv
-
uint32_t
startPrb
-
uint32_t
startSym
-
uint16_t
targetCodeRate
-
uint32_t
userGroupIndex
- uint32_t
-
file
cuphy.h
- #include <cuda_runtime.h>#include <stdint.h>#include “cuComplex.h”#include “cuda_fp16.h”#include “cufft.h”#include <cuda.h>
PHY Layer library header file.
Header file for the cuPHY API
Defines
-
CUPHY_BFW_COEF_COMP_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_BFW_COEF_COMP_N_MAX_LAYERS_PER_USER_GRP
-
CUPHY_BFW_COEF_COMP_N_MAX_TOTAL_LAYERS
-
CUPHY_BFW_COEF_COMP_N_MAX_USER_GRPS
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_ANTENNA_PORTS
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KBAR_LBAR_LENGTH
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_KI_INDEX_LENGTH
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_NUM_PARAMS
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_MAX_SEQ_INDEX_COUNT
-
CUPHY_CSIRS_SYMBOL_LOCATION_TABLE_LENGTH
-
CUPHY_DEFAULT_EXT_DTX_THRESHOLD
-
CUPHY_DET_EN
-
CUPHY_DIM_MAX
-
CUPHY_DMRS_CFG0
-
CUPHY_DMRS_CFG1
-
CUPHY_DMRS_CFG2
-
CUPHY_DMRS_CFG3
-
CUPHY_DTX_EN
-
CUPHY_DTX_THRESHOLD_ADJ_RM_DECODER
-
CUPHY_DTX_THRESHOLD_ADJ_SIMPLEX_DECODER
-
CUPHY_FAPI_CRC_FAILURE
-
CUPHY_FAPI_CRC_PASS
-
CUPHY_FAPI_DTX
-
CUPHY_FAPI_NO_DTX
-
CUPHY_LDPC_BG1_INFO_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_CHOOSE_THROUGHPUT
-
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_DEFAULT
-
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_DESC_MAX_TB
-
CUPHY_LDPC_DECODE_EARLY_TERM
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG1_PARITY_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG1_UNPUNCTURED_VAR_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG1_VAR_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG2_INFO_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG2_PARITY_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG2_UNPUNCTURED_VAR_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_BG2_VAR_NODES
-
CUPHY_LDPC_MAX_LIFTING_SIZE
-
CUPHY_LDPC_NUM_PUNCTURED_NODES
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_CSI2_WORDS
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_POL_CWS
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_POL_UCI_SEGS
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_PUSCH_CSI2
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_SPX_CWS
-
CUPHY_MAX_N_UCI_ON_PUSCH
-
CUPHY_N_MAX_UCI_BITS_RM
-
CUPHY_N_MAX_UCI_BITS_SIMPLEX
-
CUPHY_N_TONES_PER_PRB
-
CUPHY_NOISE_RATIO_LEGACYMMSE
-
CUPHY_NOISE_REGULARIZER
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_AGGREGATION_LEVEL
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES_W_CRC
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCIS_PER_CORESET
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_TX_BITS_PER_DCI
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_N_CRC_BITS
-
CUPHY_PDCCH_N_MAX_CORESETS_PER_CELL
-
CUPHY_POLAR_ENC_MAX_CODED_BITS
-
CUPHY_POLAR_ENC_MAX_INFO_BITS
-
CUPHY_POLAR_ENC_MAX_TX_BITS
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_DET_EN
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F0_MAX_GRPS
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F0_MAX_UCI_PER_GRP
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F1_MAX_GRPS
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F1_MAX_UCI_PER_GRP
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F2_MAX_UCI
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F3_MAX_PRB
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_F3_MAX_UCI
-
CUPHY_PUCCH_FORMAT1
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RSSI_N_DIM_INTER_CTA_SYNC
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RSSI_N_DIM_MEAS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RSSI_N_DIM_MEAS_FULL
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_CHECK_THRESHOLD
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_N_DIM_DBG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_N_DIM_PHASE_ROT
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_TA_N_DIM_INTER_CTA_SYNC
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_COEF
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_DATA_EQ
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_DATA_SYM_LOC
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_DBG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_LLR
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_NOISE_PWR
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_QAM_INFO
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_DIM_REE_DIAG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_HOM_CFG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EQ_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_DIM_DBG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_DIM_DMRS_SCID
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_DIM_FREQ_INTERP_COEFS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_DIM_SHIFT_SEQ
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_DIM_UNSHIFT_SEQ
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_HOM_CFG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CH_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_BATCH_CFG
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_CFO_EST
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_DATA_RX
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_H_EST
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_NUM_PRB
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_START_PRB
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_FE_N_DIM_TA_EST
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_LAYERS_PER_UE_GROUP
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_TIME_CH_EQ
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_TIME_CH_EST
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_MAX_N_UE_PER_UE_GROUP
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_NOISE_INTF_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_RSRP_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_RSSI_N_MAX_HET_CFGS
-
CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_TA_N_DIM_PHASE_ROT
-
CUPHY_QAM_16
-
CUPHY_QAM_2
-
CUPHY_QAM_256
-
CUPHY_QAM_4
-
CUPHY_QAM_64
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_DIM_DATA_RX
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_DIM_DBG
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_DIM_FREQ_INTERP_COEFS
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_DIM_H_EST
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_HET_CFG
-
CUPHY_SRS_CH_EST_N_HOM_CFG
-
CUPHY_SRS_MAX_N_USERS
-
CUPHY_SSB_MAX_SSBS_PER_CELL_PER_SLOT
-
CUPHY_SSB_N_DMRS_SEQ_BITS
-
CUPHY_SSB_N_MIB_BITS
-
CUPHY_SSB_N_PBCH_PAYLOAD_BITS
CUPHY_SSB_N_PBCH_POLAR_ENCODED_BITS
CUPHY_SSB_N_PBCH_SCRAMBLING_SEQ_BITS
CUPHY_SSB_N_PBCH_SEQ_W_CRC_BITS
CUPHY_SSB_N_SS_SEQ_BITS
CUPHY_SSB_NF
CUPHY_SSB_NT
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_DEFAULT
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_TIGHT
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_1
Maximum supported number of tensor dimensions
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_2
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_3
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_4
CUPHY_TENSOR_N_DIM_5
MAX_BYTES_PER_TRANSPORT_BLOCK
MAX_DECODED_CODE_BLOCK_BIT_SIZE
MAX_DL_LAYERS
MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB
MAX_DL_PORTS
MAX_ENCODED_CODE_BLOCK_BIT_SIZE
MAX_N_ADDLN_POS
MAX_N_ANTENNAS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_BBU_LAYERS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_CARRIERS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_CBS_PER_TB_PER_CELL_GROUP_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_CBS_PER_TB_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_DMRSSYMS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_LAYERS_PUSCH
MAX_N_PRBS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_RM_LLRS_PER_CB
MAX_N_TBS_PER_CELL_GROUP_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_TBS_SUPPORTED
MAX_N_USER_GROUPS_SUPPORTED
MAX_ND_SUPPORTED
MAX_NF_SUPPORTED
MAX_TOTAL_N_CBS_SUPPORTED
MAX_UE_CNT
MAX_WORDS_PER_TRANSPORT_BLOCK
N_CRC_DECODE_GRAPH_NODES
N_MAX_DMRS_SYMS
NUM_PAPR_SEQUENCES
OFDM_SYMBOLS_PER_SLOT
PDSCH_MAX_CELLS_PER_CELL_GROUP
PDSCH_MAX_CWS_PER_CELL_GROUP
PDSCH_MAX_N_TBS_SUPPORTED
PDSCH_MAX_UE_GROUPS_PER_CELL_GROUP
PDSCH_MAX_UES_PER_CELL
PDSCH_MAX_UES_PER_CELL_GROUP
PDSCH_STREAM_PRIORITY
QAM_STRIDE
Typedefs
typedef struct cuphyBfwCoefComp *
cuphyBfwCoefCompHndl_t
cuPHY Beamforming weight compute handle
typedef struct cuphyCompCwTreeTypes *
cuphyCompCwTreeTypesHndl_t
cuPHY compCwTreeTypes handle
typedef struct cuphyContext *
cuphyContext_t
cuPHY context
typedef struct cuphyLDPCDecoder *
cuphyLDPCDecoder_t
cuPHY LDPC decoder handle
typedef struct cuphyPolarDecoder *
cuphyPolarDecoderHndl_t
cuPHY uciPolDecoder handle
typedef struct cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItl *
cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl_t
cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF0Rx *
cuphyPucchF0RxHndl_t
cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF1Rx *
cuphyPucchF1RxHndl_t
cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF234UciSeg *
cuphyPucchF234UciSegHndl_t
cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF2Rx *
cuphyPucchF2RxHndl_t
cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF3Csi2Ctrl *
cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl_t
cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF3Rx *
cuphyPucchF3RxHndl_t
cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver handle
typedef struct cuphyPucchF3SegLLRs *
cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsHndl_t
cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs handle
typedef struct cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEst *
cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl_t
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver carrier frequency offset estimation handle
typedef struct cuphyPuschRxChEq *
cuphyPuschRxChEqHndl_t
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver channel equalization handle
typedef struct cuphyPuschRxChEst *
cuphyPuschRxChEstHndl_t
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver channel estimation handle
typedef struct cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEst *
cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl_t
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver noise-interference estimation handle
typedef struct cuphyPuschRxRssi *
cuphyPuschRxRssiHndl_t
cuPHY PUSCH Receiver RSSI metric handle
typedef struct cuphyRmDecoder *
cuphyRmDecoderHndl_t
Reed-Muller Decoder Handle.
typedef struct cuphyRNG *
cuphyRNG_t
cuPHY random number generator handle
typedef struct cuphySimplexDecoder *
cuphySimplexDecoderHndl_t
typedef struct cuphySrsChEst0 *
cuphySrsChEst0Hndl_t
cuPHY srsChEst handle
typedef struct cuphySrsChEst *
cuphySrsChEstHndl_t
cuPHY SRS channel estimation handle
typedef struct cuphyTensorDescriptor *
cuphyTensorDescriptor_t
cuPHY Tensor Descriptor handle
typedef struct cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl *
cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl_t
cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl handle
typedef struct cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0 *
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl_t
cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs0 handle
typedef struct cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1 *
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl_t
cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 handle
typedef struct cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2 *
cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl_t
cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 handle
Enums
enum
_cuphyCdmType
CDM type.
Values:
enumerator
NO_CDM
enumerator
CDM2_FD
enumerator
CDM4_FD2_TD2
enumerator
CDM8_FD2_TD4
enumerator
MAX_CDM_TYPE
- enumerator
enum
_cuphyCsiType
CSIType enum. Only NZP_CSI_RS is currently supported.
Values:
enumerator
TRS
enumerator
NZP_CSI_RS
enumerator
ZP_CSI_RS
- enumerator
enum
_cuphyUciDtxTypes
UCI DTX type.
Values:
enumerator
UCI_HARQ_DTX
enumerator
UCI_CSI1_DTX
enumerator
UCI_CSI2_DTX
enumerator
N_UCI_DTX
- enumerator
enum
cuphyDataType_t
cuPHY data types
Values:
enumerator
CUPHY_VOID
uninitialized type
enumerator
CUPHY_BIT
1-bit value
enumerator
CUPHY_R_8I
8-bit signed integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_8I
8-bit signed integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_8U
8-bit unsigned integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_8U
8-bit unsigned integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_16I
16-bit signed integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_16I
16-bit signed integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_16U
16-bit unsigned integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_16U
16-bit unsigned integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_32I
32-bit signed integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_32I
32-bit signed integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_32U
32-bit unsigned integer real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_32U
32-bit unsigned integer complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_16F
half precision (16-bit) real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_16F
half precision (16-bit) complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_32F
single precision (32-bit) real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_32F
single precision (32-bit) complex values
enumerator
CUPHY_R_64F
single precision (64-bit) real values
enumerator
CUPHY_C_64F
double precision (64-bit) complex values
- enumerator
enum
cuphyElementWiseOp_t
cuPHY element-wise operations
Values:
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_ADD
Add elements
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_MUL
Multiply elements
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_MIN
Select the minimum of two elements
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_MAX
Select the maximum of two elements
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_ABS
Determine the absolute value of a single input
enumerator
CUPHY_ELEMWISE_BIT_XOR
Perform bitwise XOR (CUPHY_BIT tensors only)
- enumerator
enum
cuphyReductionOp_t
cuPHY reduction operations
Values:
enumerator
CUPHY_REDUCTION_SUM
Add elements
enumerator
CUPHY_REDUCTION_MIN
Select the minimum element
enumerator
CUPHY_REDUCTION_MAX
Select the maximum element
- enumerator
enum
cuphyStatus_t
cuPHY error codes
Values:
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS
The API call returned with no errors.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_INTERNAL_ERROR
An unexpected, internal error occurred.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_NOT_SUPPORTED
The requested function is not currently supported.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
One or more of the arguments provided to the function was invalid.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_ARCH_MISMATCH
The requested operation is not supported on the current architecture.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED
A memory allocation failed.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_SIZE_MISMATCH
The size of the operands provided to the function do not match.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_MEMCPY_ERROR
An error occurred during a memcpy operation.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_CONVERSION
An invalid conversion operation was requested.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE
An operation was requested on an unsupported type.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_LAYOUT
An operation was requested on an unsupported layout.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_RANK
An operation was requested on an unsupported rank.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG
An operation was requested on an unsupported configuration.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_ALIGNMENT
One or more API arguments don’t have the required alignment.
enumerator
CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE
Data conversion could not occur because an input value was out of range.
- enumerator
-
void
createCRCDecodeNodes(cudaGraphNode_t crcNodes[N_CRC_DECODE_GRAPH_NODES], cudaGraph_t graph, const cudaGraphNode_t *dependencies, uint32_t nDependencies, const crcLaunchDescriptor *crcDesc)
void
createRMNode(cudaGraphNode_t *rmNode, cudaGraph_t graph, const cudaGraphNode_t *dependencies, uint32_t nDependencies, const rmLaunchDescriptor *rmDesc, int FP16orFP32)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyBfcCoefCompute(unsigned int nBSAnts, unsigned int nLayers, unsigned int Nprb, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDescH, const void *HAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDescLambda, const void *lambdaAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDescCoef, void *coefAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDescDbg, void *dbgAddr, cudaStream_t strm)
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyChannelEst1DTimeFrequency(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescDst, void *dstAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescSymbols, const void *symbolsAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescFreqFilters, const void *freqFiltersAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescTimeFilters, const void *timeFiltersAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescFreqIndices, const void *freqIndicesAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescTimeIndices, const void *timeIndicesAddr, cudaStream_t strm)
Performs 1-D time/frequency channel estimation.
Performs MMSE channel estimation using 1-D interpolation in the time and frequency dimensions
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if any of the tensor descriptors or address values are NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if submission of the kernel was successful
- Parameters
tensorDescDst – - tensor descriptor for output
dstAddr – - address for tensor output
tensorDescSymbols – - tensor descriptor for input symbol data
symbolsAddr – - address for input symbol data
tensorDescFreqFilters – - tensor descriptor for input frequency filters
freqFiltersAddr – - address for input frequency filters
tensorDescTimeFilters – - tensor descriptor for input time filters
timeFiltersAddr – - address for input time filters
tensorDescFreqIndices – - tensor descriptor for pilot symbol frequency indices
freqIndicesAddr – - address for pilot symbol frequency indices
tensorDescTimeIndices – - tensor descriptor for pilot symbol time indices
timeIndicesAddr – - address for pilot symbol time indices
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCompCwTreeTypesGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute compCwTreeTypes descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes compCwTreeTypes descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other compCwTreeTypes APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyConvertTensor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescDst, void *dstAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescSrc, const void *srcAddr, cudaStream_t strm)
Converts a source tensor to a different type or layout.
Converts an input tensor (described by an address and a tensor descriptor) to an output tensor, possibly changing layout and/or data type in the process. The input and output tensors must have the same dimensions.
Tensors with identical data types, dimensions, and strides may be converted internally using a memory copy operation.
The following conversions are currently supported:
Conversion of all types to tensors with the same dimensions but different strides
Widening conversions (e.g. conversion of a signed, unsigned, or floating point fundamental type to the same fundamental type with a larger range (e.g. CUPHY_R_8I to CUPHY_R_32I)
Other conversions are possible and may be added in the future.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if any of
tensorDescDst,
dstAddr,
tensorDescSrc, or
srcAddris NULL, or if the data type of either
tensorDescDstor
tensorDescSrcis CUPHY_VOID.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SIZE_MISMATCH if all dimensions of tensor descriptors
tensorDescDstand
tensorDescSrcdo not match.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_MEMCPY_ERROR if an error occurred performing a memory copy from the source to the destination.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the conversion operation was submitted to the given stream successfully.
- Parameters
tensorDescDst – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t for the destination (output)
dstAddr – - tensor address for output data
tensorDescSrc – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t for source data
srcAddr – - tensor address for input data
strm – - CUDA stream for memory copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_SIZE_MISMATCH CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyConvertVariant(cuphyVariant_t *v, cuphyDataType_t t)
Convert an input variant to a given type.
Attempts to convert the given variant to a value of the specified cuPHY data type. Integer conversions to a destination type that cannot represent the source value will return CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE. For floating point types, Inf values will be generated without an error.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
vis NULL or
tis CUPHY_VOID Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_CONVERSION if conversion to the destination type is not supported Returns CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE if the destination type cannot represent the source value Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if conversion was successful
- Parameters
v – - address of variant to convert
t – - destination data type
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_CONVERSION CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE
-
void
cuphyCopyPucchParamsToWorkspace(const PucchParams *h_pucch_params, void *pucch_workspace, cuphyDataType_t pucch_complex_data_type)
: Copy PUCCH params from the CPU to the allocated PUCCH receiver workspace. The location of the struct in the workspace is implementation dependent.
- Parameters
h_pucch_params – [in] pointer to PUCCH configuration parameters on the host.
pucch_workspace – [in] pointer to the pre-allocated pucch receiver’s workspace on the device.
pucch_complex_data_type – [in] PUCCH receiver data type identifier: CUPHY_C_32F or CUPHY_C_16F
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCRCDecode(uint32_t *d_outputCBCRCs, uint32_t *d_outputTBCRCs, uint8_t *d_outputTransportBlocks, const uint32_t *d_inputCodeBlocks, const PerTbParams *d_tbPrmsArray, uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCBsPerTB, uint32_t maxTBByteSize, int reverseBytes, int timeIt, uint32_t NRUNS, uint32_t codeBlocksOnly, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform CRC decode.
Perform CRC Decode
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if execution is successful
- Parameters
d_outputCBCRCs – - output buffer containing result of CRC check for each input code block (one uint32_t value per code block): 0 if the CRC check passed, a value different than zero otherwise
d_outputTBCRCs – - output buffer containing result of CRC check for each input transport block (one uint32_t value per transport block): 0 if the CRC check passed, a value different than zero otherwise
d_outputTransportBlocks – - output buffer containing the information bytes of each input transport block
d_inputCodeBlocks – - input buffer containing the input code blocks
d_tbPrmsArray – - array of PerTbParams structs describing each input transport block
nTBs – - total number of input transport blocks
maxNCBsPerTB – - Maximum number of code blocks per transport block for current launch
maxTBByteSize – - Maximum size in bytes of transport block for current launch
reverseBytes – - reverse order of bytes in each word before computing the CRC
timeIt – - run NRUNS times and report average running time
NRUNS – - number of iterations used to compute average running time
codeBlocksOnly – - Only compute CRC of code blocks. Skip transport block CRC computation
strm – - CUDA stream for execution
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCRCDecodeLaunchSetup(uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCBsPerTB, uint32_t maxTBByteSize, crcLaunchDescriptor *crcDecodeDesc)
populates crcLaunchDescriptor
Call updates CRC launch descriptor
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if execution is successful
- Parameters
nTBs – - total number of input transport blocks
maxNCBsPerTB – - Maximum number of code blocks per transport block for current launch
maxTBByteSize – - Maximum size in bytes of transport block for current launch
crcDecodeDesc – - launch descriptor to be populated
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCrcEncodeGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
: Compute descriptor size and alignment for CRC Encoder.
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – [inout] Size in bytes of descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – [inout] Alignment in bytes of descriptor
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCreateBfwCoefComp(cuphyBfwCoefCompHndl_t *pBfwCoefCompHndl, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, uint16_t nMaxUeGrps, uint16_t nMaxTotalLayers, float lambda, void *pStatDescrCpu, void *pStatDescrGpu, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, void *pHetCfgUeGrpMapCpu, void *pHetCfgUeGrpMapGpu, void *pUeGrpPrmsCpu, void *pUeGrpPrmsGpu, void *pBfLayerPrmsCpu, void *pBfLayerPrmsGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object.
Allocates a cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrCpuand/or
pStatDescrGpuand/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuand/or
pHetCfgUeGrpMapCpuand/or
pHetCfgUeGrpMapGpuand/or
pUeGrpPrmsCpuand/or
pUeGrpPrmsGpuand/or
pBfLayerPrmsCpuand/or
pBfLayerPrmsGpuis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a BfwCoefComp object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyGetDescrInfoBfwCoefComp,cuphySetupBfwCoefComp,cuphyDestroyBfwCoefComp
pBfwCoefCompHndl – - Address to return the new instance
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - flag if non-zero enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
nMaxUeGrps – - Max total number of UE groups to be processed in a single API invocation
nMaxTotalLayers – - Maximum total beamformed layers (i.e. sum of layer count across all UE groups) to be processed in a single API invocation
lambda – - regularization constant
pStatDescrCpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in CPU memory
pStatDescrGpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in GPU memory
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptors in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pHetCfgUeGrpMapCpu – - Pointer to heterogenous config to UE group map descriptor in CPU memory
pHetCfgUeGrpMapGpu – - Pointer to heterogenous config to UE group map descriptor in GPU memory
pUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to UE group parameter descriptor in CPU memory
pUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to UE group parameter descriptor in GPU memory
pBfLayerPrmsCpu – - Pointer to beamforming layer parameter descriptor in CPU memory
pBfLayerPrmsGpu – - Pointer to beamforming layer parameter descriptor in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateCompCwTreeTypes(cuphyCompCwTreeTypesHndl_t *pCompCwTreeTypes)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY compCwTreeTypes object.
Allocates a compCwTreeTypes object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pCompCwTreeTypesis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a compCwTreeTypes object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
pCompCwTreeTypes – - Address to return the new compCwTreeTypes instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateContext(cuphyContext_t *pcontext, unsigned int flags)
Allocates and initializes a cuPHY context.
Allocates a cuPHY library context and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pcontextis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a context cannot be allocated on the host.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pcontext – - Address to return the new cuphyContext_t instance
flags – - Creation flags (currently unused)
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder(cuphyContext_t context, cuphyLDPCDecoder_t *pdecoder, unsigned int flags)
Allocates and initializes a cuPHY LDPC decoder instance.
Allocates a cuPHY decoder instance and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pdecoderis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if an LDPC decoder cannot be allocated on the host.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
context – - cuPHY context
pdecoder – - Address for the new cuphyLDPCDecoder_t instance
flags – - Creation flags (currently unused)
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePolarDecoder(cuphyPolarDecoderHndl_t *pPolarDecoderHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY polarDecoder object.
Allocates a polarDecoder object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPolarDecoderHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a polarDecoder object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPolarDecoderGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPolarDecoder
- Parameters
- Returns
pPolarDecoderHndl – - Address to return the new polarDecoder instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePolSegDeRmDeItl(cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl_t *pPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl object.
Allocates a polSegDeRmDeItl object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPolSegDeRmDeItlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a compCwTreeTypes object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPolSegDeRmDeItl
- Parameters
- Returns
pPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl – - Address to return the new polSegDeRmDeItl instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF0Rx(cuphyPucchF0RxHndl_t *pPucchF0RxHndl, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PucchF0Rx object.
Allocates a cuPHY pucch F0 receiver object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF0RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF0Rx object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
pPucchF0RxHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF0Rx instance
strm – - CUDA stream for async copies
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF1Rx(cuphyPucchF1RxHndl_t *pPucchF1RxHndl, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PucchF1Rx object.
Allocates a cuPHY pucch F1 receiver object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF1RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF1Rx object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF1RxGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPucchF1Rx
- Parameters
pPucchF1RxHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF1Rx instance
strm – - CUDA stream for async copies
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF234UciSeg(cuphyPucchF234UciSegHndl_t *pPucchF234UciSegHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg object.
Allocates a pucchF234UciSeg object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF234UciSegHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF234UciSeg object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString
- Parameters
- Returns
pPucchF234UciSegHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF234UciSeg instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF2Rx(cuphyPucchF2RxHndl_t *pPucchF2RxHndl, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PucchF2Rx object.
Allocates a cuPHY pucch F2 receiver object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF2RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF2Rx object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF2RxGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPucchF2Rx
- Parameters
pPucchF2RxHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF2Rx instance
strm – - CUDA stream for async copies
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF3Csi2Ctrl(cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl_t *pPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl object.
Allocates a pucchF3Csi2Ctrl object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF3Csi2Ctrl object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString
- Parameters
- Returns
pPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF3Csi2Ctrl instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF3Rx(cuphyPucchF3RxHndl_t *pPucchF3RxHndl, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PucchF3Rx object.
Allocates a cuPHY pucch F3 receiver object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF3RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF3Rx object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF3RxGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPucchF3Rx
- Parameters
pPucchF3RxHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF3Rx instance
strm – - CUDA stream for async copies
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePucchF3SegLLRs(cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsHndl_t *pPucchF3SegLLRsHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs object.
Allocates a pucchF3SegLLRs object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF3SegLLRsHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a pucchF3SegLLRs object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString
- Parameters
- Returns
pPucchF3SegLLRsHndl – - Address to return the new pucchF3SegLLRs instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxCfoTaEst(cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl_t *pPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pStatDescrCpu, void *pStatDescrGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx CFO and TA estimation object.
Allocates a cuPHY carrier frequency offset and timing advance estimation object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPuschRxCfoTaEstHndland/or
pStatDescrCpuand/or
pStatDescrGpuis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxCfoTaEst object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxCfoTaEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxCfoTaEst
- Parameters
pPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxCfoTaEst instance
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - flag if non-zero enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pStatDescrCpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in CPU memory
pStatDescrGpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq(cuphyContext_t ctx, cuphyPuschRxChEqHndl_t *pPuschRxChEqHndl, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void **ppStatDescrCpu, void **ppStatDescrGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx channel equalization object.
Allocates a cuPHY channel equalization object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPuschRxChEqHndland/or
ppStatDescrCpuand/or
ppStatDescrGpuand/or
ctxis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxChEq object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxChEqGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqCoefCompute,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqSoftDemap,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEq
- Parameters
ctx – - cuPHY context
pPuschRxChEqHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxChEq instance
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - flag if non-zero enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
ppStatDescrCpu – - Pointer to array of static descriptors in CPU memory
ppStatDescrGpu – - Pointer to array of static descriptors in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst(cuphyPuschRxChEstHndl_t *pPuschRxChEstHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pInterpCoef, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pInterpCoef4, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pInterpCoefSmall, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pShiftSeq, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pShiftSeq4, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pUnShiftSeq, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pUnShiftSeq4, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void **ppStatDescrsCpu, void **ppStatDescrsGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx channel estimation object.
Allocates a cuPHY channel estimation object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller. Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPuschRxChEstHndland/or
pInterpCoefand/or
pShiftSeqand/or
pUnShiftSeqand/or
ppStatDescrsCpuand/or
ppStatDescrsGpuis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxChEst object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxChEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEst
- Parameters
pPuschRxChEstHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxChEst instance
pInterpCoef – - Tensor parameters for channel interpolation coefficients (8 input / 4 output PRBs)
pInterpCoef4 – - Tensor parameters for channel interpolation coefficients (4 input / 2 output PRBs)
pInterpCoefSmall – - Tensor parameters for small channel interpolation coefficients (< 4 input PRBs)
pShiftSeq – - Pointer to (delay) shift sequence tensor parameters (8 input / 4 output PRBs)
pShiftSeq4 – - Pointer to (delay) shift sequence tensor parameters (4 input / 2 output PRBs and < 4 input PRBs)
pUnShiftSeq – - Pointer to (delay) unshift sequence tensor parameters (8 input / 4 output PRBs)
pUnShiftSeq4 – - Pointer to (delay) unshift sequence tensor parameters (4 input / 2 output PRBs and < 4 input PRBs)
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - flag if non-zero enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
ppStatDescrsCpu – - Pointer to an array of static descriptor pointers in CPU memory
ppStatDescrsGpu – - Pointer to an array of static descriptor pointers in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxCrcDecode(cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeHndl_t *puschRxCrcDecodeHndl, int reverseBytes)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx crc decode object.
Allocates a cuPHY pusch crc decode object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxCrcDecodeHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxCrcDecode object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxCrcDecode,cuphyDestroyPuschRxCrcDecode
- Parameters
puschRxCrcDecodeHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxRateMatch instance
reverseBytes – - 0 or 1. Option to reverse bytes during crc.
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxNoiseIntfEst(cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl_t *pPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx noise-interference estimation object.
Allocates a cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxNoiseIntfEst object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxNoiseIntfEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxNoiseIntfEst
- Parameters
- Returns
pPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxNoiseIntfEst instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch(cuphyPuschRxRateMatchHndl_t *puschRxRateMatchHndl, int FPconfig, int descramblingOn)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx rate match object.
Allocates a cuPHY pusch rate match object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRateMatchHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxRateMatch object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRateMatchGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxRateMatch,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRateMatch
- Parameters
puschRxRateMatchHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxRateMatch instance
FPconfig – -0: FP32 in, FP32 out; 1: FP16 in, FP32 out; 2: FP32 in, FP16 out; 3: FP16 in, FP16 out; other values: invalid
descramblingOn – - enable/disable descrambling
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi(cuphyPuschRxRssiHndl_t *pPuschRxRssiHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY PuschRx RSSI, RSRP estimation object.
Allocates a cuPHY RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) and RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power) object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPuschRxRssiHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a PuschRxRssi object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRssiGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxRssi,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRssi
- Parameters
- Returns
pPuschRxRssiHndl – - Address to return the new PuschRxRssi instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateRandomNumberGenerator(cuphyRNG_t *pRNG, unsigned long long seed, unsigned int flags, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocates and initializes a cuPHY random number generator.
Allocates a cuPHY random number generator and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pRNGis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a context cannot be allocated on the host.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyDestroyContext,cuphyDestroyRandomNumberGenerator
- Parameters
pRNG – - Address to return the new cuphyRNG_t instance
seed – - Random number generator seed
flags – - Creation flags (currently unused)
strm – - CUDA stream for initialization
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateRmDecoder(cuphyContext_t context, cuphyRmDecoderHndl_t *pHndl, unsigned int flags)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCreateSimplexDecoder(cuphySimplexDecoderHndl_t *pHndl)
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCreateSrsChEst(cuphySrsChEstHndl_t *pSrsChEstHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t const *pInterpCoef, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pStatDescrCpu, void *pStatDescrGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY SRS channel estimation object.
Allocates a cuPHY channel estimation object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pSrsChEstHndland/or
pInterpCoefand/or
pStatDescrCpuand/or
pStatDescrGpuis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a SrsChEst object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphySrsChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupSrsChEst,cuphyRunSrsChEst,cuphyDestroySrsChEst
- Parameters
pSrsChEstHndl – - Address to return the new SrsChEst instance
pInterpCoef – - Pointer to interpolator coefficients tensor parameters
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - flag if non-zero enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pStatDescrCpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in CPU memory
pStatDescrGpu – - Pointer to static descriptor in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateSrsChEst0(cuphySrsChEst0Hndl_t *pSrsChEst0Hndl, cuphySrsFilterPrms_t *pSrsFilterPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuStatDesc, void *pGpuStatDesc, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCreateTensorDescriptor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t *ptensorDesc)
Allocates and initializes a cuPHY tensor descriptor.
Allocates a cuPHY tensor descriptor and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
The allocated descriptor will have type CUPHY_VOID, and (in most cases) cannot be used for operations until the tensor state has been initialized by calling cuphySetTensorDescriptor.
Upon successful return the tensor descriptor will have a rank of 0.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
ptensorDescis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a tensor descriptor cannot be allocated on the host.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
ptensorDesc – - Address for the new cuphyTensorDescriptor_t instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl(cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl_t *pUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl object.
Allocates a uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2GetDescrInfo,cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs2
- Parameters
- Returns
pUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl – - Address to return the new uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs0(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl_t *pUciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs1(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl_t *pUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 object.
Allocates a uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1GetDescrInfo,cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs1
- Parameters
- Returns
pUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl – - Address to return the new uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs2(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl_t *pUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl)
Allocate and initialize a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 object.
Allocates a uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 object and returns a handle in the address provided by the caller.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED if a uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 object cannot be allocated
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2GetDescrInfo,cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs2
- Parameters
- Returns
pUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl – - Address to return the new uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 instance
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_ALLOC_FAILED, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyDemodulateSymbol(cuphyContext_t context, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tLLR, void *pLLR, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tSym, const void *pSym, int log2_QAM, float noiseVariance, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform symbol demodulation.
Perform symbol demodulation, generating log-likelihood values (LLRs) for each bit
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if demodulation is launched successfully
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
context,
tSym,
pSym,
tLLR, or
pLLRare NULL or if
log2_QAMis not between 1 and 8 (inclusive) or if
noiseVarianceis negative
- Parameters
context – - cuPHY context
tLLR – - tensor descriptor for output log-likelihood values
pLLR – - address of output log-likelihood values
tSym – - tensor descriptor for symbol values
pSym – - address of symbol tensor data
log2_QAM – - log2(QAM), describing the quadrature amplitude that the symbols were modulated with
noiseVariance – - QAM noise variance
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyDescramble(void **descrambleEnv, float *d_llrs, bool timeIt, uint32_t NRUNS, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyDescrambleAllParams(float *llrs, const uint32_t *tbBoundaryArray, const uint32_t *cinitArray, uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCodeBlocks, int timeIt, uint32_t NRUNS, cudaStream_t stream)
-
cuphyDescrambleCleanUp(void **descrambleEnv)
-
cuphyDescrambleInit(void **descrambleEnv)
-
cuphyDescrambleLoadInput(void **descrambleEnv, float *llrs)
-
cuphyDescrambleLoadParams(void **descrambleEnv, uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCodeBlocks, const uint32_t *tbBoundaryArray, const uint32_t *cinitArray)
-
cuphyDescrambleStoreOutput(void **descrambleEnv, float *llrs)
-
cuphyDestroyBfwCoefComp(cuphyBfwCoefCompHndl_t bfwCoefCompHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object.
Destroys a cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object that was previously created by cuphyCreateBfwCoefComp. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
bfwCoefCompHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyGetDescrInfoBfwCoefComp,cuphyCreateBfwCoefComp,cuphySetupBfwCoefComp
- Parameters
- Returns
bfwCoefCompHndl – - handle to previously allocated BfwCoefComp instance
-
cuphyDestroyCompCwTreeTypes(cuphyCompCwTreeTypesHndl_t compCwTreeTypesHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY compCwTreeTypes object.
Destroys a cuPHY compCwTreeTypes object that was previously created by cuphyCreateCompCwTreeTypes. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
compCwTreeTypesHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF0Rx,cuphySetupPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
compCwTreeTypesHndl – - handle to previously allocated compCwTreeTypes instance
-
cuphyDestroyContext(cuphyContext_t ctx)
Destroys a cuPHY context.
Destroys a cuPHY context object that was previously created by a call to cuphyCreateContext. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
decoderis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
ctx – - previously allocated cuphyContext_t instance
-
cuphyDestroyLDPCDecoder(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder)
Destroys a cuPHY LDPC decoder object.
Destroys a cuPHY LDPC decoder object that was previously created by a call to cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
decoderis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
decoder – - previously allocated cuphyLDPCDecoder_t instance
-
cuphyDestroyPolarDecoder(cuphyPolarDecoderHndl_t polarDecoderHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY polarDecoder object.
Destroys a cuPHY polarDecoder object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePolarDecoder. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
polarDecoderHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPolarDecoderGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePolarDecoder,cuphySetupPolarDecoder
- Parameters
- Returns
polarDecoderHndl – - handle to previously allocated compCwTreeTypes instance
-
cuphyDestroyPolSegDeRmDeItl(cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl_t polSegDeRmDeItlHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl object.
Destroys a cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePolSegDeRmDeItl. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
polSegDeRmDeItlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF0Rx,cuphySetupPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
polSegDeRmDeItlHndl – - handle to previously allocated compCwTreeTypes instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF0Rx(cuphyPucchF0RxHndl_t pucchF0RxHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF0Rx. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF0RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF0Rx,cuphySetupPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF0RxHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxChEst instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF1Rx(cuphyPucchF1RxHndl_t pucchF1RxHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF1Rx. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF1RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF1RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF1Rx,cuphySetupPucchF1Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF1RxHndl – - handle to previously allocated pucchF1Rx instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF234UciSeg(cuphyPucchF234UciSegHndl_t pPucchF234UciSegHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg object.
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF234UciSeg. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pPucchF234UciSegHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
pPucchF234UciSegHndl – - handle to previously allocated instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF2Rx(cuphyPucchF2RxHndl_t pucchF2RxHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF2Rx. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF2RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF2RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF2Rx,cuphySetupPucchF2Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF2RxHndl – - handle to previously allocated pucchF2Rx instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF3Csi2Ctrl(cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl_t pucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl object.
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF3Csi2Ctrl. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF3Csi2CtrlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl – - handle to previously allocated instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF3Rx(cuphyPucchF3RxHndl_t pucchF3RxHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF3Rx. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF3RxHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF3RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePucchF3Rx,cuphySetupPucchF3Rx
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF3RxHndl – - handle to previously allocated pucchF3Rx instance
-
cuphyDestroyPucchF3SegLLRs(cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsHndl_t pucchF3SegLLRsHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs object.
Destroys a cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePucchF3SegLLRs. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF3SegLLRsHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
pucchF3SegLLRsHndl – - handle to previously allocated instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxCfoTaEst(cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl_t puschRxCfoTaEstHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH CFO estimation object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH carrier frequency estimation object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxCfoTaEst. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxCfoTaEstHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxCfoTaEst,cuphySetupPuschRxCfoTaEst
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxCfoTaEstHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxCfoTaEst instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEq(cuphyPuschRxChEqHndl_t puschRxChEqHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH channel equalization object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH channel equalization object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxChEqHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq,cuphyPuschRxChEqGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqCoefCompute,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqSoftDemap
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxChEqHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxChEq instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEst(cuphyPuschRxChEstHndl_t puschRxChEstHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH channel estimation object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH channel estimation object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxChEstHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst,cuphySetupPuschRxChEst
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxChEstHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxChEst instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxCrcDecode(cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeHndl_t puschRxCrcDecodeHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH crc decode object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH crc decode object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxCrcDecode. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxCrcDecodeHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxCrcDecode,cuphySetupPuschRxCrcDecode
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxCrcDecodeHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxRateMatch instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxNoiseIntfEst(cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl_t puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxNoiseIntfEst. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxNoiseIntfEst,cuphySetupPuschRxNoiseIntfEst
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxNoiseIntfEst instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxRateMatch(cuphyPuschRxRateMatchHndl_t puschRxRateMatchHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH rate match object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH rate match object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRateMatchHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRateMatchGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch,cuphySetupPuschRxRateMatch
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxRateMatchHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxRateMatch instance
-
cuphyDestroyPuschRxRssi(cuphyPuschRxRssiHndl_t puschRxRssiHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH RSSI estimation object.
Destroys a cuPHY PUSCH RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) and RSRP object that was previously created by cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRssiHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRssiGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi,cuphySetupPuschRxRssi
- Parameters
- Returns
puschRxRssiHndl – - handle to previously allocated PuschRxRssi instance
-
cuphyDestroyRandomNumberGenerator(cuphyRNG_t rng)
Destroys a cuPHY random number generator.
Destroys a previously created cuPHY random number generator instance
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
rngis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyDestroyContext,cuphyCreateRandomNumberGenerator
- Parameters
- Returns
rng – - Existing cuphyRNG_t instance
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyDestroyRmDecoder(cuphyRmDecoderHndl_t hndl)
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyDestroySimplexDecoder(cuphySimplexDecoderHndl_t simplexDecoderHndl)
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyDestroySrsChEst(cuphySrsChEstHndl_t srsChEstHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY SRS channel estimation object.
Destroys a cuPHY SRS channel estimation object that was previously created by cuphyCreateSrsChEst. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
srsChEstHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphySrsChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateSrsChEst,cuphySetupSrsChEst,cuphyRunSrsChEst
- Parameters
- Returns
srsChEstHndl – - handle to previously allocated SrsChEst instance
-
cuphyDestroySrsChEst0(cuphySrsChEst0Hndl_t srsChEst0Hndl)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyDestroyTensorDescriptor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDesc)
Destroys a cuPHY tensor descriptor.
Destroys a cuPHY tensor descriptor that was previously allocated by a call to cuphyCreateTensorDescriptor. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tensorDescis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- Parameters
- Returns
tensorDesc – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t instance
-
cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl(cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl_t uciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl)
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl object.
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl object that was previously created by cuphyCreateUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
uciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl,cuphySetupUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl
- Parameters
- Returns
uciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl – - handle to previously allocated instance
-
cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl)
-
cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl)
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 object.
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 object that was previously created by cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs1. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
uciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1GetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs1,cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs1
- Parameters
- Returns
uciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl – - handle to previously allocated compCwTreeTypes instance
-
cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl)
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 object.
Destroys a cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 object that was previously created by cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs2. The handle provided to this function should not be used for any operations after this function returns.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
uciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndlis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if destruction was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2GetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs2,cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs2
- Parameters
- Returns
uciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl – - handle to previously allocated instance
-
cuphyDlRateMatchingGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
: Compute descriptor buffer size and alignment for rate matching.
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – [inout] Size in bytes of descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – [inout] Alignment in bytes of descriptor
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
size_t
cuphyDlRateMatchingWorkspaceSize(int num_TBs)
: Return workspace size, in bytes, needed for all configuration parameters of the rate matching component. Does not allocate any space.
- Parameters
- Returns
num_TBs – [in] number of Transport blocks (TBs) to be processed within a kernel launch
workspace size in bytes
-
cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecode(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescDst, void *dstAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDescLLR, const void *LLRAddr, const cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t *config, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform a bulk LDPC decode operation on a tensor of soft input values.
Performs a bulk LDPC decode operation on an input tensor of “soft” log likelihood ratio (LLR) values.
If the value of
algoIndexis zero, the library will choose the “best” algorithm for the given LDPC configuration.
The type of input tensor descriptor
tensorDescLLRmust be either CUPHY_R_32F or CUPHY_R_16F, and the rank must be 2.
The type of output tensor descriptor
tensorDescDstmust be CUPHY_BIT, and the rank must be 2.
For input LLR tensors of type CUPHY_R_16F, loads occur as multiples of 8 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 8 for each codeword. This can be done by specifying a stride that is multiple of 8 for the second dimension, or by using the CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE flag when allocating the tensor. Values read from this padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.
For input LLR tensors of type CUPHY_R_32F, loads occur as multiples of 4 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 4 for each codeword. This can be done by specifying a stride that is multiple of 4 for the second dimension, or by using the CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE flag when allocating the tensor. Values read from this padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.
The union member of the normalization value in the configuration
configmust match the LLR type in
config. In other words, if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_32F, the normalization value should be populated using the f32 union member, and if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_16F, both halves of the f16x2 union member should be set with the same normalization value in fp16 format. The CUDA __float2half2_rn() function can be used to convert a float value to a pair of fp16 values. Alternatively, if the cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeSetNormalization() function is used, the correct union member will be set automatically by that function.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
decoderis NULL
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Zdo not represent a valid LDPC configuration
maxNumIterations<= 0
tensorDescDstis NULL
tensorDescLLRis NULL
dstAddrNULL
LLRAddris NULL
thedata type of
tensorDescDstand llr_type in
configdo not match
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration (
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Z) is not supported for a given LLR tensor and/or algorithm index (
algoIndex).
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_RANK if either the input tensor descriptor (
tensorDescLLR) or output tensor descriptor (
tensorDescDst) do not have a rank of 2.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE if the output tensor descriptor (
tensorDescLLR) is not of type CUPHY_BIT, or if the input tensor descriptor is not one of (CUPHY_R_32F or CUPHY_R_16F)
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the decode operation was submitted to the stream successfully.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder,cuphyDestroyLDPCDecoder,cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeGetWorkspaceSize
- Parameters
decoder – - cuPHY LDPC decoder instance
tensorDescDst – - tensor descriptor for LDPC output
dstAddr – - address for LDPC output
tensorDescLLR – - tensor descriptor for soft input LLR values
LLRAddr – - address for soft input LLR values
config – - LDPC configuration structure
strm – - CUDA stream for LDPC execution
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_RANK CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeGetLaunchDescriptor(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder, cuphyLDPCDecodeLaunchConfig_t *launchConfig)
Populates a launch configuration for the LDPC decoder.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
decoderis not a valid cuphyLDPCDecoder_t instance
launchConfigis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration (
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Z) is not supported for a given
LLRtypeand/or algorithm index (
algo).
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the launch configuration was populated successfully
- Parameters
decoder – - decoder object created by cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder
launchConfig – - launch structure with a populated config (see cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t)
- Returns
-
-
cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeGetWorkspaceSize(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder, const cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t *config, int numCodeWords, size_t *sizeInBytes)
Returns the workspace size for and LDPC decode operation.
Calculates the workspace size (in bytes) required to perform an LDPC decode operation for the given LDPC configuration.
If the
algoIndexparameter is -1, the function will return the maximum workspace size for all numbers of parity nodes less than or equal to the value of the
mbparameter (for the given lifting size
Z). This is useful for determining the maximum workspace size across different code rates.
Different LDPC decoding algorithms may have different workspace requirements. If the value of
algoIndexis zero, the library will choose the “best” algorithm for the given LDPC configuration.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Zdo not represent a valid LDPC configuration
numCodeWords<= 0
sizeInBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration (
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Z) is not supported for a given
LLRtypeand/or algorithm index (
algoIndex).
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the size calculation was successful.
- Parameters
decoder – - decoder object created by cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder
config – - LDPC decoder configuration
numCodeWords – - number of codewords to decode simultaneously
sizeInBytes – - output address for calculated workspace size
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG
-
-
cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeSetNormalization(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder, cuphyLDPCDecodeConfigDesc_t *decodeDesc)
Sets the min-sum normalization constant for a given LDPC configuration.
Determines an appropriate LDPC decoder min-sum normalization constant, given the LLR type and num_parity_nodes fields of the input configuration. Note that if the llr_type field of the configuration is CUPHY_R_16F, the field will be set to a pair of __half values (as is expected by the LDPC decoder kernel).
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
llr_typeor num_parity_nodes fields do not represent a valid LDPC configuration
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration (
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Z) is not supported for a given
LLRtypeand/or algorithm index (
algo).
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the constant was set successfully.
- Parameters
decoder – - decoder object created by cuphyCreateLDPCDecoder
decodeDesc – - decode descriptor with valid llr_type and num_parity_nodes fields
- Returns
-
-
cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCTransportBlockDecode(cuphyLDPCDecoder_t decoder, const cuphyLDPCDecodeDesc_t *decodeDesc, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform a bulk LDPC decode operation on a tensor of soft input values.
Performs a bulk LDPC decode operation on “soft” log likelihood ratio (LLR) values for one or more transport blocks
If the value of algo field of the descriptor
decodeDescis zero, the library will choose the “best” algorithm for the given LDPC configuration.
The llr_type field of the
decodeDescmust be either CUPHY_R_32F or CUPHY_R_16F.
For input LLR buffers of type CUPHY_R_16F, loads occur as multiples of 8 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 8 for each codeword. The memory need only be addressable. (For a multi-codeword case, the memory can lie in the next codeword.) Values read from padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.
For input LLR tensors of type CUPHY_R_32F, loads occur as multiples of 4 elements (i.e. 16 bytes). Therefore, memory allocation should be performed such that the number of LLR elements that can be read is a multiple of 4 for each codeword. Values read from padded memory will not be used, and do not need to be zeroed or cleared.
The union member of the normalization value in the configuration
configmust match the LLR type in the decode descriptor configuration. In other words, if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_32F, the normalization value should be populated using the f32 union member, and if the LLR type is CUPHY_R_16F, both halves of the f16x2 union member should be set with the same normalization value in fp16 format. The CUDA __float2half2_rn() function can be used to convert a float value to a pair of fp16 values. Alternatively, if the cuphyErrorCorrectionLDPCDecodeSetNormalization() function is used, the correct union member will be set automatically by that function.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
decoderis NULL
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Zdo not represent a valid LDPC configuration
maxNumIterations<= 0
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG if the combination of the LDPC configuration (
BG,
Kb,
mb, and
Z) is not supported for a given LLR tensor and/or algorithm index.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the decode operation was submitted to the stream successfully.
- Parameters
decoder – - cuPHY LDPC decoder instance
decodeDesc – - LDPC decode descriptor
strm – - CUDA stream for LDPC execution
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_CONFIG
-
-
cuphyFillTensor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDst, void *pDst, const cuphyVariant_t *v, cudaStream_t strm)
Fill tensor memory with a specific value.
Populates tensor memory described by the given descriptor with a single value.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tDst,
pDst, or v is NULL, or if the type of the input variable
vis CUPHY_VOID Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_CONVERSION if conversion to the destination type is not supported Returns CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE if the destination type cannot represent the source value Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the conversion process was initiated
- Parameters
tDst – - descriptor for output tensor
pDst – - address of output tensor memory
v – - address of variant to populate tensor with
strm – - CUDA stream for invocation of fill operation
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_CONVERSION CUPHY_STATUS_VALUE_OUT_OF_RANGE
-
const char *
cuphyGetDataTypeString(cuphyDataType_t type)
Returns a string value for a given data type.
Returns a string for the given cuphyDataType_t, or “UNKNOWN_TYPE” if the type is unknown.
- Parameters
- Returns
type – - data type (cuphyDataType_t)
char*pointer to a NULL-terminated string
-
cuphyGetDescrInfoBfwCoefComp(uint16_t nMaxUeGrps, uint16_t nMaxTotalLayers, size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pHetCfgUeGrpMapSizeBytes, size_t *pHetCfgUeGrpMapAlignBytes, size_t *pUeGrpPrmsSizeBytes, size_t *pUeGrpPrmsAlignBytes, size_t *pBfLayerPrmsSizeBytes, size_t *pBfLayerPrmsAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other BfwCoefComp APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrSizeBytesand/or
pStatDescrAlignBytesand/or
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesand/or
pHetCfgUeGrpMapSizeBytesand/or
pHetCfgUeGrpMapAlignBytesand/or
pUeGrpPrmsSizeBytesand/or
pUeGrpPrmsAlignBytesand/or
pBfLayerPrmsSizeBytesand/or
pBfLayerPrmsAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS otherwise
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreateBfwCoefComp,cuphySetupBfwCoefComp,cuphyDestroyBfwCoefComp
- Parameters
nMaxUeGrps – - Max total number of UE groups to be processed in a single API invocation
nMaxTotalLayers – - Maximum total beamformed layers (i.e. sum of layer count across all UE groups) to be processed in a single API invocation
pStatDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of beamforming coefficient compute static descriptor
pStatDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of beamforming coefficient compute static descriptor
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of beamforming coefficient compute dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of beamforming coefficient compute dynamic descriptor
pHetCfgUeGrpMapSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of hetergenous config to UE group map descriptor
pHetCfgUeGrpMapAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of hetergenous config to UE group map descriptor
pUeGrpPrmsSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of UE group parameter descriptor
pUeGrpPrmsAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of UE group parameter descriptor
pBfLayerPrmsSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of beamforming layer descriptor
pBfLayerPrmsAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of beamforming layer descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyGetErrorName(cuphyStatus_t status)
Returns a string version of an error code enumeration value.
Returns a string version of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, “CUPHY_UNKNOWN_STATUS” is returned.
- Parameters
- Returns
status – - Status code for desired string
char*pointer to a NULL-terminated string
-
const char *
cuphyGetErrorString(cuphyStatus_t status)
Returns the description string for an error code.
Returns the description string for an error code. If the error code is not recognized, “Unknown status code” is returned.
- Parameters
- Returns
status – - Status code for desired string
char*pointer to a NULL-terminated string
-
cuphyGetTensorDescriptor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDesc, int numDimsRequested, cuphyDataType_t *dataType, int *numDims, int dimensions[], int strides[])
Query values for the internal state of a cuPHY tensor descriptor.
Retrieves the internal state of a tensor descriptor that was created via the cuphyCreateTensorDescriptor function and initialized with the cuphySetTensorDescriptor function
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tensorDescis NULL, or if
numDimsRequested> 0 and dimensions is NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the state query was successful.
- Parameters
tensorDesc – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t instance
numDimsRequested – - the size of the array provided by the
dimensionsparameter, and the
stridesparameter (if non-NULL)
dataType – - address for the returned cuphyDataType_t (may be NULL)
numDims – - output address for the rank of the tensor descriptor (may be NULL)
dimensions – - output location for dimensions for the tensor descriptor
strides – - output location for tensor strides (may be NULL)
- Returns
-
cuphyGetTensorSizeInBytes(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDesc, size_t *psz)
Returns the size of an allocation for a tensor descriptor.
Calculates the size (in bytes) of an allocation that would be required to represent a tensor described by the given descriptor.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tensorDescis NULL, or if
pszis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the size calculation was successful.
- Parameters
tensorDesc – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t instance
psz – - address to hold the calculated size output
- Returns
-
cuphyLDPCEncodeGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes, uint16_t maxUes, size_t *pWorkspaceBytes)
: Compute descriptor size and alignment for LDPC Encoder.
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – [inout] Size in bytes of descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – [inout] Alignment in bytes of descriptor
maxUes – [in] Maximum number of UEs processed with this workspace. Can use PDSCH_MAX_UES_PER_CELL_GROUP as max.
pWorkspaceBytes – [inout] Number of workspace bytes; it’s a function of maxUes (allocated by caller)
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyModulateSymbol(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tSym, void *pSym, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tBits, const void *pBits, int log2_QAM, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform symbol modulation.
Perform symbol modulation, generating symbol values for an input sequence of bits
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if modulation is launched successfully
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tSym,
pSym,
tBits, or
pBitsare NULL, or if
log2_QAMdoes not represent a supported modulation value (1, 2, 4, 6, or 8) Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE is
tSymis not of type CUPHY_C_32F or CUPHY_C_16F, or if
tBitsis not of type CUPHY_BIT Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SIZE_MISMATCH if
tBitsis not a multiple of
log2_QAM, or if the first dimension of
tSymis not equal to first dimension of
tBitsdivided by
log2_QAM
- Parameters
tSym – - tensor descriptor for complex symbol values
pSym – - address of output symbol values
tBits – - tensor descriptor for input bit
pBits – - address of input bit values
log2_QAM – - log2(QAM), describing the quadrature amplitude that the symbols were modulated with. This is the number of bits represented by each symbol. Value values are 1 (BPSK), 2 (QPSK), 4 (QAM16), 6 (QAM64), and 8 (QAM256)
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
-
cuphyModulationGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
: Compute descriptor size and alignment for modulation mapper.
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – [inout] Size in bytes of descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – [inout] Alignment in bytes of descriptor
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPdcchPipeline(void *d_x_crc, void *d_x_scramSeq, void *d_x_coded, void *d_x_tx, int num_coresets, int num_dci, PdcchParams *h_params, PdcchParams *d_params, cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t *h_dci_params, cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t *d_dci_params, cudaStream_t stream)
: PDCCH TX pipeline. All buffers include multiple DCIs.
- Parameters
d_x_crc – [in] pointer to the input sequence w/ CRC.
d_x_scramSeq – [in] pointer to scrambling sequence for the PDCCH payload.
d_x_coded – [out] pointer to the output sequence of polar encoder.
d_x_tx – [out] pointer to the output sequence of rate matcher
num_coresets – [in] number of coresets to be processed
num_dci – [in] total number of DCIs across all num_coresets coresets.
h_params – [in] pointer to PdcchParams struct on the host
d_params – [in] pointer to PdcchParams struct on the device
h_dci_params – [in] pointer to cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t struct on the host
d_dci_params – [in] pointer to cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t struct on the device
stream – [in] CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT or CUPHY_STATUS_INTERNAL_ERROR.
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPdcchPipelinePrepare(void *h_x_crc_addr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t h_x_crc_desc, const void *h_xin_addr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t h_xin_desc, int num_coresets, int num_DCIs, PdcchParams *h_params, cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t *h_dci_params, cudaStream_t stream)
: Prepare for PDCCH TX pipeline.
- Parameters
h_x_crc_addr – [inout] pointer to the payload after CRC was added and bit order reveresed. Every DCI payload sarts at a CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES_W_CRC byte offset.
h_x_crc_desc – [in] descriptor for above payload. Not currently used.
h_xin_addr – [in] pointer to the PDCCH input payload sequence, spanning multiple DCIs. Each DCI payload starts at CUPHY_PDCCH_MAX_DCI_PAYLOAD_BYTES byte offset.
h_xin_desc – [in] descriptor for PDCCH input payload. Currently unused.
num_coresets – [in] number of coresets to be processed
num_DCIs – [in] cumulative number of DCIs over all num_coresets coresets
h_params – [in] pointer to PdcchParams struct
h_dci_params – [in] pointer to cuphyPdcchDciPrm_t struct
stream – [in] CUDA stream (currently not used)
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT.
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPdschDmrsGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
: Compute descriptor size and alignment for PDSCH DMRS.
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – [inout] Size in bytes of descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – [inout] Alignment in bytes of descriptor
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPolarDecoderGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute polarDecoder descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes polarDecoder descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other uciPolDecoder APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreateUciOnPuschSegLLRs1,cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPolarEncRateMatch(uint32_t nInfoBits, uint32_t nTxBits, uint8_t const *pInfoBits, uint32_t *pNCodedBits, uint8_t *pCodedBits, uint8_t *pTxBits, uint32_t procModeBmsk, cudaStream_t strm)
: Polar encoding and rate matching for control channel processing
- Parameters
nInfoBits – [in] : Number of information bits, range [1,164]
nTxBits – [in] : Number of rate-matched transmit bits, range [1, 8192]
pInfoBits – [in] : Pointer to GPU memory containing information bit stream packed in a uint8_t array (with at least 32b alignment), size ceiling(nInfoBits/8), up to 21 bytes (164 bits)
pNCodedBits – [in] Pointer to CPU memory to store store the encoded bit length (valid values: 32,64,128,256,512)
pCodedBits – [out] : Pointer to GPU memory to store polar encoded bit stream packed in a uint8_t array (with atleast 32b alignment), size ceiling(nMaxCodedBits/8) = 64 bytes
pTxBits – [out] : Pointer to device memory for storing polar rate-matched transmit bit stream packed in a uint8_t array (with atleast 32b alignment), size must be a multiple of 4 bytes (padded to nearest 32b boundary) with max size being ceiling(nTxBits/8), upto 1024 bytes
procModeBmsk – [in] Bit mask indicating DL (default) or UL Encoding
strm – [in] : CUDA stream for kernel launch.
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT or CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_ALIGNMENT or CUPHY_STATUS_INTERNAL_ERROR
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute PolSegDeRmDeItl descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes PolSegDeRmDeItl descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PolSegDeRmDeItl APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePolSegDeRmDeItl,cuphyDestroyPolSegDeRmDeItl
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPrepareCRCEncode(const uint32_t *d_inputOrigTBs, uint32_t *d_inputTBs, const PdschPerTbParams *d_tbPrmsArray, uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCBsPerTB, uint32_t maxTbSizeBytes, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH PUCCH F0 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PucchF0Rx APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEst
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF1RxGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH PUCCH F1 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PucchF1Rx APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF234UciSegGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute pucchF234UciSeg descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes pucchF234UciSeg descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other pucchF234UciSeg APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF2RxGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH PUCCH F2 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PucchF2Rx APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute pucchF3Csi2Ctrl descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes pucchF3Csi2Ctrl descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other pucchF3Csi2Ctrl APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF3RxGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH PUCCH F3 receiver descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PucchF3Rx APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute pucchF3SegLLRs descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes pucchF3SegLLRs descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other pucchF3SegLLRs APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
void
cuphyPucchReceiver(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t data_rx_desc, const void *data_rx_addr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t bit_estimates_desc, void *bit_estimates_addr, const uint32_t pucch_format, const PucchParams *pucch_params, cudaStream_t strm, void *pucch_workspace, size_t allocated_workspace_size, cuphyDataType_t pucch_complex_data_type)
: Launch PUCCH receiver kernels that do processing at receive end of PUCCH (Physical Uplink Control Channel).
- Parameters
data_rx_desc – [in] input tensor descriptor; dimensions: Nf x Nt x L_BS
data_rx_addr – [in] pointer to input tensor data (i.e., base station received signal); each tensor element is a complex number
bit_estimates_desc – [in] output tensor descriptor; dimensions nUe_pucch x 2
bit_estimates_addr – [inout] pre-allocated device buffer with bit estimates
pucch_format – [in] PUCCH format; currently only format 1 is supported.
pucch_params – [inout] pointer to PUCCH config params.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for kernel launch.
pucch_workspace – [inout] address of user allocated workspace pucch params should have been already copied there via a cuphyCopyPucchParamsToWorkspace() call.
allocated_workspace_size – [in] size of pucch_workspace
pucch_complex_data_type – [in] PUCCH receiver data type identifier: CUPHY_C_32F or CUPHY_C_16F
-
size_t
cuphyPucchReceiverWorkspaceSize(int num_ues, int num_bs_antennas, int num_symbols, cuphyDataType_t pucch_complex_data_type)
: Return workspace size, in bytes, needed for all configuration parameters and intermediate computations of the PUCCH receiver. Does not allocate any space.
- Parameters
num_ues – [in] number of User Equipement (UEs)
num_bs_antennas – [in] number of Base Station (BS) antennas
num_symbols – [in] number of symbols; sum of DMRS and data symbols.
pucch_complex_data_type – [in] PUCCH receiver data type identifier: CUPHY_C_32F or CUPHY_C_16F
- Returns
workspace size in bytes
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstGetDescrInfo(size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY CFO and TA estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH carrier frequency offset and timing advance estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxCfoTaEst APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrSizeBytesand/or
pStatDescrAlignBytesand/or
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxCfoTaEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxCfoTaEst
- Parameters
pStatDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of static descriptor
pStatDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of static descriptor
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxChEqGetDescrInfo(size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pCoefCompDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pCoefCompDynDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pSoftDemapDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pSoftDemapDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY channel equalization descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH channel equalization descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxChEq APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrSizeBytesand/or
pStatDescrAlignBytesand/or
pCoefCompDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pCoefCompDynDescrAlignBytesand/or
pSoftDemapDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pSoftDemapDynDescrAlignBytes
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqCoefCompute,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqSoftDemap,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEq
- Parameters
pStatDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of equalizer common static descriptor
pStatDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of equalizer common static descriptor
pCoefCompDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of coefficient compute dynamic descriptor
pCoefCompDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of coefficient compute dynamic descriptor
pSoftDemapDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of soft demap dynamic descriptor
pSoftDemapDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of soft demap dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxChEstGetDescrInfo(size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY channel estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH channel estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxChEst APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrSizeBytesand/or
pStatDescrAlignBytesand/or
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEst
- Parameters
pStatDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of static descriptor
pStatDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of static descriptor
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY crc decoder descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH crc decoder descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxCrcDecode APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDescrAlignBytes
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRateMatch
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment of descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxNoiseIntfEst APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxNoiseIntfEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxNoiseIntfEst
- Parameters
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxRateMatchGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY rate match descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH rate match descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxRateMatch APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDescrAlignBytes
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRateMatch
- Parameters
pDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes descriptor
pDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment of descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyPuschRxRssiGetDescrInfo(size_t *pRssiDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pRssiDynDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pRsrpDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pRsrpDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY RSSI, RSRP measurement descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY PUSCH RSSI (Received Signal Strength Indicator) and RSRP (Reference Signal Received Power) descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other PuschRxRssi APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pRssiDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pRssiDynDescrAlignBytesand/or
pRsrpDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pRsrpDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRssi
- Parameters
pRssiDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of RSSI dynamic descriptor
pRssiDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of RSSI dynamic descriptor
pRsrpDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of RSRP dynamic descriptor
pRsrpDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of RSRP dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyRandomNormal(cuphyRNG_t rng, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDst, void *pDst, const cuphyVariant_t *mean, const cuphyVariant_t *stddev, cudaStream_t strm)
Populate a cuPHY tensor with random data with a normal distribution.
Populates a cuPHY tensor with random data that has a normal (Gaussian) distribution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
rngis NULL.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if kernel launch was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyDestroyContext,cuphyCreateRandomNumberGenerator,cuphyDestroyRandomNumberGenerator
- Parameters
rng – - Existing cuphyRNG_t instance
tDst – - Descriptor for output tensor
pDst – - Address of output tensor
mean – - Mean value
stddev – - Standard deviation
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyRandomUniform(cuphyRNG_t rng, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDst, void *pDst, const cuphyVariant_t *minValue, const cuphyVariant_t *maxValue, cudaStream_t strm)
Populate a cuPHY tensor with uniformly distributed random data.
Populates a cuPHY tensor with random data that has a uniform distribution, using the given min/max range. The minimum and maximum values are ignored for tensors of type CUPHY_BIT. For CUPHY_BIT tensors with a first dimension that is not a multiple of 32, high-order bits in the end of the last word will be set to zero.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
rngis NULL. Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE if the type of the input tensor is complex.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if kernel launch was successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyDestroyContext,cuphyCreateRandomNumberGenerator,cuphyDestroyRandomNumberGenerator
- Parameters
rng – - Existing cuphyRNG_t instance
tDst – - Descriptor for output tensor
pDst – - Address of output tensor
minValue – - Minimum value
maxValue – - Maximum value
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS, CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE
-
cuphyRmDecoderGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyRunPolarEncRateMatchSSBs(uint8_t const *pInfoBits, uint8_t *pCodedBits, uint8_t *pTxBits, uint16_t nSSBs, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyRunSrsChEst(cuphySrsChEstHndl_t srsChEstHndl, cudaStream_t strm)
Run cuPHY SRS channel estimation.
Call triggers cuPHY SRS channel estimation compute
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
srsChEstHndlis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if SrsChEst execution is successful
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphySrsChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateSrsChEst,cuphySetupSrsChEst,cuphyDestroySrsChEst
- Parameters
srsChEstHndl – - Handle of SrsChEst instance which is to be triggered
strm – - CUDA stream for kernel launch
- Returns
-
cuphySetEmptyKernelNodeParams(CUDA_KERNEL_NODE_PARAMS *pNodeParams)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetTBParams(PdschPerTbParams *tb_params_struct, uint32_t cfg_rv, uint32_t cfg_Qm, uint32_t cfg_bg, uint32_t cfg_Nl, uint32_t cfg_num_CBs, uint32_t cfg_Zc, uint32_t cfg_G, uint32_t cfg_F, uint32_t cfg_cinit, uint32_t cfg_Nref)
Update PdschPerTbParams struct that tracks configuration information at per TB granularity. Check that configuration values are valid.
- Parameters
tb_params_struct – [inout] pointer to a PerTbParams configuration struct
cfg_rv – [in] redundancy version
cfg_Qm – [in] modulation order
cfg_bg – [in] base graph
cfg_Nl – [in] number of layers per Tb (at most MAX_DL_LAYERS_PER_TB for downlink)
cfg_num_CBs – [in] number of code blocks
cfg_Zc – [in] lifting factor
cfg_G – [in] number of rated matched bits available for TB transmission
cfg_F – [in] number of filler bits
cfg_cinit – [in] seed used for scrambling sequence
cfg_Nref – [in] used to determine Ncb if smaller than N
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT.
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetTensorDescriptor(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tensorDesc, cuphyDataType_t type, int numDimensions, const int dimensions[], const int strides[], unsigned int flags)
Provide values for the internal state of a cuPHY tensor descriptor.
Sets the internal state of a tensor descriptor that was created via the cuphyCreateTensorDescriptor function.
Note that a tensor descriptor is not associated with a specific memory allocation or address. A tensor descriptor provides the cuPHY library with values that can be used “interpret” a range of memory as a tensor with the specified properties. A tensor descriptor can be used with multiple different addresses, and an address can be accessed with multiple different tensor descriptors.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if:
tensorDescis NULL.
dimensionsis NULL.
numDimensions<= 0.
numDimensions> CUPHY_DIM_MAX.
typeis CUPHY_VOID.
Any element of the dimensions array is less than equal to 0.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if the state update was successful.
The stride of a given dimension describes the distance between two elements that differ by 1 in that dimension. For example, a 2-dimensional, (10 x 8) matrix with no padding would have a stride[0] = 1 and stride[1] = 10.
There is no requirement that strides be in ascending order.
The
flagsargument can be used to request that the cuPHY library automatically calculate values for the tensor strides, as a convenience. The values allowed for
flagsare:
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_DEFAULT: If strides are provided, they will be used. Otherwise, set the strides for tight packing.
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_TIGHT: Set the strides so that no padding is present. stride[0] = 1, and stride[i] = dimensions[i - 1] * strides[i - 1]
CUPHY_TENSOR_ALIGN_COALESCE: Set the strides for the first dimension based on the element type, so that the stride (in bytes) will be a multiple of 128.
- Parameters
tensorDesc – - previously allocated cuphyTensorDescriptor_t instance
type – - cuphyDataType_t enumeration with the desired tensor element type
numDimensions – - the desired tensor rank
dimensions – - an array of dimensions for the tensor descriptor
strides – - an array of strides (may be NULL)
flags – - tensor descriptor flags
- Returns
-
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupBfwCoefComp(cuphyBfwCoefCompHndl_t bfwCoefCompHndl, uint16_t nUeGrps, cuphyBfwUeGrpPrm_t const *pUeGrpPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *pChEstBufInfo, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTBfwCoef, cuphyBfwCoefCompLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object for calculation.
Setup cuPHY beamforming coefficient compute object in preparation towards execution for generating coefficients
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
bfwCoefCompHndland/or
pUeGrpPrmsand/or
pChEstBufInfoand/or
pTBfwCoefand/or
pLaunchCfgsis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyGetDescrInfoBfwCoefComp,cuphyCreateBfwCoefComp,cuphyDestroyBfwCoefComp
- Parameters
bfwCoefCompHndl – - Handle to previously created BfwCoefComp instance
nUeGrps – - total number of UE groups to be processed
pUeGrpPrms – - Pointer to array of UE group parameters
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pChEstBufInfo – - Pointer to array of SRS channel estimation information buffers
pTBfwCoef – - Pointer to array of beamforming weight tensors
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to beamforming coefficient compute launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupCompCwTreeTypes(cuphyCompCwTreeTypesHndl_t compCwTreeTypesHndl, uint16_t nPolUciSegs, const cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pPolUciSegPrmsCpu, const cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pPolUciSegPrmsGpu, uint8_t **pCwTreeTypesAddrs, void *pCpuDynDescCompTree, void *pGpuDynDescCompTree, void *pCpuDynDescCompTreeAddrs, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyCompCwTreeTypesLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY compCwTreeTypes for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY compCwTreeTypes in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
compCwTreeTypesHndland/or
pPolUciSegPrmsCpuand/or
pPolUciSegPrmsGpuand/or
pCpuDynDescCompTreeand/or
pGpuDynDescCompTreeand/or
pLaunchCfgis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
compCwTreeTypesHndl – - Handle to previously created compCwTreeTypes instance
nPolUciSegs – - number of polar UCI segments
pPolUciSegPrmsCpu – - starting address of polar UCI segment parameters (CPU)
pPolUciSegPrmsGpu – - starting address of polar UCI segment parameters (GPU)
pCwTreeTypesAddrs – - pointer to cwTreeTypes addresses
pCpuDynDescCompTree – - pointer to compTree descriptor in cpu
pGpuDynDescCompTree – - pointer to comptTree descriptor in gpu
pCpuDynDescCompTreeAddrs – - pointer to compTreeAddrs descriptor in cpu
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - option to copy cpu descriptors from cpu to gpu
pLaunchCfg – - pointer to rate matching launch configuration
strm – - stream to perform copy
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupCrcEncode(cuphyCrcEncodeLaunchConfig_t crcEncodeLaunchConfig, uint32_t *d_cbCRCs, uint32_t *d_tbCRCs, const uint32_t *d_inputTransportBlocks, uint8_t *d_codeBlocks, const PdschPerTbParams *d_tbPrmsArray, uint32_t nTBs, uint32_t maxNCBsPerTB, uint32_t maxTBByteSize, uint8_t reverseBytes, uint8_t codeBlocksOnly, void *cpu_desc, void *gpu_desc, uint8_t enable_desc_async_copy, cudaStream_t strm)
: Setup CRC encoder component.
- Parameters
crcEncodeLaunchConfig – [in] Pointer to cuphyCrcEncodeLaunchConfig.
d_cbCRCs – [inout] if not nullptr, output buffer with per-CB CRCs across all TBs for debugging
d_tbCRCs – [inout] output buffer containing per-TB CRCs across all TBS (needed by CB kernel)
d_inputTransportBlocks – [in] input buffer; currently prepared via cuphyPrepareCRCEncode
d_codeBlocks – [out] CRC output
d_tbPrmsArray – [inout] array of PdschPerTbParams structs describing each input transport block.
nTBs – [in] number of TBs handled in a kernel launch
maxNCBsPerTB – [in] maximum number of code blocks per transport block for current launch
maxTBByteSize – [in] maximum size in bytes of transport block for current launch
reverseBytes – [in] reverse order of bytes in each word before computing CRC
codeBlocksOnly – [in] only compute CRC of code blocks (CBs); skip transport block CRC computation.
cpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in CPU memory
gpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in GPU memory
enable_desc_async_copy – [in] async copy CPU descriptor into GPU if set.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for async copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupDlRateMatching(cuphyDlRateMatchingLaunchConfig_t dlRateMatchingLaunchConfig, const uint32_t *d_rate_matching_input, uint32_t *d_rate_matching_output, uint32_t *d_restructure_rate_matching_output, void *d_modulation_output, void *d_xtf_re_map, uint16_t max_PRB_BWP, int num_TBs, int num_layers, uint8_t enable_scrambling, uint8_t enable_layer_mapping, uint8_t enable_modulation, uint8_t precoding, uint8_t restructure_kernel, uint8_t batching, uint32_t *h_workspace, uint32_t *d_workspace, PdschPerTbParams *h_params, PdschPerTbParams *d_params, PdschDmrsParams *d_dmrs_params, PdschUeGrpParams *d_ue_grp_params, void *cpu_desc, void *gpu_desc, uint8_t enable_desc_async_copy, cudaStream_t strm)
: Setup rate matching component incl. kernel node params for rate-matching (incl. scrambling and layer mapping) and rate-matching output restructuring (if enabled). If enable_modulation is set, this component also performs modulation too.
- Parameters
dlRateMatchingLaunchConfig – [in] Pointer to cuphyDlRateMatchingLaunchConfig.
d_rate_matching_input – [in] LDPC encoder’s output; device buffer, previously allocated.
d_rate_matching_output – [out] rate-matching output, with scrambling and layer-mapping, if enabled; device pointer, preallocated.
d_restructure_rate_matching_output – [out] d_rate_matching_output restructured for modulation. There are Er bits per code block. Each layer starts at an uint32_t aligned boundary.
d_modulation_output – [out] pointer to output tensor (preallocated) Each symbol is a complex number using half-precision for the real and imaginary parts. Update: no longer used; the cell_output_tensor_addr field of PdschDmrsParams is used instead.
d_xtf_re_map – [in] RE (resource element) map array, relevant when CSI-RS symbols overlap with TB allocations. Can set to nullptr if there is no such overlap.
max_PRB_BWP – [in] maximum number of downlink PRBs for all cells whose TBs are processed here. Used to index into the d_xtf_re_map array.
num_TBs – [in] number of TBs handled in a kernel launch
num_layers – [in] number of layers
enable_scrambling – [in] enable scrambling when 1, no scrambling when 0
enable_layer_mapping – [in] enable layer mapping when 1, no layer mapping when 0
enable_modulation – [in] run a fused rate matching and modulation kernel when 1; used in PDSCH pipeline.
precoding – [in] 1 if any TB has precoding enabled; 0 otherwise.
restructure_kernel – [in] set-up kernel node params for restructure kernel when 1.
batching – [in] when enabled the TBs from this kernel launch can belong to different cells
h_workspace – [in] pinned host memory for temporary buffers
d_workspace – [in] device memory for
h_workspace. The H2D copy from
h_workspaceto
d_workspacehappens within cuphySetupDlRateMatching if enable_desc_async_copy is set.
h_params – [in] pointer to # TBs PdschPerTbParams struct; pinned host memory
d_params – [in] pointer to device memory for
h_params. The H2D copy from
h_paramsto
d_paramshappens outside cuphySetupDlRateMatching.
d_dmrs_params – [in] pointer to PdschDmrs parameters on the device.
d_ue_grp_params – [in] pointer to PdschUeGrpParams parameters on the device.
cpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in CPU memory
gpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in GPU memory
enable_desc_async_copy – [in] async copy CPU descriptor into GPU if set.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for async copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupLDPCEncode(cuphyLDPCEncodeLaunchConfig_t ldpcEncodeLaunchConfig, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t inDesc, void *inAddr, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t outDesc, void *outAddr, int BG, int Z, uint8_t puncture, int maxParityNodes, int max_rv, uint8_t batching, int batched_TBs, void **inBatchedAddr, void **outBatchedAddr, void *h_workspace, void *d_workspace, void *cpu_desc, void *gpu_desc, uint8_t enable_desc_async_copy, cudaStream_t strm)
: Setup LDPC encoder.
- Parameters
ldpcEncodeLaunchConfig – [in] Pointer to cuphyDlRateMatchingLaunchConfig.
inDesc – [in] tensor descriptor for LDPC encoder’s input
inAddr – [in] address for LDPC encoder’s input, only used if batching is disabled
outDesc – [in] tensor descirptor for LDPC encoder’s output
outAddr – [in] address for LDPC encoder’s output, only used if batching is disabled
BG – [in] base graph type; supported values 1 or 2.
Z – [in] lifting size
puncture – [in] puncture nodes if set to 1; no puncturing if 0.
maxParityNodes – [in] maximum number of parity nodes to compute; set to 0 if unknown or if no optimization is needed.
max_rv – [in] redundancy version, the max. in the batch
batching – [in] when enabled, the input and output addresses used are the first batched_TBs elements inBatchedAddr and outBatchedAddr respectively, and not inAddr or outAddr. The TBs batched can also belong to different cells.
batched_TBs – [in] number of transport blocks (TBs) processed in a single kernel launch
inBatchedAddr – [in] array of per-TB input addresses; first batched_TBs elements are valid if batching is 1
outBatchedAddr – [in] array of per-TB output addresses; first batched_TBs elements are valid if batching is 1
h_workspace – [in] pre-allocated host buffer used internally in LDPC
d_workspace – [in] device memory for h_workspace. The H2D copy from h_workspace to d_workspace happens within cuphySetupDLDPCEncode if enable_desc_async_copy is set.
cpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in CPU memory
gpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in GPU memory
enable_desc_async_copy – [in] async copy CPU descriptor into GPU if set.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for async copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupModulation(cuphyModulationLaunchConfig_t modulationLaunchConfig, PdschDmrsParams *d_params, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t input_desc, const void *modulation_input, int max_num_symbols, int max_bits_per_layer, int num_TBs, PdschPerTbParams *workspace, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t output_desc, void *modulation_output, void *cpu_desc, void *gpu_desc, uint8_t enable_desc_async_copy, cudaStream_t strm)
: Setup modulation mapper component.
- Parameters
modulationLaunchConfig – [in] Pointer to cuphyModulationLaunchConfig.
d_params – [in] Pointer to PdschDmrsParams on the device. If nullptr, then symbols are allocated contiguously, starting from zero in modulation_output. If not, symbols are allocated in the appropriate Rbs, start position, in the {273*12, 14, 16} modulation_output tensor.
input_desc – [in] input tensor descriptor; dimension ceil(num_bits/32.0). Not used.
modulation_input – [in] pointer to input tensor data Data is expected to be contiguously allocated for every layer without any gaps. Each layer should start at a uint32_t aligned boundary.
max_num_symbols – [in] maximum number of symbols across all TBs.
max_bits_per_layer – [in] maximum number of bits per layer across all TBs in modulation_input.
num_TBs – [in] number of Transport Blocks contained in modulation_input
workspace – [in] pointer to # TBs PerTBParams struct on the device. Only fields G and Qm are used.
output_desc – [in] output tensor descriptor; dimension (num_bits / modulation_order) if d_params=nullptr or {273*12, 14, 16} otherwise. Not used.
modulation_output – [inout] pointer to output tensor (preallocated) Each symbol is a complex number using half-precision for the real and imaginary parts.
cpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in CPU memory
gpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in GPU memory
enable_desc_async_copy – [in] async copy CPU descriptor into GPU if set.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for async copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPdschDmrs(cuphyPdschDmrsLaunchConfig_t pdschDmrsLaunchConfig, PdschDmrsParams *dmrs_params, int num_TBs, uint8_t enable_precoding, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t dmrs_output_desc, void *dmrs_output_addr, void *cpu_desc, void *gpu_desc, uint8_t enable_desc_async_copy, cudaStream_t strm)
: Setup PDSCH DMRS component.
- Parameters
pdschDmrsLaunchConfig – [in] Pointer to DMRS launch config.
dmrs_params – [in] DMRS config. parameters struct array on the device, with # TBs entries.
num_TBs – [in] number of TBs.
enable_precoding – [in] Enabling pre-coding. Set to true if this batch has any UE with pre-coding enabled.
dmrs_output_desc – [in] output tensor descriptor; dimensions {273*12, 14, 16} tensor.
dmrs_output_addr – [in] pointer to output tensor data; each element is a complex number (half-precision).
cpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in CPU memory
gpu_desc – [in] Pointer to descriptor in GPU memory
enable_desc_async_copy – [in] async copy CPU descriptor into GPU if set.
strm – [in] CUDA stream for async copy
- Returns
CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS or CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT or CUPHY_STATUS_MEMCPY_ERROR or CUPHY_STATUS_INTERNAL_ERROR
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPolarDecoder(cuphyPolarDecoderHndl_t polarDecoderHndl, uint16_t nPolCws, __half **pCwTreeLLRsAddrs, cuphyPolarCwPrm_t *pCwPrmsGpu, cuphyPolarCwPrm_t *pCwPrmsCpu, uint32_t **pPolCbEstAddrs, uint8_t *pPolCrcErrorFlags, bool enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDescPolar, void *pGpuDynDescPolar, void *pCpuDynDescPolarLLRAddrs, void *pCpuDynDescPolarCBAddrs, cuphyPolarDecoderLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY polar decoder for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY polar decoder in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPolarDecoderGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPolarDecoder
- Parameters
polarDecoderHndl – - polar decoder component handle
nPolCws – - number of polar codewords
pCwTreeLLRsAddrs – - pointer to codeword tree LLR addresses
pCwPrmsGpu – - pointer to codeword parameters in GPU
pCwPrmsCpu – - pointer to codeword parameters in CPU
pPolCbEstAddrs – - pointer to estimated codeblock addresses
pPolCrcErrorFlags – - pointer to buffer storing CRC error flags
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - option to copy descriptors from CPU to GPU
pCpuDynDescPolar – - pointer to polarDecoderDynDescr descriptor in cpu
pGpuDynDescPolar – - pointer to polarDecoderDynDescr descriptor in gpu
pCpuDynDescPolarLLRAddrs – - pointer to cwTreeLLRsAddrs in polarDecoderDynDescr descriptor in cpu
pCpuDynDescPolarCBAddrs – - pointer to polCbEstAddrs in polarDecoderDynDescr descriptor in cpu
pLaunchCfg – - pointer to launch configuration
strm – - stream to perform copy
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPolSegDeRmDeItl(cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlHndl_t polSegDeRmDeItlHndl, uint16_t nPolUciSegs, uint16_t nPolCws, const cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pPolUciSegPrmsCpu, const cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pPolUciSegPrmsGpu, __half **pUciSegLLRsAddrs, __half **pCwLLRsAddrs, void *pCpuDynDescDrDi, void *pGpuDynDescDrDi, void *pCpuDynDescDrDiCwAddrs, void *pCpuDynDescDrDiUciAddrs, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY polSegDeRmDeItl in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
if(! Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if any of the following are NULL:
polSegDeRmDeItlHndl,
pPolUciSegPrmsCpu,
pPolUciSegPrmsGpu,
pUciSegLLRsAddrs,
pCwLLRsAddrs,
pCpuDynDescDrDi,
pGpuDynDescDrDi,
pLaunchCfg
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPolSegDeRmDeItlGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPolSegDeRmDeItl
- Parameters
polSegDeRmDeItlHndl – - Handle to previously created polSegDeRmDeItl instance
nPolUciSegs – - number of polar UCI segments
nPolCws – - number of polar codewords
pPolUciSegPrmsCpu – - starting address of polar UCI segment parameters (CPU)
pPolUciSegPrmsGpu – - starting address of polar UCI segment parameters (GPU)
pUciSegLLRsAddrs – - pointer to uci segment LLR addresses
pCwLLRsAddrs – - pointer to cw LLR addresses
pCpuDynDescDrDi – - pointer to polSegDeRmDeItlDynDescr descriptor in cpu
pGpuDynDescDrDi – - pointer to polSegDeRmDeItlDynDescr descriptor in gpu
pCpuDynDescDrDiCwAddrs – - pointer to cw LLR addresses in polSegDeRmDeItlDynDescr descriptor
pCpuDynDescDrDiUciAddrs – - pointer to UCI Seg LLR addresses in polSegDeRmDeItlDynDescr descriptor
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - option to copy cpu descriptors from cpu to gpu
pLaunchCfg – - pointer to rate matching launch configuration
strm – - stream to perform copy
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF0Rx(cuphyPucchF0RxHndl_t pucchF0RxHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDataRx, cuphyPucchF0F1UciOut_t *pF0UcisOut, uint16_t nCells, uint16_t nF0Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF0UciPrms, cuphyPucchCellPrm_t *pCmnCellPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphyPucchF0RxLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PucchF0Rx for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUCCH F0 receiver in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF0RxHndland/or
pDataRxand/or
pF0UcisOutand/or
pF0UciPrmsand/or
pCpuDynDescand/or
pGpuDynDescis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF0RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPucchF0Rx
- Parameters
pucchF0RxHndl – - Handle to previously created PucchF0Rx instance
pDataRx – - Pointer to received data tensor parameters
pF0UcisOut – - Pointer to F0 uci output buffer
nCells – - Number of cells
nF0Ucis – - Number of F0 ucis to process
pF0UciPrms – - Pointer to F0 uci parameters
pCmnCellPrms – - Common cell parameters: number of gNB receive antennas, current slot number, gNB hopping ID
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pCpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF1Rx(cuphyPucchF1RxHndl_t pucchF1RxHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDataRx, cuphyPucchF0F1UciOut_t *pF1UcisOut, uint16_t nCells, uint16_t nF1Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF1UciPrms, cuphyPucchCellPrm_t *pCmnCellPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphyPucchF1RxLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PucchF1Rx for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUCCH F1 receiver in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF1RxHndland/or
pDataRxand/or
pF1UcisOutand/or
pF1UciPrmsand/or
pCpuDynDescand/or
pGpuDynDescis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF1RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPucchF1Rx
- Parameters
pucchF1RxHndl – - Handle to previously created PucchF1Rx instance
pDataRx – - Pointer to received data tensor parameters
pF1UcisOut – - Pointer to F1 uci output buffer
nCells – - Number of cells
nF1Ucis – - Number of F1 ucis to process
pF1UciPrms – - Pointer to F1 uci parameters
pCmnCellPrms – - Common cell parameters: number of gNB receive antennas, current slot number, gNB hopping ID
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pCpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF234UciSeg(cuphyPucchF234UciSegHndl_t pucchF234UciSegHndl, uint16_t nF2Ucis, uint16_t nF3Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF2UciPrms, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF3UciPrms, cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *&pF2OutOffsetsCpu, cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *&pF3OutOffsetsCpu, uint8_t *uciPayloadsGpu, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, bool enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPucchF234UciSegLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY pucchF234UciSeg in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- Parameters
pucchF234UciSegHndl – - Handle for Pucch F2/F3/F4 UCI segmentation component instance
nF2Ucis – - number of PF2 UCIs
nF3Ucis – - number of PF3 UCIs
pF2UciPrms – - address of PF2 UCI parameters in CPU memory
pF3UciPrms – - address of PF3 UCI parameters in CPU memory
pF2OutOffsetsCpu – - address of PF2 output offset parameters in CPU memory
pF3OutOffsetsCpu – - address of PF3 output offset parameters in CPU memory
uciPayloadsGpu – - address of decoded UCI payloads array
pCpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF2Rx(cuphyPucchF2RxHndl_t pucchF2RxHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDataRx, __half **pDescramLLRaddrs, uint8_t *pDTXflags, float *pSinr, float *pRssi, float *pRsrp, float *pInterf, float *pNoiseVar, uint16_t nCells, uint16_t nF2Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF2UciPrms, cuphyPucchCellPrm_t *pCmnCellPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphyPucchF2RxLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PucchF2Rx for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUCCH F2 receiver in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pucchF2RxHndland/or
pDataRxand/or
pF2UciPrmsand/or
pCpuDynDescand/or
pGpuDynDescis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF2RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPucchF2Rx
- Parameters
pucchF2RxHndl – - Handle to previously created PucchF2Rx instance
pDataRx – - Pointer to received data tensor parameters
pDescramLLRaddrs – - pointer to descrambled segment 1 LLR addresses
pDTXflags – - pointer to DTX flag buffer
pSinr – - pointer to SINR buffer
pRssi – - pointer to RSSI buffer
pRsrp – - pointer to RSRP buffer
pInterf – - pointer to interference level buffer
pNoiseVar – - pointer to Noise Var buffer
nCells – - Number of cells
nF2Ucis – - Number of F2 ucis to process
pF2UciPrms – - Pointer to F2 uci parameters
pCmnCellPrms – - Common cell parameters: number of gNB receive antennas, current slot number, gNB hopping ID
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pCpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF3Csi2Ctrl(cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl_t pucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl, uint16_t nCsi2Ucis, uint16_t *pCsi2UciIdxsCpu, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pUciPrmsCpu, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pUciPrmsGpu, cuphyPucchCellStatPrm_t *pCellStatPrmsGpu, cuphyPucchF234OutOffsets_t *pPucchF3OutOffsetsCpu, uint8_t *pUciPayloadsGpu, uint16_t *pNumCsi2BitsGpu, cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pCsi2PolarSegPrmsGpu, cuphyPolarCwPrm_t *pCsi2PolarCwPrmsGpu, cuphyRmCwPrm_t *pCsi2RmCwPrmsGpu, cuphySimplexCwPrm_t *pCsi2SpxCwPrmsGpu, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, bool enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPucchF3Csi2CtrlLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY pucchF3Csi2Ctrl in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- Parameters
pucchF3Csi2CtrlHndl – - Handle for Pucch F3 CSI part 2 component instance
nCsi2Ucis – - number of UCIs bearing CSI part2 payload
pCsi2UciIdxsCpu – - indices of CSI part2 payload bearing UCIs in CPU memory (index to resolve UCI from set of all UCIs being processed by PUCCH format 3)
pUciPrmsCpu – - address of UCI parameters in CPU memory
pUciPrmsGpu – - address of UCI parameters in GPU memory
pCellStatPrmsGpu – - cell static parameters specific to PUCCH pipeline
pPucchF3OutOffsetsCpu – - pointer to any array of structures containing per UCI offsets for locating PUCCH F3 outputs
pUciPayloadsGpu – - pointer to UCI payloads in GPU
pNumCsi2BitsGpu – - pointer to array containing number of CSI part2 payload bits
pCsi2PolarSegPrmsGpu – - pointer to parameters for polar encoded UCI segment
pCsi2PolarCwPrmsGpu – - pointer to parameters for polar code words
pCsi2RmCwPrmsGpu – - Reed-muller decoder code word parameters in GPU memory
pCsi2SpxCwPrmsGpu – - simplex decoder code word parameters in GPU memory
pCpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF3Rx(cuphyPucchF3RxHndl_t pucchF3RxHndl, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDataRx, __half **pDescramLLRaddrs, uint8_t *pDTXflags, float *pSinr, float *pRssi, float *pRsrp, float *pInterf, float *pNoiseVar, uint16_t nCells, uint16_t nF3Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF3UciPrms, cuphyPucchCellPrm_t *pCmnCellPrms, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphyPucchF3RxLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PucchF3Rx for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUCCH F3 receiver in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
if(!pucchF3RxHndl || !pDataRx || !pDescramLLRaddrs || !pDTXflags || !pSinr || !pRssi || !pRsrp || !pInterf || !pNoiseVar || !pF3UciPrms || !pCmnCellPrms || !pCpuDynDesc || !pGpuDynDesc || !pLaunchCfg) Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if any of the following is NULL:
pucchF3RxHndl,
pDataRx,
pDescramLLRaddrs,
pDTXflags,
pSinr,
pRssi,
pRsrp,
pInterf,
pNoiseVar,
pF3UciPrms,
pCmnCellPrms,
pCpuDynDesc,
pGpuDynDesc,
pLaunchCfg
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPucchF3RxGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyPucchF3Rx
- Parameters
pucchF3RxHndl – - Handle to previously created PucchF3Rx instance
pDataRx – - Pointer to received data tensor parameters
pDescramLLRaddrs – - pointer to descrambled segment 1 LLR addresses
pDTXflags – - pointer to DTX flag buffer
pSinr – - pointer to SINR buffer
pRssi – - pointer to RSSI buffer
pRsrp – - pointer to RSRP buffer
pInterf – - pointer to interference level buffer
pNoiseVar – - pointer to Noise Var buffer
nCells – - Number of cells
nF3Ucis – - Number of F3 ucis to process
pF3UciPrms – - Pointer to F3 uci parameters
pCmnCellPrms – - Common cell parameters: number of gNB receive antennas, current slot number, gNB hopping ID
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pCpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPucchF3SegLLRs(cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsHndl_t pucchF3SegLLRsHndl, uint16_t nF3Ucis, cuphyPucchUciPrm_t *pF3UciPrms, __half **pDescramLLRaddrs, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, bool enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPucchF3SegLLRsLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY pucchF3SegLLRs in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- Parameters
pucchF3SegLLRsHndl – - Handle for Pucch F3 LLR array segmentation component instance
nF3Ucis – - number of PF3 UCIs
pF3UciPrms – - address of UCI parameters in CPU memory
pDescramLLRaddrs – - address of descrambled LLR arrays
pCpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxCfoTaEst(cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstHndl_t puschRxCfoTaEstHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint32_t nMaxPrb, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDbg, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PuschRx CFO and TA estimation for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH carrier frequency offset and timing advance estimation in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxCfoTaEstHndland/or
pLaunchCfgsand/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuis NULL and/or pLaunchCfgs->nCfgs is larger than CUPHY_PUSCH_RX_CFO_EST_N_MAX_HET_CFGS.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCfoTaEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxCfoTaEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxCfoTaEst
- Parameters
puschRxCfoTaEstHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxCfoTaEst instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE group parameters on CPU
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE group parameters on GPU
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of PRBs across UE groups
pDbg – - Pointer to debug tensor parameters (0 if no debug info is desired)
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxChEqCoefCompute(cuphyPuschRxChEqHndl_t puschRxChEqHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint16_t nMaxPrb, uint8_t enableCfoCorrection, uint8_t enablePuschTdi, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void **pDynDescrsCpu, void **pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY channel equalization coefficient compute for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH channel equalization coefficient compute in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxChEqHndland/or
pLaunchCfgsand/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq,cuphyPuschRxChEqGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqSoftDemap,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEq
- Parameters
puschRxChEqHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxChEq instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - total number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of data PRBs across all UE groups
enableCfoCorrection – - enable application of CFO correction
enablePuschTdi – - enable time domain interpolation on equalizer coefficients
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxChEqSoftDemap(cuphyPuschRxChEqHndl_t puschRxChEqHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint16_t nMaxPrb, uint8_t enableCfoCorrection, uint8_t enablePuschTdi, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxChEqLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY channel equalization soft demap for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH channel equalization soft demap in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxChEqHndland/or
pLaunchCfgsand/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEq,cuphyPuschRxChEqGetDescrInfo,cuphySetupPuschRxChEqCoefCompute,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEq
- Parameters
puschRxChEqHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxChEq instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - total number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of data PRBs across all UE groups
enableCfoCorrection – - enable application of CFO correction
enablePuschTdi – - enable time domain interpolation on equalizer coefficients
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxChEst(cuphyPuschRxChEstHndl_t puschRxChEstHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void **ppDynDescrsCpu, void **ppDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxChEstLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY channel estimation for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH channel estimation in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxChEstHndland/or and/or
ppDynDescrsCpuand/or
ppDynDescrsGpuis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxChEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxChEst
- Parameters
puschRxChEstHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxChEst instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
ppDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to array of dynamic descriptor pointers in CPU memory
ppDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to array of dynamic descriptor pointers in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxCrcDecode(cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeHndl_t puschRxCrcDecodeHndl, uint16_t nSchUes, uint16_t *pSchUserIdxsCpu, uint32_t *pOutputCBCRCs, uint8_t *pOutputTBs, const uint32_t *pInputCodeBlocks, uint32_t *pOutputTBCRCs, const PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, const PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, void *pCpuDesc, void *pGpuDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeLaunchCfg_t *pCbCrcLaunchCfg, cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeLaunchCfg_t *pTbCrcLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY crc decode for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH crc decode in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if any inputs NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxCrcDecodeGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxCrcDecode,cuphyDestroyPuschRxCrcDecode
- Parameters
puschRxCrcDecodeHndl – - Address to return the PuschRxCrcDecode instance
nSchUes – - number of users with sch data
pSchUserIdxsCpu – - Address of sch user indicies
pOutputCBCRCs – - Address of where to strore CB crc results
pOutputTBs – - Address of where to store estimated transport blocks (w/h crc removed)
pInputCodeBlocks – - Address of input codeblocks (output of LDPC)
pOutputTBCRCs – - Address of where to stroe TB crc results
pTbPrmsCpu – - Address of tb parameters in CPU
pTbPrmsGpu – - Address of tb parameters in GPU
pCpuDesc – - Address of descriptor in CPU
pGpuDesc – - Address of descriptor in GPU
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Option to copy desc from CPU to GPU
pCbCrcLaunchCfg – - Address of CB CRC decoder launch configuration
pTbCrcLaunchCfg – - Address of TB CRC decoder launch configuration
strm – - stream to perform copy
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxNoiseIntfEst(cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl_t puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint16_t nMaxPrb, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY noise-interference estimation for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH noise-interference estimation in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndland/or and/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxNoiseIntfEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxNoiseIntfEst,cuphyDestroyPuschRxNoiseIntfEst
- Parameters
puschRxNoiseIntfEstHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxNoiseIntfEst instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of PRBs across UE groups
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptors in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptors in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to noise-interference estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxRateMatch(cuphyPuschRxRateMatchHndl_t puschRxRateMatchHndl, uint16_t nSchUes, uint16_t *pSchUserIdxsCpu, const PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, const PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTPrmRmIn, void **ppRmOut, void *pCpuDesc, void *pGpuDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyPuschRxRateMatchLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY rate match for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH rate match in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRateMatchHndland/or
pSchUserIdxsCpuand/or
pTbPrmsCpuand/or
pTbPrmsGpuand/or
pTPrmRmInand/or
ppRmOutand/or
pCpuDescand/or
pGpuDescand/or
pLaunchCfgis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRateMatchGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxRateMatch,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRateMatch
- Parameters
puschRxRateMatchHndl – - handle to rate-matching class
nSchUes – - number of users with sch data
pSchUserIdxsCpu – - Address of sch user indicies
pTbPrmsCpu – - starting adress of transport block paramters (CPU)
pTbPrmsGpu – - starting adress of transport block paramters (GPU)
pTPrmRmIn – - starting adress of input LLR tensor parameters
ppRmOut – - array of rm outputs, one per transport block (GPU)
pCpuDesc – - pointer to descriptor in cpu
pGpuDesc – - pointer to descriptor in gpu
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - option to copy cpu descriptors from cpu to gpu
pLaunchCfg – - pointer to rate matching launch configuration
strm – - stream to perform copy
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxRsrp(cuphyPuschRxRssiHndl_t puschRxRssiHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint32_t nMaxPrb, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxRsrpLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PuschRx RSRP for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH Reference Signal Received Power in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRssiHndland/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuand/or
pLaunchCfgsis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRssiGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi,cuphySetupPuschRxRssi,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRssi
- Parameters
puschRxRssiHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxRssi instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of PRBs across UE groups
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupPuschRxRssi(cuphyPuschRxRssiHndl_t puschRxRssiHndl, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, uint32_t nMaxPrb, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cuphyPuschRxRssiLaunchCfgs_t *pLaunchCfgs, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY PuschRx RSSI for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY PUSCH Received Signal Strength Indicator in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
puschRxRssiHndland/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuand/or
pLaunchCfgsis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyPuschRxRssiGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreatePuschRxRssi,,cuphySetupPuschRxRsrp,cuphyDestroyPuschRxRssi
- Parameters
puschRxRssiHndl – - Handle to previously created PuschRxRssi instance
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsCpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in CPU memory
pDrvdUeGrpPrmsGpu – - Pointer to derived UE groups parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
nMaxPrb – - maximum number of PRBs across UE groups
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
pLaunchCfgs – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupRmDecoder(cuphyRmDecoderHndl_t hndl, uint16_t nCws, cuphyRmCwPrm_t *pCwPrmsGpu, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphyRmDecoderLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupSimplexDecoder(cuphySimplexDecoderHndl_t simplexDecoderHndl, uint16_t nCws, cuphySimplexCwPrm_t *pCwPrmsCpu, cuphySimplexCwPrm_t *pCwPrmsGpu, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphySimplexDecoderLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupSrsChEst(cuphySrsChEstHndl_t srsChEstHndl, cuphySrsChEstDynPrms_t const *pDynPrms, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDataRx, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pHEst, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pDbg, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pDynDescrsCpu, void *pDynDescrsGpu, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY SRS channel estimation for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY SRS channel estimation in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
srsChEstHndland/or
pDataRxand/or
pHEstand/or
pDbgand/or
pDynDescrsCpuand/or
pDynDescrsGpuand/or
pDynPrmsis NULL.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphySrsChEstGetDescrInfo,cuphyCreateSrsChEst,cuphyRunSrsChEst,cuphyDestroySrsChEst
- Parameters
srsChEstHndl – - handle to previously allocated SrsChEst instance
pDynPrms – - Pointer to dynamic parameters containing the following:
pDataRx – - Pointer to received data tensor parameters
pHEst – - Pointer to estimated channel tensor parameters
pDbg – - Pointer to debug tensor parameters
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pDynDescrsCpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pDynDescrsGpu – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupSrsChEst0(cuphySrsChEst0Hndl_t srsChEst0Hndl, uint16_t nSrsUes, cuphyUeSrsPrm_t *h_srsUePrms, uint16_t nCells, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTDataRx, cuphySrsCellPrms_t *h_srsCellPrms, float *d_rbSnrBuff, uint32_t *h_rbSnrBuffOffsets, cuphySrsReport_t *d_pSrsReports, cuphySrsChEstBuffInfo_t *h_chEstBuffInfo, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, cuphySrsChEst0LaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl(cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl_t uciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl, uint16_t nCsi2Ues, uint16_t *pCsi2UeIdxsCpu, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschCellStatPrm_t *pCellStatPrmsGpu, cuphyUciOnPuschOutOffsets_t *pUciOnPuschOutOffsetsCpu, uint8_t *pUciPayloadsGpu, uint16_t *pNumCsi2BitsGpu, cuphyPolarUciSegPrm_t *pCsi2PolarSegPrmsGpu, cuphyPolarCwPrm_t *pCsi2PolarCwPrmsGpu, cuphyRmCwPrm_t *pCsi2RmCwPrmsGpu, cuphySimplexCwPrm_t *pCsi2SpxCwPrmsGpu, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlLaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschCsi2CtrlGetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschCsi2Ctrl
- Parameters
uciOnPuschCsi2CtrlHndl – - Handle for PUSCH CSI part 2 component instance
nCsi2Ues – - number of UES bearing CSI part2 payload
pCsi2UeIdxsCpu – - indices of CSI part2 payload bearing UEs in CPU memory (index to resolve UE from set of all UEs being processed by PUSCH)
pTbPrmsCpu – - address of Transport block parameters in CPU memory
pTbPrmsGpu – - address of Transport block parameters in GPU memory
pUeGrpPrmsCpu – - UE group parameters in CPU memory
pCellStatPrmsGpu – - cell static parameters specific to PUSCH pipeline
pUciOnPuschOutOffsetsCpu – - pointer to any array of structures containing per UE offsets for locating PUSCH outputs
pUciPayloadsGpu – - pointer to UCI payloads in GPU
pNumCsi2BitsGpu – - pointer to array containing number of CSI part2 payload bits
pCsi2PolarSegPrmsGpu – - pointer to parameters for polar encoded UCI segment
pCsi2PolarCwPrmsGpu – - pointer to parameters for polar code words
pCsi2RmCwPrmsGpu – - Reed-muller decoder code word parameters in GPU memory
pCsi2SpxCwPrmsGpu – - simplex decoder code word parameters in GPU memory
pCpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs0(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs0Hndl, uint16_t nUciUes, uint16_t *pUciUeIdxs, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTensorPrmsEqOutLLRs, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pUeGrpPrmsGpu, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs0LaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs1(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl, uint16_t nUciUes, uint16_t *pUciUserIdxs, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTensorPrmsEqOutLLRs, uint16_t *pNumPrbs, uint8_t startSym, uint8_t nPuschSym, uint8_t nPuschDataSym, uint8_t *pDataSymIdxs, uint8_t nPuschDmrsSym, uint8_t *pDmrsSymIdxs, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1LaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1GetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs1
- Parameters
uciOnPuschSegLLRs1Hndl – - handle of uciOnPuschSegLLRs1 instance
nUciUes – - number of UEs bearing Uplink Control Information (UCI)
pUciUserIdxs – - indices of UCI bearing UEs (index to resolve UE from set of all UEs being processed by PUSCH)
pTbPrmsCpu – - address of Transport block parameters in CPU memory
pTbPrmsGpu – - address of Transport block parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
pTensorPrmsEqOutLLRs – - tensor parameters for equalizer output LLRs
pNumPrbs – - number of allocated PRBs
startSym – - first symbol of PUSCH
nPuschSym – - total number of PUSCH symbols
nPuschDataSym – - number of PUSCH data symbols
pDataSymIdxs – - symbol indices of PUSCH data symbols
nPuschDmrsSym – - number of PUSCH DMRS symbols
pDmrsSymIdxs – - symbol indices of PUSCH DMRS symbols
pCpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - Pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySetupUciOnPuschSegLLRs2(cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl_t uciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl, uint16_t nCsi2Ues, uint16_t *pCsi2UeIdxs, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsCpu, PerTbParams *pTbPrmsGpu, uint16_t nUeGrps, cuphyTensorPrm_t *pTensorPrmsEqOutLLRs, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pUeGrpPrmsCpu, cuphyPuschRxUeGrpPrms_t *pUeGrpPrmsGpu, void *pCpuDynDesc, void *pGpuDynDesc, uint8_t enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy, cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2LaunchCfg_t *pLaunchCfg, cudaStream_t strm)
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 for slot processing.
Setup cuPHY uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 in preparation towards slot execution
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if setup is successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2GetDescrInfo,cuphyDestroyUciOnPuschSegLLRs2
- Parameters
uciOnPuschSegLLRs2Hndl – - handle of uciOnPuschSegLLRs2 instance
nCsi2Ues – - number of UES bearing CSI part2 payload data
pCsi2UeIdxs – - indices of CSI part2 payload bearing UEs (index to resolve UE from set of all UEs being processed by PUSCH)
pTbPrmsCpu – - address of Transport block parameters in CPU memory
pTbPrmsGpu – - address of Transport block parameters in GPU memory
nUeGrps – - number of UE groups to be processed
pTensorPrmsEqOutLLRs – - tensor parameters for equalizer output LLRs
pUeGrpPrmsCpu – - UE group parameters in CPU memory
pUeGrpPrmsGpu – - UE group parameters in GPU memory
pCpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in CPU memory
pGpuDynDesc – - pointer to dynamic descriptor in GPU memory
enableCpuToGpuDescrAsyncCpy – - Flag when set enables async copy of CPU descriptor into GPU
pLaunchCfg – - Pointer to channel estimation launch configurations
strm – - CUDA stream for descriptor copy operation
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySimplexDecoderGetDescrInfo(size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySrsChEst0GetDescrInfo(size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphySrsChEstGetDescrInfo(size_t *pStatDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pStatDescrAlignBytes, size_t *pDynDescrSizeBytes, size_t *pDynDescrAlignBytes)
Helper to compute cuPHY SRS channel estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments.
Computes cuPHY SRS channel estimation descriptor buffer sizes and alignments. To be used by the caller to allocate these buffers (in CPU and GPU memories) and provide them to other SrsChEst APIs
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
pStatDescrSizeBytesand/or
pStatDescrAlignBytesand/or
pDynDescrSizeBytesand/or
pDynDescrAlignBytesis NULL
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_SUCCESS if allocation and initialization were successful.
- See
cuphyStatus_t,cuphyGetErrorName,cuphyGetErrorString,cuphyCreateSrsChEst,cuphyRunSrsChEst,cuphyDestroySrsChEst
- Parameters
pStatDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of static descriptor
pStatDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of static descriptor
pDynDescrSizeBytes – - Size in bytes of dynamic descriptor
pDynDescrAlignBytes – - Alignment in bytes of dynamic descriptor
- Returns
-
cuphyStatus_t
cuphyTensorElementWiseOperation(cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tDst, void *pDst, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tSrcA, const void *pSrcA, const cuphyVariant_t *alpha, cuphyTensorDescriptor_t tSrcB, const void *pSrcB, const cuphyVariant_t *beta, cuphyElementWiseOp_t elemOp, cudaStream_t strm)
Perform an element-wise operation on one or more tensors.
Populates an output tensor by performing an element-wise operation on input tensors.
Returns CUPHY_STATUS_INVALID_ARGUMENT if
tDst,
pDst,
tSrcA,
pSrcA,
tSrcB, or
pSrcBis NULL Returns CUPHY_STATUS_UNSUPPORTED_TYPE if the tensor types of
tDst,
-