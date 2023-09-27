NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  Early Adopters

We love to see how the Aerial Research Cloud is being used by developers, researchers, and the industry. Please send an email to aria@nvidia.com with your project description and links to the project and code repository (e.g., GitHub).

  1. Open Air Alliance (https://openairinterface.org/)

    Open ecosystem for creating and deploying advanced 5G networks, while enabling 6G research–software-defined, disaggregated radio access networks. Working with the OAI, the Aerial Research Cloud will significantly reduce time to innovation and create new efficiencies arcoss next-generation network deveopment: Demonstration of NVIDIA Aerial SDK and OAI 5G vRAN and CN

    NVIDIA ARC and OAI Demo Blog

  2. NorthEastern University (https://wiot.northeastern.edu/)

    ea_northeastern1.png

    ea_northeastern2.png

    NorthEastern University blog post

  1. Rice University (https://wireless.rice.edu/)

    ea_rice1.png

    ea_rice2.png

    Rice blog post
