Installation Guide

Step 1.

Follow the user guide to setup the MGMT connection





Step 2.

Set the operating mode to GNSS Only, and other fields as such, then run Start Engine





Step 3.

Enable the ports on the GrandMaster with the 8275.1 Profile configurations





Step 4.

Configure the clock configs as such:





Step 5.

GPS configuration values were unchanged from the default settings of QG2





Step 6.

Verify that the GPS Signal reaches the GrandMaster:

Chapter 2.2.1 Dell Switch

In the following example the RUs are on ports 1 and 7, the GrandMaster is on port 5, the CN is on ports 11 and 12, and the gNB ports are connected to ports 49 and 51 all on vlan 2.

Set up MGMT access to the switch

Enable PTP on the switch:

Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# ptp clock boundary profile g8275.1 ptp domain 24 ptp system-time enable !

Configure the GrandMaster port:

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet 1/1/5:1 no shutdown no switchport ip address 169.254.2.1/24 flowcontrol receive off ptp delay-req-min-interval -4 ptp enable ptp sync-interval -4 ptp transport layer2 !

Confgure Fronthaul Network Configuration by creating a vlan.

..Note:: If vlan has changed, remember to modify the ASDK yaml file and O-RU configuration.

Create vlan 2:

Copy Copied! OS10# configure terminal OS10(config)# interface vlan 2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# <165>1 2023-03-16T16:51:36.458730+00:00 OS10 dn_alm 813 - - Node.1-Unit.1:PRI [event], Dell EMC (OS10) %IFM_ASTATE_UP: Interface admin state up :vlan2 OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# show configuration ! interface vlan2 no shutdown OS10(conf-if-vl-2)# exit

Cofigure the RU port

Copy Copied! OS10(config)# interface ethernet 1/1/1 mode eth 10g-4x no shutdown no switchport ip address 169.254.2.1/24 flowcontrol receive off ptp delay-req-min-interval -4 ptp enable ptp sync-interval -4 ptp transport layer2 !

Configure the other ports (repeat as necessary):

RU Port should look like the following:

Copy Copied! no shutdown switchport mode trunk switchport trunk allowed vlan 2 mtu 8192 speed 10000 flowcontrol receive off ptp enable ptp transport layer2``` !

Check the PTP status:

Copy Copied! OS10# show ptp | no-more PTP Clock : Boundary Clock Identity : b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f GrandMaster Clock Identity : fc:af:6a:ff:fe:02:bc:8d Clock Mode : One-step Clock Quality Class : 135 Accuracy : <=100ns Offset Log Scaled Variance : 65535 Domain : 24 Priority1 : 128 Priority2 : 128 Profile : G8275-1(Local-Priority:-128) Steps Removed : 1 Mean Path Delay(ns) : 637 Offset From Master(ns) : 1 Number of Ports : 8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interface State Port Identity ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ethernet1/1/1:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:1 Ethernet1/1/3:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:3 Ethernet1/1/5:1 Slave b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:5 Ethernet1/1/7:1 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:8 Ethernet1/1/11 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:4 Ethernet1/1/49 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:9 Ethernet1/1/51 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:10 Ethernet1/1/54 Master b0:4f:13:ff:ff:46:63:5f:2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of slave ports :1 Number of master ports :7





Chapter 2.2.2 Fibrolan Falcon RX Setup

Although the Fibrolan switch has not be qualified in NVIDIA lab, OAI labs incorporate the following configuration and switch for interoperability

To get started follow the Fibrolan Getting Started Guide.

In our setup the Qulsar GrandMaster is connected to port 4, the Aerial SDK to port 17, and the Foxconn O-RU to port 16 (C/U plane) and port 15 (S/M plane). You can ignore all other ports in the figures[A][B] below.

VLAN setup

In the following we assume that the VLAN tag for both the control plane and the user plane of the O-RAN CU plane is 2. VLAN 80 is used for everything else.

Open the configuration page of the Fibrolan switch, go to configuration -> VLANs. Port 4 (the Qulsar GrandMaster) needs to be configured in Access mode using and setting the port VLAN to 80.

Use the same configuration for port 15 (RU S/M plane).

Ports 16 and 17 need to be configured in Trunk mode, port VLAN 80, Untag Port VLAN, Allowed VLANs 80,2

DHCP setup

The RU M-plane requires to setup a DHCP server. Go to Configuration -> DHCP -> server -> pool and create a new DHCP server with the following settings





PTP setup

For the PTP setup, first follow the Fibrolan “PTP Boundary Clock Configuration” guide with the following specific settings: • Device Type “Ord-Bound” • Profile “G8275.1” • Clock domain 24 • VLAN 80 Also make sure you enable the used ports (4,15,16,17 in our case)

We also recommend to use “hybrid mode” as sync mode.

If everything is configured correctly, the Sync Center should be green

Step 1.

Enter these commands to configure PTP4L assuming the ens6f0 NIC interface and CPU core 20 are used for PTP:

Copy Copied! cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/ptp.conf [global] priority1 128 priority2 128 domainNumber 24 tx_timestamp_timeout 30 dscp_event 46 dscp_general 46 logging_level 6 verbose 1 use_syslog 0 logMinDelayReqInterval 1 [ens6f0] logAnnounceInterval -3 announceReceiptTimeout 3 logSyncInterval -4 logMinDelayReqInterval -4 delay_mechanism E2E network_transport L2 EOF cat <<EOF | sudo tee /lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service [Unit] Description=Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service Documentation=man:ptp4l [Service] Restart=always RestartSec=5s Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/bin/taskset -c 20 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF $ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl restart ptp4l.service $ sudo systemctl enable ptp4l.service





Step 2.

The server will follow the grandmaster clock as shown here:

Copy Copied! $ sudo systemctl status ptp4l.service • ptp4l.service - Precision Time Protocol (PTP) service Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/ptp4l.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Thu 2022-02-03 22:41:12 UTC; 5min ago Docs: man:ptp4l Main PID: 1112 (ptp4l) Tasks: 1 (limit: 94582) Memory: 812.0K CGroup: /system.slice/ptp4l.service └─1112 /usr/sbin/ptp4l -f /etc/ptp.conf Feb 03 22:46:30 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[444.474]: rms 5 max 11 freq +2450 +/- 8 delay 259 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:31 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[445.475]: rms 5 max 12 freq +2447 +/- 9 delay 260 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:32 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[446.475]: rms 6 max 13 freq +2461 +/- 7 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:33 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[447.475]: rms 5 max 10 freq +2457 +/- 9 delay 260 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:34 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[448.475]: rms 3 max 6 freq +2454 +/- 4 delay 261 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:35 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[449.475]: rms 4 max 7 freq +2458 +/- 6 delay 259 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:36 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[450.475]: rms 4 max 6 freq +2454 +/- 6 delay 259 +/- 1 Feb 03 22:46:37 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[451.475]: rms 4 max 8 freq +2452 +/- 6 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:38 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[452.475]: rms 3 max 7 freq +2454 +/- 6 delay 258 +/- 0 Feb 03 22:46:39 dc6-aerial-devkit-17 taskset[1112]: ptp4l[453.475]: rms 6 max 14 freq +2460 +/- 9 delay 258 +/- 1





Step 3.

Enter the commands to turn off NTP:

Copy Copied! $ sudo timedatectl set-ntp false $ timedatectl Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000) System clock synchronized: no NTP service: inactive RTC in local TZ: no





Step 6.

Run PHC2SYS as service:

Copy Copied! # If more than one instance is already running, kill the existing # PHC2SYS sessions. # Command used can be found in /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service # Update the ExecStart line to the following, assuming ens6f0 interface is used. $ sudo nano /lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service [Unit] Description=Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Documentation=man:phc2sys After=ntpdate.service Requires=ptp4l.service After=ptp4l.service [Service] Restart=always RestartSec=5s Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/phc2sys -a -r -n 24 -R 256 -u 256 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target #Note: If there is more than one ptp4l service running on the server the port must be explicitly specified, e.g: ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "/usr/sbin/phc2sys -s /dev/ptp$(ethtool -T ens6f0 | grep PTP | awk '{print $4}')-c CLOCK_REALTIME -n 24 -O 0 -R 256 -u 256" # Once that file is changed, run the following: $ sudo systemctl daemon-reload $ sudo systemctl restart phc2sys.service # Set to start automatically on reboot $ sudo systemctl enable phc2sys.service # check that the service is active and has low rms value (<30): $ sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service • phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: inactive (dead) Docs: man:phc2sys # If the service is already running as below then you don't need to change # anything: $ sudo systemctl status phc2sys.service • phc2sys.service - Synchronize system clock or PTP hardware clock (PHC) Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/phc2sys.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Fri 2021-04-30 14:28:57 UTC; 17s ago Docs: man:phc2sys Main PID: 1180983 (sh) Tasks: 2 (limit: 94582) Memory: 2.2M CGroup: /system.slice/phc2sys.service └─1181087 /usr/sbin/phc2sys -a -r -n 24 -R 256 -u 256 Apr 30 14:29:05 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53625.834] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 10 max 24 freq +35384 +/- 42 delay 1769 +/- 11 Apr 30 14:29:06 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53626.850] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 26 freq +35355 +/- 41 delay 1774 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:07 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53627.866] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 23 freq +35378 +/- 23 delay 1778 +/- 7 Apr 30 14:29:08 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53628.881] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 22 freq +35358 +/- 26 delay 1761 +/- 13 Apr 30 14:29:09 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53629.897] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 8 max 20 freq +35372 +/- 14 delay 1760 +/- 12 Apr 30 14:29:10 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53630.913] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 25 freq +35374 +/- 15 delay 1764 +/- 12 Apr 30 14:29:11 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53631.929] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 21 freq +35371 +/- 21 delay 1759 +/- 8 Apr 30 14:29:12 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53632.945] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 23 freq +35364 +/- 22 delay 1760 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:13 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53633.961] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 9 max 23 freq +35373 +/- 16 delay 1756 +/- 9 Apr 30 14:29:14 aerial-devkit-16 phc2sys[1181087]: [53634.976] CLOCK_REALTIME rms 10 max 24 freq +35354 +/- 33 delay 1757 +/- 9





Step 6.

Verify whether the system clock is synchronized:

Copy Copied! $ timedatectl Local time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC Universal time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 UTC RTC time: Thu 2022-02-03 22:30:58 Time zone: Etc/UTC (UTC, +0000) System clock synchronized: yes NTP service: inactive RTC in local TZ: no

Foxconn RPQN-7801E Connections and Settings Connections: 10SFP: C/U plane (will support S/M plane after FW upgrade)

1G RJ45: S/M plane

10G RJ45: POE only

Micro-USB: USB to serial for debugging (115200, 8, 1, none, flow control off) GrandMaster settings (Qulsar): PTP timing port: Disable VLAN

Two steps: OFF

Domain number: 24 <- need to config on O-RU

IPv4, Unicast, etc. /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml: RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_IP = 20.0.0.8

RRH_PTPV2_SUB_DOMAIN_NUM = 24

C/U plane VLAN tag

RRH_LO_FREQUENCY_KHZ = 3750000

Configure VLAN and IP address on the gNB server

Add these instructions to server startup script ‘/etc/rc.local’ so they are automatically run on reboot You should configure this on the fronthaul port Make sure you use different/unique ip address from the example below

Copy Copied! sudo ip link add link ens6f0 name ens6f0.2 type vlan id2 sudo ip addr add 169.254.1.103/24dev ens6f0.2 sudo ip link set up ens6f0.2





O-RU M-Plane Setup

Add the following to the bottom of /etc/profile and comment out the line with set_qse.sh if there is one. The interface should be initially set to eth0 for firmware version 1 and to qse-eth after upgrading to firmware version ≥ 2

Copy Copied! interface=eth0 vlanid=2 ipLastOctet=20 ip link add link ${interface} name ${interface}.$vlanid type vlan id $vlanid ip addr flush dev ${interface} ip addr add 169.254.0.0/24 dev ${interface} ip addr add 169.254.1.${ipLastOctet}/24 dev ${interface}.$vlanid ip link set up ${interface}.$vlanid

Reboot the O-RU using the command ./reboot.sh and check the network configuration:

Copy Copied! # ip r 169.254.1.0/24 dev eth0.2 src 169.254.1.20





Firmware Update

The Foxconn ORU needs to be upgraded to version 2.6.9 to support M- & S-planes on the 10G interface.

The following steps should be executed on the serial port.

Download the install_eng_v3_1_6_1q_524_202207260927.run and install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run from Mantis. Copy the executables from gNB to O-RU using below command:

Copy Copied! scp -oCiphers=aes128-ctr -P 830 install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run root@169.254.1.20:/home/root/test/ scp -oCiphers=aes128-ctr -P 830 install_eng_v3_1_6_1q_524_202207260927.run root@169.254.1.20:/home/root/test/

Execute install_eng_v3_1_6_1q_524_202207260927.run under /home/root/test first and wait for reboot. Execute install_eng_v2_6_9q_524.run under /home/root/test and wait for reboot. With above steps, the RU firmware will be upgraded to v2.6.9q.524 and had the OAM packages installed. Run below to check the version:

Copy Copied! root@ae-oru-2:~/test# cat version.txt branch: 328-change_default_clock_out_to_10mhz version: 60635d6be38bd0480968c344d5ecc3aec1a29fe1 tag: v2.6.9q.524-oam

Change /etc/profile to reflect the correct interface and reboot:

Copy Copied! interface=qse-eth

Confirm that the correct interface is set to vlan 2

Copy Copied! # ip r 169.254.1.0/24 dev qse-eth.2 src 169.254.1.20

8. Confirm that you can ping and ssh to the O-RU using this interface: .. code-block:

Copy Copied! $ping 169.254.1.20 PING 169.254.1.20 (169.254.1.20) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 169.254.1.20: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.165 ms 64 bytes from 169.254.1.20: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.160 ms 64 bytes from 169.254.1.20: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.148 ms $ ssh root@169.254.1.20 root@169.254.1.20's password: cj/6c93zj4g4d; Last login: Thu Apr 20 16:40:15 2023 from 169.254.1.103 ip: RTNETLINK answers: File exists ip: RTNETLINK answers: File exists root@arria10:~/test#





Update O-RU configuration

Update configurations in /home/root/sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml

Copy Copied! root@arria10:~/test# grep -v '<!-' ../sdcard/RRHconfig_xran.xml RRH_DST_MAC_ADDR = 08:c0:eb:71:e7:d4 # To match fronthaul interface of DU RRH_SRC_MAC_ADDR = 6C:AD:AD:00:04:6C # To match qse-eth of RU RRH_EN_EAXC_ID = 0 RRH_EAXC_ID_TYPE1 = 0x0, 0x1, 0x2, 0x3 RRH_EAXC_ID_TYPE3 = 0x8, 0x9, 0xA, 0xB RRH_EN_SPC = 1 RRH_RRH_LTE_OR_NR = 1 RRH_TRX_EN_BIT_MASK = 0x0f RRH_RF_EN_BIT_MASK = 0x0f RRH_CMPR_HDR_PRESENT = 0 RRH_CMPR_TYPE = 1, 1 RRH_CMPR_BIT_LENGTH = 9, 9 RRH_UL_INIT_SYM_ID = 0 RRH_TX_TRUNC_BITS = 4 RRH_RX_TRUNC_BITS = 4 RRH_MAX_PRB = 273 RRH_C_PLANE_VLAN_TAG = 0x0002 #To match vlan id set in cuphycontroller yaml file RRH_U_PLANE_VLAN_TAG = 0x0002 #To match vlan id set in cuphycontroller yaml file RRH_SLOT_TICKS_IN_SEC = 2000 RRH_SLOT_PERIOD_IN_SAMPLE = 61440 RRH_LO_FREQUENCY_KHZ = 3750000, 0 RRH_TX_POWER = 24, 24 RRH_TX_ATTENUATION = 12.0, 12.0, 12.0, 12.0 RRH_RX_ATTENUATION = 0.0, 0.0, 0.0, 0.0 RRH_BB_GENERAL_CTRL = 0x0, 0x0, 0x0, 0x0 RRH_RF_GENERAL_CTRL = 0x3, 0x1, 0x0, 0x0 RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_MODE = 3 RRH_PTPV2_JITTER_LEVEL = 0 RRH_PTPV2_VLAN_ID = 0 RRH_PTPV2_IP_MODE = 4 RRH_PTPV2_GRAND_MASTER_IP = 192.167.27.150 RRH_PTPV2_SUB_DOMAIN_NUM = 24 RRH_PTPV2_ACCEPTED_CLOCK_CLASS = 135 RRH_TRACE_PERIOD = 10



Reboot O-RU

Copy Copied! cd /home/root/test/ ./reboot

Run below to enable the config

Copy Copied! cd /home/root/test/ ./init_rrh_config_enable_cuplane

At this point the console become unresponsive and fill with prints related to PTP, AFE initialization, and finally packet counters.