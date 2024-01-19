Background
NVIDIA is the global leader in GPU accelerated computing and is enabling a fully cloud-native virtual 5G RAN solution to support a wide range of next-generation edge AI and RAN services using COTS servers.
The NVIDIA Aerial SDK provides a cloud native virtual 5G wireless radio access network solution, with inline L1 GPU acceleration for 5G NR PHY processing. It supports gNB integration in ORAN 7.2 split configuration with commercial RUs and UEs and is hosted on off the shelf COTS servers.
CUDA Baseband (cuBB): The NVIDIA cuBB SDK provides a GPU-accelerated 5G signal-processing pipeline for Layer 1 5G NR PHY.
CUDA DOCA Libraries provides optimized input/output and packet processing. It exchanges packets directly between GPU memory and GPUDirect-capable network interface cards (i.e. Mellanox ConnectX-6 DX).
Additional information on Aerial SDK is available NVIDIA Developer Zone at *Aerial SDK*.
Sionna is a GPU-accelerated open-source library for link-level simulations based on TensorFlow. It enables the rapid prototyping of complex communication system architectures and provides native support for the integration of neural networks.
Additional information on NVIDIA Sionna is availabe at https://developer.nvidia.com/sionna.
The OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by EURECOM, a research institute based in the South of France. The Alliance manages and promotes the OpenAirInterface (OAI) open-source software that offers 4G and 5G and Core Network stacks as well as orchestration and management and control software. OAI implements 3GPP and the O-RAN specifications.
The OAI software development is organized into three project groups: Radio Access Network (RAN), Core Network (CN), and MOSAIC5G (M5G). Another project called CI/CD allows OAI to control the quality of all software produced within the Alliance. Each project group is composed of an engineering team following and achieving the objectives defined in its roadmap. The OSA stands out thanks to its large international community of contributors and users. The OAI software is used by many organizations around the globe for research and testing purposes as well as for building blocks of systems for various 4G/5G use cases, a growing number of them industrial.
For end-to-end deployments and control, OAI enables 5G deployment including the 5G gNB, Core Network, and RAN control capability thanks to O-RAN specified E2 and RIC software.
Refer to https://openairinterface.org/ for additional information.