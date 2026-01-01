NVIDIA AI Grid

An AI grid is a set of geographically distributed and interconnected AI infrastructure that works as a unified intelligence platform. This platform enables secure placement of workloads where they run best, balancing performance, cost, and latency.
The scope of this white paper is to provide architectural guidance for designing, deploying, and operating AI grids. It focuses on best practices using NVIDIA hardware, software, and ecosystem partners to help enterprises and service providers build scalable, production‑ready AI grids.