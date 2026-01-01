NVIDIA AI Workbench is an enterprise-ready toolkit that provides developers the flexibility to collaborate and migrate AI projects to any GPU-enabled environment. Projects can start locally on a PC or workstation and can then be scaled out from local RTX systems to virtually anywhere – data center or cloud – in just a few clicks. AI Workbench offers streamlined access to popular repositories like Hugging Face, GitHub, and NVIDIA NGC, along with a simplified user interface, enabling developers to simplify and accelerate their AI workflows.