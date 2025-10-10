Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0  dbsnp

dbsnp

Annotate variants based on a variant database.

This tool annotates the variant calls within a VCF file using the dbSNP database. The dbSNP database is a public archive of genetic variant information, consisting of known variants and data on whether each of these are considered to be neutral polymorphisms, polymorphisms with associated phenotypes, or regions of no variation.

See the dbsnp Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun dbsnp \
    --in-vcf /workdir/${INPUT_VCF} \
    --out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF} \
    --in-dbsnp-file /workdir/${DBSNP_DATABASE}

dbsnp Reference

Annotate variants based on a dbSNP.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑in‑vcf IN_VCF Yes Path to the input VCF file.
I/O ‑‑in‑dbsnp‑file IN_DBSNP_FILE Yes Path to the input DBSNP file in vcf.gz format, with its tabix index.
I/O ‑‑out‑vcf OUT_VCF Yes Output annotated VCF file.
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Previous collectmultiplemetrics
Next deepsomatic
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 10, 2025.
content here