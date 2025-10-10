Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
germline (GATK Germline Pipeline)

What is GATK?

GATK, the Genome Analysis Toolkit, is an industry standard software package developed by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and designed to be used for a wide range of genomic analyses, including variant discovery, genotyping, and more. GATK is one of the most popular tools used in bioinformatics for analyzing next-generation sequencing datasets and is an industry standard for calling single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and insertions/deletions (InDels) from sequencing data in germline samples.

See the germline Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Why GATK?

GATK offers robust, accurate analysis of sequencing data and is frequently updated to include the latest best practices for variant discovery. With high reliability and the ability to be used for a number of use cases, GATK is a gold standard tool for any researcher working with next-generation sequencing data.

How should I use GATK?

The GATK germline workflow for variant calling can be deployed within NVIDIA’s Parabricks software suite, which is designed for accelerated secondary analysis in genomics, bringing industry standard tools and workflows from CPU to GPU and delivering the same results at up to 60x faster runtimes. A 30x whole genome can be analyzed in under 25 minutes on an NVIDIA DGX system, compared to over 30 hours on a CPU instance (m5.24xlarge, 96 x vCPU), and exomes can be analyzed in just 4 minutes. This means Parabricks, running on one NVIDIA DGX A100, can analyze up to 25,000 whole genomes per year. The NVIDIA team collaborated with the GATK team at the Broad Institute to evaluate the accuracy of germline workflows. Through this rigorous process, they verified that the Parabricks workflows produce results that are functionally equivalent to the CPU-native GATK versions.

As a specific example, benchmarking on publicly available Genome in a Bottle (GIAB) samples with the fq2bam and germline caller workflows from the Parabricks suite produced variant calling results that were >0.9999 equivalent in both precision and recall to those produced by the BWA, MarkDuplicates, BQSR, and HaplotypeCaller commands in the GATK’s Whole Genome Germline Single Sample variant calling workflow.

Given one or more pairs of FASTQ files, you can run the germline variant tool to generate BAM, variants, duplicate metrics and recal.

The germline pipeline shown below resembles the GATK4 best practices pipeline. The inputs are BWA-indexed reference files, pair-ended FASTQ files, and knownSites for BQSR calculation. The outputs of this pipeline are as follows:

  • Aligned, co-ordinate sorted, duplicated marked BAM

  • BQSR report

  • Variants in vcf/g.vcf/g.vcf.gz format

germline.png

Quick Start

Running the germline pipeline:

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun germline \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --in-fq /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} /workdir/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} \
    --knownSites /workdir/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
    --out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \
    --out-variants /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF} \
    --out-recal-file /outputdir/${OUT_RECAL_FILE}

Specifying Haplotype Caller options

Several original HaplotypeCaller options are supported by Parabricks. To specify the inclusion or exclusion of several haplotype caller annotations, use the --haplotypecaller-options option:

$ # This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
     --workdir /workdir \
     nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
     pbrun haplotypecaller \
      ...
      --haplotypecaller-options '-min-pruning 4 -A AS_BaseQualityRankSumTest -A TandemRepeat'
      ...

Annotations may be excluded in the same manner using the -AX option. There should be a space between the -A/-AX flag and its value.

The following are supported options and their allowed values:

  • -A

    • AS_BaseQualityRankSumTest

    • AS_FisherStrand

    • AS_InbreedingCoeff

    • AS_MappingQualityRankSumTest

    • AS_QualByDepth

    • AS_RMSMappingQuality

    • AS_ReadPosRankSumTest

    • AS_StrandOddsRatio

    • AssemblyComplexity

    • BaseQualityRankSumTest

    • ChromosomeCounts

    • ClippingRankSumTest

    • Coverage

    • DepthPerAlleleBySample

    • DepthPerSampleHC

    • ExcessHet

    • FisherStrand

    • InbreedingCoeff

    • MappingQualityRankSumTest

    • QualByDepth

    • RMSMappingQuality

    • ReadPosRankSumTest

    • ReferenceBases

    • StrandBiasBySample

    • StrandOddsRatio

    • TandemRepeat

  • -AX

    • (same as for the -A option)

  • --output-mode

    • EMIT_VARIANTS_ONLY

    • EMIT_ALL_CONFIDENT_SITES

    • EMIT_ALL_ACTIVE_SITES

  • -max-reads-per-alignment-start

    • a positive integer

  • -min-dangling-branch-length

    • a positive integer

  • -min-pruning

    • a positive integer

  • -pcr-indel-model

    • NONE

    • HOSTILE

    • AGGRESSIVE

    • CONSERVATIVE

  • -standard-min-confidence-threshold-for-calling

    • a positive integer

Compatible CPU-based BWA-MEM, GATK4 Commands

The commands below are the bwa-0.7.12 and GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.

# Run bwa-mem and pipe output to create sorted BAM
$ bwa mem \
    -t 32 \
    -K 10000000 \
    -R '@RG\tID:sample_rg1\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample\tPU:sample_rg1' \
    <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_FASTQ_1} <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_FASTQ_2} | \
  gatk SortSam \
      --java-options -Xmx30g \
      --MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM 5000000 \
      -I /dev/stdin \
      -O cpu.bam \
      --SORT_ORDER coordinate

# Mark Duplicates
$ gatk MarkDuplicates \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    -I cpu.bam \
    -O mark_dups_cpu.bam \
    -M metrics.txt

# Generate BQSR Report
$ gatk BaseRecalibrator \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --input mark_dups_cpu.bam \
    --output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    --known-sites <INPUT_DIR>/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
    --reference <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE}

# Run ApplyBQSR Step
$ gatk ApplyBQSR \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I mark_dups_cpu.bam \
    --bqsr-recal-file <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    -O cpu_nodups_BQSR.bam

#Run Haplotype Caller
$ gatk HaplotypeCaller \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --input cpu_nodups_BQSR.bam \
    --output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_VCF} \
    --reference <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --native-pair-hmm-threads 16

germline Reference

Run Germline pipeline to convert FASTQ to VCF.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O ‑‑in‑fq [IN_FQ ...] No Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read groups with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. All sets of inputs should have a read group; otherwise, none should have a read group, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.
I/O ‑‑in‑se‑fq [IN_SE_FQ ...] No Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit1" --in-se-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU.
I/O ‑‑knownSites KNOWNSITES No Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.
I/O ‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.
I/O ‑‑out‑recal‑file OUT_RECAL_FILE No Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration.
I/O ‑‑out‑bam OUT_BAM Yes Path of BAM file after marking duplicates.
I/O ‑‑htvc‑bam‑output HTVC_BAM_OUTPUT No File to which assembled haplotypes should be written in HaplotypeCaller. If passing with --run-partition, multiple BAM files will be written.
I/O ‑‑out‑variants OUT_VARIANTS Yes Path of the vcf/vcf.gz/gvcf/gvcf.gz file after variant calling.
I/O ‑‑out‑duplicate‑metrics OUT_DUPLICATE_METRICS No Path of duplicate metrics file after marking duplicates.
I/O ‑‑htvc‑alleles HTVC_ALLELES No Path of the vcf.gz force-call file. The set of alleles to force-call regardless of evidence.
Tool ‑‑max‑read‑length MAX_READ_LENGTH No Maximum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 480)
Tool ‑‑min‑read‑length MIN_READ_LENGTH No Minimum read length/size (i.e., sequence length) used for bwa and filtering FASTQ input. (default: 1)
Tool ‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
Tool ‑‑bwa‑options BWA_OPTIONS No Pass supported bwa mem options as one string. The current original bwa mem supported options are: -M, -Y, -C, -T, -B, -U, -L, and -K (e.g. --bwa-options="-M -Y").
Tool ‑‑no‑warnings No Suppress warning messages about system thread and memory usage.
Tool ‑‑filter‑flag FILTER_FLAG No Don't generate SAM entries in the output if the entry's flag's meet this criteria. Criteria: (flag & filter != 0). (default: 0)
Tool ‑‑skip‑multiple‑hits No Filter SAM entries whose length of SA is not 0.
Tool ‑‑align‑only No Generate output BAM after bwa-mem. The output will not be co-ordinate sorted or duplicates will not be marked.
Tool ‑‑no‑markdups No Do not perform the Mark Duplicates step. Return BAM after sorting.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑single‑ended‑start‑end No Mark duplicate on single-ended reads by 5' and 3' end.
Tool ‑‑fix‑mate No Add mate cigar (MC) and mate quality (MQ) tags to the output file.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑assume‑sortorder‑queryname No Assume the reads are sorted by queryname for marking duplicates. This will mark secondary, supplementary, and unmapped reads as duplicates as well. This flag will not impact variant calling while increasing processing times.
Tool ‑‑markdups‑picard‑version‑2182 No Assume marking duplicates to be similar to Picard version 2.18.2.
Tool ‑‑monitor‑usage No Monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution.
Tool ‑‑optical‑duplicate‑pixel‑distance OPTICAL_DUPLICATE_PIXEL_DISTANCE No The maximum offset between two duplicate clusters in order to consider them optical duplicates. Ignored if --out-duplicate-metrics is not passed.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑sm READ_GROUP_SM No SM tag for read groups in this run.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑lb READ_GROUP_LB No LB tag for read groups in this run.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑pl READ_GROUP_PL No PL tag for read groups in this run.
Tool ‑‑read‑group‑id‑prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX No Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of FASTQ files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier, that will be unique for a pair of FASTQ files.
Tool ‑ip INTERVAL_PADDING, ‑‑interval‑padding INTERVAL_PADDING No Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including.
Tool ‑‑standalone‑bqsr No Run standalone BQSR.
Tool ‑‑haplotypecaller‑options HAPLOTYPECALLER_OPTIONS No Pass supported haplotype caller options as one string. The following are currently supported original haplotypecaller options: -A ,-AX ,--output-mode ,-max-reads-per-alignment-start , -min-dangling-branch-length , -min-pruning , -pcr-indel-model , -standard-min-confidence-threshold-for-calling , --activeregion-alt-multiplier (e.g. --haplotypecaller-options="-min-pruning 4 -standard-min-confidence-threshold-for-calling 30").
Tool ‑‑static‑quantized‑quals STATIC_QUANTIZED_QUALS No Use static quantized quality scores to a given number of levels. Repeat this option multiple times for multiple bins.
Tool ‑‑gvcf No Generate variant calls in .gvcf format.
Tool ‑‑disable‑read‑filter DISABLE_READ_FILTER No Disable the read filters for BAM entries. Currently, the supported read filters that can be disabled are MappingQualityAvailableReadFilter, MappingQualityReadFilter, NotSecondaryAlignmentReadFilter, and WellformedReadFilter.
Tool ‑‑max‑alternate‑alleles MAX_ALTERNATE_ALLELES No Maximum number of alternate alleles to genotype.
Tool ‑G ANNOTATION_GROUP, ‑‑annotation‑group ANNOTATION_GROUP No The groups of annotations to add to the output variant calls. Currently supported annotation groups are StandardAnnotation, StandardHCAnnotation, and AS_StandardAnnotation.
Tool ‑GQB GVCF_GQ_BANDS, ‑‑gvcf‑gq‑bands GVCF_GQ_BANDS No Exclusive upper bounds for reference confidence GQ bands. Must be in the range [1, 100] and specified in increasing order.
Tool ‑‑rna No Run haplotypecaller optimized for RNA data.
Tool ‑‑dont‑use‑soft‑clipped‑bases No Don't use soft clipped bases for variant calling.
Tool ‑‑minimum‑mapping‑quality MINIMUM_MAPPING_QUALITY No Minimum mapping quality to keep (inclusive).
Tool ‑‑mapping‑quality‑threshold‑for‑genotyping MAPPING_QUALITY_THRESHOLD_FOR_GENOTYPING No Control the threshold for discounting reads from the genotyper due to mapping quality after the active region detection and assembly steps but before genotyping.
Tool ‑‑enable‑dynamic‑read‑disqualification‑for‑genotyping No Will enable less strict read disqualification low base quality reads.
Tool ‑‑min‑base‑quality‑score MIN_BASE_QUALITY_SCORE No Minimum base quality required to consider a base for calling.
Tool ‑‑adaptive‑pruning No Use adaptive graph pruning algorithm when pruning De Bruijn graph.
Tool ‑‑force‑call‑filtered‑alleles No Force-call filtered alleles included in the resource specified by --alleles.
Tool ‑‑filter‑reads‑too‑long No Ignore all input BAM reads with size > 500bp.
Tool ‑‑no‑alt‑contigs No Get rid of output records for alternate contigs.
Tool ‑‑ploidy PLOIDY No Ploidy assumed for the BAM file. Currently only haploid (ploidy 1) and diploid (ploidy 2) are supported. (default: 2)
Tool ‑‑sample‑sex SAMPLE_SEX No Sex of the sample input. This option will override the sex determined from any X/Y read ratio range. Must be either male or female.
Tool ‑‑range‑male RANGE_MALE No Inclusive male range for the X/Y read ratio. The sex is declared male if the actual ratio falls in the specified range. Syntax is "-" (e.g. "--range-male 1-10").
Tool ‑‑range‑female RANGE_FEMALE No Inclusive female range for the X/Y read ratio. The sex is declared female if the actual ratio falls in the specified range. Syntax is "-" (e.g. "--range-female 150-250").
Tool ‑‑use‑GRCh37‑regions No Use the pseudoautosomal regions for GRCh37 reference types. This flag should be used for GRCh37 and UCSC hg19 references. By default, GRCh38 regions are used.
Performance ‑‑bwa‑nstreams BWA_NSTREAMS No Number of streams per GPU to use; note: more streams increases device memory usage. Default is auto which will try to use an optimal amount of device memory. (default: auto)
Performance ‑‑bwa‑cpu‑thread‑pool BWA_CPU_THREAD_POOL No Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU. (default: 16)
Performance ‑‑num‑cpu‑threads‑per‑stage NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STAGE No (Same as above) Number of threads to devote to CPU thread pool per GPU.
Performance ‑‑bwa‑normalized‑queue‑capacity BWA_NORMALIZED_QUEUE_CAPACITY No Normalized capacity for alignment work queues, use a lower value if CPU memory is low; final value will be * . (default: 10)
Performance ‑‑bwa‑primary‑cpus BWA_PRIMARY_CPUS No Number of primary CPU threads driving its associated thread pool. Default is auto which will use 1 primary thread with its associated thread pool per GPU. (default: auto)
Performance ‑‑gpuwrite No Use one GPU to accelerate writing final BAM/CRAM.
Performance ‑‑gpuwrite‑deflate‑algo GPUWRITE_DEFLATE_ALGO No Choose the nvCOMP DEFLATE algorithm to use with --gpuwrite. Note these options do not correspond to CPU DEFLATE options. Valid options are 1, 2, and 4. Option 1 is fastest, while options 2 and 4 have progressively lower throughput but higher compression ratios. The default value is 1 when the user does not provide an input (i.e., None).
Performance ‑‑gpusort No Use GPUs to accelerate sorting and marking.
Performance ‑‑use‑gds No Use GPUDirect Storage (GDS) to enable a direct data path for direct memory access (DMA) transfers between GPU memory and storage. Must be used concurrently with --gpuwrite. Please refer to Parabricks Documentation > Best Performance for information on how to set up and use GPUDirect Storage.
Performance ‑‑memory‑limit MEMORY_LIMIT No System memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
Performance ‑‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode; will lower the number of streams per GPU.
Performance ‑‑htvc‑low‑memory No Use low memory mode in htvc.
Performance ‑‑num‑htvc‑threads NUM_HTVC_THREADS No Number of CPU threads per GPU to use. (default: 5)
Performance ‑‑run‑partition No Divide the whole genome into multiple partitions and run multiple processes at the same time, each on one partition.
Performance ‑‑gpu‑num‑per‑partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION No Number of GPUs to use per partition.
Performance ‑‑read‑from‑tmp‑dir No Running variant caller reading from bin files generated by Aligner and sort. Run postsort in parallel. This option will increase device memory usage.
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime ‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
Note

The --in-fq option takes the names of two FASTQ files, optionally followed by a quoted read group. The FASTQ filenames must not start with a hyphen.

Note

In the values provided to --haplotypecaller-options --output-mode requires two leading hyphens, while all other values take a single hyphen.
