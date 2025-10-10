While the Parabricks HaplotypeCaller does not lose any accuracy in functionality when compared with the GATK HaplotypeCaller there are a few implementation differences that can result in slightly different output files.

Random generator

The GATK HapltoypeCaller calls the same random generator in read downsampling and QualByDepth annotation computation. The Parabricks HaplotypeCaller calls two separate random number generators to allow for parallel computing.

Log10 implementation

The log10 operation is used to compute the haplotype penalty score. The Java implementation java.lang.Math.log10() is slightly different from the C++ cmath library, giving rise to small mismatches in computed scores. Different haplotypes might be selected because of this.

AVX

GATK calls Intel GKL (Genomics Kernel Library) which contains optimized versions of compute kernels (e.g. Smith-Waterman, PairHMM) to run on Intel Architecture (AVX, AVX2, AVX-512, and multicore). However, some SIMD intrinsics such as _mm512_mul_ps can generate a slightly different output when compared with the serial operations which our GPU implementation is based on.

HashMap, HashSet iteration