Output Accuracy and Compatible CPU Software Versions

Parabricks produces the same functionality results as the following baseline tools. There might be mismatches in the output file caused by a variety of factors, such as pseudo-random generation, rounding error, library dependencies, or use of additional arguments. For more information, refer to each tool's Source of Mismatches section in their respective pages.


Tool

Version

BWA-MEM 0.7.15
bwa-meth 0.2.7
Deepvariant 1.9.0
GATK 4.3.0.0
minimap2 2.26
pbmm2 1.13.0
STAR 2.7.2a
STAR-Fusion 1.7.0
vg giraffe 1.59.0

Refer to ComparisonsToBaselineTools for information on how to accurately compare the diff version of the output files to the baseline code
