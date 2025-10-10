Step-by-Step Tutorials
These tutorials walk you through a simple use case for NVIDIA Parabricks, giving a brief introduction to how it works. We'll start by downloading some sample data:
-
A reference file (
Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta) and its index
-
A 'known indels' file and its index
-
Two FASTQ files
-
Associated index files
-
One BAM file for markdup
-
One single-ended BAM file
The tutorials then walk through the following steps:
-
Alignment (FASTA + FASTQ ==> BAM)
-
Variant calling (FASTA + BAM ==> VCF)
These tutorials are meant to be simple and straightforward and to only cover a single, specific use case. You should be able to copy and paste the commands into a terminal window and get the same results as shown. The Detailed Tutorials for Parabricks Pipelines cover more general problem solving using Parabricks.