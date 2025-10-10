Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a memory leak that was exposed by using a different matching score in the updated preset values.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some incorrect SA tag values.
-
Fixed a crash caused by
pthread_setaffinity_np.
-
Fixed a crash when passing
--bwa-options="-C"with no comments in the input fastq file(s).
-
Fixed an invalid GPU memory access in force calling mode (
--mutect-alleles).
-
Fixed additional records in output VCF file when passing
--pon.
somatic (Somatic Variant Caller):
-
Fixed a read group ID conflict error in tumor-normal mode when
--tumor-read-group-id-prefixwas not passed from the user.
-
Fixed an out-of-order issue in the output BAM when passing
--htvc-bam-output.
-
Fixed a bug where certain kernels from multiple pipelines (streams) were launched on the default stream.