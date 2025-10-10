Improvements
-
Adds the following new options:
-
--minimum-mapping-quality
-
--mapping-quality-threshold-for-genotyping
-
--enable-dynamic-read-disqualification-for-genotyping
-
-
Improved performance by leveraging AVX512 instructions for CPU-based PairHMM computation.
-
Improved performance by leveraging AVX512 instructions for CPU-based PairHMM computation.
-
Updates to match the baseline version v1.6.1.
-
Adds the new option
--haploid-contigs
-
Improved performance for short-read mode through increased GPU utilization and kernel optimizations.
-
Supports passing
--out-chim-typemultiple times.
- fq2bamfast
Improved alignment performance on Hopper GPUs through increased use of DPX instructions.
Improved performance on multi-GPU runs; for example, on DGX H100.
Improved error detection for improper FASTQ inputs through
--in-fqor
--in-se-fq. Previously recorded a utf-8 decode error.
Additional option to monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution (
--monitor-usage).
-
-
Improved error detection for improper FASTQ inputs through
--in-fqor
--in-se-fq. Previously recorded a utf-8 decode error.
-
Additional option to monitor approximate CPU utilization and host memory usage during execution (
--monitor-usage).
-
Updated map-pbmm2 preset to match the updated versions of minimap2 (v2.26) and pbmm2 (v1.13.0).