Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Improvements

Tool Updates

Multi-architecture container:

  • Instead of pulling different containers for different architectures, you now need only pull one container. The pull command will determine which architecture is needed.

BAM reader and writer:

  • Support for reading and writing BAM records with more than 65535 CIGAR operations.

haplotypecaller:

  • Support for --run-partition in force-calling mode (--htvc-alleles).

rna_fq2bam:

  • Improvements to both the progress meter and error logging messages.

  • Support for additional arguments with the fq2bam sorting step: --gpusort, --gpuwrite, --gpuwrite-deflate-algo, --use-gds, and more.
