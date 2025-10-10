Improvements
Multi-architecture container:
-
Instead of pulling different containers for different architectures, you now need only pull one container. The
pullcommand will determine which architecture is needed.
BAM reader and writer:
-
Support for reading and writing BAM records with more than 65535 CIGAR operations.
-
Support for
--run-partitionin force-calling mode (
--htvc-alleles).
-
Improvements to both the progress meter and error logging messages.
-
Support for additional arguments with the fq2bam sorting step:
--gpusort,
--gpuwrite,
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo,
--use-gds, and more.